As most of you know, I have been very heavily harassed by various police officers and police forces across the UK for the last 20 years…. Especially so in the last 15 years.

I began collating evidence against them for their crimes, which include perjury, false evidence, fabricated records and reports, harassment, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, kidnapping, rape, torture, cyber hacking, records tampering, paying neighbours to harass me and break into my properties, theft, revenge porn etc etc etc…..

Along the way I have stumbled upon so much evidence to prove what the “targeting program” actually is and who works within it and why… One of the main culprits for my harassment has been a MET police officer named Detective Superintendent Brian Quinn. Originally from the Dundee area of Scotland, but whom has served the MET police for most if not all of his police career.

He is a 33rd degree mason.

He has followed me and set up base camps, at very close quarters, EVERYWHERE I have lived over at least the last 22 years… from Sussex in 1996, to Lancashire in 2002, to Cornwall in 2003, to Northern Ireland in 2022, and then back to Cornwall in 2023 where I remain again, although I have decided to move over to Sicily next year once I have this case sorted and underway!

Until 2019 I had no idea that this targeting program existed, and also had no idea I was one of their targets, despite having been fucked over by repeated police lies and harassment from 2017 until they had me kidnapped and raped on film in Feb/March 2019 after illegally hospitalising me for 3 weeks after I managed to catch one of their sergeants in a voice recording admitting to getting his colleagues to perjure themselves to create fake records about me.

I then had to leave Cornwall after living here for 16 years at that point, and move back to Sussex temporarily, where I began to investigate exactly WTF had been going on with the help of a few old friends I grew up with there…….

I diligently researched everything I could find about all officers involved. I jumped down literally thousands of rabbit holes for hours every single day for 4 years.

I requested my full records from several infrastructure organisations and was SHOCKED at the contents…. all totally fabricated to discredit and degrade me…. It made horrific reading and I then set about asking each organisation for proof of the BS being true…. NONE of them could corroborate the files that now masquerade as my official records.

It was all made up to make me look like I was unstable, seriously mentally ill, and a danger to myself and the public!

All because I pissed off the police.

They TRIED to illegally hospitalise me for an entire year with fake police records without me ever knowing! Then a lady called me to ask why a particular officer, one 6132 Helen Lentern from Bodmin police, was repeatedly calling the mental health services trying to insist “I needed to be sectioned for my own safety as I was a danger to the public and seriously disturbed”….

I launched several complaints against that officer and Devon and Cornwall Police REFUSED to investigate…even though there was a plethora of evidence to support my complaint and her criminal activity!

They also ignored a request from the IOPC to investigate my evidence against her for outrageously lying in police records that were noted to be “kept secret” from me at all costs!

4 years later and police still refuse to acknowledge the IOPC request to investigate that officer for corruption and harassment. (to name just a few of her crimes against me between October 2017 and march 2019).

After being kidnapped and then raped at the hands of corrupt officers in Cornwall in February and March 2019, I was forced to move back to Sussex to investigate myself why the police refused to investigate the fake records surrounding that particular “game,” and whilst there I began to unravel who was involved, and how long it had all been going on for…. One name kept coming up…..

DS BRIAN QUINN from the MET.

Brian used to work in Royal and diplomatic protection …and is now in cyber crimes and terrorist units.

He kept logging into my accounts from his home address in TAPLOW, Berks.

He and his teams have spent 6 years hacking every aspect of my existence. I have hundreds of IP addresses accessing my accounts and remotely accessing all my devices, and my car’s computer system.

I then discovered in March 2020, after moving to a council house in Harkness Drive Hastings, that he and a senior ex cop from Sussex named Russell David Whitfield were both in charge of my targeting… I knew Russell back in 1991 when I lived in Brighton… He was a CID officer I met through an acquaintance, and we were lovers for a while. When I stopped seeing him a few months later, he had me drugged and raped in my flat…. I never knew he was involved at that time, and didn’t go to the police as i had no recollection of what had occurred but woke up naked in my bedroom half on the floor and half on my bed, but I have since found out that he arranged it all with his CID buddies and they had me rohypnoled for a private party. (Russell and his police buddies are career rapists according to several other women from that area who have their own horror stories to tell!).

In July 2020, just 4 months after moving into my council house in Harkness drive and noticing a large army tent appearing in the woods behind my house and several men wearing army helmets with led lights on the sides of them milling around at night and hiding half way up the trees looking straight into my bedroom, I found Brian and Russell had hired a warehouse unit on the Ivyhouse Industrial estate on the Ridge in Hastings, which was not only right behind my house and flanked by a small woodland, but that the top floor of the unit had a door that opened onto a walkway straight into those woods directly behind my garden fence! The guys were using it to set up a base station for illegal surveillance of me inside my home. They also used specific WEAPONS on me, my dogs, and my next door neighbours who unfortunately suffered the brunt of the frequency emissions due to my insulating my house when i moved in! It killed two of my neighbours and seriously affected another who eventually asked me to move!

I video’d and photographed my plants on several separate occasions in 2020, which were on my kitchen windowsill.

The leaves in the morning would be lush, green, and fully hydrated (as you would expect)…

By midday some of those leaves were dead HALF WAY UP… and being dehydrated at an alarmingly rapid rate throughout the afternoon, and by tea time they would simply crumble into dust on my kitchen top, but with the top half of the leaf STILL HEALTHY and green and hydrated!

THIS IS NOT POSSIBLE UNLESS MICROWAVES ARE BEING AIMED AT THEM IN NARROW DIRECTED BEAMS. (I posted photo’s of these plants last year on here).

I showed the plants to other people who were all dumfounded, and some were with me for entire days to witness it themselves!

It was microwave targeting and it made my dogs really sick…eventually killing one of them, along with 2 neighbours!

To hire that warehouse, which was less than 100 yards from my back garden, they PAID the business that had been trading in that unit for over ten years to move across to the other side of the block…that company is called “Hastings Hydroponics” and they have ignored ALL attempts to contact them to ask why they moved at the start of the fake Covid lock downs, and who asked them to do it, and why?

I also reported what was going on in that warehouse, and indeed the police and what looked like army men wandering around day and night in the woods behind my home and as witnessed by FOUR other houses next to me over the course of several months, to Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner…. she declined to acknowledge any of my letters or complaints, and so did the professional standards unit and the anti corruption unit of Sussex Police!

I then started looking into Brian’s police career after positively identifying him and capturing him talking at the back of my house with some other guys on a voice recorder… a very hard man to find anything on online, but I found two documents linking him conclusively to the MET police and the cyber intel units in BELFAST!

I also linked him to SHAUN SAWYER. an ex MET cop who was Brian’s boss at one point and worked with him in protection units, anti terrorist units, and cyber crime in London before then moving down to Cornwall in 2010 to take up the role of Chief Constable, which he did until his retirement in December 2022.

(I will also mention here that I met Brian personally in Cornwall in July 2005, although then I had no idea I was being targeted, or that Brian was involved, and only met him one time.. he came to see me for a holistic massage and got very angry when i refused to give him a blow job! And thankfully I kept records on everyone that came to see me for treatments so I can prove Brian did, and when).

Anyhoo…. in July 2020 I hired a car and drove it around to the industrial estate behind my house to see what was going on with the warehouse they were all holed up in.

I saw Brian standing with two other guys. he and another were wearing a baseball cap and standing up against the back of a red and white pick-up truck.

They were also standing next to a shiny black VW van with the number plate GST6576. and as I parked up just 25 yards away from them and began writing down the number plates, the third guy, who was short, stocky, and walked with an obvious limp which I guessed was from a military injury, came strolling up to my car, began to make a phone call, then walked slowly back over to Brian.

Brian then slowly, and without looking at me at all, walked around to the side of the VW van and slid the side door closed before taking up his original position at the back of the pick-up truck to continue talking. I snapped some photo’s and wished I had driven closer to see what was inside the van!!!

I reported the van, its number plate, the warehouse, and Brian to Sussex police who totally ignored me, and then even the MET police commissioner Mark Rowley, who simply said “Its out of my jurisdiction”!

Whilst there I spent every day and night being heavily targeted with frequency weapons and V2K. As were my poor neighbours!

I also photographed men in army camouflage and with their faces painted, sitting half way up trees in the woods directly behind my house with equipment pointed straight into my bedroom windows, (the second property I lived in that I caught them doing this!) and again these complaints were totally ignored, despite all the evidence I had gathered and was happy to supply!

I tried several times to connect the MET police and Brian to the VW van with the plate GST6576 that I saw him standing next to outside the warehouse in July 2020 but came up empty handed and it wasn’t registered with the DVLA either so i hit brick walls for 5 years…..

UNTIL TODAY!

Back in 2022 I decided to move temporarily over to northern Ireland to do a level 3 degree so I could get into university back here in Cornwall as a mature student to study journalism, as I wanted to expose everything I had learned since discovering I was targeted by police after being kidnapped by off duty officers in Feb 2019 here in Cornwall.

I bough a Peugeot car from Donnelly’s garage in Enniskillen on hire purchase just after moving over to stay with a friend in Derrygonnelly in August 2022, and I immediately had problems with it trying to veer me into oncoming traffic on country lanes, which was always a large truck!

After attending the garage four times over the course of around 6 weeks, and having witnesses in the car on several occasions who saw the steering wheel snap out of my hands and pull us onto the other side of the road (they screamed!), I was told each time by the garage engineers that “they couldn’t find any faults and it wasn’t doing it when they drove it”

On the last visit in mid September 2022 I was called back by the young chap working at the customer services desk, who happened to be the nephew of the other lodger that was staying in the house my friend owned in Derrygonnelly.

He asked me “Why do you keep coming back about the car, is there a problem with it that I can help you with Christina”?

I explained the issue and he immediately hushed me up and hurried me outside and over to the car…. “You’re in Northern Ireland now, things are different here Christina, have you had any issues with the police?”

I said “Yes, back in England” and after checking that I had indeed turned OFF the car’s computer element of the driver assist mechanism (which I had), he then showed me a little button hidden under the steering rack and said “Do not get into the car to drive it without pressing this button, otherwise they will kill you for sure”.

He explained that he too had to do exactly the same thing with his own car and went on to explain the driver assist mechanism and the fact that security services can remotely access every vehicles’ computer system by the same means computer engineers remotely fix your devices from the comfort of their homes whilst you are on the phone to them and after giving them your device’s remote access code.

HOW MANY OF YOU KNEW THIS CAN BE DONE WITH YOUR VEHICLES TOO?

See my post last year on the murder of Princess Diana in 1997. The patent for this shit was listed in 1989 and the military and security services were using it for years BEFORE it went public.

Anyhoo…. this shit with the car continued every time I forgot to press the button, until remembering to do it eventually became a habit like breathing. (I like breathing!).

I also had shed loads of cosmetic damage done to the car nearly every night in Derrygonnelly whilst we all slept…. We were in the middle of nowhere with NO neighbours and the house was on a very long stretch of empty road with just a few houses dotted along very far from each other so it wasn’t a case of it being accidental.

I also found a British sterling five pound note had been purposely placed in the grass outside my bedroom… this coincided with the dogs going ballistic the night before and chasing something at speed across the field adjacent to the house but it was too dark for us to see anything but someone was definitely there, repeatedly!

I also had a young girl try to ram me head on in the main village of Derrygonnelly which almost took off my nearside wing mirror, and which for some reason the police (PSNI) did fuck all about DESPITE me getting her name, photos of her car and reg number and reporting her for dangerous driving! There was proof but they did nothing.

The car damage got more severe as the months went on and by December 2022 I’d had to get a new tyre, all the doors were scratched to shit, the bonnet had been repeatedly forced open causing it to buckle slightly and the paint was scraped off the underside where it had been repeatedly jemmied.

All the damage occurred during the night and with no neighbours so someone was purposely driving out to the house to damage it…. they also moved the drivers seat every night into a position for someone with long legs!

Both my friend who owned the house and the lodger witnesses the damage and that the car was very obviously being accesses during the night to adjust the seats whilst we all slept…… I believe they were trying to push me into complaining to the police about it so they could label me as delusional, but it backfired as I already knew the police were screwing with me same as they had in Cornwall and then Sussex between 2017 and 2022!

Having photographs and witnesses was enough for me to have evidence so i left it at that for future purposes.

I had also managed to capture DS Brian QUINN from the MET police in London stalking me at very close quarters in Ireland in late September at a music gig at a country inn I attended with a biker friend….

Brian and the gimpy guy with the limp that I had spotted in Hastings in July 2020 both turned up just after the biker and I arrived at the lakeside pub and they stood at the end of the bar no less than 25 yards away from me for two hours.

The gimp ordered their drinks and he had an Irish accent….Brian never spoke as he would have been noted for his strong SCOTTISH accent, but he stared at me the entire time.

I kept looking at him thinking I knew him when they first arrived, and then realised who it was staring at me!

About two weeks after that my windscreen was smashed whilst I was out with my dog in Enniskillen and driving past the Enniskillen golf course… The guys there lied about who hit the ball at my car despite me identifying both them and their fucking car as they tried to leave the scene aided by staff…. (it turned out they lived in Derrygonnelly in the main village and i recognised the plate!).

They were then helped to get away with it by the masons running the club and it was all covered up with them refusing to give me any information and police wouldn’t help either, so I had to pay for a new windscreen through my insurance.

As part of that insurance claim I had to drive all the way over to Londonderry to get it replaced and on my way back to Derrygonnelly I took a small detour down to a huge sandy beach at Rossnowlagh to walk my dogs. it was breathtaking and I found a pub there called The Smugglers creek Inn.

I wanted to grab a coffee and have a pee but it was closed…. The owner showed up just as I was getting back into my car and we chatted…. he made me a coffee and let me use the loo and we discussed his food menu which looked fabulous and he explained that his wife was from Thailand and did the cooking so I told him I would be back the next week with a friend to have dinner! (that was a Thursday).

The next day I went to bed at around 10pm and was woken up at 11.55pm by my iPhone sounding a location alarm which told me I was at The Smugglers creek Inn in Rossnowlagh… no less than 40 minutes drive away …

I was already aware that my phone and all computer equipment had been heavily monitored since at least 2016, and this confirmed that Brian was still around.

I got up and went to speak to Guy, my friend who owned the house I was staying in.

I showed him my phone screen that was stating I was in Rossnowlagh at the pub and he said “We’ll pop over on Sunday to ask the staff if they can identify Brian”.

We did exactly that and two staff members confirmed Brian had indeed had a huge meal there with a group of Irish guys on the Friday night. They noted how he stood out with his Scottish accent, silver, tight hair lined and close cropped hair, and piercing very round brown eyes… he was also remembered for not leaving a good tip!

I now had concrete proof that DS Brian Quinn, a Metropolitan police officer working in London, had been following me all over the UK for at least 20 years and was using classified police and military equipment to harass, intrusively surveil, and indeed try to kill me on several separate occasions.

They even did the steering mechanism thing with my grandchildren in the car once I had moved back to Cornwall in 2023 when |i forgot to press the ‘magik button’.

I did a post in mid to late 2024 about the police’ ability to drive people off the road using that mechanism and that if you had a button in your car you could stop them taking over the steering, and no less than two months later ALL car manufacturers were ordered to take out that button so the steering mechanism connected to the drivers assist program could ONLY be controlled through the car’s computer system, meaning they can murder you at any time behind the wheel and there’s bugger all you can do to stop it…. The Peugeot garage guy told me in April this year as I was going to upgrade mine for a different model until I was told that!.

By mid 2023 after I had been back in Cornwall for a few months and was waiting to start my university course, I began looking into specialised cyber crime units in Northern Ireland that were linked to Brian and/or the MET police in London and I came up trumps with a specialised unit operating from Belfast, Londonderry, Portadown, and Newtownabbey.

Londonderry was where I had to go to get my windscreen replaced, and its how I found that lovely pub in Rossnowlagh on the way home with my dogs!

Brian and Co. were obviously monitoring me from my car and my devices otherwise they wouldn’t have turned up there for dinner the following night.

There is no other explanation for him knowing exactly where I was at any given time… all over the UK, for 20 years!

I would call that OBSESSION.

Despite identifying that unit in Northern Ireland, which also works very closely with the army both in Ireland and in England, I couldn’t get any info for Brian working with them so kept what evidence I had gathered to one side and got on with the rest of my research and investigations to prove what these fuckers have been doing to me since at least 1996.

Fast forward to July 2024… they murdered my dog Theo in the most dreadful and painful way….( i posted about it at the time).

I then adopted another Ridgeback as I couldn’t imagine life without a dog and was forced to give up my two chihuahuas in September 2023 as the university would only let me keep one dog in the cottage I rented from them for just under a year…it broke my heart as i’d had my girls for 12 years, and I later discovered it was all connected to my being targeted…

There are at least two ex Devon and Cornwall police officers working on the campus…. and there is an ex psyop army unit truck permanently parked up in the top car park at the Penryn campus which is always plugged into the electrical supply of the storage hut its parked next to.

Security staff told me in December 2023 that “it belongs to a student who uses it for camping and needs to keep the second battery fully charged for that purpose”….

Of course it was total bullshit! …

That truck has been there for at least 5 years, it never moves, is too damaged to pass an MOT, and has a military padlock on the back door to prevent anyone gaining entry to it.

The uni also have a strict regulation that vehicles are NOT allowed to be left overnight unless you live on the campus and its outside your digs! That truck is in the top E car park and never moves.

They also would NEVER let a student keep it plugged permanently into their electricity supply leading from an extension lead to one of their supply storage units because its a fucking fire hazard!

I also now know that there is a classified unit operating from one of the offices at that end of the campus which overlooks that ex army psyop truck. That unit consists of ex police officers whom I believe are contracted to SERCO.

And, there must be equipment in that truck which needs an electricity supply to run….. otherwise they wouldn’t need to have it parked next to the storage huts plugged into an industrial extension lead!

See the post I did in early 2024 with photo’s which clearly show both the truck as it stands on the campus now, AND the same truck with the original army owners from 15 POG!...

The British Army’s 15 Psychological Operations Group (15 POG) was integrated into the 77th Brigade in 2015. Psychological operations, or “PsyOps,” are now part of the 77th Brigade’s wider role in information warfare.

15 Psychological Operations Group

Before its integration, 15 POG was a specialist, tri-service unit responsible for psychological operations in support of British force.

It deployed soldiers to conduct PsyOps during British operations in Bosnia, Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

The group used radio stations, graphic posters, and leaflets to influence populations and affect behavior in support of military missions.

In Afghanistan, the unit broadcast farming advice and a Pashto-language soap opera to gain influence with the local population and counter the Taliban’s narrative.

The 77th Brigade

The 77th Brigade was formed in January 2015 to address new forms of warfare, especially in the information environment. (IE: frequency targeting to manipulate and modify behaviours).

Modern capabilities: The brigade is a hybrid unit of regular and reserve personnel with specialist skills, including information operations, social media, and psychological warfare. And the reserves were I believe used to stalk me in the woods at the back of my house in Hastings in 2020, 2021 and into 2022. They were the ones in the army tent that were seen not only by me but shit loads of my neighbours and the housing assoc ignored all our complaints! They were also the ones in army camouflage hiding half way up the trees at the back of my house spying on me with equipment pointed at my bedroom windows! I have photo’s of it all……

Influence operations: It uses various methods to influence populations and behavior, working to counter misinformation and disinformation from hostile state actors and extremist organizations.

Counter-misinformation: The 77th Brigade gained public attention during the COVID-19 pandemic for its work with the UK government to counter online disinformation. This led to questions and official clarification about the unit’s monitoring of public social media.

THESE ARE THE VERY SAME BRANCHES OF THE BRITISH ARMY WHO ARE INVOLVED WITH THE TARGETING PROGRAMS SO MANY OF US HAVE HAD OUR LIVES DESTROYED BY IN SMALL INCREMENTS OVER THE LAST 40+ YEARS.

And they work alongside specialised and classified police units all over the UK destroying lives and making money from the websites those lives are displayed upon for ‘members only’ to watch and entertain themselves with..

Today I decided to have another stab at finding evidence to pull the Irish teams in with Brian and Co….. And to my delight I have cracked it!

I searched the number plate for the VW van Brian was with behind my house in Hastings in July 2020… The one he closed the side door of to prevent me seeing what was inside when I drove around to the warehouse to see if I could identify who was spying on me from the woods ….

Still no trace of it with DVLA, but I then looked into car registrations from Northern Ireland and found GST6576 is a BELFAST number plate.

I then looked again into the specialised cyber intel unit that was set up in Northern Ireland in 2019 and is headed up by DS Richard Campbell… A terrorist specialist! (see mug shot below!).

Remember here also that 2019 was the year they kidnapped me, fabricated police and medical records to get away with it, raped and sodomised me with the thick end of a pool cue on film, distributed that film to several of my neighbours, drove me out of Cornwall where i had lived with my daughter and then my granddaughter for 16 years, destroyed all friendships and family relationships by telling everyone I was seriously mentally ill, and then continued to try to have me sectioned permanently until i managed to capture video’s, voice recordings, and got copies of records proving the lies.

The cyber intel unit set up in N Ireland in 2019 has a MOBILE FORENSICS VAN FLEET! They are unmarked black VW’s and they contain masses of equipment designed to surveil and examine peoples phones, computers, smart devices, tablets etc etc etc.

They can even examine car computer hard drives remotely, which proves the police have access to everyone’s’ car computers and can take over the controls remotely. As patented back in 1989 and used by the security services to murder Diana in that Paris tunnel. (see the post I did on that subject last year…)

How the hell was Brian in charge of one of these IRISH police mobile forensics vans in HASTINGS EAST SUSSEX ENGLAND for weeks on end in July 2020? I will be asking DS Campbell this exact question in an email tomorrow as part of my evidence collation.

Brian Quinn is NOT a PSNI officer… he works for the MET in London and has done so for at least 20 to 25 years!

That means conclusively, that DS Brian Quinn was somehow permitted to drive that PSNI VW mobile forensics van from Ireland over to England to use it exclusively to spy on me inside my home and to interfere with the controls of my cars.

SOMEONE at top level in BOTH police services MUST have given him permission to do this in 2020, which means when I wrote to Sir Mark Rowley, the commissioner of the MET police in London, in April/May 2023, he LIED to me in his reply!

It also means his staff have lied to me for 3 full years telling me they cannot locate Brian on the police system as being a police officer there! Basically insinuating that I am imagining his existence!

Its all bullshit to cover up Brians’ involvement in the targeting programs, and I can now prove it in various ways!

I believe SERCO are heavily involved in this program, and that they are hiring police officers when they retire or are forced to resign through misconduct, so that they can act as ‘Private Contractors’ … It means the government, the police, and the military are largely kept out of the loop if anything comes out and they are then not liable for prosecution under the terms of the NUREMBERG CODE treaty that was signed by 42 countries in 1947 after the war ended and the Nuremberg trials that saw many Nazi’s tried in the Hague for crimes against humanity….

SERCO operate on ALL military bases… in all government buildings, and in all police stations!

They were in charge of patient records for the NHS and GP surgeries, they handle records for prison services, social services, local councils, DVLA, cleaning contracts for military bases, hospitals, council buildings, old folks homes… the bastards have their fingers in every pie conceivable!

And Companies House records show they have been purchasing back their own shares for over a year…. WHY… there must be something BIG coming over the horizon and i reckon its connected to the Digital ID systems that SERCO will definitely be involved in on some level as they are in government services at every level.

I have worked very, very hard over the last 6 years to unravel all the shit these bastards created in fabricated records to cover up their targeting efforts for both myself and several family members…most of whom have no idea its happening and I have no way of letting them know because they were told by police that i am seriously mentally ill DESPITE no proof being available for these slanderous accusations other than very obviously fabricated reports from police i have PROVEN to be totally corrupt!

And they have LIED repeatedly when I have officially complained and supplied evidence.

Same story for literally thousands of others, not only in the UK, but around the world.

Well they fucked with the wrong woman this time and I’m coming for them with everything I have gathered over the last 6 years…..

I can prove police in the UK at all levels are totally corrupt, not fit for purpose, and for the most part are a total danger to the public.

Same for the NHS.

In Cornwall there are two hospitals where managers regularly agree to lie in patient records for police AND will allow people NOT employed by the NHS or indeed who are NOT even nurses, to work on wards during periods when someone who is being targeted by police is kept in hospital and records are then faked to cover it up.

If like me, someone then discovers their records have been purposely tampered with to make out they have mental health issues, and when they were held illegally in hospital at the request of bent coppers the ward they wee held on was being staffed by people not even working for the NHS, it is all covered up by the senior NHS investigator for the Cornwall NHS foundation Trust Martin Orpe, who is an EX Devon and Cornwall police commander for South West Cornwall… a superintendent who retired in 2016 then went straight into fucking people over for the NHS!

He LIED outrageously in both 2021 when he allegedly investigated my complaints, without EVER talking to me or seeing all the evidence I had amassed that was provided by the NHS and the police themselves due to the fact they lied so badly and forgot to cover their arses by changing hospital and medical records to corroborate everyone’s bullshit!

And again in 2023 when I wrote to the CEO of the NHS down here, Ms Debbie Richards, who also LIED her arse off telling me the case was closed, that it had been investigated properly as per official NHS protocols, and that she herself oversaw that investigation!

An investigation that cannot possibly have ever taken place due to all the very obvious fabrication in my records and the fact that the NHS computer system kicks out printed warnings within your records if anyone alters or deletes them…which happened in mine repeatedly whilst police were targeting me in 2019!

The NHS computer system even told me exactly who did it… a Rosie Jeckells, and how many times she did it, what dates, what times, and her log in number! She isn’t even a fucking nurse!

And the clincher for proving nobody ever investigated anything at all…not Police or the NHS, is the FACT that a report submitted by SWAST ambulance service in March 2019 stating “they were called by police to attend to me at RNAS Culdrose in Helston on the night of 1st March 2019 to transport me to a secure psychological hospital unit as a 136 mental health patient detained by police for smashing up my car and acting like a raving lunatic” is totally fraudulent…

How did I finally manage to prove this fact despite everyone denying the obvious flaws in that document AND the fact I was never there that night, …….

SWAST ambulance service had NOT held the contract for that type of call out since mid 2015 so the police and the NHS would NEVER have called them to attend in March 2019 as EMED held the contract with both organisations for ANYONE held under the mental health act or needing to be transported between mental health units!

This information would have ensured everyone from police, NHS and indeed SWAST, who alleged to have investigated my complaints of kidnap and fraud on 28th FEBRUARY 2019 (not 1st March!), would have known I was telling the truth due to the contract status.

POLICE would NEVER have called SWAST to attend as they did not hold the contract and hadn’t for FOUR years at that point in time!

IT WAS A HUGE COVER-UP TO KEEP ALL THESE DEGENERATE MASONIC BASTARDS OUT OF PRISON.

This means for 3 years SWAST CEO, at that time, ex NAVAL officer from RNAS Culdrose Will Warrender, LIED to me AND ignored evidence sent to him.

SWAST assistant CEO, EX chief constable for Devon and Cornwall police Steven Otter Lied to me and ignored evidence supplied.

Both then resigned!

It means several groups of police officers ranging from CID, to sergeants, to inspectors, to superintendents, to chief constables, and even the police crime commissioner ALISON HERNANDEZ who is now married to a NAVAL officer, also fucking LIED to cover up the truth, despite the massive amounts of evidence i repeatedly supplied to all of them trying to clear my name and get my life back on track….

Police told my entire family I was a lunatic and was dangerous. They accused me of attacking police officers and of smashing up a rental car that iIhave proof was NEVER damaged!

They even got the navy base RNAS Culdrose in Helston to have an army guard patrolling the base say the car I rented that month was smashed up by me and abandoned there… its all bullshit, and that report was NOT backed up by other officers he mentioned in it so it cannot be true, and it is also NOT in the Daily Occurrence Book so cannot be real!

I complained to the MOD in June 2020… An officer Wayne Letting from Portsmouth naval headquarters was assigned to deal with me…. he LIED!

He was the one who provided me with the fake army guard report but had nothing else to back it up… He then lied again a year later, and again the year after that…. Now I want his balls on a fucking plate along with all the other lying twisted bastards who have spent over 20 years destroying my life for huge amounts of money that I have traced back to the Bahamas and Florida, as well as construction companies, dodgy investments, yachts, cars, holiday homes and millions of pounds worth of property portfolios. Not to mention all the dodgy private investigation firms being run up and down the UK by ex police officers that are merely a front for money laundering operations and targeting programs….

I HAVE THE EVIDENCE FOR ALL OF IT!

FREEMASONRY is protecting anyone who is exposed by ensuring nothing is ever investigated… And SERCO is heavily involved also.

Police just lie about non-existent investigations and then label you as mentally ill and delusional which prevents anyone else investigating!

The public, for the most part, have no idea any of this is happening!

I have found hundreds of people down here who have also been targeted by RNAS Culdrose classified units and Devon and Cornwall police officers and had their lives utterly ruined…. Police just keep lying and refusing to investigate.

The entire force is corrupt and a danger to the public and I can prove it!

Same for Sussex police, Surrey police and the MET.

I now have all the evidence needed to take them all to court and obliterate their bullshit!… I want at least 30 million in damages from all involved and I have what’s needed to get it.