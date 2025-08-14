THE NUREMBERG CODE-

I asked Google this question -

Which government ministers signed the Nuremberg Code in 1947 ?

The Nuremberg Code, which established ethical guidelines for human experimentation, was

not signed by government ministers in 1947. (no surprises there eh!)

Instead, it was developed by a panel of American judges during the Doctors' Trial, one of the subsequent Nuremberg trials held after World War II.

The trial involved 23 Nazi doctors accused of conducting unethical and deadly experiments on humans in concentration camps. (much the same as the military have been doing to all of us for the last 80+ years in secret).

The judges, in response to arguments made by the defendants and concerns raised by the prosecution, outlined ten principles that constitute ethical medical research. These principles were part of the court's verdict against Karl Brandt and others on August 20, 1947.

The Nuremberg Code remains a landmark document in medical ethics and has significantly influenced regulations and ethical standards for human subject research worldwide… EXCEPT FOR MILITARY EXPERIMENTS WITH FREQUENCY MODULATION< MIND CONTROL< TORTURE< AND POPULATION CONTROL.

BUT - NONE of our governments or health authorities or medical research facilities or the military have adhered to ANY of the regulations outlined in this code since its inception.

It has been systematically blindsided over the last 80+ years by the military medical research engine and their outsourcing of said research and experimentation to Private Contractors including universities, ex police officers and military personnel, civil servants, government ministers, GP’s, teachers, social workers, housing officers, council workers, paramedics, nurses, psychiatrists, lawyers, etc-etc-etc. All hired to work privately for the organisation outside of their ‘normal’ working lives.

The ground workers for all of the targeting of individuals that has gone on over the last 40+ years are police officers… Both serving and fired/retired.

Once they are no longer employed by the police/civil service, they then go on to be employed by the military as Private contractors and they run vast networks of “sitters” to abuse, torment, torture, harass, control, frighten, intimidate, surveil, follow, etc. etc. etc.

Yes I have proof of this!

Ex military are also used as private contractors and they all work alongside each other managing groups of “sitters” who are usually to be found living on council/housing estates selling drugs, defrauding the benefits system, and committing assorted crimes that the police then tell them they will be charged and sent to prison for unless they work for them…… Its a no brainer!

The money is very good for targeting people…. some “sitters” are on £-thousands per week.

Others who are close to the police working in this game are given vast amounts of money in the form of foreign investments and properties abroad.

They are easy to identify….. they suddenly buy new cars, get their gardens professionally landscaped and their houses redecorated and re-furnished. They take lots of holidays and their kids suddenly get lots of new toys and garden play apparatus.

They can be sickly sweet to you on one day then be horrible to you for no reason the next day…. They make lots of noise if they live next to you… day and night. Nobody does anything about your complaints if you have a noise nuisance or get your car vandalised or are burgled…. Housing officers ignore your pleas for help and then list you as mentally disturbed in official records that you are not told about but which the police are given copies of without your knowledge or consent - the very same people who organised for you to be targeted by your neighbours!

If you move, the same thing happens after a few weeks of being in your new home. There is no escape unless you are lucky enough to gather recorded concrete evidence for WHO is doing it and HOW.

There is a huge psyop surrounding gangstalking and targeting activities. It is designed to ensure that police officers and their paid organised gangs don’t get caught.

They use your electrical wiring going to the lights inside your home to target you with specific frequency modulations that cause anxiety, paranoia, depression, stress, anger etc. - This goes on for a couple of months to prepare the way so to speak and to ensure your mind-set is off kilter; then the shit starts with your neighbours and it quickly progresses into property damage, harassment, burglary, garden damage, arguments, car vandalism, pet poisoning, character assassination, isolation from neighbours and community, health issues etc…. Then they accuse you of being mentally unstable….. THIS IS THE END GOAL. If they can (POLICE NORMALLY) get you into a mental health facility you are fucked. Records will be faked, your life will be destroyed incrementally and your reputation left in tatters, which means the police will never have to investigate anything you report as you will be listed on their systems as a delusional fruit loop!

They will gaslight you at every turn…… Its all part of the game across the entire infrastructure of all organisations needed for the smooth running of our society….all of which are headed up and run by freemasons!

Then its a long game of trapping corrupt police officers into perjuring themselves in writing whilst lying and trying to fob you off for official complaints you raise with them…. Your evidence will be ignored or they will simply “lose” it… DO NOT GIVE IT TO THEM UNLESS YOU GIVE THEM COPIES….KEEP ALL ORIGINAL EVIDENCE.

Its a bastard of a wait, but if you do it right the benefits are tenfold of your time and effort!

Lawyers will NOT help you with your case here in the UK as all are controlled by The Crown… and the Crown runs The City of London… which runs all legal professionals. They are mostly freemasons and are sworn to protect each other… YOU and ME are simply collateral damage in their quest for money and power.

Its not just the targeting program they are protecting…. its a myriad of satellite businesses that have popped up into existence stemming from the targeting program that include illegal surveillance of people in their homes, workplaces, public places, etc that sees them broadcast LIVE on the dedicated websites set up to display their every action and thought… even the children have their own web pages for the kiddy fiddlers to enjoy with their memberships.

The equipment at their disposal is mind blowing and I will discuss it all at length in my audio posts coming soon… It makes for very disturbing knowledge.

The police still serving that are not retired and working for the military as private contractors arrange a lot of the payments for the asswipes working as “sitters” on housing estates by way of setting them up as fake “Police Informants”…. This way they get to set them up with fake benefit claims that give them £100 per week… I have a document from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) that proves this without any doubt. I have the name of the person being paid… and his social security number!

He was one of my neighbours between 2020 and 2022. They accidentally had him registered at my address and the paperwork arrived through my letter box!…. We did a house exchange in 2021 and they must have forgotten to swap his fake claim over to my old property a few doors down! (I had a series of attempted burglaries at my home in early 2021 that frighted the old lady living next door to me, then all of a sudden this guy and his wife offered to swap houses with me…… it was all set up of course by the police who hired them and 5 other sets of neighbours to harass me whilst I lived there).

Thing is though… he worked 7 days a week, ran two businesses with a business partner, had over £45,000 worth of cars and vans sitting outside his house, plus Harley bikes, dirt bikes, trucks, caravans etc…. had employees and his wife also works so how the fuck could he have been on employment and support allowance worth £100 a week?…. You have to be registered as sick or disabled to get that amount and cannot work either.

ALSO… I was claiming the same benefit so my claim should have been cancelled when I moved into his house as his claim was still ongoing there, but it wasn’t stopped…. 9 months later his P60 arrived with the years tally of his claim amount… NOT POSSIBLE with a kosha benefits claim…

The document also has the address wrong…. part of it belongs to an entirely different area of that town almost 4 miles from my old house! The DWP cancel all claims where the address is listed incorrectly so how could this claim be kosha?……

My own P60 arrived the following week with the address listed correctly, but of course my claim WAS KOSHA so the address needed to be correct…. But this proves that there are TWO separate systems in operation for the targeting program. And I have come across this in all organisations involved…. Targets have TWO sets of records… one original and one created for your targeting. They fuck up sometimes and you have to be ready to catch them out! :)

This is the fake claim paid to my neighbour between 2020 and 2022. despite him running a very successful and lucrative removals and rubbish clearance business with a partner and several employees. He threatened me quite severely just after i received this at my home and then wrote to the government minister in charge of the DWP… (my letter to the DWP minister, and to my local MP, containing this document were totally ignored, and it was also ignored by the Metropolitan police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who simply stated “Its out of my jurisdiction”!… despite my telling him that one of his senior detectives was involved with its creation).

The issuing office for this claim is also 2 counties away from Hastings and NOT POSSIBLE!

You can’t claim benefits from a town where you don’t live! The issuing code for this P60 originates from BECCLES in Suffolk, not Hastings in Sussex!

Totally fraudulent.

THIS PROVES GOVERNMENTAL INVOLVEMENT IN THE TRGETING PROGRAM AND THE INVOLVEMENT OF OUR ORGANISATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE INCLUDING HOUSING< BENEFITS SYSTEM< NHS< GP’s< MILITARY< POLICE< LEGAL< EVEN WOMENS ABUSE CHARITIES ARE DOING THEIR BIDDING.

FACTOID_ You CANNOT get help, even with shit loads of concrete evidence, from ANY of the women’s charities in the UK if you are being harassed and targeted by these monsters.

As soon as you mention police involvement they come up with a million excuses as to why your case is not suitable for their help….. usually citing that they are “just a small charity with limited funding from government”!

Then they all “wish you luck” knowing you are screwed unless you find a way through to the courts with your evidence!

“The Centre For Women’s Justice” based in London, is headed up by a female barrister named Harriet Wistrich…. she is corrupt.

That charity is at this time representing no less than SEVEN women from Cornwall where I have lived for most of the last 22 years. Two of those women are police officers and the case is against the POLICE down here for serious and sustained harassment, abuse of power, targeting, rapes etc….. but they wont represent ME, despite the massive amount of documented official evidence I have, plus voice recordings, videos, and photographs!

When I looked into their hierarchy and looked at their links to other women’s abuse organisations listed on their website I discovered that “The centre For Women’s Justice” advocates ONLY those women’s abuse charities that use just ONE firm of solicitors for their case loads….. That being COODES solicitors of Cornwall.

Coodes is one of the most corrupt legal firms in the UK… The police down here in Cornwall (and in Devon) use them to shaft people detained at police stations who cannot afford private legal representation! Their cases always go badly.

One of their top lawyers is a swinger who likes to parade herself naked online… (complaints were raised on FB a few years ago about her antics)…

She is married to a decorated ex NAVAL officer from RNAS CULDROSE in Helston Cornwall (the epicentre of all targeting in the UK). He is head of legal services for Cornwall County Council despite not being qualified to hold that position… and he has held it for several years now with nobody challenging his dishonesty or inability to do the job properly!

This means that every women’s charity across the entirety of the huge county of Cornwall and up into South Wales only use COODES solicitors for their clients cases…. meaning all those poor vulnerable victims are being fucked over by the very authorities they turn to for help.

If police are involved in your harassment you have no chance at all of securing a favourable outcome no matter where you go for help UNLESS THE MEDIA COVERS YOUR STORY and that is virtually impossible if you are being targeted as the editors are all masons and calls are made to prevent you getting your evidence printed in the papers!

I have tested this several times over the last 5 years and it always ends the same… they will not touch your evidence or story unless you can get people arrested then charged first!

The monsters rely on you not being able to afford thousands of pounds to pay for legal expenses yourself…… so they have monopolised all the charities that could help you to ensure you don’t succeed in your efforts to expose them.

Even the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) have refused to help stating, “They are just a small charity with limited funding from government”….. and my case is too big! I have spent 8 years collating evidence.

IT IS POSSIBLE THOUGH WITHOUT A LAWYER. It just takes more time and a lot more effort on your part.

You need to research every fact… every individual you identify… their habits, their finances, their assets, their holiday homes and any foreign investments…how they paid for them, if they are masons, if they are related to masons or police or military etc. You need to make complaints to official police bodies with CONCRETE evidence then wait for them to lie about investigations that see your case closed with no action taken….. THIS IS EASY TO PROVE.

Police will gaslight you into oblivion… let them.

They will lie about investigations that never take place….. let them.

They will list actions that allegedly took place during those fake investigations that never took place… let them.

They will say they have interviewed people you have complained about and found no evidence of foul play or corruption… let them.

One thing they will never do though is interview you properly on camera (as per police protocol), or examine your evidence in front of you! (if at all).

At the end of the day, if you bide your time and continue to investigate all police protocols, pull apart each official document created about you by police, and anyone else involved, you will soon see a pattern of idiocy emerging where nobody takes the time to corroborate what others have officially stated on paper in your records and it soon leads to a vast array of uncorroborated bullshit in writing by all involved, and nobody has any matching stories on tap to keep people out of court!

The conclusion for anyone sitting on a court bench once all the paperwork is handed in for a court complaint would have to be one of utter and outright guilt on the part of all involved due to the sheer volume of evidence supplied, mainly by those who lied about you in official records!

I myself have been doing this for 6 years. In between daily research and investigations, plus the odd interview with professionals who have been, or are still involved with targeting people or working with./for those who do.

I have amassed enough evidence to see police, housing, council, nhs, doctors, charities, residents, cab firms, insurance companies, military, DWP, GCHQ, home office, prime ministers x 2, various elected officials and hundreds of freemasons all exposed for their crimes against humanity and animals too.

95% of all mass dog attacks are down to experiments with frequency modulation equipment. It is NOT normal behaviour for a certain breed of dog to suddenly begin attacking everything in sight then go back to normal behaviour afterwards…. Just one breed at a time!

Nobody seems to be noticing that this only began about 15-20 years ago… and much much more in the last 6 years since the towers all went up in their thousands during the fake covid lockdowns!

From 2016 the Chinese OFFICIALLY rolled out the use of frequency modulation devices to remotely control the behaviours of “police search and attack dogs”…..

THIS MEANS THE BRITISH and US POLICE AND MILITARY will have been using it since at least the 90’s with their own search and attack dogs, and they PRACTISED on the public…. hence all the random and very vicious dog attacks… a lot of whom were very loving and docile family pets previous to the unprovoked attacks. And straight after the attacks they reverted back to normal behaviour!

EVERYTHING we are told is basically a lie to cover up illegal experiments and massive fraud and corruption on the parts of all those in authority.

Same thing happened with the health service….

For thousands of years man has kept himself healthy with the use of plants and herbs. UNTIL they brought in Big Pharma, then their use was outlawed or poo-pood as non effective!

Big Pharma, like every other huge conglomerate or government run organisation, is overseen by freemasonry. They are ONLY interested in making big bucks and subduing the worlds population for the purposes of control and slavery.

Frequency modulation makes people very sick… our pets also get sick from the constant and ever present hum of frequency modulations emanating from our electrical wiring…usually to the lights. This is why tinnitus has skyrocketed in the last 6 years since Covid! People living in Helston Cornwall by the military base RNAS CULDROSE have a seriously high incidence rate of tinnitus, lung issues, strokes, heart attacks, suicides, ADHD, depression and mental health issues. Also alcoholism is another huge factor brought about by frequency targeting. As is Sex Addiction!

ALL ARE BEHAVIOUR MODIFICATION EXPERIMENTS.

Homes, offices, shops, public transport, streets, motorways, our cars even all have electrical cabling… the frequencies run through and off those cables and through our bodies and into every cell, bone, and organ… its been going on since the 1950’s. There are patents for everything!

The book “HAARP THE ULTIMATE WEAPON OF THE CONSPIRACY” gives all patents and names of researchers involved in these programs back as far as the 1930’s!

I highly recommend you read that book..its invaluable for targeted individuals as it explains a hell of a lot of what we have all been living through for decades, its connection the the HAARP installations, and HOW its done. That book languished on my bookshelves for over 20 years before I decided to read it through sheer boredom after my car accident last month and to my delight it confirmed all of my own research and findings over the last 6 years! :)

Over time we get various ailments… Big Pharma, with the help of your ever attentive GP, then administers medications to alleviate the symptoms of being illegally tortured and experimented on!

For those very unlucky souls who have in some way either pissed off a few coppers (police), or who are spiritually gifted (MOST TARGETS ARE GIFTED HEALERS< MEDIUMS OR EMPATHS even if they don’t realise it yet), their lives are shattered in slow increments until there is only suffering , isolation, and misery left to endure daily.

They are stripped of assets, homes, jobs, friends, family, money, cars, pets, etc… until eventually they all too often succumb to “suggested suicide attempts”, diabetes, heart failure, stroke, or a car accident which usually involves them suddenly losing control of the vehicle and it veering into oncoming traffic, or a wall, or careering off a bridge.

The car accident is a favoured method of neutralising a threat!

They have now tried twice with me… once in Jan 2019 and once in July this year. Both saw me walk from the accident seriously hurt but alive. :)

The first saw them pin me into the central reservation rails for a few miles in the fast lane doing just 56 miles per hour on the M25 motorway using a “3 car formation police manoeuvre” to do it, before remotely taking over my steering and acceleration via the on board computer system and jerking me into the barrier… My cars’ speed went up to 62 miles per hour whilst they did it and I had no control whatsoever of my steering wheel or the brakes, and none of my 7 air bags deployed when my car overturned and slid across all 4 lanes of the motorway before coming to rest on the hard shoulder completely smashed up and caved in… not one air bag deployed in a new car!

Amazingly there was NO TRAFFIC coming my way other than the 3 cars that pinned me into the barrier on one of the busiest roads in the entire UK at 2pm in the afternoon! IMPOSSIBLE….. the middle car disappeared at the point of impact never to be seen or heard of again. The police lied about the accident and there are THREE different versions on record for it!

BUT a lone copper arrived less than a minute later and an ambulance was right behind him! Coincidence - I think not. And impossible on that stretch of motorway at that time of the day….. They MUST have been driving closely behind to have arrived so fast to the scene. They also took no witness statements from the two cars that stayed after the accident. One from behind and the one from in front that hemmed me in place for over 2 miles in the fast lane. The middle one disappeared as mentioned above.

Even the insurance claims were fake! And when I started to question the different versions of events listed officially by various police officers who weren’t even at the scene and the insurance company for the idiot in front of me who claimed I was repeatedly ramming him on the road causing the accident and £13,800.00 worth of damage to his car (?) my insurance files were sealed to prevent my getting any access to them and the CEO of that insurance firm suddenly resigned when I sent him copies of evidential document proving their lies!

ALL FREEMASONS. and the car in front of me received a scratch on his bumper as my cars steering was remotely taken over through the computer system violently veering me rightside towards the central barrier and my speed was elevated from 56mph up to 62mph without me touching the accelerator pedal! I nudged his bumper just before impact with the barrier and my car then overturned…there was no ramming involved- he lied and worked for the police in Surrey!

My second accident happened last month on a very quiet country lane near my home and it was a head on collision…. again my airbags didn’t deploy despite the car being only 5 years old and my computer system showing them as functional, but the other drivers did!

My brakes also failed to engage just like the first one!

This time I suffered a severe head injury that bled for 6 hours until I gave in and went to the hospital. It was glued as I wouldn’t agree to have them shave my head. I had severe whiplash to neck, spine and left arm that gave me agonising nerve pain and severe swelling for 3 weeks…. accentuated by frequency targeting of course! And it still hasn’t settled down.

I have now discovered through this last accident and the physio and Bowen technique appointments I’m having, that my lymphatic system is shut down and all lymph nodes and subsidiaries are badly congested and swollen and will cause severe health issues if not sorted soon… THIS IS FROM FREQUENCY TARGETING.

Its the LYMPHATIC AND FASCIA systems that are most heavily targeted with the frequency modulations running through our homes etc. It causes slow and progressive illness throughout the body. If the lymph don’t drain properly it causes a build up of toxins and overworks all the other organs to compensate.

It eventually kills via cancers.

The Fascia system also plays a crucial role in our overall health and how our bodies work to stay healthy.

One of their secret weapons against ALL of us is to use the frequency that tightens up all the fascia muscle system covering the entire body and which connects to all organs, bones, tissues, ligaments, nerves, tendons etc… Once the fascia is fucked you then have all kinds of illness symptoms from arthritis to fybro, to liver and kidney issues, diabetes, muscular issues, degenerative joint issues, nutrient deficiencies, back pain, spinal issues and humps, mobility issues, hair loss, constipation, circulation issues, lymphoedema, severe dry skin, dehydration of deep tissues and bones etc.

Blood supply to the brain and to your body’s cells and tissues is affected, and so is nutrient and oxygen supply to them which is managed by the fascial system. Varicose veins form, hard tense muscles develop, and these can eventually pull joints out of place that often require surgery and/or joint replacement….. All passed off as arthritis and degenerative joint disease!

BIG PHARMA and the medical monsters strike again! All surgeons involved are masons and monsters… they earn huge payoffs for each patient they fuck over….

Our world is NOT what we are led to believe. Only THEY get to experience the joys of life… full health, homes without frequency modulations running though them making everyone sick and depressed and stressed and fat.

They have plenty of money, full health, kids that do not have adhd, behavioural issues, ill health, asthma, eczema, autism, asperger’s, violent outbursts, and their kids aren’t glued to phones, computers and tv’s either. They are healthy, happy, well behaved, content, and their diets consist of organic produce only and filtered water systems in their homes and private schools. They also exercise daily and take sea swims regularly if not daily.

GROUND YOURSELF IN NATURE EVERY DAY….. barefoot on grass or on the beach for at least 30 minutes. It releases all excess electrical charge from the body that builds up due to the frequency onslaught. RUBBER flip flops will also ground you whilst out. As will leather soled shoes without plastic.

Notice how all our footwear from the late 70’s onwards is now made from plastic….. unless you can afford leather which most can’t nowadays unless plenty of wages are earned. Everyone wears plastic trainers and plastic school shoes and plastic sandals… EXCEPT those with money or those involved with this program. And lets face it, those with lots of money are connected to those involved with this program. There are now TWO SEPARATE SOCIETIES…. the “untargeted” and the “Cash Cows”… you and me!

Running, cycling and jogging are their top forms of exercise to ensure the run off from frequencies doesn’t shut down their lymphatic systems and tighten up their fascia muscular system which lies just beneath the surface of the skin and overlays all the major muscle groups, ligaments, tendons, tissues, nerves, hair follicles, veins, arteries, capillaries etc….. trampolining is another excellent way to remedy this…. three minutes three times a day is all it takes to kick start the lymphatic system. It also strengthens the fascia and improves circulation.

They all wear natural fibres….cottons, silks, merino wools, etc as all manmade fibres are CONDUCTIVE!

Yes, that’s right, even the clothes you all wear affect how much frequency targeting is affecting your health and wellbeing!

Remember the shell suits that were so popular in the 80’s and 90’s when the targeting program was really taking off ?… synthetic fibres that held an inordinate amount of electrical charge! Coupled with plastic footwear meant that excess electrical charge from the frequency modulations running through your homes’ electrical wiring systems had nowhere else to go except inside your body.

Your wifi router can be used to spy on you inside every room of your home via wave modulation apparatus that sees through all your walls and gives a picture of what’s going on inside your homes and offices… even your vehicles which are all now equipped with computers and wifi can be used to spy on you!

THERE IS NO PRIVACY UNLESS YOU ARE INVOLVED WITH THE MONSTERS.

On a lighter note however, we can bring this to an end………..

The signals need towers .

The signals need electrical wiring to carry the specific targeting frequencies into our homes etc… usually through the lighting wiring, which is why you will often find cracks along the plaster leading across your ceilings to the light fitments.

Its also why they changed light bulbs over from incandescent to LED… because the frequency modulations cause the incandescent bulbs to blow much more frequently due to the surges in power!

Why do you think everything is made in China?… bulbs, clothes, shoes, everything made of plastic (which is highly conductive)…

ALL major nations are involved in this program worldwide.

There is NO WAR with China or Russia…they have their own programs and its a race to see who gets most control of everyone first and it always has been!

There is no threat of nuclear war and there hasn’t been for over 30 years…. frequency modulation and lasers have been in use secretly for at least 4 to 5 decades.

Everything you think is real is a psyop.

Living things and buildings can be evaporated by the flick of a switch….. no nuclear warheads are needed for this…just a satellite, frequency modulation equipment, and some towers.

Once my pain levels have gone down sufficiently over the coming days, I will finish recording some audio posts where I will outline EVERYTHING I know about all of this and what my own research and investigations have uncovered…. its mind blowing.

I will explain in full detail how this program works, WHY IT EXISTS, who is involved, how they do it all, how they get away with it, how they recruit, how they pay people, how the monies are invested and hidden, and where. How we can help each other to defeat them. How we can use herbs and food and clean water to remedy the affects. How to gather evidence. What to do with it. And exactly how all the infrastructure for each country is totally involved with this targeting program and what it means for your family’s futures going forward.

Stay strong and be KIND to each other…. try not to get irritated all the time for the smallest of things… send out healing thoughts daily to EVERYONE on earth…even the monsters tormenting you… This is part of their program…to keep you in a state of negativity and anger and frustration and pain.

Once you decide to take back control and emanate feelings of calmness, love, forgiveness, healing and happiness you will begin to resonate at a higher vibrational frequency which makes it harder for them to fuck with your head through their equipment.

I will also fully explain the gangstalking aspect of this targeting program and how and why its done… and why so many targeted people are sectioned by police!

Tibetan brass singing bowls are a fab way to unwind and have a better resonance than crystal bowls for attenuating the frequency targeting effects. There is a Buddhist monk on YouTube who has lots of videos… its very calming and regenerative.

