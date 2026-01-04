In the UK they are bringing in some reforms to the “Mental Health Act 1983” which began to take effect as of 2025 and that will be fully implemented within the next three years…

Those reforms include, but are not limited to, amendments to the detention of people with autism and learning difficulties and also to the location of designated “Places of safety” that people displaying symptoms of mental illness can be held in prior to being officially assessed or sectioned in hospital…

They are also removing police stations as “designated places of safety” for very obvious reasons, but this will have little effect in the long run on the increasing incidents of police officers (mostly attached to freemasonry) who routinely abuse their powers and positions of authority to harass and illegally target people who dare to complain about corrupt police officers in their communities … myself being one of those complainants and subsequently the target of said police officers conspiring to commit fraud and pervert the course of justice in no less than FIVE counties over the last 9 years here in the UK! (Cornwall-Sussex-Surrey-London-Belfast-and back to Cornwall!).

The picture below depicts the official National Police Chief Councils’ directive and advice for people on how to report ‘police corruption and abuse of power crimes’ to the designated ‘anti-corruption’ department for investigation, but what they don’t warn you about are the consequences of reporting it if there are police freemasons involved, and I found out the hard way!

What they are NOT addressing in the 2025 mental health act amendments though is the fact that corrupt and sociopathic police officers can still initiate official “SAFEGUARDING CONCERNS” against you with just an accusation from a police officer of you having mental illness without there ever being any proof of it at all …

And in certain cases where police are actively trying to totally discredit you by any means necessary, these safeguarding concerns can be fully implemented by corrupt police officers, together with assistance from “other infrastructure agencies” including ‘Social Services’ and ‘The Safeguarding Board’ who operate all safeguarding procedures that include welfare reports, to completely destroy your entire life and all friends and family relationships DESPITE there actually being several years worth of OFFICIAL documented medical evidence to PROVE beyond any doubt that there is no possible hint of you EVER having been mentally ill, or even being accused of it before the police decided to hack your life to shit !

And in fact whilst all this bullshit was going on secretly in 2018 with several high ranking masonic police officers and their minions I was deeply involved for an entire year from October 2017 until August 2018 with a women’s domestic abuse charity down here in Cornwall called WRSAC who wanted me to do the volunteer therapist training to help domestic abuse survivors and you have to meet strict standards to be offered that training, and being mentally ill is NOT one of them! And they have also continued to call me for the last two years to ask me to sign up to train as I was such an asset previously … so there’s even more proof police made it all up to discredit me!

The lack of amendment within the new “2025 mental health act legislation” to the present system of ‘safeguarding concerns being initiated by disgruntled and corrupt police officers’ sets a very dangerous precedent….. and it will soon become the world-wide preferred method of how they silence many of us to prevent the ‘normies’ finding out that their entire lives are and have been nothing more than scripted and manipulated events based around endless illegal and inhuman technological and chemical experimentations and procedures designed to implement the total control and modification of the human mind and body… and that those experiments have been ongoing and classified since at least the turn of the 20th century…. the Nazi’s perfected many of the systems now in place across all super power nations and there is plenty of evidence for this fact! (see a recent post in my notes with a video from YouTube about the last Nazi bunker found on the German Czech border in 2022… its a revelation for those targeted by the authorities and those who understand what is actually going on in the world today besides all the psyop propagandas).

The entire Covid scam has now been FULLY PUBLICLY RECOGNISED as exactly that…. A SCAM… and the fake vaccinations for it have also been FULLY PUBLICLY PROVEN to be another con-job and its being readily reported in the mainstream media and by many disillusioned GP’s who were forced to administer the genocidal DNA altering injections to their brainwashed patients….

Even Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is publicly calling out all the lies that the entire world was fed to force millions to have totally illegal shots that are proven to KILL and MAIM !

Bill Gates and all the government ministers around the world should be tried in the Hague for crimes against humanity on many, many levels, over many, many years.

The Covid scamdemic and the fake kill shots are but one of the many ways they have devised over the last century to effect the Total Enslavement of humanity…… and that is all that awaits us and our families if we don’t find a coherent way to come together to get these MF’s into a court room with all of our collective evidences…

The laws that Starmer and his corrupt cronies have introduced over the last few years to censure public demonstration, discussion, and public awareness of abuses of power and corruption perpetrated against the public by our corrupt and dishonest police forces, corrupt and dishonest medical practitioners, corrupt and dishonest social services operatives, and indeed our corrupt and morally dodgy government ministers, now means that if you dare to stand up for your rights in any way in the UK you can find your life permanently and abruptly shattered into a thousand irreparable shards overnight simply with the typing up of fraudulent police reports falsely accusing you of being mentally ill… and these fraudulent accusations ALWAYS include other inter-connected agency operatives lying in official reports that are then kept from you so you don’t have the opportunity to adequately defend your human rights to justice and truth BEFORE they implement the destruction of your life!

Police will use your family, friends, and your neighbours against you….. Some are even paid huge amounts of money to lie about you for fraudulent police reports and there is PROOF for this statement…. LOTS OF IT!

I have spoken to hundreds of people over the last 6 years of my own research and investigations into their corrupt activities, and they all tell of the same sets of circumstances and events.

Police tried to use my own daughter against me in early 2019… They actually succeeded for over 3 years in turning my sister against me by telling her I was seriously mentally ill and delusional, despite the mountains of official medical evidence I repeatedly told them about that proved they were lying! … They never looked at any of those records despite them being official and definitively irrefutable.

My sisters’ two adult sons, whom I was always very close to previous to 2019, no longer speak to me, and haven’t for 6 years due entirely to police lies that saw me labelled as a delusional paranoid schizophrenic (with no evidence to support their accusations and no diagnosis - ever !) after I caught police officers lying about me in 2017 to keep my next door neighbour, a freemason police sergeants's niece, from being arrested for proven harassment, trying to harm my dogs with broken glass, and then getting her boyfriend to repeatedly threaten me with a shotgun!

Their actions were also witnessed by several other people over the course of 4 years, including my granddaughter on numerous occasions, who was often woken up by the boyfriend clambering over my newly erected 6ft garden fence in the early hours to urinate all over my garden plants, in the dogs water bowls, and over the vintage rattan garden furniture where I used to sometimes eat breakfast, and I also have shed loads of voice recordings proving the harassment behaviours which police simply ignored and said I had “Imagined them due to my “alleged” serious mental illness”! And that excuse not to investigate any evidence is unfortunately what I have had to deal with for the last 6 years with various corrupt and abusive police officers each time I have tried to get any of them prosecuted for their lies…

The masonic wagons soon circle when its their blood that can be smelled on the air!

I still have everything, and much much more now, so I’m really looking forward to the British public judging it all for themselves when all this hits the press later this year, as I have been very busy building a case against them all and ensuring that correspondences from me have been worded in such a way as to trap them with their own bullshit!…

If we don’t soon begin the process of gathering evidence and acting on it coherently and legally, people will soon end up being so scared of their families, friends, work colleagues, and neighbours being used by the “POLICE STATE” to inform on them and forcibly and illegally hospitalise them as a means of silencing everyone that tries to stand up for human rights and justice they will simply opt for the easy option of obeying the narratives through fear of retaliation and then stay silent, accepting the dystopian future that has already been planned for them all in perpetuity.

This is NOT life…. this is SLAVERY.

THE INFORMATION BELOW IS FACT and happened to me in 2018 and into 2019!

As it stands now here in the UK, a police officer can initiate this process of illegal hospitalisation VERY EASILY just by lying their arse off about you in a report and Falsely accusing you of being mentally ill simply because you officially complained about them after gathering concrete evidence of police corruption, which will then result in them being able to take out a “safeguarding concern” against you that sees various people contacted to falsely substantiate the police officers concerns about the state of your mental health. (this is achieved even if there is absolutely no history or evidence of you ever suffering anything even remotely resembling a mental health issue AND with recently documented OFFICIAL evidence to PROVE you aren’t mentally ill in any way!).

A UK police officer can randomly contact your GP and tell them to “keep all communications and accusations SECRET from you”… FOREVER!

Nothing is ever said to you should you visit your doctor for something unrelated whilst all this is going on in the background…. sometimes for a month or two! (in my case it was for 4 months whilst the officer got 5 different “infrastructure” agencies involved to help her lie effectively enough for it to stick and be added to my official ‘SECRET’ records with every infrastructure organisation holding copies of the fake records but none of them ever talking to you about any of it… ever!).

Your GP will happily agree to lie in your files for the police officer who initiated the fraudulent ‘concern,’ and for the right price they will write false records for them to substantiate the police officers lies about you, and you will NEVER be told about any of it. — And if you officially request a full and complete copy of your GP records NONE of this information will be provided to you in that subject access request, which is illegal in itself and also a severe breach of your legal rights to access information held about you.

Social Workers can be persuaded to write reports about you WITHOUT EVER MEETING OR SPEAKING TO YOU and without you EVER having had anything to do with social services in your entire life, AND without there being any medical evidence to support the bent police officers’ claims against you except a bullshit report that you are not allowed access to that came from a corrupt GP who was paid for his services by way of his fathers ‘private nursing home self contained bungalow’ monthly bill being paid up until he dies!

Yes I have proof, and when I last wrote to Dr David Vyvyan in November 2022 about all the evidence I had against him for the lies he helped police create about me being seriously mentally ill between May and September of 2018 he submitted his resignation within two weeks of receipt of my letter which demanded, amongst other things, he provide me with copies of the evidence to support everyone’s claims about my alleged mental illness and delusional state, and copies of the records which were being illegally withheld from me by him for the police. His instant resignation almost shut Meneage St Surgery in Helston down altogether, as the head doctor, Kathryn Shaw, also resigned at the same time because she knew, as the managing director and head GP there, that Dr Vyvyan couldn’t have arranged anything with the police in regard to me without it being approved by her first and she was obviously worried about the contents of my letter to Dr Vyvyan and the prospect of being investigated and charged with gross medical fraud and misconduct ! — Both doctors gave the required 4 months notice to quit on exactly the same day just 2 weeks after receiving my letter. — Dr Vyvyan disappeared for a year then resurfaced in Camborne where I imagine he is now fucking over even more of his unsuspecting and probably fully vaccinated NHS patients for corrupt masonic police officers to play with for fun and frolics.

As for these abhorrent “police safeguarding concerns,” (and in my own case from 2018), a police officer can even go as far as using a different surname for you other than the one you are actually known by (IE: a previous and very out of date married name that was never known to anyone involved) and an incorrect address for you on that illegally produced “safeguarding concern” which may even be years out of date and 50 miles away from your actual home at the other end of the county, and all the other inter-connected agencies will help to hide the lies by filing the concern under the wrong name and address, as given on it by the corrupt police officer, so that you nor anyone working on your behalf ever discover its existence, despite that rubbish being lodged in “unofficially official” records with no less than FIVE different infrastructure agencies, unless you are lucky enough to be like me and tenaciously vigilant in your efforts to root out all the bullshit and prosecute the shit out of them all for lying about you! …

Yep, they stupidly used my old married name which was never known to anyone involved and which I hadn’t used for years, and an address 50 miles away from my home which was at that time in Port Isaac from August 2016, which I hadn’t lived in for 13 years, and this was done because the officer in question had already been told not to have anything further to do with me after I officially complained about her TWICE for lying just WEEKS before she began her harassment campaign….and that officer had been in my home TWICE just before she decided to initiate the illegal concern in my old married name and with an old address to prevent her being discovered still harassing me when she had been ordered to leave me alone!

POLICE HAVE SPENT NO LESS THAN 8 YEARS LYING ABOUT THIS PARTICULAR CRIME — and now I have one of that officers closest relatives illegally using STINGRAY11 spying equipment to remotely access my BT internet connection and all my online accounts each time I go online. I even have him using various cell towers and public WIFI access to do it after catching him remotely logging into my accounts through my laptop from his home address in Station Road St Newlyn East! — Retired Devon and Cornwall police officer Alan Lentern. I have his home IP address and those of all the towers etc. and the wifi access of a CCTV camera he has used at Cubert crossroads, just down the road from his home, with his Stingray equipment!

Police will use illegal and wholly fraudulent safeguarding concerns as a weapon against you and slowly build up bullshit reports about you behaving like a deranged lunatic and allegedly “having a long history of severe mental illness and vulnerability in the community” — All completely made-up rubbish and with no evidence to support any of it, but this can go on for up to a year without you ever knowing anything is happening or that police records are being falsely created under your real name with the backing of the false safeguarding concern in an old married name and with an old address listed on it for you which is presumably to try to create some sort of history of mental illness? — And then there is the added issue of the inter-connected infrastructure agencies who are happy to help police lie about you if you are on the ‘naughty list’ and who will also never contact you to see if any of the shit that’s being written about you is actually true!

This information going public is in itself very dangerous for all of these inter-connected infrastructure agencies who work so closely with the police and whom so many people rely on for their PRESUMED impartial honesty and alleged dedication towards ‘helping’ people in the communities they serve, as it means I now have irrefutable proof that corrupt police officers will arrogantly use the safeguarding board and dishonest social workers to lie about people they have never met AND that those same staff members will happily write up false reports about people who are being targeted by those police officers and then lodge them under the wrong name and address to prevent discovery… I only found out about the safeguarding concern fraudulently created about me by officer 6132 Helen Lentern in May 2018 after requesting some records from the medical records office in Bodmin in June 2019 and it created an avalanche of evidence for me to use against the police, my old GP, and several others involved!

It actually took me a further 3 years to locate the adult social services files relating to it that were only discovered by a vigilant manager who realised, after conducting hours worth of fruitless searches under my real name, that the entire safeguarding police records had been, in her own words, “Hidden in a mosaic file under the wrong name and address for you which prevented detection, and it must have been done on purpose.”

Police STILL REFUSE to give me any information at all relating to this fraudulent safeguarding concern initiated and overseen in May 2018 by officer 6132 Helen Lentern now of the traffic unit at Bodmin police (previously community policing officer in Wadebridge and Port Isaac), and in fact they wont even acknowledge my even mentioning its existence, let alone investigate it as a crime!

HOW THE FUCK IN THIS DAY AND AGE CAN THREE SOCIAL WORKERS WRITE A TOTALLY FRAUDULENT REPORT confirming for corrupt police officers that someone is allegedly seriously mentally ill, in need of immediate hospitalisation, and a danger to themselves and others, without ever meeting or talking to the falsely accused, without there being a shred of medical or specialist evidence to substantiate those false claims, AND whilst knowing the name and address being used by the police for that person is NOT genuine?

How many children have been removed from innocent parents by bent social workers using this same type of deceit ?

How many families have been destroyed by bent police and social workers using these methods of deceit ?

How many people have been illegally hospitalised by bent police officers using this same method of deceit ?

The three social workers who agreed to lie in those records for the police immediately left their jobs in mid 2019 after I discovered the safeguarding concern and started to investigate. The social services manager that told me where it was hidden in their files in 2022 was the person who gave me that information, and again police refused to acknowledge my complaint. (They were obviously paid huge amounts of money to lie about me for the police, as everyone else they’ve involved over the last 9 years has been paid shit loads of money and I have proof of that too!).

The targeting programs run by masonic high ranking serving and ex police officers is a thriving business…. I am fully confident that this will all be properly exposed this year, not least of all due to the massive amounts of evidence I have gathered against them over the last 6 years, and also with help from other people and their evidences!

Somehow the police can HIDE the fact that a safeguarding concern is totally illegal and NOT in your given name or even registered at the address you have been living at for over two years (at that point in time)… They can also involve entire police units in that deceit and nobody will ever say anything to you, even when you call a meeting at the police station to discuss your concerns about that officer and their conduct!

I have officially requested, no less than 6 times, to be provided with all documentation relating to that illegal and wholly fraudulent safeguarding concern and I have been met with complete silence each time and from all departments right up to the chief constables office and the police and crime commissioners office... They are all corrupt.

This amounts to nothing less than CRIMINAL ACTIVITY BY POLICE OFFICERS, THE ICO (information commissioners office), THE IOPC (independent office for police conduct) And the PCC office … police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez, who is meant to oversee police NOT being criminals or running a police crime syndicate!

They are all totally corrupt…

Police will now even go as far as sending you one version of your entire records and then afterwards ALTER , DELETE, OR SUPLEMENT entire documents and reports. They will even supply FAKE documents if you contact them a few years after the fact with a request for certain records or letters…. I have just been sent, by the professional standards unit of Devon and Cornwall police, a letter that was allegedly sent to me by an officer 5635 Harvey of Launceston police in November 2021… Herein lies his downfall…

The letter he DID actually send to me at that time is totally different in its entire content from the version I have just been sent and that now sits in my records as a genuine article, AND the genuine version was sent to where I was living, whereas the fake version has the wrong address on it!

The fake version now provided to me also states 5635 Harvey investigated my complaint against 6132 Lentern in 2021 which is a blatant and provable LIE!

It was NEVER investigated and I have proof of that fact.

They now seem to be handing themselves to me on a plate!…. Prayer really does work :)

The funny thing is…. I didn’t ask for copies of any letters from officer 5635 Harvey in my information request in December 2025, and I wouldn’t have done so as I already KNEW my complaint had NEVER been investigated and that Harvey was never involved in that complaint as he was allegedly already looking into OTHER complaints I made about records fraud that he totally refused to investigate due to the sheer amount of evidence I had to prove it, but then lied in my records about investigating it all back in late 2021 — hence the fake version of his final letter to me in November 2021 now being replaced in my records for the genuine one which never mentioned the Lentern complaint, and which has now been sent to me by professional standards as the real deal !

I contacted the professional standards unit of Devon and Cornwall Police via email to ask why they had never investigated my complaint against officer 6132 Helen Lentern in April 2021 despite it being passed to them by the IOPC at that time, and they replied saying, “It had been finalised in 2021” so I asked for copies of the letters that would have been sent to me in connection with that complaint, the alleged investigation into it, and then its alleged outcome, as I had never received anything in connection with it apart from an initial letter from professional standards informing me that (as usual) Inspector Ratcliffe from Saltash police had been passed my complaint and would be assigning an officer to investigate it… that officer would be a sergeant, or an acting sergeant, which is how all this works within police investigations into complaints passed to them via the IOPC.— Inspector to Sergeant then outcome.

I then received an instant reply (unheard of for this force and many others) containing the fake letter from officer Harvey which purports that he investigated both it, and my other complaints and found no evidence at all to support my claims, and he was even brazen enough in that fakery to invent yet MORE fraudulent reports from other bent police officers whom I never had anything to do with!

Strange how the fake letter the prof standards have supplied me with that is now billed as the ‘genuine article’ and sits in my fraudulent records as such has the WRONG address on it which PROVES its fake!

The letter he did actually send to me was sent to the house i was actually living in and had been for two months at that point in time and Harvey knew that as he had already corresponded with me after my move, as had other police departments so there is no room for simple error. The fake letter is addressed to my previous address and he sent it on outdated stationary demoting himself back down to SERGEANT when he was promoted to INSPECTOR in November 2020, a full year earlier…. That means none of his communications with me throughout 2021 were official as all the emails he sent me are also listed as sergeant not inspector, and his first contact with me that year in January was by phone and he introduced himself as SERGEANT when he’d already been an inspector for at least 2 months!

This was to set a stage for later corruption as they were waiting for me to lodge my official complaint against Lentern and needed a reliable bent officer to lie for them effectively which is I believe why 5635 Harvey was promoted to Inspector right before he began his contacts with me 3 months later in January 2021 and why he then spent an entire year after that promotion to inspector referring to himself as sergeant in all communications.

FACT number one = He would never have been assigned to investigate my complaint against officer 6132 Helen Lentern by Inspector Ratcliffe in Saltash later that same year as he was an inspector himself and not a sergeant, therefore this whole shitshow has never been official and my records are simply made-up bullshit all the way through! (which they are, and now I have more than enough evidence, provided officially by various inter-connected agencies, to prove it in court this year!).

FACT number two =

POLICE OFFICERS DO NOT USE OUTDATED STATIONARY THAT DEMOTES THEM…. their egos are too big and it means all his documentation and communications to me in 2021 were all UNOFFICIAL in the eyes of the law…

I shall now enjoy insisting that Devon and Cornwall police, via the professional standards unit, provide me with the CALL RECORDINGS for when officer Harvey called me in January, August and September of 2021 where he first introduces himself as SERGEANT and then continues to do so throughout that entire year despite being an inspector who would NOT have been assigned to investigate ANYTHING at all to do with my complaints, as is standard police procedural practice and PROTOCOLS. —

One of their favourite words….. protocols! —

Shame they never followed any of them whilst they were criminally harassing me with fraudulent records and false claims of my having very serious and completely non existent mental health issues that apparently only existed between 2018 and 2019 and then suddenly disappeared again! Or when police have paid shit loads of my neighbours over the last 9 years to join in their harassment campaign! One was paid over £100,000 which has been set up in a private investment for her in Florida by a top ranking ex cop who runs several tax dodging companies that he either lists as dormant or not earning enough money to pay any taxes — he is a multi millionaire with multiple homes and yachts, just like all his ex police buddies involved in targeting people!

All this heavy targeting shit started in 2016 and is still ongoing… (the soft targeting began 20 years ago)— Now they have run out of ways to target ME effectively due to me sussing it all out and gathering too much evidence so they have been concentrating on harassing me over my dog for the past 12 months which has seen my masonic neighbour here in Ruan Lanihorne falsely accuse my dog of attacking his wife and causing her to need 40 stitches on her arm back in March 2025! — Utter bollox like everything else, and my dog is a complete soft nervous ninny with no aggression at all, but they have kept it going all year and I now have to attend a recorded police interview under caution on 12th January to discuss the new false allegations made against me for allegedly harassing those same neighbours and vandalising all their cars!

I am 60 years old and have absolutely no interest at all in the pair of dishonest morons living opposite my home who were paid a huge amount of money last year to lie about me and my dog which was used to buy his son a brand new VW T-Cross car worth over £40,000 and he also bagged a promotion in the masonic lodge he is a member of that the police inspector from Truro also attends and that he is very close friends with…. Inspector Colin Wheeler, whose brother lives in the next village and has been lying in his tax returns for 13 years to avoid paying any taxes since Colin invited him into the masons…. as are at least 3 other members of that family….. I’ve been a busy girl on the Companies House website!

I am actually looking forward to this latest police farce as I will also be recording every word and filming it too so nobody can lie about what was said or done — (they always do). I will then provide them with the evidence I have to disprove this latest round of bullshit and tell them they have acted illegally in forcing me to attend a recorded police interview under caution for a CIVIL MATTER that has absolutely no evidence so police are, in effect, harassing me for my masonic neighbours benefit as he wants me to get rid of my dog after his son moved into the house behind mine and doesn’t like big dogs!

Their sheer stupidity and arrogance also means I now have even more proof that Devon and Cornwall police have harassed and lied about me for a total of 9 years, and that they are acting OUTSIDE of the law in all circumstances in connection with me.

I also now have irrefutable evidence, supplied in December 2025 by their own professional standards unit, of serious records fraud and massive amounts of corruption, which is what I have been officially complaining about for 6 years and for which they cannot possibly lie about now despite repeatedly lying about it all for that entire time!

GAME OVER BOYS!