Following the post I put up yesterday … “The Truth About Tinnitus” I had a reply from a Substacker earlier today giving me a couple of links for a video interview & also for a website…
The man being interviewed in the video link is David Case, an Electronic Engineer who started receiving ‘electromagnetic (EMF) beaming’ shortly after he tried to patent a computer interface he invented in 2000 that operates on Light Energy.
David has discovered a certain frequency that prevents people from receiving the Tinnitus and the Voice to Skull Transmissions. The device he has made & upgraded along the way, has so far helped over 2,000 people who were suffering from externally imposed Tinnitus and V2K interference. During the video interview David Case talks to James Bartley about electronic harassment, mind control, & the truly scary features coming to new technology products.
Research Case Studies for this product
This is a link to an article written about David Case & his invention back in 2016 by a fellow Substacker & a very badly targeted lady called Ramola D. They have done dreadful things to this poor woman… many the same as my torture, including being kidnapped etc. There are so many of us who’s lives have been completely shredded by these sociopathic monsters.
Ramola D piece on David Case device
New York Times Article on this subject
David Case has a website where he gives all the information on his invention…a form of soundwaves that counteracts the EMF/Sonic targeting that so many of us have been tormented & tortured with for years. His website gives clear explanations for what is being used against us all & there are external links to more extensive articles, research & case studies of his device…
He has produced a CD & an SD card for people to purchase, via a donation for the postage, from his site. You do though have to purchase separately from another vendor, Amazon, Ebay etc. a specialised pair of headphones to be able to pick up the soundwaves correctly… He gives examples of 3 different types of headphones that will work properly. They are all inexpensive.
I have just purchased a pair of the portable headphones from Ebay, & made a donation on his website for the CD, which should be with me by the 1st March, so I will report back on this after the specified 3 weeks of ‘sound treatment’ as to its efficacy.
I bought these portable headphones pictured above. The ear buds were out of stock & I didn’t want to get the normal banded ones…these loop over the back of the ear so will be comfortable with my reading glasses whilst I’m typing !
Link for earphones I bought on ebay
If it does what it’s reported to do I will be shouting from the rooftops in every direction! … I’ve had these bastards terrorising me for 5 long years all day every day since they dragged me out of my parked car along with my 2 terrified chihuahuas & held me hostage in a disused building overnight, stripping me naked & filming me whilst I was being abused all night. Its been one long never-ending nightmare ever since.
If it doesn’t work, at least we can all cross this off the list of hopefuls so nobody else wastes money… At the end of the day the portable headphones are a bonus, as they look pretty good for just £20!
Fingers Crossed!
COULD THIS BE THE ANSWER TO TINNITUS?
I've had tinnitus for over 3 decades, and it will get extremely bad. It can drive me crazy. At first, a little background noise like a fan would help but it's not effective anymore. I'm hearing it now and it's loud. I used to live in a big city and worked as an IT Engineer for several years. I was always around this gear but not anymore. I now live in a rural area without any electrical overhead. No cell towers nearby. I do have Wi-Fi which is on a timer. It goes off every night and I place my phone in airplane mode. It didn't help. My hearing has become so bad I had it tested last year. They told me I needed hearing aids since there is a range of frequencies that has become very difficult for me to hear. I'm just a tad over 50. I have hard time hearing speech especially if it's a woman. The VA prescribed some nice hearing aids (8k for a pair), and my hearing is much better. Also, when I'm wearing them, my tinnitus will become nonexistent or it's barely noticeable. Of course, these have Bluetooth (BT), but I disable it every time I put them on. I don't want any signals running through my brain if I can help it. I'm not sure why or how it clears it up but I'm about to put the hearing aids on because the ringing is very loud this evening.
Thank you Christina. Eagerly awaiting your report on the effectiveness of this tinnitus fighter!