I have now spent a couple of thousand pounds & 2 years researching & trying different suggested approaches to get this bio tech shit under control & or eliminated from my body after discovering in early 2019 that I had been illegally inseminated with it by police officers & intel personnel in Cornwall after I pissed them off by gathering too much evidence against them for something entirely different!…

During that time I have tried to tell people what I have discovered over the last 5 years of investigating, digging, & researching, only to be rebuffed, ignored, ridiculed, or even corrected by some who tried to tell me it was simply EMF sensitivity & that everyone is suffering with it…

I knew damned well I was onto the right thing when I found shit that shouldn’t be in my veins from a blood sample that was looked at under a microscope in autumn 2019, just a few months after being kidnapped & physically abused by police here in Cornwall…. I then started digging into the men involved…

I actually know some of them personally, both those from Sussex & the ones from Cornwall. I have also become very familiar with a particular Detective Superintendent Brian Quinn from the MET cyber intel unit after he began stalking me in 2019 & then followed me wherever I moved to over the last 5 years!…

This particular bio tech ‘agenda’ has been going on since at least the late 1970’s, coupled with military & defence intelligence surveillance techniques that include the use of our electrical & telecommunications wiring systems to eavesdrop on audio coming from inside our homes & office buildings etc. This has been verified for me by various professional people working within the organisations that use it, so take it from me, WE HAVE HAD NO PRIVACY WITHIN OUR HOMES SINCE AT LEAST THE END OF THE 90’s!

Earlier today I again re-posted a fellow substackers video showing how to make an Anti nano triangle. Before that this morning I re-posted an interview he did with another guy on here talking about that very triangle & his own family’s use of it & its success… Both these guys make & sell them now.

I started to make my own triangle a few weeks ago but was interrupted by my dog being heavily targeted & almost dying so it took a back seat to ensuring Theo pulled through… I will be resuming my triangle tomorrow & will test it tomorrow night.

Eric (FM8) says it takes around a week of bathing with the triangle for an hour a day for it to start making a difference & shutting down the bio tech from functioning inside our bodies. The bio tech works by turning us into a WBAN & then communicating with the towers that are now erected everywhere.

Effectively we are being controlled via massive cyber grid systems manned by government funded operatives employed by police, intel services, & military all over the world.

I believe the UK in the late 70’s & early 80’s was the start of a major testing phase for this bio tech & grid system… & definitely for the surveillance tech that was mass rolled out as standard by 1999.

The local councils started selling off their housing stock to private housing assocs at the same time it was being rolled out so if it ever came to light there would be no come back on the government. All those housing assocs. are now registered as charities, have been for years, & they pay no taxes… just like ALL the organisations heavily involved with this agenda… Thousands upon thousands of companies illegally trading…but that’s another story!

I also posted a few days ago that the use of Borax & Nano Silver (not colloidal), will also help to clean the cells of this shit & help ease, & in some cases knock out symptoms of targeting altogether, especially the tinnitus & body shocks.

I have now started the borax & nano silver & will report on its progress over the coming weeks… The Triangle baths will commence tomorrow night & after 10 days (unless a drastic improvement occurs), I will report any changes.

I’m still trying to figure out a way to use this with my dog as he hates getting into the bath & flatly refuses to stay put once in it!… I also think I will need a smaller triangle for him but will need to check on this first.

Thankfully the censoring I was experiencing with my feed only showing a handful of the same posts repeatedly for three days has now ended… ( ‘They’ obviously didn’t like my information sharing! ).

I highly recommend everyone take a look at the video link I reposted this morning in my NOTES from a fellow substacker who did an interview with Eric (FM8)

https://substack.com/home/post/p-144535473

There are important facts in there not only about the use of the triangle & its effects, but also about what eric has witnessed over the last few years inside peoples bodies working as a medic. He has seen people with fibres growing around their organs & brain tissue that was totally ignored by doctors when he reported what he had seen at the scenes of accidents….

It confirms what I have been saying about all the organisations within our operating infrastructure being involved in this agenda for decades.