I will soon be releasing a series of video talks covering all aspects of what is mentioned within this post. I am preparing the documentation for a court case at present, so time is short!

This is the answer to a reply for a comment I left on a post regarding Vagus nerve hijacking etc….. (this reply was too long for the comments section of that post and contains useful info for people so i’m posting it here instead!).

The lady in question was talking about the vertebrae in her neck being noisy……

I suspect what you are hearing is the small bones in the neck column grating together due to the frequency modulation that constantly surrounds us severely dehydrating all tissues, sinews, ligaments, bones, cells, blood, and muscles, it also affects the tiny discs in between the vertebrae.. I have the same thing when I move my head and neck around… But not always…it depends how dehydrated I allow my body to get.

One of the first things to happen when they start to hit you hard is you lose the brain signal to alert you to the body’s “thirst” reaction…. This is a very slow and organised method for ensuring the frequencies penetrate all the way down to the bones and cells. Same as the extreme dry skin that also starts off at a slow creeping rate so as not to alert you to anything suspicious. Then the nail ridges start…. then the nails begin to deform slightly. Toe nails often become discoloured making you think there is a fungal issue and all nails crack, chip, and break easily.

Strange bumps appear on the arms and legs that over a few months then turn pinkish red… these are linked to surgeries… I will go into all this in depth when I finish my video talks for release. :)

If you mention any joint issues or pain to a doctor, they will tell you its arthritis! I had several scans over the last 15 years where the GP insisted I had arthritis in the joints I was complaining about for pain and swelling that came on suddenly, but the radiologist couldn’t see anything at all on the scans and was audibly confused as to why the doctor had diagnosed arthritis when there were no signs of it!… The GP still put in my records that I was riddled with arthritis though despite no obvious signs of it. And the swelling disappeared when I moved house!

I also had another radiologist lie blatantly for this lot stating I had emphysema in 2017 when my lungs were as clear as a bell…the scan speaks for itself… I was still told by the GP that I had it though, despite the evidence to the contrary! …

Just 13 months after the fake emphysema diagnosis I moved to a house that was filled with an acrid chemical residue that made me and my dogs seriously ill… It turned my skin grey and I could barely breathe for the entire 6 months I lived there. I know what caused it and I collected several different types of irrefutable forensic evidence to prove it so it will be dealt with once I get this all into court.

Same thing happened at the next property I moved to but that was short lived as I found the source too quickly and dismantled it! I even got footage of the person responsible for the chemical deliveries to the house next door to mine, and several of her cohorts!

I got photo’s of the van they used, the empty 25ltr chemical bottles (industrial strength paint stripper used by garages to remove car paint!), the pump used to distribute it under the house, and various other bits of forensic evidence. Thankfully there will be no way to deny its presence there due to the chemical residue still remaining in the fabric of the house in the cavity walls and under the floor boards!

They thought they were dealing with an idiot…. that was their first mistake!

I had a rucksack in that house that sat on a window shelf in the lounge for the entire 6 months I was there… I bagged it when I moved out in May 2019 and it has remained sealed in its plastic bag … I checked it recently and it still stinks of that chemical so forensics will prove it contains the same chemical that is still in the wood and brickwork of the house in all its cavities…proof of poisoning with an industrial paint stripper used by garages.

I also know exactly which garage supplied it and who transported it. I also know who set up the pipework that ran under my floor boards! And that same person was then involved in doing the same thing in my next property… That second installation didn’t go too well and they finally gave up on it after I managed to locate the source in my garden and dismantled it! They then turned their concentration entirely on using police harassment and bullshit reports to try to corner me into submission…

Another complete waste of time I might add, and one which only served to piss me off and strengthen my resolve to get them all dealt with in prison!

The entire system is now corrupted. The infrastructure of our existence is littered with people affiliated to this classified organisational program of mass experimentation and manipulation, and when the truth finally does get exposed in the press there will be no holding people back.

All the restrictive laws they have now passed through government to prevent free speech and protest will get them nowhere once people realise their own governments have been making both them and their children purposely sick for decades with the use of frequency modulation carried into their homes and businesses via it piggy-backing off the electrical grid system!

Have you had any surgeries ? Emergency and routine surgeries have been used for years to illegally mess with people whilst they’re unconscious on the operating table, and the surgeons and theatre staff involved are highly rewarded for their involvement by way of private investments abroad, holiday homes abroad, mortgages paid off, etc. and their families are assured of being excluded from exposure to the electrical grid system frequency modulation programs within their homes.

Dentists began implanting tiny transmitters into peoples gums back in the 1970’s…they were paid handsomely per patient, just like GP’s are. Those tiny implants were encased in black plastic in between the back molars towards the front portion of the gums to avoid detection, but they do show up in dental xrays..

How many of you routinely ask for copies of your dental x-rays?. I did, it was truly enlightening! Get it done privately…. NHS are all bent!

See attached dental x-ray showing “foreign object” on bottom left in between the huge filling on the back molar and the crown in the lower front. I actually picked at it with a needle after discovering it trying to work its way out of my gum… that’s when I went for the private x-ray which then caused my dentist to go all weird on me trying to insist it was “a piece of amalgam filling” and passed me off the the NHS hospital for removal, which they refused to do, stating “it was a cosmetic procedure not covered by the NHS”!

I will have it removed once my court case is underway and not before… the NHS is totally corrupt so it will need to be done privately and not in the UK I suspect.

I did though manage to identify something with fine wires and metal that was miniscule and encased in black plastic…. I almost pulled it out but was worried about affecting my tooth so left it in place. An engineer friend said he thought it looked like an antennae. He also saw it up close when I attempted to pick it out when it worked its way to the surface of my gum after I injured it with an over vigorous flossing session!

Here in the UK, GP surgeries operate as private businesses with the GP’s being partners in their company… People think its all NHS but it isn’t. And those GP’s are paid to fuck over their patients…one by one… UNLESS they are masons, as they and their extended families are all exempt unless they leave or talk!

A villager here where I live now was taken into the masonic brethren and after the first meeting was told “he would be shot if he talked about what he had seen at that meeting”… His wife blurted it out in the village pub and everyone just looked at the floor! He was shown the websites that are set up for thousands upon thousands of people. The same websites I have talked about in previous posts on here over the last 18 months or so.

people and their children are given nicknames and their own web pages for members of those sites to watch in the comfort of their homes whilst the victims go about their daily lives inside those homes unaware they are being watched and listened to in every room. A ‘dormant’ business run by a senior ranking ex British police officer is one of those sites and its called Soteria Relations Ltd. It fronts as a dormant security firm but the website is only accessible to private members. I personally know the man running it… It was created in August 2018 when the police began heavily targeting and harassing me. You can find details for it and his other ‘businesses’ on the Companies House website and Endole.

Oddly, the British police force has an ongoing operation named after it that allegedly focuses on female rape victims and their care! “Operation Soteria”.

I can tell you with all certainty that ALL charities in the UK dealing with abuse and rape victims are a con. They will NOT represent you if you are being targeted by the police no matter how much evidence you have to support your case. I spent 6 years contacting all of them in this country and they all make excuses as to being short staffed, unqualified, underfunded etc…. Its bullshit.

7 women in Cornwall (two of whom are police women) are being represented by the ‘Centre for Womens Justice’ in London…. A female barrister runs the charity… I have tried for 4 years to get them to take my case against the police here in Cornwall for having me kidnapped and raped in 2019. Nothing… all my contacts, phone messages, emails, letters etc were ignored until recently when I found the press article about the 7 women being represented by them here…. They had to reply to me this time but stated they were far too busy and understaffed to take my case DESPITE the evidence I supplied to support it that would ensure prion terms for those involved…. and the police I have evidence against are from the very same police units being investigated for their case already underway! How is that not corrupt?

If police decide to target you (they are the ones in charge of all this shit!), your life is destroyed in slow increments. First general health issues, and always joint issues. Depression is a favourite and there are several different frequencies used for various forms of depression, anxiety, etc. PTSD is also a favourite diagnosis for thousands and thousands of people who are simply being fried with frequency!

Then severe dry skin, hair thinning, tooth decay and then the gums recede… This is due to the slow trickle of frequency dehydration. It stops the mouth producing the enzymes in the saliva needed to control plaque production to prevent early tooth decay. It causes the teeth to stain brown at the gum level sometimes overnight if they are hitting you hard, and that brown stain layer can only be removed by scraping it off.

Children suffer symptoms of what is now termed ADHD…. its all due to the frequencies! Tantrums

1973 is when this was all switched on across the electrical grid system running into all houses, buildings, shops, transport systems etc…anywhere the electrical cables run and there is an electricity supply.

5G IS NOT TO BLAME FOR ALL OF THIS SHIT its just part of the psyop cover-up.

Why do you think the towers were all erected near to, or right next to primary schools back then … and now too? … Those towers were listed as being for television reception improvement back in the 70’s and 80’s, but it wasn’t their main use. Then they installed mobile phone dishes on them… again not their main use as satellites cater for our communications systems. (the psyop merchants on here telling you the earth is flat and satellites don’t exist are bastard liars paid by these morons to keep you misinformed and confused by all the conflicting information).

Nothing about any of this is complicated…. it can’t be, as most of those working at ground level are fuckwits with low level intelligence! it follows therefore that this is all very simple…. they just use psyop bullshit to keep everyone confused.

During the last 15 years, thousands of those same towers have been erected on the land adjacent to schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, and on all social housing estates. Everyone living and working within those environments is affected unless they are ‘excluded’…. Being exposed to this 24/7 will detrimentally affect the entire body and all its systems, but if you are one of the ‘workers’ you are not exposed to it inside your home and this allows the body enough time to recover from exposure. Those same individuals also eat a very healthy diet with little or no processed food or ready meals. They are joggers, swimmers, they use dry saunas, they keep their lymphatic systems moving and working properly (this is a main part of fucking with everyone…shut down the lymphatic and vagus nerve systems, then everything else goes into decline and big pharma is used to cover up the root cause!).

Most of the damage is done during the hours we sleep as this is when the body is programmed to repair itself. I use the term ‘programmed’ purposely, as we are in essence the most perfect and intricately constructed computer ever created.

I researched my home town some time back and found there was a direct correlation between the first tower/mast going up there next to my primary /elementary school and the entire townsfolk personalities changing…

My parents became suddenly angry and violent towards each other and then divorced, fights broke out in the town amongst huge groups of people, mental illness spiked, drug addictions spiked, alcohol addiction spiked, etc etc etc. Depression was rife, and young girls began to be very sexually promiscuous much earlier than before.

Police officers and Fire service officers in the town were regularly targeting teenagers trying to have sex with underage girls… I myself was targeted by a fireman on my way home from school when I was 15 and narrowly escaped being raped by him. My elder sister was almost raped by a police officer who stalked her in a club when she was just 17 and then followed her on her way home.

I was the last of 6 children and was 8 years after my parents thought they had finished! I saw the differences that occurred across the different age ranges. My 3 brothers were all 15 to 20 years older than me and my 2 sisters were 8 and 9 years older. They all reacted differently to the frequency modulations that were being experimented with at that stage, but all were badly affected…as was everyone else in the town who weren’t part of the “Exclusion set”. Masons, police, GP’s, civil servants…those people needed to keep the infrastructure working are NOT targeted in their homes like everyone else. Unless they start to ask questions….

Its why the press refuse to tell the truth about all this despite thousands of people trying to expose what’s been done to them. They are all gagged into silence for fear of being sacked and prevented from working again. (that came from the horses mouth!).

Unfortunately most people who are singled out for heavy experimentation with all this shit and who are targeted by the police for destruction of their lives often succumb to the never ending onslaught of bullshit and fake reports added to their official records… Many are illegally sectioned after being targeted by police officers inventing false bullshit and who then begin the process of getting medical staff and clinics involved, and those bastards will lie their asses off for the cause and to ensure they are kept in the exclusion set… Everyone in a position of authority across all organisations are masons, and if they aren’t, they are doing the bidding of those above them on the rank ladder who ARE masons! They found the perfect way to keep everyone from being prosecuted…. The Brethren!

Page 84 of their rule book specifies “You will not be prosecuted for perjuring yourself if you are protecting your brethren, it will be forgiven”. Our entire police force above the rank of sergeant consists of masons! Its a clear conflict of interest and should NOT be permitted in public service. Same with the military who are also at the helm of this nightmare program alongside the police force.

The Ghost Squad was never disbanded…. it is what these guys are all working within as “private contractors”. A secret police force within the existing one that serves this agenda. (see the book Bent Coppers…it describes in detail how the Ghost squad was allegedly formed…. its another psyop… the Flying squad of the MET police was investigated for massive corruption by the ghost squad in the 90’s yes, but you’re only being told half the story!).

UNLESS you are resilient you wont survive their lies and your entire life will be shattered into nothing. You will be labelled as mentally ill… often schizophrenia is used as a way to ensure you are never listened to. Once a corrupt doctor puts anything in your records it sticks and unless you have the evidence to prove they lied you are just wasting your time and will end up totally head fucked as a result!

The entire gangstalking thing is a psyop… created to drive people into the hands of mental health units and its ‘game over’ for you and your life from that point for most people!

Yes, they do hire neighbours but those neighbours are paid to play a part… they are NOT doing anything to you at all other than playing a game. Sometimes they are given some equipment to play with but their parts are mostly for harassment and intimidation to encourage paranoid beliefs and behaviour. Police are responsible for recruiting these fuckers living amongst us and there are thousands of them, everywhere. They are called “sitters” because they ‘sit’ on the targets (“assets”). They are paid to harass, intimidate, burgle, vandalise property and cars, spread lies, poison or steal pets, isolate you from other neighbours, and will often be seen pointing mobile phones at you to make you paranoid…its all just part of the game and the end result is to drive people over the edge.

All this mind game shit is a way to measure brain responses and chemical reactions.

They are still trying to access the unused parts of the brain, in both animals and humans… Autism is caused by a particular set of frequencies that shut off certain parts of the brain reactions but enhance others….. Asperger’s is the same…. They all shut down certain areas of the brain and enhance others…. its all a huge experiment to access the unused regions of the brain and what triggers that awakening.

All these things are NOT IN NATURE… Animals will leave a newborn to die if the frequency vibration being emitted by it is not perfectly aligned. It ensures that defects are not bred into the groups.

The modern “Dr Mengler’s “ we are dealing with have harnessed every single frequency for every single body system and function…right down to being able to control the entire nervous system, brain chemical reactions, and neuron responses.

The Tavistock institute played with monkeys for decades…and still do. Now though they play with all of us inside our homes, offices, and schools too!

We are what I call “The Cash Cow Society”. We are here to further their brain control experiments and to make them money, and that’s all.

The police officers involved in this program have extremely healthy children, slim wives, and they all eat very healthy fresh cooked food, take daily exercise, they all jog, take suana’s, swim regularly, and have healthy lymphatic systems. They don’t suffer with any mental health issues, or depression, or arthritis, fybromyalgia, tooth decay, severe hair loss, lethargy, behavioural issues, etc etc etc.

Running is the best way to ensure the lymphatic system keeps functioning properly as the frequency modulation messes it up. Trampolining is another.

The bastards involved in this all take at least 3 to 4 foreign holidays a year to hot and sunny places.

SUNSHINE IS VERY IMPORTANT. lay/sit in it at every opportunity getting as much of your skin exposed as possible. It energises the entire internal system.

The frequency modulations now make most people feel like their skin is burning after just 5 to ten minutes exposure here in the UK…its all part of the program to stop people getting enough exposure to sunlight.

Ignore that feeling and DO NOT USE SUNSCREEN…its preventing the sun’s energy from penetrating into your system… It energises all the nerve channels and feeds your entire body and organs. The kidneys especially need sunlight exposure, as do the reproductive organs in females… No not the genitals, the womb!

Sunlight makes your hair grow faster, your nails grow faster, it creates chemical reactions in the skin that trigger protective responses to combat health issues etc. It created chemical reactions in the brain that trigger extremely beneficial mood responses.

We have been slowly turned into vegetables with no interest in socialising, cooking proper meals, exercising, sunbathing, etc. The “Cash Cows” are all glued to phone screens, computer screens, they are poor, in debt, no holidays, no social lives, no interaction with anything healthy, they are all on meds from big pharma, depressed, stressed, insomniac, dry skin, thin hair, dull eyes, sluggish lymphatic systems, crap diets, no exercise, their pets are sick and losing their fur with constant health issues and recurring ear infections. sores that wont heal, cracked claws, behavioural issues. etc etc… all caused by the frequencies being emitted inside our homes from the electrical grid system. And each house can be turned on or off at the flick of a switch. You can live in a block of flats but still not be affected by what is being emitted in your neighbours house through the electrical cabling running into it.

If you begin working for them your home is removed from the list. Your health improves, your kids stop acting like aggressive shit heads and you’ll notice excess weight drops off fast and without trying to diet. Unfortunately you only get recruited if they are looking for people living next to or near someone they want to destroy and that usually means someone who is exposing the system and what’s being done to everyone, or there has been something found in their phone or internet use that could cause issues for the program!!

Everyone is monitored across ALL device usage. New regulations that have been brought in recently under “anti terrorist laws” were already in place decades ago! There is no privacy.

Apple are a big partner in this bullshit… Their phones especially are used with specific apps to target and harass people. They have tracking apps that are used to keep tabs on targets who have implants in them and their are millions of them! All done without their knowledge or consent… a direct contravention of the NUREMBURG TREATY REGULATIONS.

PSYOPS EVERYWHERE!…

There were several people on here in 2023 and 2024 who were fiercely warning everyone to stay out of the sun as it was being used to interfere with this and that and we were all being uploaded to the mind hive…

ITS ALL BULLSHIT PSYOPS! I reposted some of it to ensure I wouldn’t lose their posts and those posts can be found back in October, November, December 2023 and into January and February 2024.

There are people with huge followings on here who are bastard liars for the state! They are selling out humanity to keep their families safe from harm and their posts are designed to misdirect, misinform, and ensure people remain in the dark and kept from the truth…

Some parts are true, but that is to ensure their ‘work’ is not questioned. They are told what to write.

There are certain people on here who have called them out as schills and they have been vilified heavily despite being completely correct!

There is a simple truth to all this…..

We, and all living things were created in perfection. The brain is the most complex of computers in every living thing on earth and nature does NOT make mistakes. If a birth defect occurs the animal is not fed and this results in a fast death to ensure the defect is not bred into the species as a whole.

Humans did not have all these physical and mental issues UNTIL the first towers went up at the beginning of the 20th century! Before that there were people born with defects that were sent to asylums but in nature they would have been left to die at birth. Humans don’t do this, but those cases were always few and far between…but is aroused experiments to begin on the brain.

So many things indicate exactly when this mad scientist regime began and its all there for us to find once we realise what is going on all around us and has been since the 1800’s when the first asylums were opened.

Then in the 1940’s when the military began their experiments with frequency modulation after Tesla invented the coil and frequency tower machine for warfare…..

Today we are at the precipice of human destruction, led by the masonic society who keep everything from being exposed to prevent mass riots.

Everyone has been so dumbed down after the last huge execution of the tower erection program that was hidden behind the Covid scam!

Again this was caused by frequency modulation. Same symptoms as The Spanish Flu outbreak from 1918 that corresponded with the first telecommunications telegraph poles being erected! it was all a scam to hide the effects that frequency modulations were having on the general public.

Mental health issues began to slowly increase, as did a myriad of other health issues that were not prevalent prior to this.

Then in the 1930’s big pharma took over from herbal remedies and homeopathic practices, and they were touted as useless folklore and GP’s began prescribing poisons to alleviate the symptoms caused by the frequency towers.

Its all there for people to research!

The social welfare, social housing, and social healthcare systems were all created to be used as a breeding program for these experiments… and it all boils down to them wanting to control and manipulate the brain and all its reactions and processes.

Yogi’s, Tibetan monks, people trained in esoterics and metaphysics etc. Psychics, healers, and spiritually enlightened people who mediate regularly all have different brain function capabilities than those not ‘attuned’ to higher vibrations. They can access different areas of neural activity, and this has been a massive experimental program for the military in both the US and the UK since the early 1900’s.

EVERYONE has these abilities… its why they shut everyone down with the frequency modulations!

I will do a piece soon about the effects of these programs on spirit communication and how psychics are being interfered with whilst giving messages to people…. I saw a lady here in Cornwall in September 2023 who had to stop our sitting after she began to feel as if she was having a stroke! Her head went numb and she felt dizzy… that was the end of my reading with her, but she did manage to tell me I would win my case and that the judge would be female… she also picked up that I had been shot at!

Thankfully she was already aware of what the police here have been doing to me over the last few years by way of harassment etc. so she wasn’t surprised by what happened at our sitting.

After the covid scam people are walking around like zombies. They are angry, irritable, non communicative, they don’t socialise, they eat shit food, drink to excess, gambling is rife, debt and misery are rife, mental health issues are now the norm for christs sake! Children are violent, out of control, dogs attack their families and strangers out of nowhere with no previous history of aggression, ten year olds are raping, kidnapping toddlers and torturing and murdering them….

The Bulger case I believe is a perfect example of children being programmed through the use of specific frequency modulations to act in ways that they would never normally think of.

What normal/untargeted ten year old, even with a history of truancy and misbehaviour, would suddenly decide to go to a shopping mall to look for an unaccompanied 4 year old to kidnap? What normal/untargeted ten year old would then take that 4 year old to a railway line and ram batteries up their bottom before beating them, stripping them and leaving them on the tracks half naked to die? …

Answer = NONE… That behaviour is NOT part of any mental health illness. It is born out of the minds of monsters who have spent their entire working lives fucking people over with frequency modulations in the name of brain experimentation to see what they can ‘force’ people to do without them having any control over their own brain functions!

Read some of the papers I recently published that were written by Barrie Trower. he talks about all this experimentation and how it affects children and adults alike… even animals are mentioned!

Why do you think they attach electrodes and huge pieces of electrical apparatus to certain brain areas of monkeys, and dogs, and cats, and dolphins, and elephants etc? They did it to asylum inmates in earlier years in secret before it became public knowledge and they had to stop doing it due to the outrage!.

In 1984 the British army injected whole groups of new recruits with microchips that completely changed their personalities for the next 5 years!…

I went to school with one of them and am still friends with him….they destroyed every aspect of his life…. He went from being a gentle mild mannered 18 year old who was polite and shy, to being a violent, aggressive, arrogant and abusive fuckwit that beat the living shit out of anyone who looked at him the wrong way and beat all his girlfriends. Then 5 years later he suddenly reverted back to his previous behavioural state….. and they still play with him now. He is vastly obese, on over 26 pills a day, isolated, alone, lonely, suicidal, and knows they are to blame.

Their Army superiors told them they were being given “vaccinations”… A vaccination is NOT administered in the underside of the wrist next to the nerve channels! it caused a swelling that never went down on both wrists. I have seen this repeatedly over the years. Its a massive human rights scandal just waiting to happen… veterans are being used as experiments. They are forced into homelessness… crime, drugs etc.

British prisons back in the 90’s were offering certain inmates early release if they agreed to be part of certain experiments using microchips and brain surgery….its NOT public knowledge though…

The probation service has used microchips for certain parolees for decades….usually injected into the back of the upper arm near the elbow.

I met one of those test subjects in Northern Ireland in 2022. They murdered him last year. He had his chip removed a few months after his release on a trip to Gibraltar in the mid 90’s. He saw a private doctor to have the procedure and then spent the rest of his life being heavily targeted. He died in total isolation from the outside world with his head wracked with obsession and his body targeted with the symptoms of fake illnesses.

I was devastated when his daughter called me just before Christmas to tell me of his passing. He was discovered on his bathroom floor where he had lain for weeks before being found. He knew they were going to kill him and told me so several times during calls and messages. I tried to help him get control of his world again but it was too late… they had messed up his head totally, like so many others who have been experimented on their entire lives.

The sad fact is that they use us all to train the new recruits in how to use this frequency equipment. It is a military weapon…. a police and security services interrogation weapon…. a crowd control and mind manipulation weapon… Ultimately it has robbed everyone of their human rights, their choices, and their freedoms.

Our own brains are being used against us to control our entire existence! We are used as entertainment, as experiments, as cash cows.

I was 8 years old when the first tower went up in my home town…and they went up all over the UK at exactly the same time and all places experienced upsurges in violence, aggression, divorces, crimes, drug and alcohol use, and big pharma prescriptions went through the roof…

When will people finally realise even our internet use is controlled. Nobody will ever do anything with the information we post on here and on other sites because its all controlled and monitored by the same asswipes who pull the torture switches connected to the grid system!… They don’t want you to know the truth and they’ve built an entire information and communications system that enables them to control exactly what gets out and what is prevented from exposure… We are all shadow banned.

Since the huge program that saw the covid scam, mass forced (and wholly illegal) vaccination drives, and thousands more towers go up on our streets and housing estates, people have been slowly put to sleep mentally to prevent them from even being interested in anything outside the prescribed program of what ‘they’ want you to focus on… and none of it includes anything even remotely connected to the truth of it all.

It Really IS Time To Wake Up.

I have disabled comments on this and future posts due to not having the time to answer comments and also due to the amount of schills making stupid remarks!

paid subscribers have the ability to comment, but from over 1300 subscribers only 2 are paid so I am NOT doing this to make people pay…. Truth is FREE!

If you want to ask me anything feel free to message me. :)