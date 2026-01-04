The Wailing Banshee

The Wailing Banshee

Shona Duncan
Jan 5

I hear you. They have the POWER and take our own.

Likely money and when there are children involved, likely trafficking.

Andrew Bridgen has spoken about this:

UK CHILD TRAFFICKING AND MURDER: Former MP confirms hundreds of children are being ... [raped and murdered]

https://rumble.com/v69binj-uk-child-trafficking-and-murder-former-mp-confirms-hundreds-of-children-are.html

and a document re the department of health and social care

https://ia601909.us.archive.org/21/items/cym-corp-1/CYM%20Corp%206.pdf

Kate's avatar
Kate
Jan 7

Russia Today has an article saying that new police applicants in the UK now have to disclose if they are freemasons:

https://www.rt.com/news/630246-uk-freemasons-police/

1 reply by The Wailing Banshee
