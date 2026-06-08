From the research and investigations, I and many others have conducted over the last 7+ years it seems that all management level are involved in all infrastructure companies and organisations right across the board and they are all fully aware of the entire program and what it entails for targets and often their families too. -- Then working below them are pockets of lower-level employees who are also fully aware of the nature of these programs and exactly what they entail for those targeted by them. -- They all earn ‘high paying bonuses’ for each successful targeting scenario they play a role in.-- It is essentially run like a pyramid scheme to encourage people to participate with the promise of high earnings and other ‘perks’...

And in all those businesses (even down to taxi drivers!) people can be called upon at any time to ensure you are either targeted, rejected for help, given substandard service, harassed, monitored, set up for scenarios that police can later use against you in some way, lied about, lied to, or simply gaslit.-- Everyone involved earns off your misery and mistreatment in some way!

Once you are on the heavy targeting lists you are there for life, (as is your family unless they are involved), and you are subsequently ‘black-marked’ on all systems everywhere as a result. -- There is no exception.

A retired barrister friend who is internationally respected and who also used to work with MI5 told me recently in writing “You are obviously marked by the police and you need to be very careful”. — Never a truer word spoken!

Every business now has to be on a digital computer system -- That computer system and the phone line attached to it is heavily and permanently monitored by cyber intel units working for this vile operation in three shifts a day every day of the year from various purposely built locations (data centres) and also some major military bases and designated cyber intel police and intel services operations locations, and these can be easily located through search engines in every country, worldwide. -- The only places left on earth untouched by these activities are those used by the rich and famous for private holidays, vast expanses of land that is privately owned by the rich and famous elites, or private islands they own....

Other than that the entire planet is now set up to act as one huge tracking and targeting grid system with a few pocketed “Exclusion Zones” where very wealthy people have homes, or the high ranking operational employees live; and by virtue of placement their closest neighbours (if not on ‘marked’ and on a police targeting list) will also enjoy the benefits of living in an ‘exclusion zone’ environment.

These zones are easily located on many streets where high level operatives live by an instant drop in targeting body sensations and tinnitus symptoms which is noticed as long as you are in front of or near to their properties, and these zones are also predominantly found in wealthy areas outside of cities which are mainly excluded by virtue of being wealthy and involved in freemasonry, which most of these people working at higher levels are.

The official (and unofficial private contractor) cyber intel communications monitoring units are VAST! -- We are talking entire office buildings, as well as purposely built structures with multiple football pitch sized rooms filled with rows of computer screens and hundreds of operatives working around the clock in three shifts seven days a week; and this has been in effect for decades, especially on certain military bases and also in underground government agency/military base facilities .

If a target / ‘marked’ person is entered onto a computer system or goes through a monitored call centre line for any reason at all, or makes a phone call to a private business it flags with the cyber intel units that are monitoring all the communications for that target and all businesses they contact, and the company ‘operatives’ working within those businesses who are controlled/handled by these sociopaths are then contacted and given specific instructions for how to deal with you going forward.

If you happen to go somewhere for help or a service where they don’t already have you ‘marked’ and flagged on their systems that person will then be contacted either before you get to talk to them or straight after you have been there (for whatever reason ... business, legal help, car insurance, a dental appointment, hairdressing, whatever) to ensure you are given substandard or no service at all, and if you do manage to get past this blockade the first time around and receive a proper service from them without any ‘interference’ you can be assured the next time you go it will be totally different because that person will either have been contacted and given specific instructions and a large amount of money as an incentive to mess you about/lie to you/lie about you/give you substandard or no service at all, or else they will have been transferred or you will simply be told they have ‘gone off work on sick leave indefinitely’ to prevent you getting any more help or a good service from them; and if that scenario is not effective enough that person will simply be told to direct you to another person or department to ensure you are ‘handled’ as per the planned targeting program set up for you by your main handlers, and they will always be EX top ranking police and military in charge of main ‘operations’ relating to you, and then working directly under them will be a main still-serving police handler who will also be a top ranking officer assigned to totally f*ck your life at every given opportunity and with an entire force at his disposal to assist him in his endeavours! - And they will always get assistance from other police forces should you move home or go away on holiday or to study!

We are all managed long term, and our lives and various interactions with people and life situations, even very often down to where we are living, are mapped out and pre-planned way ahead of time like a carefully orchestrated battle plan... often a year or sometimes two or three ahead of time. -- Every life situation of those who are ‘marked’ and heavily targeted is carefully orchestrated to ensure you are ‘directed’ and ‘steered’ in certain ways and situations to enable their pre-planned games to come into fruition with you at some point.

Yes I know - it all sounds like a crap movie plot but stay with me on this! —

And all this shit has happened to me on many occasions over the last few years since police and some of their military buddies/business partners decided I needed to pay for upsetting their apple cart by digging up some stuff I wasn’t meant to know about, especially with hairdressers! -- I now have to cut my own hair otherwise I end up being butchered, or if I do manage to find one that is not easily corrupted by these sociopaths they are gone the following month when I go back for a trim-- The last time I was able to go to the hairdresser without having my hair ruined for months was back in summer 2023 so I now just don’t bother after several years of being messed around in various locations around the UK!

I have also been made homeless back in early 2023 by housing authorities refusing to help me with accommodation when I returned to England after studying over in N Ireland for 6 months to get me into university back here in Cornwall. The authorities and the council’s own homeless section refused assistance despite my being registered as disabled, which by law ensures I should have been helped -- They simply told me to sleep in my car and didn’t even bother to tell me about the local housing association running a homeless centre just around the corner. It was actually the security guard working in the council offices at the front desk who very kindly told me about it after he realised I was being messed around purposely by council staff and his advice enabled me to sign up for a room there which was a nightmare in itself with all the junkies and alcoholics, but at least I only had to spend a few nights in my car which crippled my back!

And I was then threatened with homelessness again afterwards through no fault of my own in 2024 whilst living on a university campus here in Cornwall as a mature student which was very obviously done as part of ‘the targeting games’ as they insisted the cottage I was living in alone had to be immediately vacated as it was going to be handed back to the original owners and repurposed, but it never was and a few months after I was forced out it was again let to another mature student!

I am still blocked from getting any help with social housing as a continuation of those ‘games’ despite being on the housing register for over 3 years and I now don’t hold out any hope of ever being helped because I continued to gather evidence on these bastards!

I was also heartbreakingly forced to give up two of my dogs back in 2023 when I moved onto the university campus in September for my degree course. Two tiny rescue Chihuahuas who were with me for 12 years. That was down to the accommodation office staff at the university refusing to let me have them in the cottage I rented from them for a year whilst doing part of my degree and also despite them allowing me to keep my huge Ridgeback there! It was all part of the ‘stress games’ the targeting teams like to play to mess with people’s emotional balance. -- I am far too grounded and emotionally stable to be adversely affected by most of what they do and if they do get to me it is very short lived, which I am certain must really piss them all off!

The ongoing housing assistance blocking has enabled them to force me into moving to a tiny rural village miles from anywhere that is mostly inhabited by retired freemasons and which is over an hours drive away from my daughter and grandchildren so makes family time impossible as she is always working or studying for her nursing degree and by 7pm the children are in bed. — I miss them all terribly.

My current home (one of 11 in the last 9 years due to constant police targeting and harassment) is a very overpriced tiny 1 bed private rental surrounded by people who know exactly what is being done to me and my dog and even some who, on certain occasions, have actively participated in helping police to illegally harass me with false accusations, so I am now forced to carry dedicated recording equipment with me every time I leave my home to ensure no further lies can be told about either myself or my dog!

I am 60 years old, highly intelligent, nice to everyone, very spiritual, and in no way criminally minded, mentally ill, or anti-social, yet police seem obsessively determined to create bullshit files based around incredulous lies that if investigated would be seen exactly as such, but as a ‘marked’ target we have no power to force an official enquiry or to make them stop the harassment games they seem to revel in so much.

Targets/ ’Marked’ people are not permitted to relax or enjoy life, or to have the same benefits and standards of service that ‘non targets’ enjoy as part of their basic human rights to life. It is part and parcel of the targeting games they play with everyone on their very extensive lists. --

Even being able to get decent/honest vet treatment can be made impossible, and when this happens many targets and their poor pets have to endure months or sometimes years of agonising suffering before the pet eventually dies or has to be euthanised due to heavy targeting symptoms that can no longer be effectively managed with pain killers which the monsters will ensure are done in mostly short bursts over long periods of time to ensure maximum longevity of stress for you and your pet/s and for obvious entertainment values for them. -- Vets explanations for the ‘symptoms’ are often total BS and most of the time if it is really serious they will simply tell you they “Don’t know what’s causing it but here, have some more pain killers” as they hand you an enormous bill. --

The pets often end up being regularly injected with pain killers, anti-diarrhea injections, anti-vomiting injections etc. or repeated antibiotic injections for endless ear infections caused by yeast overgrowth from frequency modulations, and as we all know, everything injectable is now fully contaminated, so this simply exacerbates the targeting issues already being experienced by your pets.

The cruelty levels of these monsters is totally off the scale now, and no ‘normal’ human being would ever be capable of such actions against another living creature, be it human or animal.

The ‘beast system’ has very carefully and systematically vetted those at top levels for already-existing sociopathic and psychopathic tendencies for several decades -- especially in police, military, political, and medical circles and it is those same people who are now running this shit show at top management level as part of a vast and ever expanding Cyber Intelligence network comprising of police, government, military and private contractors who are mostly ex police and military.

This is a fact that has been spoken about over the last few years by various ex special services personnel both in the UK and in the US who are now speaking out about all this.

They are all mind mangled and behaviour modified by the endless stream of chemical compound contamination in their bodies, blood streams and brain tissues from affected food, water, and air supplies which has been in full operational swing since at least the 1970’s, and which are then further controlled and exacerbated by blanket frequency modulations from tower systems and satellites that cover the entire planet now since the Convid scam and which were also fully implemented in the 1970’s. -- THAT IS PROVEN SCIENTIFICALLY RESEARCHED & DOCUMENTED FACT.

The devastating health dangers and personality changing effects of the TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) microwave communications system as used in the UK from 2001 for police and emergency services operatives was repeatedly warned about by ex-British naval microwave expert and ex MI5 employee/spy debriefer Dr Barrie Trower as far back as 2006 in various interviews... one of which can be found on my page in my notes section posted in June 2026. -- I myself spent two hours with Barrie in mid-2024 at his home in Devon talking about all this, and much, much more.

He was shocked at how much I knew and that I was still alive to talk about it! He was also very concerned about what was being done to my dog and was very helpful in describing the types of frequency modulations that were being used to torture him relentlessly and which left large burns on his body, decimated his intestines, and regularly made him lame. Sadly the targeting was stepped up after my visit to see Barrie and my poor dog had to be euthanised just 4 weeks later after enduring 3 months of heavy targeting living on the university campus, which thankfully with Barrie’s help I managed to gather enough evidence for to prove how it was being done.

When life is not governed by compassion and conscience it eventually descends into degeneracy and psychopathy controlled by chaos and fear, and this is where we are today.

The targeting programs’ modus operandi is essentially exactly the same system as the ever-looming Digital ID control grid system that people are now so worried about.

China has it fully operational and the stories and videos now emerging are merely the tip of a much larger and much more disturbing issue. If you are deemed as a trouble maker, or don’t obey the rules, or don’t meet the ‘social credit score’ criteria because of disobedience your entire life is blacklisted and you can’t access your phone, your home, your banking, your money, emergency housing, shopping, or any services from government etc. — Sounds familiar right!

Life is blocked and cancelled without warning and people then have to rely on relatives to feed and house them — Those relatives then risk having the same done to them for helping.

TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT OF HUMANITY THROUGH A CYBER INTEL LED SURVEILLANCE CONTROL GRID SYSTEM.

I believe this ‘targeting program’ has all been used as one huge practice run and training ground for the eventual worldwide rollout of the real purpose of the DIGITAL ID program that all these brainwashed paedophilic career rapist psychopaths have already been involved with for their entire careers and who have made millions from everyone in the process through a vast network of side line businesses that have been operating in secret for over 40 years, with many of the worlds’ most prominent politicians, celebrities, and business leaders being involved too, and the stories had just begun to properly emerge when Epstein was suddenly found dead in his cell!

How convenient that the man who was involved with so many prominent names and organisations worldwide, and at grass roots level with every single aspect of all of these secret and vile operations, suddenly died as people began to expose what was going on behind thousands of closed doors!

Epstein was a huge part of this illegal targeting and torture network and that is clearly evidenced from some of the released files and emails he shared with prominent officials, politicians, celebrities, royals and business people worldwide. Not to mention his very obvious involvement with various intelligence services whom we all know are running this shit show!

And there were leaked videos too — one of which I stumbled upon in mid 2020 which as soon as I have the opportunity to retrieve from its safe keeping place I will post for everyone to see. It clearly shows the use of ‘internal’ frequency torture equipment being used by Epstein and some other men on a young girl who is naked and tied down to the floor with arms and legs apart on his island. I knew exactly what I was seeing so kept the video safe for later exposure.

The last five decades have been a slow and very intentional transition into dystopia that many tried to warn humanity about as far back as the 1930’s!

ALL women’s and also male/female sex abuse charities are involved with the sociopaths running these programs and will not help anyone who is listed as ‘marked’ / targeted. They will simply gaslight or refuse you assistance quoting ‘constraints on finances or legal resources’ -- They are all government funded so must obey the rules, and those rules clearly state nobody who is ‘marked’ / targeted has human rights.

A reminder here about my comment at the top of this post in relation to what my retired barrister friend told me recently about my being ‘marked’ by police…

95%+ of all police are involved in some way in these vile practices and those that aren’t know exactly what’s being done to people quite illegally and they simply keep their mouths shut to avoid being sacked, bullied, or targeted themselves!

I can guarantee you that well over two thirds of all those involved right across the board, including those recruited from within local communities, are fully aware of the extent of the mental and physical torture, terrorisation, illegal harassment and character assassination that targeted / ‘marked’ people are subjected to, often on a daily basis and for many, many years until they either die from sheer exhaustion and the many physical ailments that occur due to the never ending frequency modulation onslaught or else they reach a point where they physically just can’t take it anymore and commit suicide to find release.

Thankfully I will never give in and intend to see justice, for all of us!

Everyone involved is paid on differing scales depending on what their involvement is and also depending on what their level of control is with other team members, but mostly all are paid vast amounts of money, some with foreign investments worth hundreds of thousands. (I found some of them!).

There are billions available for financing all the various teams, operations, objectives, scenarios, not to mention all the property rentals needed for setting up the aforementioned operations, often on a long-term basis.

And interestingly, from what I have discovered from talking to an ex police officer who was married to a now ex RAF officer who was unceremoniously given early retirement and a severance package instead of his expected promotion after discovering 8 billion pounds worth of military funding going to unnamed private contractors for an unnamed reason after being asked to perform some audits, it appears the financing for all of the thousands of targeting program operations is being earmarked from military funding sources acquired from the government via public taxes!

Strangely, or not depending on your viewpoint, that same RAF officer who discovered the anomalies surrounding those missing billions suddenly developed turbo lung cancer after being relieved of his post!

This in short and if correct, means we have all been forced to pay, through our taxes, for our own torture and torment and that of our families for decades. —

Again, this sounds familiar doesn’t it!

The men and women involved at the top of the ladder for these crimes against humanity have been living in luxury at our expense for decades. The myriad of sideline businesses that have been created off the back of people being illegally surveilled and tormented inside their own homes, and indeed everywhere else they go until they finally drop dead is mammoth, as are the amounts of money being made by them which runs into the multi millions and most of it is being hidden in offshore investments and property portfolios. (Again, I found some of it!).

How can a UK police officer on a salary of £57,000 - £80,000 a year possibly afford to live in a mortgage free home, send all their kids to university, have a million pound yacht moored in an expensive Cornish harbour all year here in the UK, have a mortgage free £million+ holiday home in Portugal or Italy or Florida, have a boat moored permanently there as well, have cars at both homes, and also own a large portfolio of rental properties in both the UK and abroad AND have spare money to also invest hundreds of thousands in various offshore companies?

Because they are involved on a career long basis in the targeting programs and all the other sideline businesses that surround it, including but not limited to:-

Sex trafficking and related websites.

Prostitution and brothels.

Voyeuristic sex websites with content created and gathered solely from illegally spying on people inside their own homes, many of whom are students, and many of said properties these sociopaths part-own along with other operatives they are in partnership with as part of a large number of tax dodging companies they are all involved with to launder their dirty monies

Drug dealing and supply.

Illegal immigration.

Protection money rackets.

Harassment and gangstalking team management.

Blackmail.

Etc. etc. etc.

The list is long and disturbing but we can also now be certain that they have also always been involved with the rape gangs that are now being exposed here in the UK thanks to Rupert Lowe and Restore Britain, and it appears as though the main bulk of which sprang up at the same time that the TETRA police radio communications encrypted network system was brought into being back in 2001 -- Same timeline, same areas, and we now know through devastating victim testimonies and whistleblowers coming forward that police and government have consistently and repeatedly refused point blank to investigate due to their own involvement.

Some girls AND their parents have testified that police officers were actually taking children as young as 12 from their homes and driving them to Muslim rape gang homes so they could have ‘first go’ themselves whilst filming it. Others have testified that police officers were called by Muslim rapist gang members whilst on duty so they could come to have ‘First dibs’ on victims whilst filming it (‘First dibs’ = rape them first).

Some girls were subjected to being raped by DOGS whilst it was being filmed live-stream and the men watching took bets on whether the dogs would rape them or not.

THAT IS MILITARY PRACTICE WITH FREQUENCY MODULATION EQUIPMENT.

The Chinese fully admit to using frequency modulation equipment to train, control and command their own military and police dogs since 2016 without the need for verbal command.

My question to the UK military last year regarding this equipment and its use in the UK was totally ignored, and the UK police federation simply denied all knowledge of this equipment when I wrote to them at the same time, which is just ridiculous ! —

If the Chinese have been openly using it with their own force dogs since 2016 they must have been experimenting with it for a good few years previously and there is simply no way the UK forces have not been playing around with it for a lot longer — they are therefore keeping its use in this country totally classified. — The question we should be asking is Why?

A dog will NOT naturally have sex without first being brain chemical receptor stimulated by the female dogs’ hormones/pheromones which causes an electrical frequency nerve response to stimulate an erection and the movement of thrusting. --

Hormone scent must be recognised to enable the brain chemical receptor to activate the particular frequency required to stimulate the neural pathways and nerve centre reaction.

Every single bodily function in all living creatures requires a corresponding frequency - everything is frequency/electrical signal.

It needs stimulation of the brain chemical receptor and response mechanisms that follow that stimulation. NERVE SIGNALS / FREQUENCY from brain chemical release.

A human does NOT have the same scent or the ability to create the chemical brain reaction thereof in the dog that is needed for it to become aroused and ready for mating.

Animals (except chimpanzees) are NOT sexually aroused like humans… EVER.

We have all heard previous testimony from prisoners held by military in various locations around the world who were subjected to the same type of disgusting and degenerate torture methods using dogs...

this behaviour CANNOT be achieved without the corresponding chemical brain receptor response from pheromones which ultimately causes a FREQUENCY BRAIN CHEMICAL RECEPTOR REACTION that stimulates the nerve centres and emotional and physical response needed to perform this action of erection for the purposes of mating between dogs.

It is my belief that those poor girls/children were purposely subjected to being raped by dogs for the benefit of deranged, deviant and psychopathic police and military monsters/rapists who are also involved in the targeting programs and who derive pleasure form torturing people in the vilest ways for sport and illegal video website revenues.

It is also my firm belief that frequency modulation equipment was used for this purpose to artificially stimulated the dogs brains to cause them to want to mate with those poor tethered screaming and terrified children.

There is no other explanation for dogs behaving this way at all, but especially on a repeated basis; and we already know from victim and whistleblower testimonies that police have been heavily involved in these rape gangs for decades which is why they were never investigated.

Exactly the same as all the police officers who are involved in destroying peoples lives by targeting them with lies and organised harassment. — Its all connected to the same groups of people - I am certain of this fact and it needs to be thoroughly investigated and exposed...

As a survivor of their sick behaviours myself back in 2019 when I was kidnapped from my car by police involved in targeting me after I gathered evidence on them and some military personnel for involvement in illegal sex websites, amongst other criminal activities, I know only too well just how powerful some of them are when it comes to ensuring nothing ever gets out and also that incredulous lies are invented to cover their tracks!

I was held in a disused building overnight and physically and mentally tortured on film before then being driven to a hospital 30 miles away the following morning terrified, bruised and disoriented. I was illegally hospitalised to frighten me into silence but was never entered onto the hospital computer system as a patient and I have official documents to prove this fact. In short, they had me tied down to a pool table in a games room and gang raped, sodomised with a pool cue, tortured, and then lied about in fabricated records to cover it all up and it was all done at the hands and behest of the corrupt police sociopaths who have destroyed my entire life over the last 21 years since I started asking questions they didn’t want asked.

And I am still asking those questions today, only now I have evidence by the bucket load to go with them all — I just need somebody honest who is willing to investigate instead of lying.

I am utterly disgusted at the sheer scale of all of this, and of the fact that it has all been purposely kept secret by police officers and politicians and social workers etc. for decades. The victims of these vile psychopathic creatures are subjected to horrors that even films cannot depict sufficiently to make people realise what it is like to live through this hell day after day without any support at all. My heart goes out to all those poor girls and indeed their families.

Frankly, men like this being able to sit in positions of authority and have sway over peoples’ lives and their perceived and presumed safety & security is totally unacceptable in today’s society.

People need to be made aware of exactly what has been going on all these years and who exactly is responsible for helping to cover it all up for so long.

Somebody needs to act -- and soon, for the good of all.