These short articles will serve to educate people as to exactly WHO is now controlling the UK’s Corrupt & Ineffective Police Forces… Exactly HOW they are all interlinked with one another, both throughout their careers & then also during their retirements… & they will also take you on a gentle foray into the illegal business ventures they have all invested into, together with the Security Services & Military PSYOPS teams they have worked alongside for the last 40+ years, including NSA operatives stationed up in West Berkshire! (Shush, we’re not supposed to know about that!).

I will also briefly cover their connections to Local Housing Associations, The Ambulance Service, International & Offshore Investment Companies, The Vast network of ex-police Private Investigators now operating quite Illegally in the UK, the Masons, the British Military Psyops Units, the SAS, the Irish Army unit in Dublin, & the American NSA Psyops Operatives who have been based on all our major military installations here in the UK for several decades, with particular attention being paid to RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall, Denison Barracks West Berks, & RAF Wyton in Cambridgeshire...

The Pathfinder Building at RAF Wyton, where teams of paid perverts ‘Defence Intelligence Operatives’ work 24/7 to spy on us all in our homes & then share the ‘interesting footage’ on private members-only websites!

https://news.sky.com/story/inside-the-uks-top-secret-spy-base-preparing-for-war-13066038

First up in this series is the current (elected but suspended) Chief Constable of the Devon & Cornwall Police Force…

C.C. WILL KERR.

(Corrupt) Commissioner Alison Hernandez pictured with Chief Constable Will Kerr at the time his appointment was confirmed in December 2022 (Image: Office of Police & Crime Commissioner)

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12340251/Chief-Constable-Devon-Cornwall-Police-suspended-amid-allegations-misconduct-just-eight-months-starting-role.html

*** Just Like ALL the others before him, & those based up & down the country who are all very firm & long term Friends & Golfing Buddies, he too will eventually get away with his Perversions & Corruption due to his affiliations with the Masons & the Psyops Defence Intelligence guys.

During his very short time in office, I sent him a letter in February 2023, (my second attempt at trying to gain his assistance), outlining ALL the evidence I had against various Devon & Cornwall Police officers for fraud, perjury, misconduct, corruption, misfeasance, conspiracy, perverting the course of justice, altering & falsifying official records, kidnapping, & posting live video footage on the internet of me being stripped naked & tortured by some of those same named officers in 2019… He totally ignored my correspondence & my request for an investigation, DESPITE the irrefutable evidence provided, went unanswered… Then, all of a sudden, he was gone! (how convenient).

The newspapers eagerly published a watered down account of his being suspended after only 8 months in the seat of power. But, what they don’t tell you, is that it was actually just weeks into his new role as ‘Chief Constable’ of Devon & Cornwall Police that the serious sexual misconduct allegations came flying in against him from his previous incarnation in Ireland… & PCC Alison Hernandez, in her efforts to ignore the law (as usual), did her best to sweep it all under the carpet & carried on as normal, leaving Kerr in place for a further 4 months!

It seems the Totally Corrupt PCC Alison Hernandez didn’t bother to look into Kerr’s previous 27 years as a police officer in Northern Ireland before she kissed his arse & praised the shit out of him whilst gushing to the local newspapers about what a great guy he is & how he was “so well qualified for, & so deserving of the job of Chief Constable of Devon & Cornwall Police!”

https://www.devonandcornwall-pcc.gov.uk/news-and-blog/multimedia-hub/%E2%80%98exceptional-leader%E2%80%99-selected-as-preferred-candidate-for-next-chief-constable/

His past history states that after leaving Northern Ireland PSNI he did a 2 year stint as Director of the National Crime Agency from 2019 to 2021, before then disappearing up to Scotland as Assistant Chief Cunt Constable, until his takeover of D&C Police in December 2022 from the outgoing, & also totally corrupt, C.C. Shaun Sawyer.

It may be of interest to some of you, that right at the start of his 2 year stint as director of the National Crime Agency this “Exceptional Leader” totally ignored my documents & correspondence requesting help with the evidence I had gathered against several Devon & Cornwall Police officers for ‘MAJOR corruption & Fraud’…(including the then still serving Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer!).

I then found all traces of my email communications to him regarding these events were deleted from the computer hard drive, leaving no trace of my contact to his office… He obviously didn’t want to rock the boat for his impending take-over of Devon & Cornwall Police once Shauny was ready to step down, as these things are ALWAYS decided between “The Boys Club” well ahead of time, & planned with military precision, despite all the bollocks they feed everyone about ‘selections’… My PC was never the same after that & very shortly afterwards stopped working altogether!

I’ve been digging up dirt on this lot ever since!

Once all the shit hit the fan with the Serious Sexual Misconduct allegation surfacing from his previous 27 year career in Norther Ireland, the totally corrupt Police & Crime Commissioner for Devon & Cornwall police ALISON HERNANDEZ had no choice but to suspend him, & that was only because the papers got hold of the story & decided, rather surprisingly since they are all controlled & gagged in the South West by the police & the military machine running the show down here, to run with it!

Doubtless the poor woman victimised by him, who will have spent a few years desperately trying to gain justice for her abuse, will be spirited away by police officers in the middle of the night to a mental health seclusion wing somewhere miles away from her home after being accused of having schizophrenia & delusions, & her reputation will then be smeared to hell to ensure her life is thoroughly destroyed, her allegations quashed, & Big Bad Willy gets his job back!

This, unfortunately, is the usual MODUS OPERANDI here in the South West of England… & in fact, the police down here are SO corrupt & well versed in doing this sort of thing to people who try to “ make trouble Expose the Truth”, the other forces around the UK even go as far now as to ‘herd’ their own ‘problem accusers’ down here to be ‘disappeared forever’ by the corrupt policing machine into the mental health institutions on their favoured ‘Section 3 with a 41 order attached to it’ regime. (that means you NEVER get out & spend your life being raped & abused by deranged monsters who are all protected by the state & people like Alison Hernandez).

All the while this farce with disgraced CC Will Kerr drags on with police also smearing the reputations of the Irish investigators who started the ball rolling on this incident back in February 2023, CC Will Kerr is suspended ON FULL PAY of over £180,000 a year at the tax payers expense!

Kushty job that isn’t it…. Spends his days watching the illegal voyeuristic porn sites his friends at headquarters are running with the help of the Navy boys at RNAS Culdrose in Helston-Cornwall, the Psyops boys stationed up at the Army barracks in West Berks, & the Defence Intelligence operatives who are the ones gathering all the illegally captured visual & audio footage up at RAF Wyton in Cambridgeshire, & he still manages to squeeze in a fair few rounds of golf with his best buddies Ex CC of D&C police Shaun Sawyer, Ex CS of Sussex Police Russ Whitfield now living in Powys-Wales, MI5 boss Ken McCallum who also spent years working in Northern Ireland before taking over MI5, & DS Brian Quinn from the MET special ops cyber intel unit who is permanently seconded to the Psyops units up in West Berks- AND Wyton!

Dearest Brian…My favourite Stalker!… He is so obsessed with me he even showed up repeatedly in Northern Ireland (in front of over 30 witnesses!), whilst I was over there studying for a level 3 degree in 2022 to get me into university for my BA Hons Film & Television Production degree back here in Cornwall… Before that he was not only firmly based very close to my home for the best part of 18 months, but was also captured in a voice recording talking about my rape at the hands of some of his police colleagues in Cornwall in 2019. Brian has been stalking me at very close quarters for several years & I will cover this in a post dedicated especially to him & his own corrupt business activities within this group of men.

It seems my relentless investigations over the last 5 years into massive police & military corruption going back over 40 years has ruffled more than a few feathers, & has also helped me to uncover what will likely be one of the biggest scandals to hit the UK in the last 2 centuries. And not only that, it involves the entire Covid scam AND the Americans too!

After checking again this morning on the status of the investigation into Kerr , it seems the wheels of corruption are once again spinning fast & hard towards a complete trashing of the allegations made against him, & another victim of these monsters will go unjustly unheard in a courtroom… The powers that be are picking off the Irish investigation side one-by-one for trying to bring this matter into the prosecution spotlight, so its probably only just a matter of time until this dreadful man is back behind his desk fucking everyone over again, with all his buddies carefully watching his back… Mr Kerr you see, is involved with a group of men who have been running a private members only website business selling illegally captured footage of people in their homes for over 40 years. Visual & Audio footage, captured with defence intelligence services equipment that the general public is not meant to know exists!

I will be covering this particular side of the story in a separate post entitled “Domestic Terrorism Crimes” very soon, & will, of course, be adding to this piece once I know more on this case, & also once I have unearthed more dirt on Mr Kerr, as his closet must be full to the brim… (Everyone else’s is!). It seems, from what little time I have already spent looking into his life in Ireland, that his business ventures & financial investments have been well hidden from public scrutiny so it may take me a while to dig them out… But have no fear- I will find them… I found everyone else’s!

Next Up… PCC Alison Hernandez & her Corruption, her Lies, her Criminal Activity, her Toyboy, her Abuse of Power, her Betrayal & Accusations against her Innocent neighbours, & her Restraining order!