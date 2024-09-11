A reply to a question put to me from a Note posted a couple of days ago…

Unfortunately you will find once you start to understand exactly what has been going on with all this for the last 80 years, that the military experimental machine has circumvented the ‘spiritual’ side of things with rife frequency modulation equipment that has been used since the second world war…..

Its not a case of there being an ‘emotional root cause’ for illness… the frequency modulations we are being bombarded with from the militarised rife frequency towers (misrepresented as cell towers!), override ALL of our body’s natural systems & regulations, including the spiritual aspect of our being…

The spiritual/psychic line of experimentation with this frequency equipment has been extensive over the last 80+ years, with many many different programs initiated to capture/ discover every single frequency accessed by the mind & body… & not just in humans, but in all living things.

They have even successfully hijacked the frequencies used for spirit communication by psychic mediums.

I have seen & experienced this on many occasions first hand…as have others.

There is an avalanche of information that is being withheld from the public to prevent dissent….. If people realised exactly what has been going on all these years & why their lives are filled with pain, sadness, misery, despair, poverty, sickness, & debt, there would be riots…

This is why the frequency modulation is used, in conjunction with pharma, food & water contamination, & brain programming via propaganda media etc… to keep everyone under control!

With regard to psychic spirit communications….

The medium is connecting to spirit as usual but on certain occasions they are being monitored & interfered with during the readings… be it on a 1 to 1 basis or in an audience setting. The military branch conducting these experiments are part of the Tavistock institute & the NSA…a joint program with many, many different branches to it.

I have seen for myself how they can affect a medium who is trying to connect to spirit to give a reading…. they hijack the frequency used to do this…. You may or may not be aware that spirit communication comes through on a particular frequency & the person the medium is connecting to also has their own frequency… All the different frequencies, once they have been mapped by the military units, can then be hijacked & interfered with.

Its why so many psychics were used voluntarily for military experiments several years ago…. they were mapping all the different frequencies used for communications…including the frequencies for illnesses & diseases that killed people coming through to give messages. Everything in existence vibrates on its own frequency…. including the cells in our bodies…. Its how animals know when both they, & we, are pregnant! The cells give off higher rates of EMF when they are dividing & replicating…. hence the frequency change that animals can recognise….its a particular frequency.

Once you understand the principals of what they have been experimenting with for the last 80 years or so, it makes it much easier to interpret what is going on now with all the frequency towers & the bio tech….

We have all been used as unwitting experimental test subjects, on many different levels, for generations.

All gifted children are monitored their entire lives as they grow… some are used for experiments without ever knowing…these are the very gifted ones, the ones with strong abilities.

The ‘‘Targeted Individual’’ program, with all the torture, harassment, & gang-stalking that goes on with it, is merely a sideline distraction from the true purpose of all of this shit!

Its about harnessing the entire use of the human mind & body system & its innate connection to the spirit realms & other dimensions.

They are trying to harness the entire use of the brain….It is a known fact that on a normal basis we only use 10% of our brains capacity…. All this frequency experimentation is an attempt at harnessing the remainder of it for nefarious purposes & a direct link to the ethereal world beyond this realm of existence.

Everything in existence has its own frequency vibration…. Everything… & it can therefore be harnessed & connected to with the right knowledge….

‘Asperger’s Syndrome’ is, I believe, part of this experimental program….. forcing the mind to only function in certain ways in an effort to access certain brain functions that the rest of society do not use to any great extent, if at all…. hence their enormous abilities with memory recall, number calculations & recall, photographic memory recall etc..

There are many others. I will do a proper post on this at some stage.

