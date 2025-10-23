I was married to the son of a very very wealthy Libyan named Luay Adham. We dated from the End of 1982, but by 1990 I had had enough of being treated like crap and cheated on so I left, which I had been attempting to do since 1986!

In 1984 Mr Adham senior, together with his British wife Juliette, travelled over from Tripoli up to Scotland. They kept their youngest daughter Nessrine with them for the trip but deposited the oldest daughter Nawal, who was 14 at that time, with me and their son Mazen for a week.

They met up with government officials at the GCHQ headquarters up in Scotland. (Touring was not why they came over!).

At that point in time the whole family was being monitored at very close quarters by the intel services here in the UK and the house I lived in with Mazen was under both visual and audio surveillance from the house next door, and the house opposite, and cameras were installed inside the house. I had no idea about this until years later when an old friend admitted he had seen some of the footage captured of me in the bathroom and bedroom when I was just 17 yrs old…. I was horrified. I only knew of the phone being tapped!

(same police officers involved in filming me back then are now involved at the top tiers of the targeting programs!)

Mr Adham became the go between for the British government to send an operative over to Libya every few months under diplomatic protection with £1,000,000.00 in cash per trip, which was then used to directly fund the purchase of IRA weapons and bomb making apparatus.

That money was obtained from the bank of England and taken via Italy by an operative nicknamed “Fester”.

He withdrew 2 million at a time and 1 million went to Libya to be deposited with Gadaffi and the other 1 million then went over to Belfast to be deposited with the IRA (British security services were actually heading up the IRA by that time!).

It was done to ensure that the IRA’s violence and destruction of life would enrage the population and turn people against them… It worked to a large extent as the bombs were exploding all over the UK causing massive loss of life and injuries.

When that ended after the IRA was disbanded and the British decided it was time to end the games, Mr Adham was kept on by the British security services as a mole…. They faked him and his wife breaking up and divorcing (they did, but it was all very amicable behind closed doors), and they faked him being banned from obtaining a visa to enter the UK to make it all look good, as Gadaffi was becoming increasingly mistrustful of everyone.

Mr Adham was very close to Gadaffi as he was the top architect in the country and designed and built Tripoli airport… He also had two brothers who were colonels in Gadaffi’s army who were right hand men, and also dined with him once a week at one point in time.

Mr Adham’s role at this point was to keep the British informed about what was going on politically and personally with Gadaffi. His security systems and measures etc. This continued for years.

It ensured they has inside knowledge and helped effect the murder of Gadaffi and the entire destruction of Libya.

WHY was this done ?

Because Gadaffi was against the use of chemical compounds and frequency modulation programs to control and subdue the population. He was the one country the British and the US knew would never agree to be part of these programs so they plotted to bring him and Libya down.

WHY did they need to destroy the infrastructure of Libya once Gadaffi had been murdered ?

Because Gadaffi had built up a system whereby the people were actually taken care of extremely well.

They were educated to university level FREE.

They were given healthcare FREE.

There was no homelessness. No begging for food. No poverty.

Newly married couples were given the equivalent of £5000 in the bank and the deeds to their own home. FREE!

Crime was low as it wasn’t tolerated.

He was HARD on drugs as he knew the West had created drug trafficking and drug use to control and subdue populations elsewhere. He didn’t want the CIA’s Coke, Heroin, and party drugs kingpins infiltrating his people so he threw anyone peddling them in jail and they were treated very harshly.

He had his own energy systems so there was no reliance on the West.

Oil supplies were plenty.

There’s so much the world was lied to about.

My husbands mother Juliette absolutely hated me right from the start, and never tried to hide it!

When I eventually managed to leave him at the end of 1990 she had police officers track my every move.

I endured a 10 year custody battle for my daughter after him and his mother stole her by refusing to give her back after a weekend visit. They were extremely wealthy…. I was not, and refused to ask for anything other than my freedom in the divorce. I wanted nothing to do with them except a signature!

My daughter endured 8 years of abuse at his hands whilst living in firstly his mothers house, and then with the second wife who was violent, aggressive and used coke!

I saw her every weekend then every other weekend and the lawyers (I realise now) were all paid to allow it to drag on and on and on…. They were hoping I would give in and leave her….

I patiently went to court each time my daughter begged me to keep her with me on visits…. it was an experience I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

The police refused to help when i was punched to the ground one weekend upon collecting my daughter, and then 2 hours later discovered he had followed me home to kidnap her as he thought I was going back to court…. I was attacked in the street, punched to the ground again, clinging to my daughter, who was screaming in terror, and he took her back to his home.

The shopkeepers came running out to say they had seen the whole thing. I called the police…. They did nothing but say “This is a civil matter we can’t help you”…. THEY LIED - It was kidnapping in front of witnesses, but the family were rich, powerful, and in league with the governmental and security services monsters.

It wasn’t until 2001 that I finally managed to get full custody with a ban on all and any contact from him or his family. In 2003 I left Sussex and moved to Cornwall… for a new start without the fear of them knowing where we were.

My ex husbands mother made a call… an ex senior police officer named Russell Whitfield who was running (and still is) a PI firm called “Liberton Investigations” helped her not only to locate us in Cornwall, but also offered her a contract to have me and my family utterly destroyed by the classified targeting program.

Today I am at the point where I will soon be taking all these fuckers to court for millions of pounds in compensation.

The police in this country are nothing more than puppets for the rich. They are NOT fit for purpose in any way at all and should be replaced with people who have actually been put through PROPER psych evaluations to weed out the perverts, paedophiles and sociopaths to ensure public safety and security.

What the British did to Libya is a lasting stain on civilisation. That country is totally destroyed…. they ravaged every part of its infrastructure then sat back to watch all the militias try to gain control. Today its buggered and always will be.

I’m 100% certain Gadaffi’s odd behaviours and paranoia in the last 20 years of his life were caused by frequency targeting. He knew he was targeted. What he didn’t know was that his enemy had been inside his house since 1984 on a regular basis and was actively helping the Brits gain access to his most confidential conversations and strategies….

If you need proof that Ex senior cop Russell Whitfield is indeed involved financially with the Adham family, just look them up on Companies House!

Mazen Adham my ex husband had two businesses opened up in early 2019 , along with both his sisters, Nessrine and Nawal, who had their own businesses opened up… Guess who is involved with those fake businesses….RUSSELL WHITFIELD acting as accountant and financial investment advisor along with his wife jayne and their “Sussex ISA” company.

Its all fake… the tax returns are fake and show the businesses making no money at all so how and why are they paying an accountancy and financial investment firm to do their books every year ?

Because those businesses are a front for money laundering and I have proof of it… plus proof of nearly every business Mr and Mrs Whitfield have links to being used and created for exactly the same purpose. Its all there in black and white in tax returns and company registrations over the last 13 years!

And I’ll tell you something else as well…. When I finally separated for good from my husband at the end of 1990 in Brighton, I met Russell Whitfield through an acquaintance in early 1991… we were lovers for a while, until the guilt of him being married stopped me seeing him.

Russell then arranged for me to be drugged with rohypnol and gang raped in my flat by him and his CID police colleagues for a private party…

I remember a cousin of my neighbour popping in to see me for a chat, then the next thing I woke up the next morning on my bedroom floor totally naked with my legs on the bed and my head near the fire grate. I had been placed in that position. It was the strangest thing….

I later learned the cousin and indeed the neighbour were police informants for Russell and his buddies, and they were used to gain access to my home so I could be drugged without realising what was happening, and the rohypnol prevents any memory of the events that take place.

And then fast forward to now, and I’ve spent the last 6 years investigating police for targeting me back in 2018 and 2019 due to evidence I had against them for corruption here in Cornwall.

It is ALL connected to Russell Whitfield.

He has stalked and harassed me without my knowledge for my entire life!

And has been helping my ex husband and his sociopathic mother to destroy my life in small increments ever since I got full custody in 2001!

The fake money laundering businesses he set up for the Adhams’ were so they could make money from investing in having me targeted by police as part of a huge nationwide classified program that is happening to people all over the world.

They were set up in the beginning of 2019 JUST BEFORE police here in Cornwall dragged me from my car, essentially kidnapping me, then took me to a disused NHS building that was due to be demolished for housing.

I was held there, stripped naked and tortured, and filmed by police officers and men from the military base RNAS Culdrose in Helston for 8.5 hours until 6.30am the next morning.

They then bundled me into the back of a police van and drove me 30 miles up the A30 to Bodmin hospital where they again abused me for 7 hours before locking me in a room with a guard outside it!

I was sectioned the next morning and told I was seriously mentally ill and had suffered a manic breakdown in which I had smashed up my rental vehicle (LIES), attacked police officers (MORE LIES), and was a danger to the public !…

The doctor that did it was RETIRED as of 2012 and no longer registered on the GMC site but I found the bastard! he works as a private contractor for these monsters, as does at least HALF of the Devon and Cornwall police force.

The world is NOT what you think it is at all….

