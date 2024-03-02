This post is about how an entire nation has been lied to, butchered physically & mentally, dumbed down with the use of medications, & also & more importantly, used as guinea pigs for mass surveillance systems, bio weapons, & warfare equipment systems for generations… It will culminate in how the Medical Establishment has knowingly aided in these crimes being committed against us all for decades.

I have decided to publish this & further posts with a combination of written passages, live recorded video commentary, links to official government documentation to corroborate what I am talking about, & also copies of personal documents where appropriate.

Let me start by introducing myself properly…

I am a British woman of partly Irish descent, & I am now 58 years old. I am at present enrolled at Falmouth university in Cornwall to complete a BA Hons degree in film & television production, & I have been targeted by military, police, & intelligence services operatives all my life, as has the rest of my family going right back to my paternal grandmother when she was in her twenties…

I will cover the story behind my grandmother being of interest to the British Intelligence Services in a post that I will be publishing imminently entitled simply, “Grandad.”

As for myself & my reason for publishing on Substack… Until 2019, I had no idea at all that I had been a ‘target subject’ for Intel Services & Military experimental programs, or indeed that my life was about to be entirely destroyed by them. I covered part of this time period in a previous post entitled “Bent Coppers… The Kidnap-The Rape-& The Gaslighting.” Its a very disturbing & factual account of events that occurred during that time period that forms an important part of this entire investigative narrative.

Suffice to say, what happened to me in 2019 prompted me to immerse myself completely in the investigation of exactly who was involved in what was done to me & my family, & also exactly what they were using to facilitate the targeting of not only myself, but also hundreds of thousands of other people all around the world!

My investigations covered literally thousands of hours spent digging through documents, online research, ‘stake outs’, hundreds of phone calls, letters written to various official departments within government, military, police & medical organisations. & at the end of that five year period I can now state with all certainty that I have not only discovered what is involved, but who, & how they are doing it to all of us en masse, not just the people who are already aware they are being targeted for whatever reason…& there are many, & the targeting comes in many shapes & forms!

The link below was just one of the starting points for the worlds population being illegally experimented on since the turn of the 20th century.

https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/intelligence-russia-programs/2022-09-13/moscow-signals-declassified-microwave

The blue highlighted portion in the first image below stating “the enduring mystery surrounding cognitive brain traumas,” is a blatant LIE… & the second image shows a highlighted portion which contains the sentence “This may require direct testing with humans under controlled conditions.” & it is another blatant LIE… They were already testing this shit on All of us decades before this document was compiled & filed for later release. Just another “Misinformation Tactic” & there are literally thousands of others!

Image 1:

Image 2:

It is my contention that the “Direct testing with Humans under controlled circumstances,” relates to both military personnel members in both the US & the UK, as well as countless numbers of civilians, being subjected to illegal frequency weapons systems testing procedures within their work & home environments… This is paired with the very real “Human Microchips” experiments that were definitely conducted on certain groups of British Army soldiers from at least 1984 onwards… I have interviewed a few ex army guys who were chipped during their service periods & who are too scared to talk about what the chips are actually doing inside their bodies for fear of reprisals, citing that they are “Still being monitored even after leaving the forces & that the microchips are connected to satellite surveillance systems.” One such ex soldier was so scared after a series of questions I asked him concerning the various methods now being employed for surveillance purposes by the British Intelligence Services on the nation as a whole, that he simply blurted it all out as fast as he could & then stated that “He could not tell me anymore as the chips are still operating inside his body, they (soldiers) are all monitored still, even after retiring, & that he liked breathing!” he then got up & ran off out of the meeting, leaving his wife behind!

My childhood friend Malcolm was one such ‘uninformed’ guinea pig for those military microchip experiments, & it saw his entire personality change from him being a gentle, kind & considerate young man of 18yrs, to a raging, violent, unpredictable & profusely promiscuous tyrant who very nearly killed people in street fights he would start for no reason almost every time he went out at night with his mates. This personality change went on for the four years he was in the Army, & for a couple of years afterwards, then he suddenly reverted back to his previous state of being. But, during that previous six year period, he caused devastation everywhere he went, fathered 4 children by different women & has no communication with any of them due to his violence, mistreatment of the women he dated both mentally & physically, & his unpredictability.

Malcolm now lives in total seclusion…as do many of those targeted. He is vastly overweight…again a common symptom at the end of the experiments conducted on those that are targeted. He suffers from a myriad of very serious health conditions both physically & mentally… Again another common after effect seen amongst targets… & he is very heavily medicated which sees him brain numbed into sleeping all day, never going out, never socialising, having a completely messed up metabolism, & feeling constantly suicidal. All after effects of being in this program. & every single person I have spoken to who has been targeted has some, or all of these things in common.

Those microchips were ‘inserted’ into Malcolm’s brigade during a three or four week period in 1984 shortly after he enlisted. The first batches were injected into the back their upper arms once a week & they were told simply that “They were inoculations.” The LAST injection though was administered into the underside of their WRISTS, & I believe these were to correlate with the ‘pulse points’ used in Traditional Chinese Medicine for diagnosing various Organ health conditions. They also correlate to the energy meridian centres around the body. This was, I am certain, part of the beginning of the program to monitor the worldwide populace as a whole, via internal & external equipment, & also involves interfering with the energy systems of the body to cause physiological & psychological changes.

I believe the microchips widely inserted into military personnel in both the UK & the US were all part of an ongoing procedure that has been a joint Security Intelligence Services & Military program since before the war, which really took off in the 1950’s & has never stopped. I also believe that ordinary medical patients undergoing surgical procedures have been illegally injected with these minute devices & used as unofficial test subjects since the 1980’s at least.

A friend of mine who is now in his late 60’s & living in almost total seclusion in Northern Ireland after years of being ‘targeted,’ & who was, in his hey day, a very prominent drug dealer in the Coventry area, spent several years in & out of prison in England for various crimes… During that period in the 1980’s he witnessed fellow inmates being asked by the prison doctors to participate in “Experimental Procedures” involving the use of microchips & sometimes brain surgery. The prisoners were enticed with the promise of being released two years before their allocated parole dates & most accepted… my friend declined the offer suspecting it would “Fuck him up!” He was though, enforced to have a tracking chip injected into the back of his upper arm to facilitate his parole & probation activities at the end of his sentence, which he then had removed by a private surgeon in Gibraltar shortly after his parole period ended!

As you can see, these monsters have been using us all as their ‘experimentation fodder’ for generations, & often whole families are targeted without ever realising that their lives are a continual cycle of shitty occurrences with differing levels of severity due to this fact. My family included, although there is a slightly different reason behind mine being targeted which I will cover in a separate post entitled simply “Grandad,” as mentioned above, & which will be released shortly.

These frequency weapons systems have been used on the public all over the world since before the second world war. They are all based on Nikola Tesla's works & its the REAL reason that Germany was invaded… to prevent him from becoming the lead control in the new warfare weapons systems that the ‘Big Three’ were all racing to conquer first! The reason for the urgency was due to the fact that all of Tesla’s experiments focussed around his obsession with electricity & the effects of the frequencies created, & their uses. He was already experimenting with forms of mind control in the late 1800’s & was deeply entrenched in the practise of elevated states of consciousness, as are our modern Military & Intel Services organisations.

Hitler had numerous secret facilities built, many of which were underground, & he had hundreds of scientists working on experiments & building the necessary equipment & structures to conduct those experiments, many of which were located in dense forests to allude discovery.

The world as a whole has been fooled over & over again as to what really went on all those years ago, but I will endeavour to explain as best I can in Part Two of this post which will be published here in the next week, via a live-commentary video.

These are links to help you connect the dots in the mean time.

Adult & Childrens experiments conducted by vile sadists under the direction of various government & military agencies. These abominable acts have never stopped… They just conduct them in different ways nowadays & on virtually all of us 24/7 in our home environments, & most people have no idea they are going on!

