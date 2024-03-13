In 2020 I started looking into certain people & companies registered through “Companies House” here in the UK.

I did this as part of an investigation & research that I was conducting regarding corrupt police, ex police, military, ex military, & intel services personnel who are running a clandestine mercenary group of professional harassment operatives within our existing services…. It is fully government backed & all headed up by mostly ex police & military from the 70’s 80’s & 90’s, although some are still working within those fields. These are the men in charge of ‘targeting’ us all.

My investigations into the businesses these guys are registering on companies house turned up thousands of fraudulent entries & millions of pounds worth of tax fraud…all going back to the 1920’s. & all involving police officers, aristocracy, members of parliament, government ministers, military high rankers, lawyers, accountants, insurance brokers, car dealers, builders, plumbers, construction companies, caravan clubs both here & abroad, children’s services, children’s homes, you name it they’re involved!

I was actually looking for specific connections to a certain retired Sussex Police officer & the guys he is working closely with in this harassment business but found much, much more… I found that he is involved with my ex husband & his wider family for a start, which is odd considering my ex husbands father is an extremely wealthy Libyan, living in Libya, who was selling secrets to the British government from 1984 with regard to bringing down Gaddafi… His “information agreement” with British intel services eventually saw Gaddafi overthrown & murdered, & Libya’s brilliant infrastructure destroyed. (As mentioned briefly recently by

) .

A fellow substacker has left a comment on a post I put up regarding harassment here at the university where I am doing a degree… This link takes you to an interview recorded very recently with an ex Dorset police officer…. He obviously has been uncovering the same things that I did between 2020 & 2021. I just didn’t manage to get anyone to listen to me when I tried to report it to the authorities, but then that is par for the course as I am being targeted by them!

I wonder if he has also managed to uncover the fact that over 95% of ALL British private investigations firms are now run by bent ex police officers & military personnel who are part of this clandestine mercenary organisation I have been investigating for the last 5 years, that is harassing & torturing people for vast sums of money & that is fully government backed? The men running those PI firms are normally those sacked from the police for sexual misconduct, or they are simply retired. All have fake information on their web site pages as to their previous job experience within the police force, many have fake DBS check documentation which MUST have been provided by the police forces they were previously attached to, & in case you’re wondering…. Yes, I have proof for this statement by way of obtaining a copy of one such document sent to me in an email from one of these charlatans, & a voice recorded conversation with that same ‘private investigator’ who was caught lying outrageously during my call with him!…. I will post it at some stage with a story to back it up.

& the guys now operating as PI’s in the UK are ALL are fiddling their taxes & submitting false documents to Companies House.

Here’s the link that was posted by a fellow substacker on my last post…. Its by an ex police officer who retired from Dorset police in 2018 & who is now being targeted for blowing the whistle.

Its also quite illuminating & explains why there has been a mass exodus of top ranking police officers, military officers, government officials, & company CEO’s since the end of 2022 to the present time!

https://expose-news.com/2024/03/11/explosive-evidence-of-government-fraud-from-former-police-officer-who-is-now-in-hiding/