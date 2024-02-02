The crime reference number for my rape case: 4721 008 2530. Which occurred on 05/03/2019 in Bodmin hospital Cornwall.

The interviewing officer was PC 40113 Jo Murray from the specialist rape unit as Sussex Police. She requested I be Video Interviewed to prevent me having to relive the events for further investigation & court proceedings purposes. And her request was forwarded to Devon & Cornwall police (the force where the rape occurred) who then assigned an officer DC 17509 James Winkett to obstruct that video interview taking place, which he did most successfully over the course of 5 months of ignoring phone calls & emails from both myself & officer Murray!

The rape took place in Cornwall but I was forced to move back to East Sussex temporarily in May 2019 as a result of the ongoing police harassment, including several unscheduled visits to my home in Boscastle being made by one of the officers involved PCSO 30665 Mike Dodd, ( a former full time officer of 30 years service who retired from his PC job in St Dennis & then resurfaced as a PCSO in Camelford), who held me overnight naked in a disused building on 28/02/19 with several of his colleagues, prior to delivering me to Bodmin on morning of 01/03/19. I also had to endure some of my neighbours informing me that Marie Jordan, the woman who triggered all of this, had provided them with copies of the video footage taken during my ordeal that night & later in Bodmin hospital, which was also shared in "Whatts App" groups amongst Police officers, Fire fighters, Ambulance crews, Military personnel & civilians alike.

I then had to deal with police gaslighting me & refusing to investigate corruption & the theft of my jewellery. My elder sister suggested it may be wise to move back to Sussex for a while to recover & investigate everything myself... I had to leave behind my daughter, eldest granddaughter & her new baby sister who was just a few months old . Cornwall had been my sanctuary for 16 years at that point in time & I was devastated to have to separate myself from my family & my home.

Just prior to this move…

My first police complaint about the kidnap & rape was made 25/04/19 to a PCSO 30263 Claire Barnes at my home in Boscastle, which was then ignored & lied about in official records.

The theft of £3000 worth of gold jewellery from my body whilst being brutally thrown face down & pinned to the floor in Bodmin on the morning of 01/03/19 was also ignored & lied about by police, even though I had evidence to prove that one of the monsters pinning me down to steal my jewellery was Kieran Bass, the youngest brother of my old neighbours boyfriend Leigh Bass!

I only ever managed to recover the bracelet. My ex neighbour in Port Isaac, Marie Jordan, still has my necklace & brags about it!

In 2020 I made an IOPC complaint after several attempts at getting Devon & Cornwall Police, including their chief constable at that time Shawn Sawyer, & the PCC Alison Hernandez, to investigate the facts & evidence provided to them, regarding the officers involved in my mistreatment & harassment, & their falsifying of records (30665 Dodd & 16619 Theobald). & the fact that I was raped in the hospital they illegally interred me in to cover up what they did to me on 28/02/19 aided by Military personnel from RNAS Culdrose.

Subsequent IOPC case was handed to 16757 Acting Sergeant David Jephcott of Falmouth Police in late 2020.

He interviewed PCSO 30263 Barnes who initially took my first complaint statement on 25/04/19 at my home in Boscastle & was then permanently transferred from Camelford up to Exeter. She denied taking a written statement from me in my home or recording the interview on her bodycam! (no surprises there).

Her denial does beg the question though of HOW, if she didn't interview me, or take notes, did her senior officer, PC Clive Ramsden of Camelford, call me the following day, 26/04/19 at 1.10pm to give me a crime reference number for the theft of my jewellery?

Acting Sergeant 16757 Jephcott did however decide to be a decent human being & insisted that my rape was, "Investigated as part of his IOPC remit, as it had been previously ignored & needed to be dealt with appropriately." He said.

The fact that I was effectively kidnapped by those officers from my parked car on the perimeter edges of land owned by RNAS Culdrose Naval Base in Helston, 50 miles away from where those police officers should have been on the 28/02/19 & held hostage & abused for 3 weeks at the request of bent coppers who were desperately trying to keep themselves out of prison, was obviously not worthy of an investigation!

I was contacted a few months later in April 2021 by a PC 26492 Louise Walters of the specialist rape unit at Sussex Police, who asked if "I would like to be interviewed".... I called her back a week later to arrange a meeting at Hastings Police Station after considering my options.

PC 26492 Walters was then hurriedly replaced by PC 40113 Jo Murray a few days before my interview was scheduled to take place on 20/05/21.

The two-hour written interview was held at Hastings Police station on that date, & it was then forwarded to Bodmin CID, Devon & Cornwall Police with a request for me to be video interviewed. Bodmin CID officer 17509 James Winkett was assigned the 'investigation'.

I have repeatedly been denied access to a copy of that written interview to this day! By Both police forces involved.

DC 17509 WINKETT spent 3 months totally ignoring all requests for contact from officer Murray regarding my video interview taking place, & then lied to her stating "He had not seen his senior officer at all to get my interview authorised."

Then, after 5 months the case was closed with no interviews taking place & no examination for proof of the location where I was held overnight on 28/02/19 & terrorised whilst stripped naked, abused & filmed for 8.5 hours by Devon & Cornwall Police officers...

I gave a very detailed sketch to the police of exactly where they took me that night after dragging me from my parked car in Helston by the Navy base, under threat of violence if "I didn't obey them".

I was then forced into the back of an ambulance that pulled up beside my car with the police, & with my terrified chihuahua dogs I was taken to a closed down hospital unit in Redruth, in the centre of the town, just under the railway viaduct.

The ambulance driver, Rebecca Smitheram from Boscastle , is a very close friend & surfing buddy of my old neighbour from Port Isaac, Marie Jordan, who's police sergeant uncle, Paul Glennon, I pissed off by catching him in a voice recording in June 2017 admitting to perverting the course of justice & encouraging his colleagues to do the same to keep Marie from being arrested & charged with Hate Crime, harassment, criminal damage, & anti social behaviour!

Rebecca Smitherams' parents lived just across the road from my home in Boscastle. She visited them every weekend & used the ambulance as her personal transport to do so... I have photographs to prove it!

I recognised the route being driven by the ambulance as my terrified dogs sat shaking on my knee. & I memorised the last few turnings & all the distinctive buildings & architecture on the way to the final destination that night, which was "Trengweath" a former mental health unit in the centre of Redruth, just a few miles away from Helston, that had recently been closed down at the beginning of 2019, & which is now due to be demolished & rebuilt as flats as we speak, despite my begging the local MP there, George Eustice, to get involved to halt the demolition that is due to take place as it will destroy evidence....

That building has very distinctive architectural features in some of the rooms that no other building in that area has. The room I was thrown into & stripped naked in had a side angled doorway & faced an odd shaped corridor. The end rooms both adjoined double doors, one of which led to the old original Georgian part of the building. All still standing at this time, but is fenced off & has security staff on duty 24/7 to prevent access. I have tried to get in to take photographs to corroborate my sketch...its impossible. This is the ONLY ex NHS trust hospital building of its kind in Cornwall...its features are unmistakable.

Having never been a hospital patient in Cornwall previously, besides a knee operation in 2006 in Hayle, there is no way I could have sketched in such detail, or at all, any of the features & the entire internal layout of the ward & room where I was held & abused in for over 8 hours that night in Redruth. Its just not possible.

My sketch showed precise details of the building AND exactly who was present... Police lied again & closed the case without interviewing me further, & neither did they contact officer Murray, or myself, to inform us of its closure... She only discovered the outcome after I called her to see why nobody was contacting me after a delay of over 5 months from my initial interview with her in May 2021.

Officer Murray then advised me to appeal its closure & stated that, "This could only be done once the senior officer in charge of the case & officer Winkett had confirmed the case closure to me in writing, together with the reasoning behind the decision."

Murray was then transferred permanently to a different unit at Lewes headquarters, whilst the officer in charge of the investigation team in Bodmin, DI 16241 Iain Jolliff, took it upon himself to make me wait a further 5 months before sending me written notification of the case closure...

This was 3 months over the allotted time frame allowed for an appeal to be initiated after his decision to close my investigation...

CASE PERMANENTLY CLOSED!

DI 16241 Jolliff did however drop CID officer 17509 Winkett deep in the doo-doo by stating that, "He was present for, & oversaw the entire investigation of my rape case before deciding there was no case to answer & therefore closing it."

This was, of course, in complete contradiction to the 3 months that Winkett spent telling both officer Murray & myself that, "He couldn't agree to my being video interviewed because he hadn't seen his superior officer at all during that time period to get it authorised!"

Caught bang to rights lying his arse off...just like the rest of the officers serving alongside him in that predatory, degenerate, & misogynistic police force.

In the meantime, I had already decided to instigate yet another IOPC complaint regarding police corruption & the fact that my kidnap & rape was being consistently covered up by everyone involved... The NHS trust in Cornwall refused to investigate medical fraud. The SWAST ambulance service refused to investigate medical fraud. & the Police just refused to investigate everything!

This IOPC instigated investigation was handed to a 5635 Daniel Harvey of Launceston Police in Cornwall. I had already been lied to by him at the beginning of 2021 in February, regarding some questions I had pertaining to police computer records for my dogs from March 2019 when they illegally held me in Bodmin hospital following the overnight hostage ordeal in Redruth....

There are no records for my dogs held on the police system as far as the Data Protection Office is concerned, which I have in writing, but dear Daniel came up with a whole host of BS to try to keep his colleagues out of the proverbial back in February 2021, & he was then promoted from Sergeant to Inspector right afterwards for doing such a good job of Gaslighting me into silence once again!

In late September 2021 after my next IOPC complaint, he called me to request that, " I send him a list of the points that I felt needed to be investigated". He also specified that, "He could only investigate instances relating to police officers & nothing else." ..This meant that hospital records which had very obviously been forged to help cover up what the police did to me in February & March 2019 were not going to be investigated at all by the police. I was left to unravel & piece together all the evidence myself... which I did, & better than any police officer could have done, quite frankly.

The freshly promoted Inspector 5635 Harvey took delivery of my very carefully worded bullet point letter containing ALL 9 pages of the various points in my police records that needed clarification pertaining to fake records typed up & added to the police computer system by those involved, & some of their superiors, over the preceding 4 years since my 'falling out' with my old neighbour in Port Isaac Marie Jordan in August 2016, & then her police sergeant uncle Paul Glennon in June 2017, after I caught him admitting perjury in a voice recording!

I requested PROOF for all points raised in my letter that were officially listed in my records by police as truthful facts concerning everything surrounding my rape!

I pointed out that were their assertions truthful, & they were justified in allegedly detaining me on the night of 01/03/19 for ''acting like a raving lunatic, smashing up my car on a navy base perimeter in front of an entire base aircraft unit & all the security cameras installed there next to the airfield runway'', there would be corroborating evidence within police radio records for the 'call out job' given to police officers from Helston on 01/03/19 at 19.37pm for them to ''attend to me on scene at the navy base that night after allegedly being found by an unnamed witness in the freezing rain smashing up my car with my bare hands & pulling out its engine parts onto the ground".... ( & sustaining no injuries at all!) AND ALLEGEDLY ALL IN FRONT OF A BASE FULL OF ARMED MILITARY SECURITY PERSONNEL who never came anywhere near this lunatic woman very obviously looking like a major security risk to one of the largest & most secure naval air training bases in Europe!.....

Not only that... the car in question was a rental car from Europcar & I contacted them for photographs of that vehicle & all records pertaining to my rental of it & its collection from the base property at the end of March 2019, 5 days after I was released from the hospital following my illegal sectioning. They had no idea where the car was until I called them the day after being released to tell them the interior had been damaged whilst I was in hospital & they would need to arrange collection as it couldn't be driven.

I also informed Europcar that Devon & Cornwall Police office 30665 Mike Dodd had forced me out of the car under threat of violence, & had wrenched the keys out of my hand before making me leave all my belongings including my phone in the car & then dragging me, with my dogs clutched in my arms shaking, to the SWAST ambulance parked next to the police car with Rebecca Smitheram sitting in the driving seat barking orders at her colleague Julian Griffiths.

Europcar confirmed in writing via their legal department at my request, that they had no idea where that vehicle was until I called them on 22/03/19 & that they were never contacted by RNAS Culdrose OR Devon & Cornwall Police regarding its collection & removal from base property, or indeed a police property compound.

I requested this confirmation from Europcars' legal department due to a fraudulent police report & supporting fraudulent INSURANCE company letter from my vehicle insurers that stated "Europcar had reported the vehicle as stolen to the police after not being able to contact me after 01/03/19 for the return of the rental car, & that Devon & Cornwall Police had then contacted Europcar to inform them they had located the vehicle & that Europcar had then collected said vehicle from the police compound."

The bullshit is just mind boggling!... When I lodged a formal complaint with RSA insurance company chief executive asking him to launch an investigation , he at first replied to me totally ignoring all the fraudulent documentation supplied for the car records, & instead apologised for "a member of his staff getting some information incorrect within the letter supplied in my records" & then offered me a cheque for £75 as compensation for the upset..... But when I refused to accept his 'bullshit buy-off' he resigned from his job as chief exec & disappeared into the sunset!

He's probably floating around the shores of Spain on a yacht bought with the funds of corruption, playing rounds of golf with his bent copper buddies on the weekends & shagging under-age senoritas the rest of the week with 'the boys'! Like so many of them do in the Puerto Banus area of Marbella. I know... I've seen them there smoking coke fags & drinking til' the early hours with barely dressed hookers hanging off their arms & sporting golfing tans!

The British establishment & Police & Military forces of the UK are full of these degenerates. All scrambling to make more money doing dodgy deals with each other fuelled by greed & rabid deviant sex drives.

The entire set of records fabricated by Police, SWAST ambulance services, & various NHS staff members for me & that rental car situation was proven to be exactly that..... a complete fabrication & fantasy... & yet Devon & Cornwall Police still insisted their records & officers were beyond reproach & totally truthful, even when I pointed out that the alleged attendance of the police car & ambulance on MOD property right next to the top security guarded airfield fence had not been seen by ANY of the base security staff during the entire 2 hours they say they were there on site with me!

TWO HOURS? ... HOW on earth did they manage to sit on that Naval base property, plain as day, all that time, with all the activity they allege was taking place during that time frame, completely invisible to everyone there?

Both vehicles with ALL their lights blazing, but Naval security & indeed the MOD authorities in Portsmouth who were contacted for records pertaining to the event allegedly taking place on 01/03/19 had NOTHING on their systems...

Nobody saw a bloody thing...... Because I wasn't there on 01/03/19. I had already been kidnapped, tortured, filmed, stripped naked, had £3000 worth of gold jewellery stolen from my body with Marie Jordan standing over me filming it on her tablet & had then been illegally sectioned in Bodmin by the morning of 01/03/19 at approximately 08.20am.

Police made up an entire episode of fraudulent events concerning Europcar & the circumstances surrounding the condition of the vehicle & its collection.... They stated repeatedly, even 3 years after the event occurred, that the car was a total write off body wise & so was the engine as I had smashed it up & ripped out the engine parts onto the ground...on the navy base...in front of several armed security personnel! All total bullshit. And all proven to be so by my contact with Europcars' legal department.

But Inspector 5635 Daniel Harvey still insisted police never lied & their records were truthful, proportionate & correct despite the evidence to the contrary.

The evidence I repeatedly supplied to police in an effort to get those responsible for my mistreatment arrested & charged proved beyond any doubt that the car was intact... The engine was intact... And that All police records were fraudulent. The ambulance report was fraudulent. The hospital records were fraudulent. They all lied to serve as an excuse to illegally lock me up in a hospital & rape & terrorise me for 3 weeks & Europcar was just more proof of it.

The only damage to that vehicle was "cosmetic interior" & it was sustained AFTER I was kidnapped on 28/02/19 by two police officers from Camelford & Bude...50 miles north from Helston... they travelled in especially to grab me. PC 16619 John Theobald & PCSO 30665 Mike Dodd.

I was there in Helston to visit a friend after being threatened again by Marie Jordan from the garden of her relative's house next door to mine in Boscastle. Leonard Jordan. another uncle, with a broad Birmingham accent. That family originated from Birmingham! They are on the electoral role as living at 25 Clover Lane Close Boscastle from 2002.

Police stated that, " I was delusional & was imagining that someone was living in the house next door to me which they said had been an empty property for nearly 20 years & that Marie Jordan had no family in the village of Boscastle & in fact had never even been there".....

The entire village knows her, her children, her ex-husband 'Wayne the pain DJ' AND her present partner Leigh Bass who, at that time, had only been with her since January 2017. Marie has been a constant presence in Boscastle since she was a young girl in 2002 when her aunt & uncle first moved there with her cousins Deborah & Pamela Jordan…who can also be found in electoral role records as living at the address next to my house!

Both police officers that followed me to Helston & then effectively kidnapped me from my car are very close & career long friends & colleagues of Marie Jordans uncle, Paul Glennon... the Police sergeant dog handler from Delabole...now retired, but who retains the job of breeding & training both the dogs & their handlers for the entire South West region of Police & Military personnel! See his Twitter & Blog pages. Devon & Cornwall Police dogs.

RNAS Culdrose has a special relationship with Devon & Cornwall Police... Many of the retired military officers from Culdrose now sit atop all the organisations making the wheels of infrastructure turn smoothly in the South West, including SWAST ambulance services CEO Will Warrender- ex naval officer from RNAS Culdrose; & various top execs within Cornwall Housing, & Cornwall Councils legal department, as well as a myriad of education & housing depts. scattered about the region. All rubbing each other's palms & doing each other favours where necessary.

The ex-chief constable of Devon & Cornwall police Pre Shawn Sawyer's stint from 2013 to 2022 is Steven Otter... Now second in command at SWAST ambulance services!.. The same ambulance service that faked an entire report to back up police lies for 01/03/19 & in doing so made glaring mistakes with my personal details AND the contents of their report. ALL pointed out to SWAST ceo Will Warrender in a letter of complaint and ignored by him, even though evidence proving the report was a complete fakery was supplied with my letter!

This explains how they all got away with such mind-blowing dishonesty when they fabricated & fantasised an entire set of records which were added to my official files as fact to make me look like a raving lunatic who needed to be sectioned. Everyone was on board to protect Marie & her family from prosecution for Hate Crimes & Harassment committed against me & my family for over 2 years.

Inspector 5635 Harvey ignored my request for proof of the call out for the job allegedly given to Helston police officers on 01/03/19. Likewise he ignored my request for proof of the radio contact, & the mobile phone contact for the alleged event & the alleged Helston police officers present, namely PC 5283 Bell & 75365 James Scorey being in attendance that night on the naval base property.

He also made up an entire storyline concerning my two terrified Chihuahua dogs, telling me in writing that, “They were collected from RNAS Culdrose on the night of 01/03/19 by a lady called Mrs Richardson who runs a dog rescue in Helston due to police having to give priority to the welfare of my dogs!” UTTER BULLSHIT.

That lady runs a rescue centre in St Ives… nearly 50 miles away! & she never came anywhere near Helston, or Culdrose!

Even the NHS fucked him up on that particular lie by putting in writing, courtesy of a Dr Stefano Kustermann GMC ref: 6166175 (whom I have never met by the way!) that, “My dogs were taken to the 136 suite with me in Camborne Hospitals Longreach unit after I arrived there on the night of 01/03/19 & attacked a police officer & then had to be physically restrained by 2 cops & 2 ambulance staff & then manhandled into the 136 room WITH MY TWO DOGS”!

(dogs…in a hospital section suite with a violent patient? - please! )

Dr Stefano Kustermann (from Penzance Hospital) put that in writing in my medical records! -

SERIOUSLY- How the fuck can these idiots get away with all this bullshit?… My dogs were snatched out of my arms screaming their heads off & wetting themselves in fear when we arrived in Redruth on the night of 28/02/19. Police officer Dodd then told me that police were “Going to destroy them” as he walked off with them screaming in terror.

In fact, my dogs were then delivered to the house of a female police informant in Camborne, one Charlotte Collins, who was an anti social drug user & had been reported many times by her neighbours to police & the RSPCA for abusing her own dogs! I know this because I went to interview her neighbours in 2021 to find out who she was as her house was boarded up! Charlotte Collins was moved out to another much nicer Coastline Housing property a few weeks after all this happened…Presumably to prevent me speaking to her & getting a statement once I was released & began investigating. Her council house remained empty & boarded up for over 2 years before new tenants were moved in.

My two traumatised babies were so scared they had messed themselves & had dried excrement matted into their fur when the rescue people from St Ives collected them from that woman after being contacted by my daughter. Police called her after ‘the events’ to say “I had lost my mind & had been sectioned”… They asked her to arrange care for my dogs & told her where they were! My daughter then arranged for the rescue lady from St Ives to collect them… My daughter still has the messages to prove all this, but police just keep lying & gaslighting!

The police were even stupid enough to tell my daughter I was being held in a different hospital to the one they actually delivered me to on the morning of 01/03/19 in Bodmin… They told her I was in Camborne Longreach…30 miles away from Bodmin! (Obviously to try to cover for staff there who had lied for the police in hand written records added to my official files!)

When my daughter called Camborne hospital Longreach straight after talking to the police regarding my dogs, she was told I had never been a patient there, & after searching on the system the switchboard operator located me on the system in Bodmin….

This in itself is more evidence of fakery because everyone, including the doctors who lied for the police, have stated I was NOT taken to Bodmin until 02/03/19 after initially being detained at 23.35pm on 01/03/19 in Camborne. Yet the switchboard at the hospital in Camborne told my daughter who called them on 01/03/19 that I HAD NEVER BEEN A PATIENT IN CAMBORNE but WAS in Bodmin from 02/03/19 This proves Dr Kustermann LIED.

It also begs the question… If police records, SWAST ambulance records, & doctors hand written notes state “I was detained on the night of 01/03/19 & taken to Camborne Hospital Longreach at 23.35pm & sectioned in the 136 suite with my dogs in tow”, why am I nowhere to be found on the computer system? It seems they forgot to include the records system for the NHS in their bullshit fairy stories!

I actually managed to get a ‘patient records manager’ from the Cornwall NHS Trust central records office in Bodmin to supply me with written confirmation that I was NEVER a patient in Camborne on 01/03/19… or 02/03/19…. She also confirmed this by supplying me with a copy of my ‘Hospital Admission’ record just to make certain nobody could fake anything else after the fact, & that threw up even more bullshit fakery from police who had listed me as having ‘no fixed address’ (remember they were at my house in Boscastle on 24/02/19) & that ‘I was detained by police on 02/03/19 (not 01/03/19 as stated previously) then taken to an unnamed police station where I was assessed by a MH street triage team in the police custody suite & then sent to Bodmin hospital that same day’!

Police & the NHS have repeatedly refused to address this particular bogus record & the fact that it differs wildly from the other FOUR versions of the events from that time period that police, SWAST ambulance & various hospital staff have concocted & shoved carelessly into my official records without conferring with each other first to make sure their stories matched!… The records manager who supplied me with all of this was later transferred … like everyone else!

They moved one doctor involved in lying in my records all the way up to Scotland two weeks after I was released…she even dropped her double barrelled name to try to hide - I found her! Dr Elanor Megan Holt Watts GMC number 7226825. She is a BM Bch. batchelor of medicine & surgery. WTF was she doing signing documents in a secure mental health unit & lying in my records? & why is she now in Scotland studying for a post grad degree in Ophthalmology? Its all there on the General Medical Council website. More bogus shite in my records but this time from someone who shouldn’t even have been at the hospital! Unless they were performing illegal surgeries on the patients without telling anyone?… Nothing would surprise me with this lot quite frankly!

Whilst I was being illegally held in Bodmin I wasn’t allowed to contact anyone so had no idea what was happening with my dogs. Hospital staff told me they were dead. But my records have even more bullshit stories in them relating to my dogs…its like fairy story time in kindergarten!

Devon & Cornwall Police Data protection Unit told me in writing, “There is no information at all on our systems for your dogs or your vehicle.” This was in a reply sent in November 2021 after I sent in a subject access request for specifics about them…

It makes you wonder, where did Inspector 5635 Harvey get his info from when he sent his reply to my questions? … Fucking ‘DREAMTIME’ that’s where! The man must have Aboriginal ancestors to have conjured up such wonderous stories!

As for the alleged 'witness' police state called them on the night of 01/03/19 to report me acting like a lunatic in Helston?.... Police repeatedly refuse to even tell me where the alleged call to them by that supposed witness was made from in Cornwall at 19.37pm on 01/03/19! That witness allegedly saw me in freezing cold & pouring rain conditions that night sitting inside a totally smashed up vehicle on the navy base.... HOW? I already proved they lied about the weather ... It had been bone dry in & around Helston for at least THREE days, & I was already being terrorised in Bodmin when they allege they were called by that witness, after being held hostage & stripped naked overnight in a closed hospital unit in Redruth on 28/02/19 & then driven at top speed up the A30 at 06.30 am the following morning.

Its my contention that the closed hospital unit at Trengweath Redruth has very obviously been used by police to terrorise, rape & film their victims as part of a county wide ‘Whatts App’ video club that has members from all police, emergency services & military groups across the South West & beyond! That site has remained fenced off & under 24 hour security with guards & dogs since just after I was released & began to investigate everything & everyone involved! Building works are now in the pipeline but have still not begun even though planning permission was granted early 2023… Why all the security? Even the old couple living in the private residence next to the site say they see police coming & going at odd times & the security guards are particularly aggressive with them if they ask questions…

The biggest thing about my records that Insp. 5635 Harvey ignored & then denied, before refusing to accept irrefutable evidence proving Police, a SWAST ambulance crew, & then various NHS hospital staff members lied about Everything concerning me & my illegal kidnap & internment from the 28/02/19 was the WEATHER.....

Everyone went out of their way to emphasise in various official documentation that, "I was found on the RNAS Culdrose navy base in Helston, on the evening of 01/03/19, at 19.37pm, acting like a deranged lunatic, barefoot, barely dressed & soaking wet in freezing cold heavy rain conditions, smashing up my car with my bare hands. And that I needed to be hospitalised immediately in a secure section 136 mental health unit place of safety in Camborne, for my own good."

I had, within my letter supplied to 5635 Harvey, included a complete archive of the weather for Helston & its surrounding areas for a 3 day period encompassing the 27 & 28/02/19, AND the 01/03/19. THERE WAS NO RAIN… for at least 3 days surrounding that time period & the temperature for all 3 days was between 10 & 11 degrees centigrade… NOT freezing & NOT raining! Everyone LIED. I supplied very detailed graphs from the MET office which clearly demonstrated the weather conditions covering the entirety of those 3 days.

I even emailed him a full set of the archived MET office data …

Harvey said “I’m struggling to understand the information.” So I sent it to him in ‘simplified’ terms & told him this would make it easier for him to understand as he had struggled with the regular info…

He sent me an email reply in which he lost his temper & threw a tantrum stating “ Im Not struggling to understand.” I could almost see him stamping his feet with his hands shaking up & down beside him like a small child!

By this point I realised what a bunch of total cocks I was dealing with so stopped conversing with him via email & requested he put everything in writing via post as before…It will make it easier for me to hand it all to a legal firm & then a set of judges!

I also supplied this information to him in official format as provided to me by Naval Headquarters in Portsmouth in July 2020 after requesting evidence from the MOD…. 5635 Harvey also told me “THAT was wrong too”, & that police were telling the truth! WTF?

This information covered the night I actually WAS kidnapped from the naval base property parked up alongside the airfield in my car waiting for my friend in Helston town centre to come home on 28/02/19, And it also covered the night afterwards, that being 01/03/19... The night that everyone lied so dramatically about within fraudulent records in an effort to cover up what they did to me the previous night ....

The information supplied to 5635 Harvey was downloaded from the official Meteorological office website archive data for that exact location, the exact dates & the exact times... It is IRREFUTABLE.

Not only that.... those weather statistics are provided DAILY to the meteorological office in Exeter by a 15 man highly trained professional Naval Meteorological Team based at RNAS Culdrose in Helston! That data is produced by the Navy for their ships, aircraft & submarines. It is then uploaded to the UK's official Met office website for use in agriculture, policing, shipping, civilian aircraft flights, etc. etc. etc.

It just doesn't get any better than that when it comes to proving that all those bastards lied their arses off to get away with harassing, kidnapping, torturing, terrorising, traumatising & then illegally hospitalising & raping me because my ex neighbour from Port Isaac Marie Jordan was caught being an absolute cunt of a neighbour to me, my daughter, & my eldest granddaughter... not to mention the dog she poisoned to death in 2018 as part of her hate campaign against me & my family.... with the help of Devon & Cornwall Police officers & 2 senior housing officer from Cornwall Housing... Lindsay Baxter & Sarah Payne, who made it their mission in life to ensure my tenancy in Port Isaac from 2016 to the end of 2018 was as miserable & stressful as it could possibly be. Helped along by their manager Mr Stuart Blackie. now working for Coastline Housing in Camborne as of January 2023, but that's a different story… all these lying bastards are connected to one another in some shape or form all over Cornwall & the South West!

I also listed in my letter to Insp. 5635 Harvey the various points that needed corroboration from the police to justify the total BS that had been written in records by the SWAST ambulance crew, headed up by Rebecca Smitheram... Marie's best buddy from Boscastle, who helped to kidnap & hold me hostage on the night of 28/02/19 in a closed down hospital unit in Redruth, & also for the myriad of hospital records that were then faked in Bodmin from the 02/03/19 to keep me locked up in an intensive psychiatric ward for 3 weeks, where I was dragged from my bed having my thumb dislocated, then taken screaming for help & tied, spread eagled, to a games room pool table, where I was then gang raped, sodomised with the thick end of a pool cue & genitally mutilated overnight until 6.30am the next morning....

At the end of my ordeal I was injected with something in between my big toes on both feet straight into the nerve channels. It has caused permanent nerve damage to the toes adjacent to the big toes according to two privately seen chiropodists & one NHS podiatrist.

My screams were heard by a male patient who had been listening to everything going on for the entire night & spoke to me about it the following day during the evening meal that staff forced me to sit for despite my very obvious bruises & pain levels. He asked me “Did you hear all the noise & screaming & the music playing last night? they knocked on my door to ask me if I wanted to join in the party but I was too scared & stayed in my room, I heard the glass wall smashing in the games room & the screams, it was awful & didn’t stop until 6.30am, I got no sleep, I cant believe you slept through it”…..

I hadn’t… I WAS the party.

That glass partition wall was in front of the pool table that I was tied to. It was smashed when they rammed the pool cue in & out of me as I lay there helpless & screaming… They all took it in turns to brutalise me for the entire night. It took weeks for the tears & bruising to heal.

The pool cue had been rammed so far up my rectum it caused massive impaction in my intestines & it was 5 days before I could go to the loo….with the aid of massive amounts of laxatives from the staff, who all took delight in calling me a whore & laughing at what had been done to me. When I did eventually manage to go to the loo it was heavily compacted into a huge hard brick like mass with a concave indentation where the pool cue had repeatedly rammed it up into my intestines during the ordeal. That in itself caused more damage expelling it along with my screams which staff just laughed at after coming to my room to see what the noise was about.

To this day I still cannot get my head around what kind of animals would want to do this kind of thing to another human being & I dread to think how many others have suffered at their hands. Many of those staff were transferred immediately afterwards & jobs were advertised on the web to fill their posts right up until June/July of 2019. One of them, a man called Dougie, didn’t even actually work as a ward nurse there, it transpired he was shipped in especially for my ordeal from another department of the hospital! All reported to authorities & NHS & ignored.

The main man in charge of ALL the proceedings there during my illegal incarceration & rape, including the theft of my jewellery, was a large built balding middle aged male nurse called ‘Dickie’. An arrogant Northerner who even barked orders at the ward manger Dee Voidejek. Dickie moved to Florida, the day after I was released from that hospital & Dee Voidejek was immediately transferred down to Camborne hospital, & in July 2021 tried to insist she had only been in Cornwall for a year & was never in Bodmin! I spoke to her on the phone & surprised her at the end of the call by telling her who I was….. She left her job that week! Colleagues were shocked apparently. She now works in the community nursing side of things so I’m told by staff there whom I spoke to recently whilst on a fact finding mission!

Police refused to interview the witness to my rape, the patient who was ‘invited to the party’ by staff… He was a regular visitor to Bodmin… self admitted himself whenever his manic depression got really bad as he didn’t like to burden his wife with his dark moods… She was lovely.. we spoke quite a bit all 3 of us during the time I was illegally held.

I was the only female in that entire unit… they cleared all the other patients out besides 2 men on the morning of my arrival on 01/03/19. SEVEN hours worth of patients being moved between wards & hospitals…it was all pre-arranged for my ‘party’ which took place on 05/03/19. Obviously to make sure nobody could be called upon for witness testimony.

Neither did police investigate the fact that nurse ‘Dickie’ had moved to Florida the day after my realease. The man who was in control of everything that happened to me in that dreadful place from start to finish. I even gave them the date he flew out of Heathrow but they simply told me “I imagined it, I was mentally ill, & that he didn’t exist!” More Gaslighting… Easy to say that when the man no longer works for the NHS in the UK… God forbid he is working in the health sector in the US… Doubtless he will be located at some stage soon so I can drag his fat arse back here to be sentenced! I expect they will find him playing golf at an exclusive country club on the Florida shores with all the other bent coppers, ex military & nhs staff who fuck everyone over here in the UK for huge sums of money for the organisation that is secretly run by SERCO & deeply involved with the military & government.

I requested from the Cornwall NHS Foundation Trust a copy of the records pertaining to the report that would have been submitted for the breaking of that glass partition wall, but I was firstly repeatedly ignored, then they simply told me “I wasn’t authorised to be provided with that information”. All I asked for was the date of the report & the reason given for the breakage & who reported it? Top secret info apparently!

I was also ignored by the NHS Trust chief executive Dr Matthew Patrick when I wrote to complain. & then by the woman who replaced him soon afterwards! Quote from the trusts website….”Debbie Richards has been appointed new chief executive at the Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, taking over from Dr Matthew Patrick who joined the trust in March 2021”… He didn’t last long in his job after my letter of complaint was sent to him asking for an investigation into my mistreatment & fraudulent med records! 8 months to be exact… He must have gone into panic mode with all the evidence I sent to him proving police & medical fraud on an unprecedented scale… Debbie Richards took over 10 Nov 2021. She ignored my letter too! Certain death for their careers if they actually do anything to help me…

Senior NHS investigator Mr Martin Orpe also ignored my requests for a thorough investigation for almost a year, & then when I took my complaint through resolver.co.uk he was forced to address the issue but then stalled for a further 10 months before closing the case with no investigation. My second attempt at getting him to deal with the evidence was also closed immediately with no investigation in spring 2023! They even ignored the fact that one nurse, Nick Roberts, had reported what was being done to me to a senior hospital manager named Adrian Flynn on the afternoon of 21/03/19. Flynn was actually shown the video footage of my abuse. It was he that instigated my immediate release from hospital…I heard him bellowing at the staff about the events & I was out less than an hour later! Minus my jewellery which a nurse admitted Marie Jordan had!

Adrian Flynn was then immediately PROMOTED from ‘inpatient services manager’ to ‘Assistant Chief Medical Officer’ for the Cornwall NHS trust in April 2019! & he is now Chief medical officer… a title he wouldn’t have been given had I not been kidnapped by police officers & then brutally raped in the hospital he was in charge of.

I imagine all this was done by degenerate sociopathic control freaks who were trying to ensure that I would be scared & scarred into permanent silence regarding all the evidence I had gathered against Marie & her various friends & family members in & around Port Isaac following her hate campaign waged against me from 2016 onwards; especially when I managed to voice-record her Police Sergeant uncle, Paul Glennon, telling her he had arranged for his colleagues to perjure themselves by lying in the official records pertaining to my complaints against her & her boyfriend Leigh Bass in June 2017!

My eldest granddaughter still remembers being woken up by Leigh Bass during the night on numerous occasions in Port Isaac as he was climbing over my newly erected 6ft garden fence to urinate on all my plants & in the dogs water bowls that were scattered about the huge 40foot garden we had there. She spoke to me about it not long before Christmas 2023. I was surprised she remembered it in such detail… She takes after her grandma!

Unfortunately for the police, my evidence gathering for all the faked records & the authors of them had been very thorough during the course of the remainder of 2019 following my enforced relocation back to East Sussex after the kidnap ordeal, & then into 2020 & 2021 after I managed to acquire copies of all those fabricated documents, & therefore anything Inspector Harvey could possibly hope to throw at me after that was just a pathetic attempt to keep everyone safe for a little longer by Gaslighting & more refusals to investigate my evidence.

I had spent months sifting through it all & piecing all the friendships, relatives & co-workers together, resulting in a very clear picture of exactly who was involved, why they were involved, how they had gotten away with such serious level crimes & exactly WHO they were all connected to at such a superior level both in the police forces in Cornwall, Sussex & London, a huge corporate company with worldwide branches, & also the Military across the UK, but especially in Cornwall.

Armed with my own irrefutable evidence of fraudulent medical records, very obviously faked accounts of events, fabricated police records & documents, faked insurance documents, photographs of people & vehicles, tons of voice recordings of those same people, witness testimony & video footage of crimes taking place against me, & the certain knowledge that it would simply be a case of waiting for the right opportunity to give this evidence to someone who had enough integrity to uphold the law, I waited for Inspector 5635 Daniel Harvey to Gaslight me again.... And he did, in spectacular fashion!

The police & the ambulance crew had completely stuffed themselves as far as credibility in a courtroom could go with their frankly absurd accounts for the events they invented as occurring on the night of 01/03/19 to try to cover up what in fact they had been involved in with doing to me the night before.

But more importantly, by the end of 2021, my evidence gathering had Devon & Cornwall police so desperate to get me off their backs they hurriedly cobbled together even more bullshit fakery from police officers around the county who were never even mentioned in the first round of fakery in 2019, but who were very obviously being promised fast promotions to aid & abet the corruption epidemic that was now running rampant!

One such officer was a PC 2160 Gray from Falmouth Police, who obligingly agreed to provide Inspector 5635 Daniel Harvey of Launceston Police with a written statement saying that "It was absolutely tipping down with rain in Helston on 01/03/19." This gave Insp. Harvey an excuse to try to totally deny the accuracy of my official Naval & Met office data concerning the weather conditions in Helston on that date that I had supplied to him from official archives and indeed from the MOD itself!...

It seems police officers in Cornwall are now bestowed with the powers of being all pervading Gods of enlightenment & can omnipotently circumvent all factual evidence to bend the truth to their own desires & view points irrespective of the facts!

And then, besides the magnificent Inspector 5635 Daniel Harvey of Launceston Police poo-pooing ALL of my fact based & irrefutable evidence for Police, SWAST ambulance & NHS corruption, he had the fucking audacity to then tell me firstly that "He wasn't going to investigate any of my evidence because it served no useful purpose," but he then told me that

"I was delusional & that PCSO 30665 Mike Dodd could not possibly have been anywhere near me from 24/02/19 when he first came to my home with 16619 Theobald to accuse me of imagining people related to Marie living next door to me in Boscastle, (despite my providing the Electoral role records to prove their residency there from 2002 onwards) & that neither was Dodd anywhere near me in Helston when I accused him of kidnapping me because Dodd had provided proof that he had been out of the country on holiday abroad with his wife & family from 24/02/19 until the end of March 2019 & that Harvey himself had been shown the evidence for this fact so I was mentally ill & had imagined it all."

Needless to say my request to be provided with copies of Dodd's holiday itinerary, passport stamps for entry to foreign shores during February & March of 2019, the hotel bills & bookings, flight bookings, credit card bills, phone bills, & utility bills (you cant use much energy if you’re not in the country!) was denied/ignored.

This idiocy was made even more incredulous by the fact that 5635 Harvey had himself given me 30665 Dodd's work rota details for both the 28/02/19 AND 01/03/19 during our first phone contact with each other in February 2021 when I was asking for details of the exact records held on the computer system for me & my dogs pertaining to those alleged events at RNAS Culdrose..... Dodd worked the 8am to 4pm shifts in Camelford... on those days… Its on the police computer system... Harvey told me so!

Are we now expected to surmise that police are routinely altering the contents of the official police computer system data to hide corruption as & when they choose, even though it leaves behind a trace of being altered? I believe so. They seem to be answerable to no-one these days. Just like many NHS staff are capable of deleting & altering official medical records knowing it leaves a trace on the system but not caring, because they can get away with it if they are paid by the right group of people.... I have been investigating that group, & the company they are attached to now for 5 years...

At that point I decided that I needed to investigate thoroughly exactly who these men were answerable to & exactly how high up all this shite goes.... Oh my, was I in for some surprises, even more than I had already found when I discovered a secret little organisation running everything in the background of the police & military; one that has been operating like a secret police mafia organisation since the 70's! Drugs, Porn, Prostitution, Peadophilia, Financial Fraud & Harassment for Money… This is what our Police & Military services amount to now… Predatory deviant monsters.

They’re all bent & they all love to play Golf… in Cornwall, but especially abroad in Spain, Portugal, the Bahamas & Florida… The same places most of them are keeping their yachts & their private pension funds, as well as a fair few property investments for their retirements!

Needless to say my rape still goes un-punished due to lack of legal fees, but I intend to start the ball rolling with some civil cases this spring/summer to then bounce everything into Crown Court after taking advice from a solicitor who knew some of the bent coppers involved!

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO SHARE THIS POST … THE LOCAL COMMUNITIES IN CORNWALL NEED TO KNOW WHO THEIR POLICE OFFICERS REALLY ARE & WHAT THEY ARE CAPABLE OF DOING TO THEM.