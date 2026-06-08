The Wailing Banshee

The Wailing Banshee

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
4d

We need those who know but do not participate to be fearless, and break years of silence. I am sure their conscience, has gained a momentum in motivating them to no longer allowing themselves to leash it into silence.

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Fiona Mehta's avatar
Fiona Mehta
4dEdited

Research Ian R Crane, The corporate police state..

Ex military and police essentially are involved in the "running" of towns in the UK...

I have no words for these vile creatures... The depravity of the UK.. " the savage isles"... Just one of the many books they enjoy displaying in a local book shop window, along with another " the woman of Auswitch".. spelling..

See

https://youtu.be/Xp6UtWEdckI?si=zHFxK_t7MJoXmn7z

Which is good!!

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