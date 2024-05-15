WHAT IF THE COVID VAX WAS A PSYOP? WHAT IF WE WERE ALL ALREADY INFECTED WITH THIS BIO TECH & THE COVID SCAM & VAX WERE JUST A COVER UP TO MAKE PEOPLE THINK IT WAS THOSE THAT ARE MAKING PEOPLE SICK & DIE? WHAT IF PEOPLE ARE ACTUALLY JUST BEING INTENTIONALLY MURDERED RANDOMLY VIA THE FREQUENCIES THAT ALL THESE DIFFERENT ILLNESSES & DISEASES ARE CONNECTED TO BY NATURE WHICH ARE BEING CONTROLLED VIA THE 5G TOWERS & INTELLIGENCE SERVICES? WHAT IF THIS IS ALL JUST A PSYOP TO MAKE US BELIEVE COVID IS RESPONSIBLE WHEN IN FACT WE ARE ALL BEING CONTROLLED BY FREQUENCIES?

FREQUENCIES THAT EVERY SINGLE THING IN EXISTENCE CONNECTS TO BY NATURAL LAWS…

My reason for stating this hypothesis is this:…

In July 2021 I got symptoms of covid so badly I could barely breath & couldn’t even stand properly to brush my teeth my legs were so weak after 5 days of being unable to leave my house… I laid on my sofa trying to fight it…. too afraid to go to the hospital because the last time I had been in one in early 2019 I was gang raped & mutilated at the hands of police officers in Cornwall after I started investigating them for corruption & involvement in organised harassment, porn, & kiddy porn websites….

I was also reluctant to leave my house because I had so much evidence stashed in it pertaining to the police & military here in Cornwall & was worried about being burgled again in my absence (it had happened 3 times before & evidence kept disappearing).

I eventually had to admit defeat when my breathing was so bad my neighbour had to take my dog outside to pee for me as I was unable to do it myself… I went to hospital.

I was admitted to hospital…. Just hours after being admitted ALL my symptoms disappeared but the hospital insisted I stayed for 5 days.

When I got home my neighbour told me people had been in my house on two separate days rummaging around in my bedroom & in my kitchen… I lost vital evidence against 3 people… voice recorders were taken.

The covid symptoms were fake… controlled by frequency. This has been proven many times with many other illnesses over the past 5 years of my research….

I believe this whole thing is a Psyop…… to hide the bigger truth.

I believe that the fake vax contents were in fact the bio tech & that’s what made some people die quickly after being injected… too much too soon… most people have been slow dosed through ingestion over decades…. different strains of bio tech until it was perfected… MORGELLONS.