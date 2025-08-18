DOG ATTACKS and THE FREQUENCIES THAT ARE CAUSING THEM…

It is my opinion that our pets are being targeted just the same as we are and they are all affected by the frequency modulations that fill our homes and streets.

If you or someone in your household is being targeted then so are the pets.

Have you not noticed that your dog is constantly shedding massive amounts of fur everywhere ? not just in summer anymore…….

Have you not noticed that your dog isn’t drinking or eating as much as they used to ? Water intake halved or more in severe cases

Have you not noticed changes in nipple size on male dogs for unexplained reasons ? (suddenly they get huge sized nipples over the course of a few months).

Or pigment loss around noses and muzzles for unexplained reasons ?

Or lumps appearing on back, legs, tummies that grow rapidly and are unexplained ?

Or repeated ear infections caused by candida overgrowth that see your dog scratch their ears raw every few months ? (not that the vet will tell you this is why!).

Or the repeated gastric issues and bloating and diarrhea ?

Or the extremely dry cracked foot pads and dry cracked nails ?

Or the dry nose that curls at the corners due to dehydration ?

Or the pale tongue and bad breath that smells slightly fishy ? (this is due to their gut being messed with and the flora microbes being zapped into non existence by frequency modulations). LIVE ORGANIC YOGHURT DAILY WILL HELP WITH GUT ISSUES and so will sauerkraut! I also give my dog a teaspoon of milled/ground flaxseed (linseed) in his food and a little raw milk daily…just a little with some organic treats that have cleavers herb in them as the lymphatics are also affected by frequency modulations… just the same as we are affected.

All these things are NOT NORMAL and if your vet tells you they are, then they are purposely lying to you to hide their involvement in this program. Vets on board with the targeting program are all paid extra money for their silence and compliance. And when it gets too bad they will offer to euthanise your pet and tell you BS about why they are sick!

I have had 3 dogs heavily targeted in the last 15 years. Two were murdered. My jack russell Eddie was murdered on May 11th 2018…. vet euthanised him with no reason given for doing so in his records! which is unheard of….they MUST give a reason, but when I asked for his records two years later it was blank.

Despite my protestations the vet insisted he had suddenly developed advanced dementia and needed to be put to sleep as he was suffering!….. It was of course total bullshit… Eddie was a feisty little shit who hated vets and had to be sedated each time we went before they could examine him! I took him in two weeks earlier for his usual repeat prescription for pain killers for arthritis in his front leg (which I now know was entirely due to targeting) and the same vet made no observations at all about his health when she checked him… he was still shitty with her as he hated vets and there was no sign of any mental health issues or behavioural issues.

I took him back in 2 weeks later to see why he suddenly lost his balance and peed and crapped himself on the lounge floor whilst looking at me in horror before bolting through the kitchen and out into the garden.

Vet Nicky Hallows stated as soon as she walked into the room and without examining him at all, “He has advanced dementia and needs to be immediately put to sleep, its cruel to keep him alive”… She left the room, came back with a needle and injected him with me begging her not to do it and protesting that he didn’t have dementia and there was no sign of it at the last examination for his arthritis just two weeks prior and no mention of dementia EVER previously OR symptoms of it!…..

I cried like a baby holding his lifeless body in my arms for 30 minutes until the vet came back in and told me I had to leave. He was my best friend for 16 years….we went everywhere together.

At that time I had no idea any of this targeting program existed or that it was going on in my life….. I asked the vets to keep him in their freezer until I could arrange a proper burial, but then had to move suddenly due to police and neighbour harassment that went through the roof as soon as Eddie was put to sleep, and they ended up keeping him, by arrangement, for 3 years until I arranged for someone to help me do an autopsy after researching all this shit, and then they suddenly cremated him without telling me but lied about trying to call me to inform me…… No missed calls, no emails, no texts, no letters, nothing…. just monitored communications between me and my friends that alerted the bastards in charge of the frequency equipment to my intentions to have him privately autopsied for proof of targeting. It obviously made them nervous and the vet was told to destroy the evidence that would definitely have been evident in brain and body tissues for frequency targeting.

Theo my beloved Ridgeback was starved to death over the course of 3 months whilst I was living on the university campus in Penryn, Cornwall last year. (2023 and 2024)

Repeated vets visits and an operation revealed no cause for his constant watery explosive diarrhea and newly formed “food aversion” (aversion to all food except when NOT in my house!) I would give him food which he would wolf down, then I would give him the same food later that day or the next and he would go to eat it then sharply turn his head away as if being told not to touch it… it was so obviously frequency targeting. This went on for 3 full months until in desperation I had to agree to have him put to sleep despite the vet giving him two full bags of treats showing he was starving hungry and wanted desperately to eat …. she still killed him.

I know now that what they should have done was offered him proper dog food to see if he would eat which he would have done as he wolfed down two full bags of treats! At that point they would not have been legally allowed to euthanise him as he would have been able to eat… he just wouldn’t do it at home due to the targeting.

They used my dogs to try to destroy me…. I have found out far too much about how this program works and who is involved and why, and they cannot get into my head now so they’ve resorted to fucking with my family and my dogs in an effort to wear me down and ultimately shut me up!

My current dog Dennis (another ridgeback cross) is also being targeted. They have to be a bit more careful with this one though due to my evidence and the fact that he came from a foster carer who lives next door to a senior ex copper in Sussex and is therefore living in an exclusion zone (I cover what these are in previous posts and notes). I am still friendly with the foster carer and can take Dennis to her for breaks if need be so he can recuperate from the frequency onslaught. I will be moving over to Sicily by next year so he will be out of danger there if he survives this next 6+months. They have begun the nipple growth (hormone disruption), the hair loss, the growths on spine and legs, the appetite loss, the halving of his water intake etc… lymphatics congestion, lameness in front leg, fishy breath (dehydration and gut irritation). All done to try to break me.

The frequency targeting program has extended to animals for many years…. elephants that draw on white boards like humans do…. this is due to brain chips and frequency modulations. Exactly what they are doing to many people on operating tables without their knowledge or consent….

Animal experiments are classified in this program, same as humans.

The military, police, and intel services have been experimenting with using frequency modulation to control their search and attack dogs since at least the 90’s.

The Chinese police and military openly admit to using this method of control with their attack dogs since at least 2016. Their dogs can be prompted to attack on command, remotely. This is perfect for house arrests, war situations, riots, demonstrations etc.

There will be many of these things to come over the next 20 years as people finally wake up from the brain dead zone to realise whats really going on and why everyone is sick, depressed, arthritic, diabetic, obese, suicidal, mentally ill, sex addicted, drug addicted, alcohol addicted ….. alcohol causes severe dehydration and dehydration HELPS the frequencies go deeper into muscles, tissues, bones, and cells!

Dehydration also stops the lymphatic and myofascial systems from working properly which cause severe ill health and early death including from cancers!

There is a book I recommend you read… most of it is about the effects different types of water sources have on the formation of ice crystals when it is frozen, but at the back there is a section that explains the effects positively charged water has on the body and the spiritual benefits of this on your health and wellbeing.

And his other book …

I recommend you read them and then give your pets positively charged water too :)

The Brits still deny using frequency modulation with their forces dogs, or any knowledge of it existing!… I wrote to the police federation…. The reply was total denial of any knowledge of this method !

The MOD ignored my info request altogether ! No surprises there eh !

It is my opinion that at least 95% of aggressive dog behaviour is purposely caused by targeting. And cases shot up straight after the Covid fakery and all those thousands of extra towers being erected on every street!

We are targeted inside our homes via a few methods….the main one being the use of our electrical wiring which is used to run off the frequencies into our bodies….mainly the wiring connecting to the lights which is why cracks appear along the ceilings’ plaster running to the lights! (something I noticed happening in every property I rented over the last 15 years without realising for the first 10 years what was causing it!).

If we are targeted this way then so are our beloved pets…. They can transmit the frequencies that are used to cause anger and aggression straight into your home along the electrical wiring, so too in your vehicles, and in the streets along the electrical cables that run under and above us!

Don’t think you are safe in a vehicle… anything that has electrical cabling can carry the signals.

If you live in a van, caravan, or mobile home you are much more vulnerable due to the lack of wall and ceiling insulation. Rubber matting attached to walls and ceilings on a frame will help attenuate the signals… You can cover it with fabric to hide it.

Here are some facts about dog aggression……

“According to a survey by welfare charity the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), 60% of vets noted a rise in dog behaviour problems in 2024.”

“Meanwhile, research from the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) showed that many owners who got a puppy during the Covid lockdown struggled with their dogs’ behaviour by the time their pet reached 21 months. (puppies skulls are softer….)

According to another 2021 RVC study, 26,676 (91.5%) dogs who died in one year did so via euthanasia. ‘Undesirable behaviour’ (encompassing a range of behaviours considered ‘unwelcome’, such as severe aggression) was one of the main reasons.”

“Dr Rowena Packer, a lecturer in companion animal behaviour at the RVC, explains that one of the most common reasons for euthanasia now is ‘aggression’ rather than old age or illness. She adds that dogs under three years of age are at a proportionately high risk of death due to ‘undesirable behaviours’, and males are more likely than females to die in this way. “

Puppies have softer skulls (easier to penetrate with frequencies) and they learn by exposure and experience of sensations so are more prone to the effects of frequency conditioning, whereas older dogs have normal behaviours ingrained prior to frequency targeting beginning so its harder to make a docile well adjusted family dog attack for no reason unless the targeting is consistently heavy and concentrated!

Everything is governed and controlled via frequency vibrations… everything in existence. Even down to the atoms in our bodies. Disrupt normal signals and substitute those signals to the brain for corrupted ones and VOILA! you have a killer… be it human or animal….. THINK SCHOOL SHOOTINGS!

“‘Most people don’t anticipate that when they get their puppy, that in three years, they might put it to sleep because they’re aggressive,’ says Dr Packer. ‘It’s unthinkable for the average owner, but it’s wildly common.’

Well yeah…it fucking is now!

Does this information not make you see whats been going on?

I am almost 60 years old…. we always had dogs around when I was growing up and I’ve been around dogs all my life… I have NEVER been attacked or had a dog get vicious with me. Even dogs that were shitty with other people! (sorry, one occasion in 2003 when my jack russell was a couple of months old and snapped as I went to take a bone away from him!).

The entire world is now enveloped totally in a fogged brain daze due to blanket frequency modulations that have been slowly increased in small increments over the last 7 decades and as newer equipment was upgraded and refined. It is all overseen by the Navy and the RAF who contract out to private contractors to avoid prosecution for human rights abuses.

Those private contractors are ex police officers and ex military so they can be trusted to follow orders and keep schtum about their involvement…mainly due to them all being freemasons!

Its time everyone woke up from their slumbers don’t you think….the evidence for everything is there, right in front of you and under your nose.

FREEMASONRY is at the heart of everything bad in this world. And all these bastards are members and protected because WE THE PEOPLE KEEP LETTING THEM GET AWAY WITH IT ALL!