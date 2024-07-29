MANCHESTER AIRPORT POLICE INCIDENT…

It appears there was a lot more behind the situation involving the Manchester police officer who was filmed kicking an Asian teenager in the head over the weekend & then stomping on his head straight afterwards, before falling with his knees into his back as the youth was laying face down on the floor…

New footage showed the 3 police officers involved in the incident being attacked by the two brothers involved just moments beforehand in a similarly vicious attack…

It has transpired there was a lot more to the situation, but we will likely never be told the entire truth of what exactly prompted the violence…we rarely are when it comes to police involvement…even if scenes are captured on film.

This is a quote from a police top ranker during an interview conducted yesterday with the Daily Mail which has been released today…

“ Richard Cooke, chairman of the West Midlands Police Federation, agreed and said the fresh clip gave a 'different perspective altogether', adding: 'We lost over 5,000 colleagues in the year to March voluntarily leaving. Assaulted repeatedly, poorly paid for the risks, slagged-off by clueless idiots.

'‘After this week that trend will only accelerate. I don't blame any of them.’’ he said with a straight face!

Yes, Mr Cooke knows this trend of violence will continue, & that police officers will continue to leave in their droves, because its all part of the domestic terror program that is now firmly cemented into place within the framework of our society, with police at the forefront of operations.

Thankfully, there are still some police officers left at present, who are not prepared to dole out the kind of treatment expected of them towards the general public… & also there are those who simply aren’t prepared for the violent reactions that are repeatedly aimed at them from people who are being totally controlled in their behaviours by the bio tech we’ve all been poisoned with & the frequency modulations that control both it & our thinking patterns from the military grade 5 & 6G control towers!

I feel compelled to correct Mr Cooke’s statement to the press in so much that Police officers are ‘‘leaving in their droves’’ because they are being used as the front line implementors of this regime of DOMESTIC TERRORISM.

WE are all referred to by these vile creatures who get off on torturing & illegally recording us in the sanctity of our homes as“CLUELESS IDIOTS” …

This, unfortunately, is how we are ALL viewed by the British authorities in general, not just the police.

Look at how we have all been treated over the last few decades of illegal enforced infection & mind infiltration with Morgellons Bio Tech via our food & water supplies, the chemtrails, AND every conceivable injectable, including those used during routine & emergency surgeries…

How we & our children have been used as ‘guinea pigs’ & ‘cash cows’ for the pharma industry to make billions for those who have investments in it…which was one of the main reasons we were all infected illegally with this tech in the first place.

Then we have the military tech side of the equation which involves them not only using frequency modulation controlled from all the 5G towers to harm us & ensure billions of people are maimed, injured, tortured, & then hooked on medications for life; but also the millimetre wave & laser technology that is used to spy on us inside every room of our homes 24/7 & which is then broadcast LIVE onto illegal & privately Police run voyeur porn websites shared amongst the members of the military, police, emergency services & business groups (including government ministers), that frequent them to get their voyeuristic & paedophilic jollies daily!

Ex Chief Superintendent for Sussex Police (retired in 2012), Russ (Russell when I knew him back in 1991) Whitfield, pictured below & now happily running all government funded top-secret targeting & harassment operations from his exclusively plush home in Powys, Wales, after being forced to relocate there recently from Abergavenny in Gwent, Wales, after I published his home address online a few months ago!, knows all about these voyeur porn websites…. how the police are used as front line perpetrators for government funded domestic terrorism… AND the equipment that is being used by ex cops now trained by Russell & then set up as ‘private detectives’ up & down the length & breadth of the UK…

Russell has a few businesses on the go with his loyal wife Jayne & business partner Jason Roberge… Financial Investment, mostly used for money laundering & paying ‘team members’ with fake dole claims, investments in specially set up firms in Florida, & holiday homes in places like Spain, Portugal, & Florida! As well as a chain of private investigation firms.

Oh, & lets not forget his privately run teams of theatre nurses & anaesthetists (they work in pairs), that are used to knock women & children out cold in their homes once they have been suitably incapacitated, so they can be filmed whilst being gang raped, hypnotised & microchipped! This procedure not only creates footage for their extremely popular voyeur websites, but also serves to ensure those victims assets can be fully monitored & controlled in many situations throughout the lifetime of the microchips…

Dearest Russ has been involved in that little side line business since at least 1991…. “Whitfield Banks” was the first one I traced back to Companies House whilst he was still serving as a police officer. I also traced his first base of operations to a building in Hailsham, Sussex… 16 George Street… Downford House. He owns all 4 floors of it… bought separately whilst he was still a police officer…. There’s a lot of our police force who have huge skeletons in their closets… all the high rankers have been involved with this domestic terrorism business for their entire careers…its how they climbed the ladder.

The members of these disgusting & wholly illegal voyeuristic porn sites pay a monthly fee for membership, which in 2010 was a mere £7.00, & then a separate fee has to be paid per download for any footage they want to keep for future titillation & sharing amongst their vile degenerate friends.

Its a multi million £$ world wide business venture & WE are the revenue. Unpaid, unwitting porn stars, from birth upwards.

The technology that is swimming around inside our bodies creating networks of computerised control panels not only in our body, but also inside the workings of our brains & nervous systems, is responsible for creating personality changes that render family member unrecognisable to each other behaviour wise.

YES, you all know what I’m talking about here!

It turns young teenage girls who are barely old enough to go out by themselves, into walking clone-like barbie dolls with huge, prematurely fully formed breasts, & barely any clothes on, who are used & GROOMED as walking entertainment & sexual gratification toys by the men manning all the street cameras & shop CCTV cameras, not to mention all the car cams, police cameras etc…. AND the footage that is being secretly captured 24/7 inside our homes in all rooms by the intel services, police, & military millimetre wave spyware tech equipment.

Did you know the army has rifles that they can point at a window & see everything going on inside that room…everything… & it is recorded & fed back to the operations rooms live. Those rifles have lasers that connect to specialised helmets with eye glasses attached that are computerised…. Its all been around for years!

I have photos of two separate incidents from 2019 & 2020 where I captured Army Reserve personnel in full combat gear & with their faces badly painted ( I can positively identify one of them), hiding half way up trees just yards from the back of my home with this very equipment pointed into my bedroom windows!

I have so much evidence against ALL of the different organisations involved in this domestic terror regime…

I have experienced, watched, listened, photographed & filmed…..

I have seen what these men are like when they are watching those young girls… They turn into drooling, depraved perverts.

I’ve heard what they say about them whilst they are watching them walk past … Police officers in cars at traffic lights talking about how they wouldn’t mind “bending that one over & fucking it up the arse” …

The girls these monsters are getting sexually excited over are underage children, who have been purposely groomed & mind controlled via the bio tech & 5G frequency towers.

I’ve witnessed a car full of Army guys from one of the local training bases here in Plymouth talking about “grabbing hold of them & raping them on camera & posting the footage on site for the lads”…. “she looks well up for it look at that arse.”

These are our children they are grooming, degrading, & controlling with the use of this bio tech & the frequencies emitted 24/7 by those damned 5G towers.…

These are our children they are turning into sexual play things for their entertainment & amusement…

These men have absolutely no respect for ANY of us at all… we are simply cash cows & entertainment & training fodder for police, military, & intel services recruits.

We are all used as training models for these idiots to learn how to use their equipment… both the Morgellons bio tech equipment, the Towers that control it all, AND the millimetre wave tech that is used to monitor & spy on us all inside our homes , businesses, shops, public transport, & our own vehicles! Not to mention the BT wiring that is also used inside our homes to monitor all communications & private conversations, both on landlines, on computers, AND in the rooms themselves through the telecommunications wiring running through the houses!

WAKEY WAKEY EVERYONE… this little spying program has been in operation with BT since at least the late 90’s!

When computers were fitted to all vehicle models from the mid 1980’s the complete monitoring of our entire lives skyrocketed!

Yes folks, our cars & trucks, & vans have been used to monitor us inside them since the mid 1980’s!

Nowadays, the cameras fitted into car computers that monitor the proximity of other vehicles aren’t just monitoring the exterior of your vehicle! That would be far too much of a missed opportunity for voyeuristic playtime!….

I have heard conversations that would make your hair curl regarding exactly what these perverts ARE watching us do in our cars & homes…

Even my chiropractor confirmed some of my evidence by telling me her friend who served in a foreign army had told her of the sites they have showing people using their toilets & how popular all this shit is amongst service members in ALL countries!

Our homes have been violated, our bodies have been violated, our children & grandchildren are being violated….

All public transport once it was fitted with computerised controls has been used to spy on us close up & live on camera.

Why do you think they are all so obliging with the FREE USE of WIFI on planes, trains, buses & ferries? Its NOT for our comfort & joy I can assure you!

Neither are all the CCTV cameras put up for our safety & security. They are there for monitoring & voyeuristic purposes…. Its a vast business earning those involved millions in profits from the websites.

Watching you at all times…. through every given opportunity.

They have created a world full of phone addicts who barely interact with other people due to their addiction…. communication on a one to one basis is almost extinct!

They have created a society where nearly Everyone is addicted to their mobile devices… People don’t even bother to look ahead when they are walking anymore… they have somehow learned (even though they never look up), to not bump into anything or anyone whilst walking along the street with their attention fully placed on their phone screens & their fingers typing madly!… HOW?

How can you walk along an entire street & not bump into anyone, or trip on the pavement, or cross a road without looking up once? They aren’t looking at the floor…. they are looking with full concentration, trance like, at their phone screens.

If you purposely interrupt their path of movement, they are momentarily stunned by the abrupt stoppage, but HOW if they didn’t see you coming?

I observe people…I observe their mannerisms, their movement, their conversations, their demeanour, their interaction with their children & their pets, their shopping habits, their phone use, the way they talk, the way they dress, their hygiene habits, or lack thereof etc etc etc.

EVERYTHING has changed since the covid fakery & the mass erection of 5G towers…EVERYTHING.

Kids running around in clone-like groups dressed like street corner hookers…

Young boys in small groups taking money & cannabis off police officers to harass certain people in their homes late at night, or to damage their cars or property during the early hours…

people paid the same way by those same police officers to make the life of one of their next door neighbours a living hell until they are driven from their home…

Drug dealers allowed to continue their trade on housing estates in return for harassment of said neighbours, with those same police officers turning up once a fortnight for updates…

The vast majority of people have absolutely no idea any of this is going on right next door to them, & on virtually every street…

Its a vast business network… The governments, military & police forces that ‘control’ us all have found new ways to create revenue, but that revenue is going straight into their pockets, along with their hands to play around with their genitals under their desks whilst they watch us all on PC monitors & phone screens!

I’ve seen cops doing it in their cars! I have seen things & filmed things that would cause riots if the entire population hadn’t been dumbed down with the fake vaccinations containing Morgellons bio tech… The brain numbing & personality altering fake vaccines!

THIS IS WHAT IS CAUSING OUR CHILDREN TO SUDDENLY DECIDE THEY ARE THE WRONG SEX….

Its all for entertainment & is part of the bio tech programming features. WAKE UP!

Our rulers have turned us all into cash cow entertainment & training fodder for their new recruits…hundreds of thousands of them.

STATE RULE is not far off now… Our choices & mental independence has been surreptitiously removed from the table of life’s contents very slowly over the last 4 decades.

CAN’T YOU SEE WHAT’S HAPPENING RIGHT BEFORE YOUR EYES?

These vile monsters have no place in society…

Their vile business ventures have no place in society…

Their vile treatment of us all & our children & our pets has no place in society…

THOSE TOWERS NEED TO COME DOWN…PERMANENTLY.

Millions of people will suddenly start to return to their ‘normal’ selves once the frequency modulation transmissions from those towers stop. Our health & wellbeing will return, our enforced dependence on medications will end, our climate will go back to normal with seasons returning as normal, & insects, animal & bird populations recovering from the onslaught…

Our futures are in our hands….

Its time for action.

This is the piece from todays Daily Mail which contains the quote above from Richard Cooke, chairman of the West Midlands Police Federation, where he refers to the general public as “Clueless Idiots”…

He is right, Most people are clueless idiots due to the fact that they have been forced to be that way after being first poisoned for decades & then brain-numbed with bio tech & the frequency grid that is controlled from the 5G towers that are now everywhere you look… even along our motorways & road networks! There is not an area left on the planet that is not affected by these frequencies apart from a tiny portion of Africa… & I doubt they will allow that freedom to continue for much longer!

Wake up people… why do you think those towers are everywhere you look…? ITS NOT FOR MOBILE PHONE OR INTERNET COMMS.

Here’s the newspaper piece…

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13682287/Police-rally-cop-sidelined-Manchester-Airport-violence-armed-colleagues-lay-guns-solidarity-family-kicked-victim-say-real-concerns-injured-officers.html