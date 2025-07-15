THE TRUTH ABOUT OUR WATER SUPPLIES….. AND OUR BODY’S NEED FOR CLEAN HYDRATION.

THE WATER IN YOUR BODY IS NOT H₂O.

IT IS H₃O₂. - AND THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING!

Let me say this CLEARLY… You have been lied to about water.

“Not just the fluoride-filled tap water, or the overpriced stuff in plastic bottles, but about the water inside your body.

The water in your cells, your blood, your fascia, your organs. The water you are made of ’’.

They told you it is H₂O. - That is what we all learned in school… That your body is seventy percent water and that water is just a neutral substance that transports things around the body.

But that is not the full story. Not even close…

Inside your body, water does not exist in a basic liquid state. It forms a structured phase. A living, intelligent, electrically charged form known as H₃O₂.

This is called exclusion zone water, or EZ water, and it behaves completely differently from standard liquid water.

Professor Gerald Pollack, a bioengineer and scientist at the University of Washington, proved this in his groundbreaking research. He discovered that water next to hydrophilic (water-loving) surfaces, such as the lining of your blood vessels and cells, organises itself into a crystalline structure. It becomes thicker, more viscous, negatively charged, and holds energy.

This water builds charge separation. It acts as a battery. It stores energy from sunlight, infrared heat, and vibration. It drives flow. It powers biological processes.

It exists in plants, animals, and most importantly, in you. This discovery rewrites the rules of biology.

Pollack’s experiments showed that EZ water expands in response to infrared light and that it generates measurable electrical voltage. It can move fluids without a pump.

He published this work in peer-reviewed journals, documented it with real experiments, and even wrote a full book on it called The Fourth Phase of Water.

None of this is speculation. It is scientific fact. But it has been ignored. Why?..

Because if people understood how important structured water is, they would realise how easy it is to heal without chemicals, injections, or prescriptions.

H₃O₂ IS WHAT MAKES LIFE POSSIBLE Your blood does not move because your heart is pumping like an engine. Your cells do not function because of pressure gradients and chemical reactions alone…

What drives flow, energy, and communication in the body is the structured water in your tissues.

This water forms layers of charge that move things where they need to go.

That is how blood flows in early embryos before the heart has even formed.

That is how fascia conducts vibration and light. (look up FASCIA muscular system…it is connected to every aspect of human function!).

That is how cells communicate instantly, not just chemically, but through electrical fields.

Rudolf Steiner, more than a hundred years ago, said that the heart was not a pump but a regulating valve within a system that was already in motion. Gerald Pollack provided the experimental proof that supports this. Viktor Schauberger studied water in its natural state and said it was the key to understanding life itself.

And yet, no one teaches this. Not in medical school. Not in mainstream science. Not in your GP’s office. Because structured water cannot be bottled, patented, or turned into a subscription service!

HOW TO BUILD STRUCTURED WATER IN YOUR BODY -

You do not get structured water from the tap. That is dead water.

Chemically treated, energetically flattened, and often full of toxins.

You build structured water in your body through real life-force exposure… You need sunlight.

Infrared light from the sun is one of the strongest stimulators of EZ water formation. That is why you feel more energised after sunbathing or walking in natural light. It literally recharges you.

You need movement and breath. Fascia and muscles help move fluids through your body. Breath expands the diaphragm, increases flow, and stimulates lymphatic movement. All of this enhances structure and charge.

You need electrolytes and minerals. Spring water, Celtic sea salt, and Shilajit all contribute to better hydration and conductivity. As does an organic plant based diet filled with fresh chemical free fruit, vegetables, nuts, seeds, pulses etc. The recipes are surprisingly simple and delicious!

Get the kids into making their own flatbread pizzas from scratch…it takes less than an hour, and tastes yummy!

Real hydration is not about drinking more water, it is about making that water usable at the cellular level.

You need raw fruits and vegetables. Plants already contain structured water. That is why you feel instantly refreshed after eating melon, cucumber, or freshly squeezed juice. Their water is already energised.

You also need grounding. Walking barefoot connects you to the Earth's natural electrical field. This helps stabilise charge inside your body and supports the structure of internal water. (It’s why most footwear worn by the average person has soles made from pvc plastics instead of natural materials).

And finally, you need clean energy…

Thoughts, music, frequencies, and intention all matter. Water responds to vibration.

Masaru Emoto showed this clearly in his book “The Hidden Messages in Water”- water can hold memory and react to emotion and sound.

His website- https://masaru-emoto.net/en/science-of-messages-from-water/

THE SYSTEM HAS KEPT YOU DEHYDRATED ON PURPOSE…

They told you to fear the sun.

They told you water is just water.

They fed you dead water in plastic, full of xenoestrogens and BPA.

They filled your home with WiFi and blue light that scrambles biological signalling.

They made you believe that being tired, dry, inflamed, and foggy is normal… It is not.

You are not designed to run on chemicals, sugar, or caffeine. You are designed to run on light, minerals, breath, and energy. And the bridge that connects all of that is structured water.

YOU ARE NOT MADE OF LIQUID. YOU ARE MADE OF LIGHT-CHARGED, LIVING WATER.

You are not a machine. You are not just meat and bones and blood. You are a living battery. A fluid, vibrating, self-charging being, powered by sunlight, breath, and movement.

The next time you are low on energy, do not ask what supplement you need. Ask how charged your water is.

Sunlight is medicine.

Movement is energy.

Fruits are hydration.

Earthing is alignment.

Breath is electricity.

Your body already knows how to heal. You just need to give it the conditions it was designed for.”

Get yourself a copy of Masaru Emoto’s book “ The Hidden Messages in water”… it’s an eye opener! here is a link to some of his work…

https://youtu.be/1qQUFvufXp4?si=f8DhPdGxQbCg-oqX

We have been lied to about EVERYTHING… for centuries.

They have purposely eroded all public knowledge of the fundamentals of the spiritually connected being and how we are all intricately and delicately intertwined with nature.…

This Weekend Will Mark the Start of my new Audio Posts… Have a great week. :)