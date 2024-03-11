There have been a few odd things going on since I moved into mature student accommodation here on the university campus last September, but the oddest thing of all was today…

I received an email this afternoon from one of the university staff at reception alleging that a “Member of the public had made a complaint about my behaviour on campus”, or more precisely ‘my DOG & my behaviour!’…

During the 6 months that I have lived here there has been a small number of events that amounted to what can only be described as ‘harassment’ which I wont bother to go into, but todays event seems worth logging in the annuls of “Too Stupid Not To Mention” & whoever came up with this idea should hang their head in failure shame!

Here is a snapshot copy of the email I received…

And My Reply to it which is in 2 screen shots as follows…..

Now, forgive me if I am missing something here, but this looks to me like ‘harassment’…. And it goes hand-in-hand with what occurred a few months back last year when the university moved two different women into the two rooms downstairs who alleged to be mature students here at the university…

The first moved in during October & turned out to be a professional liar & a thief, who disappeared with some of my stuff, & said she was doing a “fine art degree”, but had no art supplies whatsoever, no belongings except for a carrier bag of ‘bits’, never took any showers here, & also & more importantly, had never heard of Duncan Cameron, who is one of the main (& rather well known) professional art tutors at this university who does regular work on a very popular & long running tv series! He is also a professional book illustrator, an author, is very flamboyant & known & loved by all the art students.

That woman also, it appears, turned out to be a professional shill for the police intel services & is known to another Substacker as such from a few years ago when she turned up at 2 separate demonstration camps, shoplifted goods from local shops whilst there & then lied to everyone about herself before disappearing!

This ‘other Substacker’ & myself were discussing this particular woman & realised she was one in the same after we noted her name… its very unusual, & there was also a Manchester connection!

The second ‘mature student’ to move in was in November last year & she said she was a “Third year law student.” She moved in under strange circumstances as well, with one of the accommodation managers, Harry Talbot, (same guy who moved the first odd-bod in the month before), telling me “The university had a duty of care towards her as a student, & that they had to house her here as she was thrown out of her apartment & needed emergency housing…” He also stated that she wouldn’t be staying here long…

The odd thing is though, although she alleged to be a third year law student, (they are all studying for their final exams in May), she had no books, no files, no folders, didn’t attend any lectures, did no studying, never went to the library for study groups with the rest of her class to practice courtroom procedures for the finals in May, never got out of bed before 10.30am & then fucked off all day until the early evening when she would arrive back with a boyfriend & make copious amounts of noise until the early hours of the morning preventing me from both studying & sleeping!… & oddly she never showered here either!

In the 3 weeks she was here I took advice from the night security team & made two written complaints to the accommodation manager who had moved her in, that being Harry Talbot, because her noise levels & filthy habits in the bathroom (she was leaving faeces on the toilet seat each morning & her boyfriend was depositing his pubic hairs in the shared bathroom sink & leaving them there), were becoming intolerable, especially as I am being charged £155 per week to live here!…

Mr Talbot did fuck all about my concerns, & for some reason would not reply to my email complaints despite telling me when I gave up waiting for a reply & visited his office in person that, “He was waiting for an answer as to where they were going to move her before replying to my complaint…” But he never did reply, even after I emailed him requesting a written response!

In the last week that she was here I ended up having to call security up to the cottage late one night due to all the noise as it was making my dog bark repeatedly & I was worried it would wake the students in the adjoining cottage & cause complaints… She was told by security “to quit the noise & eject her boyfriend”… She lied & told the security “I was mistaken & her boyfriend was not with her” … & when security left both she & her boyfriend spent the entire night slamming the downstairs doors as hard as they could repeatedly, & shrieking with laughter… It was 5am before they stopped & I finally managed to get to sleep.

I didn’t bother complaining again & she spent the last few days & nights trying to intimidate & goad me… which I ignored.

I knew something about the entire situation was “OFF”… so I decided to follow my hunch & investigated a few things … & GUESS WHAT?… I was right!

SHE ISN’T A LAW STUDENT…. SHE IS WORKING IN THE MAIN CAMPUS CANTEEN & the smaller subsidiaries dotted about the campus!

No law students knew her, & she is now living in private rented accommodation, in prime position, in Falmouth town centre, which is owned by the same group of bent coppers who have been stalking & harassing the shit out of me for the last 5 years…. The same assholes I have been investigating & writing about!

This means both of the accommodations managers I spoke to about her ‘anti social behaviour’ both lied to me… Harry Talbot who was the one who moved her in & told me the bullshit story about her “Being thrown out of her flat & needing emergency housing, & the university having a ‘duty of care’ to house her because she was a student here at Falmouth.” And also John Lees, senior accommodation manger for the university who also said she was a student here but was rather hesitant to reply to anything in writing when I contacted him just before she was moved out in a university van, & who has ignored two Subject Access requests I have submitted, in writing, for a full copy of my records with the accommodation department he manages!

I suspect if I am right about what is going on here, that my records will have been filled with BS regarding the two shills that were purposely moved in here with me for short periods of time in October & November last year, which will impact any references sought for future rental accommodation once I manage to find somewhere that will accept my dog!

If I have a bad record with the university student accommodation services because of false information, then I will never get anywhere to live, as mostly ALL places in this area & its surrounding ones are managed by estate agents who check references. We also have to take into account that over 70% of all rental properties in the south west are now owned by this group of corrupt predatory perverts who get their kicks from professionally harassing people & decimating their lives for huge sums of money!… As per information about them provided in my previous posts!

All this brings me back to the idiotic email I received from Matthew Cahill earlier this afternoon regarding the fantastical & false accusation stating that I had left my dog in a sealed car from 09.30am for the entire day toady!

It seems these corrupt & twisted fuckers operate everywhere…. but then, rather disappointingly, most of us already know that, don’t we…