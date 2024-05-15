WHAT IF THE COVID VAX WAS A PSYOP?
WHAT IF WE WERE ALL ALREADY INFECTED WITH THIS BIO TECH & THE COVID SCAM & VAX WERE JUST A COVER UP TO MAKE PEOPLE THINK IT WAS THOSE THAT ARE MAKING PEOPLE SICK & DIE?
WHAT IF PEOPLE ARE ACTUALLY JUST BEING INTENTIONALLY MURDERED RANDOMLY VIA THE FREQUENCIES THAT ALL THESE DIFFERENT ILLNESSES & DISEASES ARE CONNECTED TO BY NATURE WHICH ARE BEING CONTROLLED VIA THE 5G TOWERS & INTELLIGENCE SERVICES?
WHAT IF THIS IS ALL JUST A PSYOP TO MAKE US BELIEVE COVID IS RESPONSIBLE WHEN IN FACT WE ARE ALL BEING CONTROLLED BY FREQUENCIES?
FREQUENCIES THAT EVERY SINGLE THING IN EXISTENCE CONNECTS TO BY NATURAL LAWS…
My reason for stating this hypothesis is this:…
In July 2021 I got symptoms of covid so badly I could barely breath & couldn’t even stand properly to brush my teeth my legs were so weak after 5 days of being unable to leave my house… I laid on my sofa trying to fight it…. too afraid to go to the hospital because the last time I had been in one in early 2019 I was gang raped & mutilated at the hands of police officers in Cornwall after I started investigating them for corruption & involvement in organised harassment, porn, & kiddy porn websites….
I was also reluctant to leave my house because I had so much evidence stashed in it pertaining to the police & military here in Cornwall & was worried about being burgled again in my absence (it had happened 3 times before & evidence kept disappearing).
I eventually had to admit defeat when my breathing was so bad my neighbour had to take my dog outside to pee for me as I was unable to do it myself… I went to hospital.
I was admitted to hospital…. Just hours after being admitted ALL my symptoms disappeared but the hospital insisted I stayed for 5 days.
When I got home my neighbour told me people had been in my house on two separate days rummaging around in my bedroom & in my kitchen… I lost vital evidence against 3 people… voice recorders were taken.
The covid symptoms were fake… controlled by frequency. This has been proven many times with many other illnesses over the past 5 years of my research….
I believe this whole thing is a Psyop…… to hide the bigger truth.
I believe that the fake vax contents were in fact the bio tech & that’s what made some people die quickly after being injected… too much too soon… most people have been slow dosed through ingestion over decades…. different strains of bio tech until it was perfected… MORGELLONS.
There's a reason that the authorities strive to airbrush arguably one of the greatest scientists of all time, an individual who created modern electrical engineering and power generation on which advanced civilisation is based (Tesla... and no, not the car!). They can't have people learn that everything can be attributed to vibrational frequencies and associated energy. That all cartoon 'variants' no matter how impressive a name the pseudoscientists peddling "The Science" through media propaganda are fictitious.
In the meantime over the last decades the military have made advances in weaponised electromagnetism that is way beyond our comprehension. They are not using supernatural or magical powers (as in the occult), just harnessing universal energies to achieve full-spectrum dominance.
COVID-19 was a military exercise with big Pharma used as scenery and cover.
I concur. Your story, though tragic, is one of many similar ones. They used our military initially, as they have done (that and either infirmed or orphaned or trafficked children) in times past and they planned, rehearsed and executed a plan that was decades in the making and perfecting. The laws governing the transfer of the administration, distribution and oversight of the EUA manufacturing and waiver of all standard "approval," testing/trial" processes took years to become included over multiple administrations and the usual heightened sensitivity to any obvious negative side effects were thrown out since these experimental nanotechnological, graphene-enhanced bioweapons countermeasures prototypes were intended as an upgrade to the technology already residing in us from years of geoegineering, genetically modified food, polluted air, water, plants and animals -- the lots were part of a massive worldwide test/control sampling of the varying strengths and contents of the vials on various populations/demographics and there were outcomes deliberately sought both in the initial (fraudulent) PCR "testing" (we know from Kary Mullis this was never the intent and that the PCR test cannot ascertain results diagnostically because it cannot distinguish live pathogens resident in the host from residual ones from the past) -- I have personally decided (as have many others since this occurred) that "viruses" are also a psyop -- that terrain theorists are correct and that the combination of poisons and EMFs -- certain frequencies and strength and ranges can and do elicit sickness that appears to be the same as what can be attributed to pathogenic diseases. Apparently Michael Yeadon has also changed his mind and is speaking clearly and distinctly about this. Those immediately and permanently victimized are the first wave of subsequnt ones to come, I've no doubt. Culling, Maiming, mutating and substituting synthetic biology in place of our wondrous organic system is at the center of their trajectory -- those remaining will be "borg genesis" - a patented, "owned" new creation that will be manipulated further until only sentient AI controls and manages their illusory lives.