The British ‘Targeting Program’ is heavily controlled and run by not only the POLICE, but also THE ROYAL NAVY….. Specifically involving The Royal Marines Commando units.

I have evidence to support this fact and 6 years of research under my belt to prove military involvement, along with police officers who act as the ground force workers as they have more access to the public at large and are inter-connected with all the other ‘infrastructure’ agencies they use to destroy lives.

They also use military Marine ‘reservists’ for targeting programs across the UK and Northern Ireland. I have photographs of some of them spying on me from camouflaged ‘hide-outs’ in 2019 and 2020, and witnesses to them staking out a friends house for 6 months in Northern Ireland whilst I stayed there to complete a college degree in 2022!

Here’s a list of their Navy/Marines bases across the UK ….

https://www.royalnavy.mod.uk/locations-and-operations/bases-and-stations

For anyone who is heavily targeted these monsters will be monitoring your internet and phone use, and they also have access to specialised and classified camera equipment used to spy on you, in real time, INSIDE your home… the footage for which is then uploaded to dedicated web pages for all of the perverts to watch you.

This camera equipment is CLASSIFIED…. but was also used very successfully in Mexico and Columbia by their Marines to hunt down and capture drug cartel suspects and other high priority ‘suspects’ …. it shows the person/persons, in full, inside any building that isn’t lead lined. The pictures are back and white but CLEAR as a bell and can show EVERYTHING you are doing inside that building as if they were in the room with you, which is how these monsters set up their illegal porn and paedophile sex websites that have earned them millions and allowed them to live luxury lifestyles with all the trimmings.

This camera equipment is used on aircraft, helicopters, in mobile forensics police vans, in mobile police and military ground force units, and in classified drones …. see a post I did last year with photo’s of one of these classified drones that was caught by me low flying over the student accommodation blocks at Falmouth University Penryn Campus in November 2023!

It is also available to these monsters as hand held units provided to military and specialised police intel units.

In mid 2021 I got a drunken phone call from one of the Marine trainees… it was 11.24pm and he was Scottish and very drunk. ( I gather he must have either been at the Arbroath training centre in Scotland or in the Plymouth training centre). He was called Jamie and he told me “he had just watched me take a shower”…

I was so shocked I put the phone down, but I called back the next morning to ask “where he got my mobile phone number from” as I do not advertise it or give it out to people I don’t know….

He gave me his name after I insisted on being told but he was very, very nervous, and tried to tell me “it wasn’t him who called me but that he had lent his phone to a friend and they must have called me”…. I recognised his Scottish accent and voice from the call the night before at 11.34pm just as I was getting into bed after my shower, so I knew he was lying and pushed him for info!

I kept the number he called me from and the record of it in my phone so when I take this to court in 2026 I can prove these idiotic degenerate morons have been illegally spying on me for years not only as part of their “training” (all targets are used for training the recruits how to use all the ‘targeting’ equipment in all services involved, its why there are so many of us!), but also for the websites they have set up to watch us all for entertainment purposes and website revenue going about our daily lives. WE have made these men millions in website revenues over the last 30+ years.

I have traced a lot of the money, yachts, and vast property portfolios to Florida, the Bahamas, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Italy, Belize, Cayman Islands, New Zealand, Australia etc etc etc! And of course the UK, where they own most of the rental accommodation for university students and young couples…. PLUS ALL housing association and council estates are ‘watched’ by their teams and the footage uploaded to the dedicated porn sites…

The financials for their investments and ALL ‘contracts’ taken out to have people privately targeted for huge sums of money appear to be managed mostly by an ex top cop from Sussex called Russell Whitfield, who retired from the police as a chief superintendent in 2012 and then set about running some very dodgy private investigation firms that are a front for the targeting programs as well as dodgy investment companies and security firms that also front for targeting.

I actually KNOW dearest Russell from 1991 when I was 25 and lived in Brighton… we were lovers for a while until I broke it off…. I had no idea he would go on to stalk me for the rest of my life and then arrange for me to be targeted !

Liberton Investigations LTD. tax evasion and targeting business front..

Sussex ISA LTD. tax evasion and money laundering and targeting front.

Soteria relations LTD. tax evasion and targeting front and WEBSITE for ‘members only’!

Thousands of dodgy private investigation firms all across the UK are run by ex cops and are fronts for targeting people….. all fiddling their taxes and all connected to this man and his ‘teams’. And a lot of them have illegally and remotely accessed all my devices and phones over the last 6 years at least! I have proof and IP’s!

Russell supplied the equipment that was put in the warehouse unit they rented behind my house in Sussex between March 2020 and august 2022. He transported it down from a base he has in south Wales in a rental towing van from Swansea that was left in situ outside the unit…. I took photographs of all of them!

Around that time I was living in East Sussex temporarily whilst i investigated Devon and Cornwall police and RNAS Culdrose in Helston Cornwall after they had me ‘unofficially hospitalised’ and gang raped in March 2019 as part of their “games”…. I had, at that point in time, been totally celibate for 12 years so that ordeal was particularly poignant for me and unimaginably painful…. especially when they used the thick end of a pool cue to sodomise me for hours as they had me tied spreadeagled to the pool table in the hospital ward games room throughout the night.

The warehouse unit they then rented out behind my house in Hastings East Sussex after I was forced to flee Cornwall to investigate them all following my ordeal and filmed footage of it all being shown to shit loads of my neighbours, was organised and manned by POLICE officers from the MET cyber intel unit in London.

It backed straight onto the edge of a small woodland directly behind my garden. I photographed marines in full combat gear halfway up trees looking straight into my bedroom windows on several occasions… all holding equipment that was pointed at me!

That team was /IS headed up by Detective superintendent Brian Quinn from the MET police cyber intel unit…. another Scottish man who has been stalking me at very close quarters since at least 2005 when he came to see me for a holistic massage and got very upset when I refused to “s**k his c**k as well !

Dearest Brian then set about quietly destroying my entire life in very small unnoticeable increments until they let rip fully in 2018 and 2019 causing me to lose my entire family and all my friends through lies, slander, defamatory accusations, and fabricated and fraudulent police records…. Some were even shown video footage of me.

These evil monsters even showed some of that footage to people I had grown up with in Hastings after I moved back temporarily in 2019 to investigate them all in peace (or so I thought!)…. They managed to isolate me from most of my childhood friends circle, which is all part of the targeting program tactics…..

And don’t get me started on the police records!

I requested a full copy in 2019 from Devon and Cornwall Police as part of my investigations into exactly WHAT they had been up to …. they stalled me for a full 16 MONTHS before finally sending them in September 2021. (very heavily fraudulent).

But hey, guess what they did then?…… They CHANGED shit loads of the original content sent to me as part of my SAR request to add in even MORE fraudulent records and fake reports of non existent police call outs to my home that NEVER happened. (I have proof because I wasn’t there during the time they specify they occurred!).

They also CHANGED the content of letters that were sent to me as part of alleged investigations into my police complaints of corruption between 2019 and 2021….

Last week the professional standards department of Devon and Cornwall police sent me copies of letters from an Inspector 5635 Daniel Harvey of Launceston police station that were allegedly sent to me in Sussex in August and November 2021 but the copy now sitting in my records from November 2021 IS NOT what he sent to me!

The version he sent to me and the ‘doctored’ version of it that is now in my official police records is enough to get me a Human Rights Lawyer to sue the living shit out of the force as a whole AND to request another full copy of my records, as they were very obviously ALTERED in their entirety after they sent me a copy of them in September 2021 to try to paint a picture of my being seriously mentally ill and with police having to make countless fake police visits to my home in Cornwall in the months just before I moved back to Sussex to investigate, which I gather is how they were intending to PREVENT me getting them prosecuted for lying back in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and then in 2022 when I lodged my last complaint with the IOPC for police corruption, which like all my other complaints, was LIED about and NEVER investigated…. They have now stupidly provided me with the evidence to PROVE nothing was ever investigated… even my rape investigation was faked.

I got proof for that last week too from an ‘inter-connected’ organisation that would have been heavily involved HAD police investigated my complaint!

I also have the Cornwall NHS Foundation Trust cornered as they also FAKED an investigation for my rape in 2021! And their senior investigator is none other than EX Devon and Cornwall police commander for south west division Martin Orpe! …. who has just SOLD his £1.4 million pound country pile in the tiny exclusive and very expensive village of Grampound, which I took the liberty of going to view just before it was hurriedly sold below asking price to quickly offload it to enable dearest Martin to disappear off my radar!

The estate agent showing me the vast property gleefully bragged about the ‘Private Pub’ Martin Orpe had custom-built in his extensive grounds next to the horse stables that served as a ‘pub venue’ for Martin and his police and masonic buddies during the fake COVID lockdowns whilst the rest of society was banned from social gatherings and being with relatives who died alone.

Martin Orpe has been involved in the targeting programs for his entire police career, as are thousands of other still serving and ex coppers here in the UK.

He lied about my rape complaint being investigated by him in 2021 and so did the CEO of the NHS down here Debbie Richards…… I asked for it to be reopened in 2023 as I had obtained even more official documented evidence to prove everyone lied and hospitalised me illegally in March 2019….where they then had me raped for fun and frolics as part of the targeting games.

In the run up to me instigating legal proceedings under Human Rights laws in 2026 I recently checked with the Cornwall NHS legal department asking for the “legal protocols that need to be followed in rape allegations in hospitals in Cornwall”… and the reply was enlightening to say the least…

It seems that the NHS CANNOT instigate or conduct any kind of investigation themselves into rape allegations against hospital staff but MUST report it to the police for them to investigate FIRST… Then and only then can the NHS investigators begin their own procedures, which means everything I have in writing from ex top cop and now NHS senior investigator for Cornwall Martin Orpe and his boss CEO of Cornwall NHS Trust Debbie Richards was a BIG FAT LIE.

Martin would have known this fact as a recently retired TOP cop for Devon and Cornwall Police and as the ex police Commander for South West Cornwall !

I cunningly arranged for both the Police and the NHS to investigate my rape complaint at exactly the same time in 2021. If either party had actually investigated anything they would have NEEDED access to my medical records as I also reported that my records contained fraudulent entries from both police and NHS staff….

I now have PROOF in writing from the central NHS records office that NOBODY except me requested or had access to my medical records in 2021 which means NOBODY can possibly have investigated anything to do with my complaint, and neither can anyone have interviewed hospital staff and police officers, which was listed in writing as what had allegedly occurred during their fakery!

It also means that both police and NHS are guilty of massive crimes of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, records corruption, and police and medical fraud, as they ALL would have known that they couldn’t investigate at the same time due to LEGAL PROTOCOLS surrounding rape allegations in hospitals….

I wonder how much money everyone involved was paid to abuse me and lie in my official police and medical records….. I only have certain people’s financials available at this time, but the rest will surface in court next year.

For now, I recommend anyone being targeted requests ALL records from Police, Medical, Local council, Housing, DWP, etc etc etc… They are sneaky fuckers and will spend years building up bullshit files that are totally fraudulent but if they decide they need to get rid of you to stop you talking or revealing who they are, they will destroy you FIRST in fake records then use those to take you out at a later date….. destroying your entire life in the process.

FAMILY MEMBERS OFTEN HAVE NO IDEA OF WHAT IS/HAS BEEN DONE TO YOU UNTIL ITS TOO LATE, or they are used by police to help get rid of you with fake reports and accusations of you being mentally ill and needing to be hospitalised.

If a nurse hadn’t complained to a manager back in 2019 after I was raped ‘they’ were actually planning to never let me out of hospital to ensure I didn’t talk….

I was sent medical forms as part of a subject access request to the DWP in early 2023 that were completed by a senior hospital administrator in March 2019 AFTER my rape that were sent to the DWP and stated they were “keeping me hospitalised in a secure unit under section for at least another 6 months with a view to permanent hospitalisation”… but those same documents ARE NOT in my medical records! Had i not decided to request my records from every organisation that holds information about me I NEVER would have known what they had actually planned to do with me back in 2019.

A very scary thought considering POLICE have done this very same thing to thousands of people since at least the 1980’s as a way to silence people.

Also start checking each time you go online, exactly where your IP is listing you at…. this can be done via Google search… scroll to bottom of the Google search engine page and it will tell you where you’re logged in from…. press the “try without personalisation” option at the bottom of the Google search page and it will give you your exact IP location…. You can also find it through websites you visit and online accounts like Ebay and Twitter/X also list your IP, location, devices used, and operating systems.

here’s a hint on how to catch the little feckers in the act!…..

If you go onto your local police forces’ website and click the “your local team” option at the top right of the page it will come up with a box asking you to type in your location or postcode…. it also gives you the option under that box to “Use current location”…. If you click on that option it will MOMENTARILY flash up in that box with the EXACT location of the IP address where you are being remotely accessed from to connect you to the internet.

I have photographed and videoed this several times over the last few months and each time I am listed as being in the home of an ex cop called Alan Lentern living in 20 Station Road St Newlyn East, which is over 45 mins drive from my home in Ruan. And when he realised I had caught him remotely accessing my laptop he started using PUBLIC wifi connections at the AVALON GUEST HOUSE just down the road from his home, and also the Newquay Holiday Park public wifi access - again near his home. Now he is favouring the use of the wifi connection for the CCTV camera situated at the CUBERT crossroad junction just down the road from his home in St Newlyn East to remotely access and take over my internet connection and all computer use. He is related to officer 6132 Helen Lentern who lied outrageously in my records in 2018 to create the illusion of my being seriously mentally ill and which police have first refused to investigate then simply lied about investigating it stating “they found no evidence for corruption or fraud” despite there being masses available and provided to them by me and other agencies!

Ex Devon and Cornwall police chief constable Will Kerr has also been caught red handed having access to my phone and laptop from his muti million pound home in FEOCK Cornwall which is again miles away from my home and I actually caught him in person on video linked to my phone here in Truro a few weeks ago so I have POSITIVELY identified both him and his PORSCHE as being illegally connected to my devices… Car reg number D6 GUV!

Willy served in Northern Ireland for 27 years before taking over as director for the National Crime Agency (laughable) in 2019, then moving up to Police Scotland as assistant chief, then taking on Cornwall as chief …. Cornwall is the HUB centre of the UK targeting programs and its run from RNAS Culdrose. Everyone is trained down here.

Willy took over from the very corrupt ex MET police top cop Shaun Sawyer in December 2022 then was unceremoniously suspended in Feb 2023 for serious sexual misconduct that saw him forced to retire this year…. He is still under investigation but we all know it will just be buried and never amount to anything as they are all masonic monsters and career rapists protected by their comrades.

There are hundreds of ways to catch them illegally spying on you though…..

YANDEX Russian email provider will also give you all this info each time you use their service. It logs devices used, IP’s, operating systems etc etc… and will show you exactly where you are logged on from in maps right down to the house or office or street cam!

I even got my bank manager back in 2021, to print out a random 3 days worth of log ins to my online banking account showing six rogue IP’s all logged in to my account at the same time as me but the fraud department never investigated! They said they did in my records, which I discovered a couple of months ago after waiting since Feb 2022 for a result from the fraud dept. and then enquiring in branch after another episode of illegal access, but they still aren’t doing anything because its CYBER INTEL POLICE AND MILITARY involved!

THEY ARE ALL CORRUPT AND GEARED SOLELY TOWARDS LOOKING AFTER THE WEALTHY AND UNTARGETED PART OF SOCIETY…. not you and me!

#By the way… all those IP’s that were logging in to my bank account (and all other online accounts) are ALL connected to the white ball CCTV cameras at Trafalgar Square in London’s Charring Cross … 6 of them that surround the Statue!

As of November 2025 the IOPC are not interested in this info DESPITE it being a SERIOUS criminal offence for Police officers to use the wifi connections of CCTV cameras in towns, cities, and at major road junctions to SPY on people.

The IOPC is ALREADY investigating Charring Cross Police for SERIOUS corruption but they REFUSED to accept my evidence as part of that ONGOING investigation DESPITE my evidence involving the very same police station and the very same officers!

They declined to accept my evidence when I answered an online request for anyone with information about those police officers and instead advised me to “put in a separate complaint” so everyone can again lie their arses off and simply ignore it!

That makes a lot of sense doesn’t it? …. They are ALREADY investigating those same Charring Cross police officers for serious police corruption and misconduct but WONT accept my IRREFUTABLE evidence to ADD to their charges!

Doubtless most will be spirited away to other police stations and a couple will be sacked to keep up appearances….NONE will do jail time though because they are part of the targeting teams run by police officers across the UK!

As for the hundreds of CCTV cams we now have on nearly every fucking street here in the UK…..

I checked with councils across the UK and had it confirmed in writing that the ONLY people who have access to the wifi connections and passwords for all the CCTV cams in towns and cities are POLICE….. with the exception of the cameras in HELSTON Cornwall which are installed and manned solely by the Navy at RNAS Culdrose Helston, and they are the main teams responsible for the destruction of my life over the last 22 years since I moved to Cornwall in 2003 with my then teenage daughter after the end of a very acrimonious ten year custody battle.

RNAS CULDROSE WORK HAND-IN-HAND WITH THE POLICE ON THE TARGETING PROGRAMS WHICH IS WHY LOCAL POLICE OFFICERS CAN BE FOUND LOITERING ON THE BASE EVERY WEEKEND TO WATCH ALL THE GIRLIES IN THE LOCAL AREA VIA THE CCTV CAMS IN HELSTON AND FALMOUTH WHILST THEY’RE OUT HALF DRESSED GETTING DRUNK….or spiked! or both in many cases now and guess who is spiking their drinks on a regular basis then taking advantage of them whilst they are drugged and too fucked to say “no”…….. They then appear in films on dedicated web pages…. They all have cameras hidden in their bathrooms and then spend their lives being live-broadcast on the military and police run dirty porn sites….. I HAVE SEEN SOME OF THESE VIDEOS. they can only be accessed on the members only websites or can be downloaded for a fee which is extra to the monthly memberships charged for access only.

I am fully expecting a lot more shit from Devon and Cornwall police in the coming weeks and months as I now have them all cornered with their own lies and MORE fake records so they will be trying to find a way to get rid of me for good to prevent anyone being arrested!

They have spent the last 12 months trying to find a way to make me part with my huge Ridgeback dog as they can’t get anywhere near me as long as I have him for protection in my car and in my home. Inspector Colin Wheeler from Truro police station has made it his mission since December last year, even to the point if issuing me with a totally illegal dog control order without any involvement from a court or any witnesses to alleged event that never happened!

Dearest Colin lives in a small village a few miles away from me called Veryan. 5 Elerkey Close to be exact and he was also caught illegally remotely accessing my laptop from his home early this year! Of course I grabbed the opportunity to gather evidence. :)

I have also now taken the precaution of removing my daughter as next of kin to prevent them using her to section me with more bullshit fairy tales as a way to silence me, and have instead listed my sister who is now fully on board with all this shit so she will never agree to help them again! (they used her in 2019 along with my daughter).

I also discovered last week that my GP had NOBODY listed as my next of kin despite me listing my daughter with them in 2022 when I moved back to Cornwall in December that year…. This means that with nobody listed as next of kin the police would have been able to spirit me away without anyone knowing or having to give permission…..

I had a chat with my sister last week to give her an update on my investigations and news of the recently acquired fakery from the police… she suggested it might be best to put her down as next of kin due to my daughter being easily fooled by bent police!

I emailed my GP Friday before last and gave clear instructions for my sister to be added as next of kin in place of my daughter which the secretary then confirmed had been done via email reply and she also booked me in to see my doctor for the Monday (24th) for an HRT prescription repeat, but when I saw my GP I asked her to check that my sisters details had been uploaded to my records correctly (I TRUST NOBODY NOW!) and we found that my next of kin details were BLANK!

The GP had to manually type my sisters details into my records for ‘next-of-kin’ to make sure they were listed and she herself stated she saw my email the week before AND the reply staying my records had been updated and was ‘confused’ as to why we couldn’t find any details and then just the blank page!

Just as well I decided to double check otherwise the bullshit would have continued as these bastards have ‘workers’ in every single organisation and I could very easily have been spirited away with nobody asking any questions and my sister is not equipped to fight for me as she is also targeted to shit.

When they dragged me from my parked car in 2019 and illegally hospitalised me for 3 weeks to stop me pushing for arrests after I managed to capture a senior police officer in a voice recording admitting to conspiracy and perjury, I was prevented from speaking to anyone outside the hospital for 2 weeks and was then only allowed to call my daughter in the last few days, whom police had totally lied to and persuaded I had suffered a major psychotic break! All total bullshit of course but they faked shit loads of records to pull it off which I have had to spend the last 6 years investigating, unravelling, and tracing back to original sources to secure prosecutions next year.

I am now ready to prosecute under human rights laws and will then be permanently leaving the UK to move to the mountains in Sicily with a few well chosen friends to live off grid and running a small healing clinic with a crystal shop attached to it :)