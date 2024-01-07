Yes Tony you are correct. I believe the first antennas that we know of in the ‘public sector’ went up at the end of the 1970’s onwards. Hastings, a town in East Sussex UK where my parents moved to once my father had retired from the RAF in 1969 (I was born in 65 the last of 6 kids), I believe was the first experimental hive for all this shit in the UK. I believe the second hive was Cornwall where RNAS Culdrose is situated, along with RAF Portreath (A cyber unit), RAF Mawgan now used as an army training facility that is secretive, & the satellite hub at Bude that is cyber intel connected to the UK & the United States.

At the same time the first antenna went up, which was a bloody great thing with dishes on it situated at the top of Amhurst Road overlooking the entire town, the government released a policy to have loads of mental health patients with quite serious illnesses moved down to Hastings. At that time, & until just a few years ago, there was a large mental asylum on the outskirts of the town called “Hellingly’’. It was famed for you being able to hear the ‘inmates’ screaming at all hours of the day & night ...a very unpleasant place with a fast turnover of patients and staff... Anyone who had been a patient there was completely fucked afterwards & it was often whispered about amongst the local community. I believe they were conducting the first batch of serious experiments on the psyche & how to connect to it & take it over at that dreadful place. I remember there were people forced to go there that had no signs of mental illness, but when they came out they were never the same....like zombies. Uncommunicative, aggressive for no reason, paranoid, unpredictable, violent, talked to themselves as if another person was there with them.... None of these characteristics were present Before they were sent to Hellingly Hospital & them being sent there was always as a result of being arrested by the local police & charged with something, usually drug dealing which was prevalent in Hastings at that time.

Another big change to the town at that same time & that was also part of that same government policy was moving loads of parolees that were drug dealers down to the town from London, Liverpool, Manchester & some from Scotland. They completely changed the town. It became a hot spot in the UK for drugs, herion, opium, hashish, cocaine & acid. I heard they experimented on the patients with acid at Hellingly.

The town was also then host to a different kind of criminality. Loads of gang members from London, Liverpool etc were moved to the town as part of this government policy. There was a huge Hells Angel gang in the town from the late 70’s. (I grew up knowing a lot of these people as one of my brothers was friends with many of them, both gang members & drug dealers. I was in & out of their houses all the time & was privvy to everything that went on.)

They were responsible for a lot of ‘contracts’ within the criminal underworld right across the UK. Police were rumoured to be heavily involved & the CID police officers in Hastings were known to be completely corrupt & had their fingers in all kinds of pies. I now believe they, & indeed the rest of the senior officers across Sussex, were part of a major crime ring that was controlled from Scotland Yard (& the MET), in London. They were definitely involved in Hastings with the drug trade, prostitution, pornography rings, paedophile rings, murders, kidnapping, money laundering & financial fraud on a major scale. The entire police force on various levels right across the country was intertwined with it all, right up to government level… Even Interpol.

A major player in the Hastings CID was a Detective Constable Dickie Hardcastle. He was ALWAYS hovering around my home when I was a young 16/17 yr old at college living with my first serious boyfriend whom I went on to marry (albeit unwillingly!) a few years later in 1988. I will cover all this stuff in posts on here at some stage as it bares significant importance to what we are all being forced to investigate now.

I met a police officer in July 2023 at the services on the M5 in Bridgewater on my way back from collecting my passport in Wales & decided to open up to him about what I had been investigating over the last 5 years concerning police, military & government corruption surrounding all this frequency, covid, nanotech, surveillance & mind control malarkey .... He was parked up next to my car when I came back from grabbing a cup of tea from the service station & I sarcastically told him to ‘Stop watching all that porn it’s bad for your health’ when I saw him looking at his phone whilst he was sitting alone in his police vehicle! My big ridgeback dog was in the back of my car so I knew there was no way he was going to try anything.... I adopted my ex guard dog in November 2019 for my safety.... I was kidnapped by two police officers here in Cornwall where I’ve lived for the last 20 years, back in early 2019 after I started investigating everything we are all now covering here on Substack…. I had evidence on both of them, & also on a plethora of their colleagues, captured in voice recordings, documents, & video footage…

On 28th February 2019, PC 16619 John Theobald from Bude police & PCSO 30665 Mike Dodd from Camelford police followed me 50 miles from North Cornwall down to Helston to the military base there, RNAS Culdrose, where they then forced me out of my car under threat of violence if I didn’t obey their orders, & they then took me to a disused building a few miles outside of the town. After locking me in a basement room & stripping me naked they tortured, terrorised, filmed me, & then had me beaten & raped over an 8.5 hour period until the early hours of the following morning. These events were all filmed & uploaded to Whats App groups by scores of ‘visiting’ police officers, & they then forced me to dress & threw me into the back of a waiting police van & drove me 30 miles up the A30 to Bodmin from the outskirts of Helston & delivered me to another building, traumatised & terrified.

I was again stripped & this time pinned to the floor by 6 people. There was a woman filming everything… It was my previous next door neighbour Marie Jordan from Port Isaac, whom I had fallen out with 3 years previously & who had called in the help of her police sergeant uncle, Paul Glennon, to keep her out of court following her 2 year hate campaign whilst I lived next door to her with my daughter & first granddaughter who was just 7 at the time. One of the people pinning me down & pulling my right arm out in front of me as I lay on my belly terrified, was her boyfriend Leigh’s younger brother, Kieren Bass.

Marie demanded whilst filming “Get her jewellery, I want it.” The people pinning my terrified body to the floor then stole £3000 worth of vintage gold jewellery from around my neck & left wrist, which they handed to Marie as she filmed the proceedings. The man who removed my jewellery has been repeatedly reported to police who have repeatedly refused to investigate, even after he fled to Florida following the footage being spread all over the internet in March 2019 by Marie & her police sergeant uncle & his colleagues.

They then locked me in that room for 27 hours before dragging me to an office & informing me that I was “Mentally ill, had suffered a mental breakdown & was being sectioned for my own safety”! Up until that point in time I had absolutely no idea where I had been delivered to after being taken from the first building I was held & tortured in overnight, & was laughed at by the man who sectioned me when I told him I was perfectly sane & healthy & would be suing everyone involved! … It later transpired that the corrupt quack was none other than a man called Dr Andrew Michael Whitehouse GMC ref:2717650, who had retired from that hospital & rescinded his General Medical Council registration in 2012! … He does however belong to the same freemasons boys club that all these monsters frequent as well as playing at the same golf clubs they are all members of.

Golf, it seems, is something that has connected a lot of the men involved in this business for decades…so is Swinging, Paedophilia, & a penchant for visiting Prostitutes.

Again, I will cover all this in a separate post due to the amount of information entailed & all the evidence I have for who was involved. And I have documented official evidence that police have repeatedly either refused to investigate or have simply lied outrageously about to cover their arses! Believe me when I tell you though that it makes eyebrow raising reading… & there are hundreds who have had similar experiences over the last 15 or so years, right across the county of Cornwall... & indeed across the UK. It seems to be one of their favourite torture games on their websites. (Yes, they have dedicated websites for all this shit, with huge fan bases. We are all routinely broadcast according to how we affect the ratings. Its a multi million pound industry now & has been for over 25 years… I can prove it).

Anyway, this police officer I was talking to at the motorway services in Bridgewater was derisive about Devon & Cornwall police when I told him where I lived & why I had taken the piss out of him as he wound down his window to deny using his phone for ‘porn watching’ after my joke with him on my way back to my car. We ended up talking for nearly an hour.

After assessing his dislike of the previous Chief Constable of Devon & Cornwall police, Shaun Sawyer ( now retired from the force as of December 2022, & a long serving officer who was very high up in the London Metropolitan Police until 2010 when he was moved down here to corrupt Devon & Cornwall force entirely), I enlightened him as to what had befallen me in early 2019 & exactly what I had been investigating since then concerning police, medical, government, & military corruption.

I ran a few things past him concerning surveillance techniques utilising nano tech & our domestic electrical supplies & lighting, the military program for frequency torture & the ‘Power Towers’ & their true purpose etc. & it was then that he told me that he had previously worked for GCHQ as an IT specialist prior to joining the police as a traffic highways officer....

He confirmed I was correct about everything I had told him, including my being internet shadowed from various military cyber Intel facilities in the UK & from three separate GCHQ centres in Scotland, Manchester & London, as well as army bases in the UK & Ireland. He then asked “You are correct in everything that you have told me, but are you not concerned for your safety? I have to ask how you came to know all this as it’s classified information not open to the public?”….

I explained in further detail what the police in Cornwall had done to me in early 2019 after I gathered evidence against them for corruption & illegal surveillance techniques being used against myself & my family. This was only an issue for me from 2016 after I had fallen out with a new next door neighbour (Marie Jordan) over her son following a move to Port Isaac from Helston, & it turned out her uncle was a police sergeant...It has become obvious since then, that the entire situation was a set up... but I’ll cover that in a separate post on my page at some stage because it is all relevant to what we are all posting now... I cant tell you all how happy I was to discover others were also writing about what I know!

This Bridgewater officer then told me more about his GCHQ work & also informed me that “All police cars & the officers themselves are closely monitored at all times through cameras in the vehicles, & microphones, both in vehicle & body worn.” He went on to tell me that it is uploaded to the central system.

Something Devon & Cornwall Police LIED to me about when I demanded they give me all footage, including Black Box data, relating to the officers involved & the police vehicles that kidnapped & illegally held me hostage on the night of 28th February 2019, before later transporting me up to Bodmin the following morning & illegally depositing me there to be sectioned after more torture !

He was very uneasy about saying too much, but after I explained how much evidence I had amassed about police & military corruption going right back to the 70’s in Sussex, & after my telling him a bit about all the bent coppers I grew up around in Hastings (everyone knew them, it was a small town!), & about my neighbour, her uncle & all the shit that ensued after falling out with her, & all the evidence I had against the police in Cornwall, he did tell me I should read a book called ‘Bent Coppers’ by Graeme McLagan!

He told me I would find it “very informative” regarding certain officers I was investigating & how it would correspond with certain aspects of what I had told him with regard to ‘internet businesses’ these fuckers are now running & all the financial assets they have dotted around not only the UK but in places like Florida & Spain!

He also told me that ex ‘CC Shaun Sawyer’ was in that book, which is about the criminal underbelly that permeated the entire top ranks of the London police forces as a whole, only I’ve uncovered a fuck of a lot more over the last 5 years that this book doesn’t mention!

That Bridgewater officer was called Drew. He told me “He wanted to talk to me some more but not from his police car as everything was monitored but that he was unable to give me his number & nor could he take mine, as per regs due to him being on duty, but he did tell me where-abouts on his normal duty routes I could locate him if I wanted to talk to him again.” (He even told me where he could be fond during ‘nap’ times on night duty on the M5 motorway)!

He also purposely told me who his next door neighbour is so I know exactly where he lives! His neighbour is rather well known to the press here in Cornwall & I shall be adding to her embarrassment in later posts!

I may just pay Drew a visit at some stage if I don’t get bumped off after starting to post all my evidence on here!…

The book “Bent Coppers” describes in detail how the MET police set up a covert group of ‘elite’ officers to ‘weed out the bad apples amongst the MET police & Scotland Yard.” This Elite team was secretly named ‘The Ghost Squad’.

They learned how to set up a completely separate police unit from the normal police force, consisting of a large number of officers that were specially trained for the purpose & who operated ‘outside’ of the normal police parameters of conduct, & from a separate office building in London with a fake business name, fake tax accounts, bank accounts, everything.... It was all put in place to ensure that any officers involved with corruption & the criminal & mafia fraternity in the UK would not find out they were being investigated from inside their own ‘houses’....... Turns out the officers involved in “The Ghost Squad” were more corrupt than the ones they were meant to be investigating; they were just much better at hiding it & then got financed to train everyone how to set up a separate criminal underworld organisation that still remains in place today & is helping to run this fucking nanotech frequency torture campaign & all the dirty porn & paedophilia websites that are a part of it, as well as the ‘Harassment for money’ side of things!..

Basically what these senior officers did was spend hundreds of thousands of tax payer money teaching themselves how to completely evade any legal detection for corruption, money laundering, contract killings, drug dealing, prostitution rings, porn & paedophilia rings, website businesses, harassment for money etc. by setting up fake businesses with fake tax accounts, bank accounts, ‘Companies House’ registrations etc. & they then went about pretending to investigate their bent colleagues agreeing that some would be ‘sacrificed to save the many.’

The ‘Flying Squad’ was the target of the investigations & at the end of the internals, that unit was closed down entirely & some of the officers involved were sentenced. Others were sacked, others resigned. Most escaped & continued their corrupt careers under the protection of the newly formed group of senior officers who had basically used tax payer money to learn the art of complete professional deception & how to hide every trace of corrupt behaviour & criminal activity within the system itself! It is, in fact, a brilliant way to hide crime right under the noses of everyone. They are all senior freemasons so nobody is going to touch them..... well, not for the moment anyway... But I intend to make everyone aware of exactly WHO they all are & WHAT they’re doing & WHERE from & HOW! … I’ve been a busy girl over the last 5 years & this is why I’m now doing a BA degree in film & television production at Falmouth university!🥳🤗

These are the men working together with, & under the protection of senior government & military, to fuck us all over. The government won’t touch them unless forced to do so as they are all involved in illegal porn & paedophile rings, as well as prostitution, & are very probably terrified of being outed. Same as they were with Epstein. It’s all connected…

Hope everyone is enjoying their weekend!