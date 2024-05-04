Why certain dog breeds are being banned here in the UK…

There have, over the last 20 years, been a few spates of instances where a certain type of dog has suddenly started attacking everyone left right & centre for no apparent reason… All these attacks seem to happen around the same time, then it dies down again just as suddenly as it started…

These attacks have always been very vicious & almost always involve at least one child who is badly mauled & hospitalised & the press coverage is high octane …

Public outcry is fuelled until the government then makes noises about the possibility of banning the breed, & then shortly afterwards a law is passed to do just that…

The latest breed to fall victim to this game is the XL Bully…

A spate of seemingly random & very vicious attacks by dogs that never raised an eyebrow at anyone before took place at the end of last year (2023) …. just like all the previous ‘dog attacks’ with other breeds over the preceding years…

Then once the papers had finished demonising the entire breed & the government made noises about ‘banning another killer breed’… law was passed to ban them…. = NO MORE BREEDING.

MY TAKE ON THIS…

I believe wholeheartedly that the military have been experimenting on different dog breeds for decades, just as they have been experimenting on us, & with exactly the same substances…. via injection for vaccines & through the food, water & pharma supplies.

I believe they have influenced the behaviour of these poor dogs to cause violent reactions resulting in ‘controlled’ attacks. Just like the mass shootings we see happening randomly from seemingly sane youngsters who suddenly decide out of nowhere to get a gun & shoot half their school friends in class… then go back to being perfectly normal just like they were prior to the shooting… they are quickly whisked off never to be heard of again.

I believe this dog breed elimination tactic is to remove any possibility of someone owning a dog that is capable of defending its owner to the extent of causing damage to police or soldiers who try to forcefully ‘take’ that person from their home, or off the street, at some point in the future… All of these targeted dog breeds will defend their owners to the death through loyalty if necessary… Its obviously strategic manoeuvring to ensure we have no way of defending ourselves against totalitarian state military rule.

We have ALL been slowly infected over the last seven decades with substances added to vaccinations, food stuffs, water & air supplies & pharma. There is also information now leaking out concerning the use of routine & emergency surgeries being used for decades to test all this shit on nonconsenting guinea pigs…. You & Me & our Pets when they visit the vets essentially.

I am also absolutely certain that all dogs coming into the UK from foreign rescue centres have been used routinely as test subjects for military experimentation with things that connect their bodies to the frequency grid systems that now surround us all on every street & in every home… This experimentation has been going on with humans & pets alike for decades…. there is plenty of proof for this fact.

I decided to dig a little & uncovered a vast, & I mean vast network of vet surgeries operating right across the UK who are all affiliated to one Romanian guy living in Wiltshire who is also listed as their company director… Over 1150 vets practices… & ALL are listed on companies house as ‘Dormant Companies’ with huge profits that aren’t paying any taxes… Well known Highstreet name vets practices…

& they are the same vets practices that serve the small airports where these dogs are entering the UK on their journey to their new adoptive homes… ALL being transported across by Romanian delivery guys!

The Romanian national living the high life in a country manor in Wiltshire who is listed as director for all these UK highstreet chain vet companies (over 1100 of them), & who is solely responsible for the transportation into the UK for all the rescue dogs from abroad is called Andrei Balta… look him up on Companies House & see for yourself!

His team transported my dog Theo over from Cyprus via ‘Dali Rescue’ in November 2019…

That rescue centre is just down the road from Akrotiri British military base… used to be RAF (my father was stationed there in the late 50’s & early 60’s), but its now British Army run… & THEY are the ones conducting all these fucking experiments on everything with a pulse.

This is what the covid fakery is connected to…. EXPERIMENTATION for the 5G network . Control of every living thing.

I am absolutely positive our pets have been mutilated repeatedly via their vaccinations…. completely unnecessary yearly vaccinations…

My dog almost died because of this shit. If they want to destroy a person of interest they now have the ability to cause untold internal damage to them or anyone or anything in their life via what is floating around inside our blood & nervous systems & which is connected via frequency to the grid system & those damned 5G towers erected every few hundred yards from each other worldwide. There is no escape.

We ALL have this stuff inside our bodies now. Its been slow drip fed over the last 7 decades & electrifies our bodies to enable easy targeting by the 5G grid system…

Smart meters are also a huge part of this ‘kill or maim’ military bio warfare & population control system…

I have researched these monsters & what they do to people & animals for the last 5 years…. I am CERTAIN of what I’m telling you.

They no longer keep dogs in labs to experiment on them…just like us they are subject to constant adulteration by secret experimentation authorised by government & military, which is administered via pharma, food, water & air.

The only reason they haven’t included Alsatians & Dobermans in this dog breed attack malarkey is because these are the breeds used exclusively for police, military & private security firms right across the globe! & guess who runs all these private security firms?…. yep that right, EX police & military guys!

They can’t include those breeds in these seemingly random vicious attacks due to the fact they would then have to stop using them for guard dog duties & police & military defence work.

BUT, these two breeds are amongst the most vicious & easily trained attack dogs so WHY do they NEVER randomly attack en-masse like the other breeds they have outlawed?

Its time to really wake up to the realities of what our governments have actually been up to all these years folks… its a sharp learning curve let me tell you!

WE HAVE RIGHTS… ITS TIME TO USE THEM.