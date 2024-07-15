The Governments medical department is finally admitting that Morgellons exists, is not a delusional or psychiatric illness AND that is reacts to electromagnetic frequencies!

THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT MANY OF US HAVE BEEN TRYING TO TELL YOU FOR THE LAST TEN YEARS!

PLEASE watch this video all the way through…. We are ALL infected with this shit, but there IS a way to eradicate it. Its not very pleasant, but it will work to get this shit under control… lookoutfacharlie has a video channel on YouTube … Everything you need to know about this vile government funded invention is in his videos… I have reposted his info vids in my notes both last year & early this year, detailing exactly the protocol necessary for eliminating Morgellons… He explains fully what you need to do with both your body AND your clothes & environment to keep it under control so it frees you from their full control.

You owe it to yourselves & your children to educate each other …

This is nothing short of world wide Domestic Terrorism…

Why should we let them get away with this nightmare scenario anymore?

People have had their entire lives destroyed & taken over by these monsters & their toys.

We are played with all day, every day… Many don’t even realise its happening to them & their families.

Morgellons is WHY we have so many towers erected on every street worldwide now… They need the frequency modulations emitted by them to control & activate the Morgellons bio tech….

Morgellons is what has been raining down from the chemtrails for decades, & what has been included in all injectables for decades, & its what the Covid jabs were all about.

ITS TIME TO WAKE UP TO THE REALITY OF WHAT THEY HAVE DONE TO US ALL OVER THE WORLD.

Are you seriously going to play along like good little girls & boys for the next fake epidemic of bullshit proportions & line up for another shot of Bio Tech?

Don’t you care about the future of your children & grandchildren?

ALL our major illnesses, diseases, & cancers are CAUSED BY MORGELLONS & those fucking towers!

Smart devices, phones, tv’s, speakers, headphones, fridges, ovens, Alexa, etc, etc, etc, all these items need to connect to the WIFI signals, which in turn are connecting to & activating the Morgellons inside our bodies.

Our telecommunications wiring inside all our houses emits a constant signal to this shit….

You need to have a bath in your home to facilitate the detoxing process to get rid of the Morgellons biofilm covering your body…. It takes at least 1 to 2 months of daily baths to fully eradicate it. If you don’t have a bath ask your family, or neighbours… buy a portable bath from Ebay… they are cheap & do the job.

Lookoutfacharlie carefully details everything needed to facilitate this process. I have video posts in my NOTES section from him detailing this exactly…. Its easy to follow. Its not pleasant, but only temporarily so…. Its much better than spending your life in pain, getting sicker & sicker & needing more meds & more trips to the doctor & an early death with fake diagnosis for illnesses you don’t really have so they can cover up what’s been done to us all…..

Their illusion is now wearing dangerously thin… the veil of deceit is finally lifting.

PEOPLE POWER.

HERE ARE THE LINKS TO THE “ VIDEOS OUTLINING CHARLIE’S DETOXING PROTOCOL.

https://youtu.be/cXzKaKoW65U?si=9zluCXhHJNiAfquX

https://youtu.be/oaRhbZvK4AE?si=4b1w6ozTPJ7OOLuX

I will soon be doing a post outlining the psyops operations that have been going on with the US & UK military & intel services since the 1950’s to mind control everyone using a certain, rather infamous set of techniques… Its what inspired them to invent the Morgellons bio tech that connects us to the frequency modulation apparatus towers… You’re all in for a real shock with that one!