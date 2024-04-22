Rishi Sunak has stated yet again that he is going to persecute those already struggling to survive & feed their families by cutting their state benefits further, & in some cases altogether, ultimately declaring ‘war’ on the Disabled…

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/apr/19/sunak-disability-benefit-curbs-sicknote-culture-pip

He is once again trying to rally media support for a completely corrupt Conservative party manifesto by punishing those who have absolutely no way of helping themselves out of the ‘State System Created Poverty Trap’, & he is using the gullible & completely misinformed British public to do so.

He states that there is too much of a burden on the welfare system, that it is overstretched, & that savings need to be made to ensure that those who really need financial help have access to it… The same fake bulls**t that is repeatedly & reliably churned out for public consumption to the main-stream media by all the other party leaders when they are trying to persuade ‘The Herd’ to vote for them!

These statements from various British Ministers over the last 2 decades are actually a complete piss take , & I will tell you exactly why…

British Police Forces (on behalf of a secretive department within military defence intelligence & security intelligence services), are abusing the “ Police Informants Payment System ,” FUNDED BY THE BENEFITS SYSTEM utterly & totally, & in full knowledge of whichever political party is in power at the time, to pay “NON Informants” to do ‘their dirty work’ for them harassing & spying on innocent civilians, on a full term basis.… & for vast sums of money.

I tried to bring this FRAUD to the attention of the Government Minister for Work & Pensions Mel Stride in the spring of 2023 & was totally ignored, despite sending him officially created documented evidence of this fact.

When I then reported it the the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley I was simply told by one of his office underlings that “It was out of his jurisdiction”!

Nobody cares, as long as they are getting their cut of the profits from this illegal & wholly immoral business!

This TAX PAYER funded Government authorised BENEFIT FRAUD is organised & overseen by a specialised section within the department for work & pensions (DWP) to pay not informants as intended, but thousands of people living on council estates up & down the country who are trained to use specialised military grade hacking software (PEGASUS & others) to interfere with, harass, & spy on their neighbours phone & internet use, & others in their local communities, on behalf of the police & intel services…

Yes, its the same software used by intel services to hack the phones & computers of journalists, royals, government ministers, & celebrities, & it caused a huge scandal a few years ago when they got caught doing it! ‘Pegasus’ is a spyware developed by the Israeli cyber-arms company NSO Group that is designed to be covertly and remotely installed on mobile phones running iOS and Android. It also works on tablets, iPads etc. While NSO Group markets Pegasus as a product for fighting crime and terrorism, governments around the world have routinely used the spyware to surveil journalists, lawyers, political dissidents, and human rights activists….& Me! & You too! It can do all kinds of nasty things to our devices… have a read of this…

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pegasus_(spyware)#:~:text=Pegasus%20is%20a%20spyware%20developed,phones%20running%20iOS%20and%20Android.

And this…

https://nordvpn.com/blog/pegasus-spyware/#:~:text=Once%20inside%20the%20device%2C%20Pegasus,the%20phone's%20built%2Din%20security.

The ‘Sitters’ who are trained to use this software & then paid with fake benefit claims are also given specific tasks to perform such as organised smear campaigns amongst the local community to ensure ‘targets’ are ostracised & isolated, as well as committing burglaries, & vandalising cars, gardens, & property belonging to those designated ‘targets.’

They are also often given access to spare keys for the homes belonging to those ‘targets’ who are living on housing estates run by local authorities. & the people performing these ‘organised hate & harassment campaigns’ will often be close, or more often, next door neighbours. Pets are also often targeted along with their owners as part of the harassment campaigns…. poisoning is a favoured practice.

‘Targets’ are subjected to sustained noise nuisance at all hours of the day & night with police reports for harassment & hate crimes being totally ignored despite any evidence that can be produced in the form of witnesses & recordings…The perpetrators will very often have the same police officer/s visit their houses on regular 2 week cycles & they will be outwardly friendly & familiar with one another in front of you just to ensure you are fully aware that you are being fucked over!

These ‘Sitters’ as they are colloquially known, are very often involved in drug dealing, criminal activities & benefits fraud prior to being recruited, so they are already well known to the local police which makes them easy targets for recruitment, & with the promise of ‘a free ticket’ to continue their criminal activities as long as they do as they are told, when required to do so, its not hard to understand why they agree to do it when the financial benefits are so lucrative… They often then develop obsessions for spying on their neighbours & will spend endless hours illegally monitoring & interfering with their phone calls, text messages, emails, shopping activities, & social media interactions etc. often for months at a time, using the software they have been given illegal access to to ensure that online purchases are repeatedly declined despite the funds being readily available in banks, & phone calls are repeatedly blocked or cut off to prevent communications with friends & family.

Text messages & phone calls are often blocked entirely from certain contacts & this has been proven by me & several others when we have sat next to each other & used our mobile phones to message & call each other, where the recipients phone receives no messages from us & their phone does not ring when we call, despite our own phone registering the ringing tones & calls being made to that person…. Then when the procedure is done the other way around with that person calling or texting YOUR PHONE, the same thing happens…. totally blocked from communicating with each other! I first discovered this in 2020 after being blocked from contacting both my daughter & my sister for months at a time…. my daughter lost a baby & couldn’t contact me for support in any way at all & I was, at that time, forced to move 300 miles away from her for a couple of years, after being raped at the hands of corrupt Police officers back here in Cornwall.

The ‘sitters’ they hire to interfere with your phone & internet use seem to become obsessed, & the power it gives them over you soon overtakes their lives, & even surpasses their use of game playing… The targets, WE, become their new video games because you see, WE are being closely observed at all times by these freaks each time we use our devices due to the FACT that the cameras they all contain CANNOT be turned off AT ALL by us, due to the nature of the military grade undetectable spyware that is installed on their operating systems!

This means we are being broadcast LIVE, at all times, whilst using those devices…. THINK ABOUT THIS CAREFULLY… Are you naked, are your kids naked in their bedrooms? Are you laying in your bath watching tv, or Youtube, or a movie on your device?

Are you getting dressed & undressed in front of a smart tv or a computer? Or getting intimate with your partner on the sofa?

The police intel services & military have websites dedicated to this exact behaviour captured from inside our homes…. its called The Wank Bank & is covered in a separate post on my page….https://open.substack.com/pub/christinagerrard/p/the-wank-bank-part-1?r=2o4wzw&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

The ‘sitters’ are also paid extra bonuses for recruiting their friends & family members into this business….there are literally thousands of these twisted fu**ers on the loose in our neighbourhoods, invading our human rights & our privacy… Everything you talk about is listened to by asswipes on payrolls for the police. Every message you send is intercepted & viewed & shared. Every photo, every video, Everything.

They are paid on average £100 per week in specially set up fraudulent benefit claims, with added perks. These perks very often include a one off large lump sum at the start of their ‘contract’ of around £10K to £15K (depending on the amount & severity of the harassment required to be administered by them), to ensure they are well & truly hooked into the money, will perform well in their designated roles, & are willing to do the most horrific things to people & their pets for ‘big bonuses’.

Each new ‘Team’ that is set up by local police has a ‘leader’…. This person is normally an ex police officer, ex military, or a relative of the former, & they are paid more than the others to ensure good performance. They will often have very high sums of money invested for them abroad… Florida is a favourite tax hideaway for invested funds in real estate or specially created foreign investment firms.

Y es, I have proof for this…& everything I write, but the main stream media are either fully on board & paid members of the voyeurs clubs being run by these monsters, or else they are simply too scared to print any of it for fear of being targeted … Even a journalist working as a senior lecturer here at Falmouth university has confirmed this fact to me on two occasions since June 2023 .

He told me “I was risking my life by continuing with my investigations & that the entire press world has been gagged into silence concerning all of it.” … Its why I am enrolled in university here in Cornwall as a mature (58) student to do a TV & Film production degree! I am a healer, a holistic therapist with nearly 30 years experience… I am so sick of all this shit & after what they did to me in 2019 I was left with no choice but to dig up the dirt & expose these bastards for what they are doing to everyone…

Florida, & its many upmarket Golfing Resorts is a favoured retirement destination for both ex police & military involved in this disgusting business, as are Spain & Portugal, for the same reason. (This will all be covered in a later post!).

The large lump sums initially paid to the team members who are called ‘sitters’, due to them ‘babysitting’ the targets 24/7 at home & whenever they go out, are often used for the purchase new cars or/& motorbikes, as well as paying for expensive home improvements, garden landscaping, & expensive foreign holidays. They will also often have very expensive phones, tablets, & PC’s, especially Macs, iPads & iPhones which are used to spy on targets with the same devices….

No questions are asked amongst the local community as to where the money is coming from to purchase these things as so many are recruited to ensure successful operations & they are usually paid separately depending on their roles within the teams. Each recruit also then has membership to the websites used to broadcast everyone being ‘watched’… each click to the websites makes money for the men running them…. its a vast world-wide enterprise with many facets.

The initial lump sums paid to the sitters are then followed by weekly payments of at least £100 per person, which comes in the form of FAKE benefit claims usually for ESA, or more recently, Universal Credit.

These claims are fraudulent in their entirety. They are produced via a specialised section for the DWP, as mentioned above, & are created at particular benefits offices around the UK… depending on which Police Force is authorising that person to be paid on a full time basis “as an informant”.

This system was originally put into place to ensure those who were giving the police regular & reliable information on organised crime, terrorist activities, & drug dealing in their localities were paid in such a way as to not raise suspicion amongst their own circles; so being paid through the benefits system was a perfect cover for money going into their bank accounts, or being cashed at post offices through what used to be called ‘Giro cheques’. (these are no longer issued).

Here is a summary of what the London Metropolitan Police Force paid to its informants between 2011 & 2016… they are issuing much, much more now, but for an entirely different reason. & this amounts to a quarter of the entire spend for the whole of the UK for that period.

https://www.london.gov.uk/who-we-are/what-london-assembly-does/questions-mayor/find-an-answer/police-informants-1

This police informants payment system has been revamped since 2016 & is now mostly used to pay the operatives hired (by police) from local communities to harass & spy on their neighbours, on behalf of the police who are working alongside intel services, targeting certain individuals. (Me & You!).

If you live on a council/housing association estate in the UK it is now guaranteed that at least 4 of your neighbours, at any given time, will be receiving money from police for exactly this reason. In all honesty though it is usually many more than this.

Drug dealers will be allowed to continue dealing & committing benefit fraud, as well as running businesses whilst illegally claiming benefits, because corrupt Police officers involved with this ‘government funded mercenary force’ will pay them a visit, explain the pro’s & cons of not taking up the offer of ‘employment’ (prison for criminal activity usually!), & then they will set them up with some equipment & train them how to use it.

You will then see that household suddenly have new cars, new garden furniture, new garden landscaping, in many cases the wife giving up her job, the kids getting loads of new clothes & toys, & foreign holidays being taken 2 to 3 times a year!

You will also notice police showing up at their house every two weeks or so for up to an hour at a time, to ‘check in’ & collect data.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/27422036/rishi-sunak-fraud-benefits-crackdown-fines-powers/

In case you’re wondering….. YES…I have documentation to PROVE this benefits fraud is being organised & committed by Police & Intel services, & that people living on local authority run housing estates are involved… The evidence I have came from one of the benefit offices issuing these fake claims!

The P60 I have in my possession was issued to a man who has over £65,000 worth of assets ranging from 4 cars including an American classic, various motor bikes including 2 Harleys, 5 large removal trucks, 2 holiday camper vans, he runs his own removals firm, has a business partner & several employees. He also lives with his wife & 2 kids in a council/housing association property in Hastings East Sussex where he is not declared on the housing contract as it means his wife can use her maiden name & claim her own separate benefits for rent & living costs… & to cap it all, I actually know this man & his wife… I did a house exchange with them in September 2021, just before going over to Ireland to study for a degree to get me into university back here in Cornwall last year!

Sussex Police (on behalf of intel services), had at least SEVEN households on the street I was living on between March 2020 & August 2022 involved & enrolled into this Fraudulent police informant payment system gig in return for a free pass for tax evasion & serious criminal activities.

Police officers would check in with them on average every fortnight…

Their visits centred mostly on one house where very large amounts of cannabis were sold, & police would arrive alone in separate cars but at the same time, & they would then stay inside the property for up to an hour… very obviously knowing exactly what was going on in there with 2 generations of children in situ & the entire area around the house stinking of cannabis. The officers visiting were always the same, one sergeant & one or two PC’s, & they would often leave completely stoned as they got into their police vehicles to resume their duties… I have filmed footage of these events as part of my investigations into police corruption!

Below is a copy of the P60 certificate that arrived at my property 9 months after exchanging homes with this man & his wife. I lived further along the same road but was burgled twice & some evidence against my ex neighbour Marie Jordan, a police man & certain intel officers was stolen. The last attempt to enter my house through the back garden so scared the old lady living next door to me that I decided to accept the proposal to swap with the neighbours living a few doors way in a first floor maisonette who had been pestering me to swap with them since I moved into that address as I had no kids & they needed a bigger property. I accepted due to the fact their property only had one entrance & whomever tried to get into it would have to get past my guard dog first, therefore making another burglary attempt less likely, & I was also concerned for the welfare of my elderly neighbour !

This document is wholly fraudulent.

Mr Culleton cannot possibly have been claiming Employment & Support Allowance (ESA) for the reasons stated above… he is a business owner with thousands of pounds worth of assets. (at least £65,000!). ESA is a long term sickness benefit paid to people with registered disabilities. The address is incorrect as written on this form & the claim & all payments would therefore have been blocked by the benefits systems computers until Mr Culleton contacted them to confirm the correct address details. The address printed on the certificate actually incorporates TWO different address areas in Hastings which are miles away from each other… there is absolutely NO WAY this claim would have been permitted to be paid with the wrong address details & especially as it incorporated two separate post code areas miles apart. It would have been blocked automatically through the vetting system. Even getting just the spelling wrong can mean a claim is blocked until correct details are confirmed! But this is way off the acceptable mark. The benefits system will NOT allow two people to claim the same benefit from the same address… It self scans to ensure fraud is not committed by people living together. I WAS IN RECEIPT OF THAT SAME BENEFIT WHILST LIVING AT THAT ADDRESS, only my claim was not fraudulent! Mr Culleton’s claim figures are incorrect for the year….too low for an ESA claim. You cannot claim any benefits at all from a town or county you are not resident in…. Mr Culleton’s ‘issuing claim office’ is situated in Beccles, Suffolk, which is over an hours drive & miles away from Hastings in East Sussex, & in a completely different county! There is no way this could be a mistake as I had been living at that address for 9 months by the time this document arrived through my letter box… I opened it expecting it to be mine…. mine actually arrived the following day! All the information on this document is incorrect & was obviously typed in by someone bypassing the main computer system for the benefits offices due to the reasons stated above. FRAUD. & it can only have been organised by Police & Intel services abusing the (secretly) official police informants payment system. I corroborated the fact that this document was created under the above mentioned criteria (Point number 9.) with an ex GCHQ worker last summer.

So you see…. our government & our police forces are lying though their teeth to us all on a daily basis & they are all involved in some serious criminal activity…. Not just with benefit fraud, but with unimaginable Tax Fraud utilising the registration of companies on the official Companies House website going back to at least the 1920’s. It is all linked to Defence Intelligence & security Intelligence officers & military personnel running a porn & paedophile business catering for not only live viewers online, but also virtual reality video websites, live secret surveillance voyeuristic websites, snuff films, harassment for money businesses, & organised blackmail.

Only this morning I uncovered hundreds of veterinary practices in the UK that are ALL linked to the same group of vets & a Romanian national named Andrei Balta, operating in the UK, that are registered as ‘Dormant’ companies on the official Companies House website enabling them to commit immense tax fraud. This Romanian is linked as a director to hundreds of these vets surgeries, over 1500 in all!

All named as vets 4 pets, vets For Pets, Dundee vets for pets… etc etc… there are thousands of them all across the UK! All listed as dormant companies & earning hundreds of thousands of pounds a year but paying absolutely no tax!

These veterinary practices are all linked to foreign dog rescue charities that are importing rescue dogs into the UK & Europe. I will cover this story in detail in a few weeks. It will blow your minds. Its all linked to the Covid vaccination scam.

Our Police Force is NOT fit for purpose & hasn’t been for many years… Corrupt to the core, as are the intelligence services. They are there simply to cause us harm & profit from us… We are all simply Cash Cows..

https://socialistworker.co.uk/features/why-the-cops-are-corrupt-to-the-core/