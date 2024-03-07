It is my contention that this brain-to-brain, & brain-to-quantum server adulteration is ALREADY in place, & has been for at least the last 20 years.

I am certain that the UK & US Governments have, together with certain Military & Intelligence Services departments, been using “Routine Surgery Patients” across the board for this type of experimentation since at least 2006….& more likely as far back as the early 90’s.

I will be publishing the Second Part of this piece in the near future, explaining exactly WHY I believe this to be the case.

In the meantime, there are a few RESEARCH QUESTIONS that I would like to pose to certain members of the Substack community before finalising this work…

How many people on here who have experienced “Physical / Mental Targeting” from government agencies (TI’s) have, at any time over the last 30 years, had surgery that required them to be anaesthetised… for whatever reason? How many times have you had surgery, & what was it for? (IE: gynaecological, knee ops, back surgery, facial surgery, breast surgery, hip surgery, etc.) How many of you have been prescribed long term medications & what are they for, & when did the treatment regime start? Have you ever been hospitalised in a secure mental health unit, & if so under what circumstances, & for how long? Was this after a previous surgery, & if so how long after? Were the Police involved with your hospitalisation? Were you wrongly / forcefully hospitalised & forced to take heavy medications either in pill form, or by injection whilst you were held, & what was the diagnosis, if any? Was there any period during your hospitalisation where you were unable to recall a certain time period, or where you were physically or sexually abused? & lastly, when did your targeting symptoms become noticeable, & what symptoms have you experienced? …(IE: physical, mental, financial, harassment, bad neighbours, car & property vandalism, loss of home-job-family-friends, loss of driving license, debt issues relating to the previous, police harassment etc).

I have very valid reasons for asking these questions…. If anyone is willing to divulge information please rest assured your answers & personal details will be treated in the strictest confidence & will NOT be published except in the form of ‘facts & figures’ as part of this research.

Any replies can be sent to me via my university email cg305631@falmouth.ac.uk

This is a secure network email (well as far as the average hacker goes, but obviously all my emails are accessed by the Intel Services who have been up my arse for the last 5 years non stop since I started digging into their lives!).

I would like to deeply convey my thanks to anyone who is willing to participate in this research… It will go a long way towards helping me to expose the various secret government programs that I have been investigating for the last 5 years, & indeed & more importantly, the people involved with them at ground level.

I have amassed so much information on these monsters… & the people living on ‘civvy street’ that they are hiring & training as “Sitters” to do their dirty work … The home-based operatives who live in our communities & who are profiting from this misery.

I will be publishing copies of Official government agency produced documents proving how they are being hired & paid… & How some of them are earning so much money from being home-based operatives in these “targeting” programs that they are having funds invested for them in places like Florida, through specially set up investment firms. All run by ex police officers both in the UK & in the US!

In the mean time take a look at this…

Mind Melds and Brain Beams: The Dawn of Brain-to-Brain Communication

https://youtu.be/SObhSqYglvQ?si=XtBOBo94wInsFCWZ

Thank you for reading my work… I am very grateful for your support.