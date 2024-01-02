I would like to wish Everyone a very Happy New Year for 2024... God help us all!
Just calming the last hiccups encountered whilst setting up my page & I should be ready to go by the end of play tomorrow!
2023 was a rollercoaster ride from hell as far as discoveries of what we have all been subjected to over the last few years by successive corrupt governments, health & police authorities & the medical profession. It all brought into focus for me exactly what I myself , as well as countless others around the world, have been heavily investigating & researching for years regarding our corrupt leaders & their lackies.
My posts will be giving an insight into the workings of the corrupt policing & military systems in the UK, as well as government, corporate, medical, educational, financial & international aspects surrounding that same corruption.
I have spent five years gathering evidence, researching, investigating & digging! What we all thought had only been going on around us for the last few years has, in fact, been an ongoing agenda worldwide since at least the 1940’s… & it is so much worse that any of us could possibly have imagined.
Please bear with me whilst I get everything up & running properly, as tomorrow is the first day back at university after the Christmas break & I have two weeks to complete this module for submission! I’m a (very) mature student studying for a degree in film & Television with a view to documentary filmmaking… I am hoping to get my first proper info post up tomorrow night though.
Again, happy new year. Hopefully we can all make sure the truth comes out fully in this one.
God help is all is perfect for 2024!
Super excited for you!!! I look forward to reading your posts ☺️
Good luck on your coursework submission. I went back to university later too, and I know the pressures well. Much love 🤗🤗