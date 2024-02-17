After spending 5 years intensively researching corruption within the British Police & Military which then led to investigating government ministers, government departments, various organisations & companies, & the Military medical experiments that have gone on for the last seven decades (at least), I have come to the conclusion that targeted individuals who are being tormented with TINNITUS symptoms ranging from mildly aggravating to totally debilitating are having their SACCULE PATHWAYS interfered with via EMF + ELF + Ultrasonics originating from military based control centres. The entire South West of the UK is targeted from a massive team based at RNAS Culdrose in Helston, Cornwall. I have proof. I also have proof that All UK police forces are involved with this long running government funded domestic terrorism program.

The Saccule Organ is pea sized & located in the inner ear just behind the cochlea. It is connected to a mass of nerve endings that reach all over the brain area.

I am 100% certain this organ has been utilised by the Military & Security Services for not only the tinnitus torture that thousands upon thousands of people are now being tormented with which is exacerbated by the 5G-EMF onslaught, but also the V2K that just as many people are being exposed to 24/7.

These monsters have been using the Traditional Chinese Medicine Qi/Chi energy meridians for experimental purposes to harm us all for over 5 decades. Its why they banned outright the use of the most Important traditional Chinese medicinal herbs in 2003. To prevent proper detox from the accumulative effects of poisons illegally administered in our food, water, western medicine (pharma), & air supplies (chemtrails)…I will go further into this in much more detail in a future post…

As the consecutive upgrades from 1G to 5G have occurred over the last 5 decades, so too has the number of people experiencing the torment of these torture methods & the ill effects of the poisons, until now the Police & Military machine has become totally out of control with their obsession for playing with people like toys for ‘recruit training’ & ‘private entertainment’ purposes. Again, I will go deeper into this in a future post…

Ultrasonics… + EMF… + ELF… + The SACCULE PATHWAY ORGAN… & Evil sociopaths who need to be locked up for committing “Domestic Terrorism Crimes” against innocent victims both young & old, for successive generations.

Check out the list of patents for this domestic terror campaign... They can even control our senses & desires, & see straight into every room of our homes, which is something I have been talking about for the last 5 years.

The leaked document below comes from the office of the “High Commissioner for Human Rights at the UN” … PROVING the United Nations Directorates’ complicity in this worldwide domestic terrorism campaign.

Towards the bottom of this PDF chart, which for ease of viewing I have segmented as well as giving the link for the entire document, AND the High Commissioners web link, there is a section that describes the methods used for delivering the various frequencies … the domestic electrical grid system is one of them. OUR INTERNAL ELECTRICAL WIRING SYSTEMS. (also inside vehicles & public transport systems).

This is also something I have been talking about for the last 3 years. Our homes, cars, places of work, education centres & schools are being used to target & spy on us 24/7. Basically everywhere that has power cables & electrical wiring systems. It was a method of surveillance for intelligence services that came out decades ago that is now being used on a widescale basis for nefarious purposes. WE are entertainment & training fodder.

That same chart also mentions patents for ways to alleviate the onslaught… although you would need engineering knowledge to facilitate this I fear!

This basically translates to us all being deemed by those in power as having no value at all as human beings except for the purposes of experimentation, live target training, & entertainment for the men in charge of the controls for the weapons systems & the cameras/pc monitors they sit in front of…

These “teams” operate in 3 shifts daily 24/7, 365 days a year on nearly every military base & in every cyber intel police unit offices up & down the country, & all around the world… & WE are targeted constantly, whether we realise it or not! They are utilising the EMF & ELF frequencies created within our environments to achieve their goals. The list of health conditions suffered by people as a DIRECT result of this terror campaign is vast & shocking.

& finally the link to the entire PDF document.

https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:8bf43567-c9fd-3348-93c7-4e9031d4887f

And the High Commissioners personal copy & web link where this document was obtained from.

https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Issues/Torture/Call/NGOs/VIACTECAnnex.pdf

People need to understand FULLY what has REALLY been going on all these years with our governments & the men who are totally in charge of our lives & our childrens’ futures…

PLEASE BE KIND ENOUGH TO SHARE THIS INFORMATION SO THAT OTHERS CAN AVAIL THEMSELVES OF THE TRUTH & TAKE STEPS TO PROTECT THEIR CHILDREN & LOVED ONES.