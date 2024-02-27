It has, in actual fact, been a slow road to “Total World-Fuckery” for at least the last 50 years!

All this ‘frequency shit’ & ‘mind manipulation’ & ‘health sabotage’ & ‘in home surveillance fuckery’ & ‘shillery’ began in earnest when the Military & Security Intelligence Services started to use mobile phone communications….

“The Program” was then fully put into action on 6 March 1983, when the DynaTAC 8000X mobile phone launched on the first US 1G network by Ameritech.

It cost $100M to develop, and took over a decade to reach the market. The phone had a talk time of just thirty minutes and took ten hours to charge.

Question is… what were the military doing with that same equipment & network facility in the decade+ it took to release it for public use?

We need to remember that every single thing, technology wise, that is a major step forward in communications, surveillance, medical, anything really, has ALREADY been in constant use & has been pre-tested on all of us without our knowledge or permission for at least 10 to fifteen years before WE are ever given access to it.

Same as every other “G” upgrade to the communications & surveillance systems networks over the last 40+ years….

The crux of what we are seeing now actually came into ‘first phase blanket roll-out’ in the early 1970’s & has culminated in the worlds population now existing in a ‘semi trance totally controllable mental state’ with very little resistance in evidence apart from people like us, & we have all been isolated into tiny pockets of society that the main stream populous never get to interact with, so our knowledge of this fuckery stays hidden!