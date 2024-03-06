For anyone who doesn’t know what “THE WANK BANK” is, & there will be many…. here is the shortest description of all the different facets for it that I can give to ensure you walk away from reading this post with a very clear picture of what, & more importantly who is involved with it. Their names can be found in my other posts… & part two will give a full description of exactly how I came to know all of this information.

The Wank Bank is a network of websites, often & mostly, voyeuristic websites, containing hundreds of thousands of illegally captured videos & images of adults & children alike who are going about their daily lives in what is meant to be the sanctity & privacy of their own homes.

These criminally obtained images are also being captured in hotels, universities, colleges, schools, gyms, changing rooms, salons, sunbed & sauna facilities, public transport, public swimming pools, on beaches with CCTV, in fact anywhere & everywhere with CCTV, & of course, in shops.

There are hundreds of thousands of covert cameras everywhere you would never imagine them being placed, & most of them are so tiny you don’t even notice them.

Public use toilets is a favourite hiding place for the voyeurs toys, as are gym changing rooms, sunbed salons, & sports centres.

Pinhole cameras are invisible to the naked eye unless you are trained & looking specifically for them & have with the right equipment, or are lucky enough to have your head unexpectedly right in front of one as the light hits the miniscule lens … as I did in 2019!

Some of the daily footage uploaded to The Wank Bank isn’t even even being captured through CCTV or spycams, but from military drones, police drones, military & police helicopters, satellite, & military grade google earth.

Military drones & satellites are now equipped with heat seeking equipment, thermal imagery software & with millimetre wave technology that sees through seven walls right into your bedrooms. Just like the Xray machines we have to walk through at airports & in government buildings…The same equipment that sees everything inside your bags as you go through the boarding process at airports. Nothing is left out.

This is the same technology that caused a stink several years ago when it was released for public use at airports (After of course being used for military & intelligence services purposes for at least 15 to 20 years beforehand!). The stink was caused when people complained that walking through the scanners was allowing the persons sitting in front of the monitor screens to see completely through their clothes to their naked bodies, effectively undressing them as they walked through it.

A ruling was then passed to ensure that the screenings were done via computer & that any suspicious articles found to be on the person walking through the scanner would be picked up by the computer program & an alarm raised to inform the staff to pull you to one side for a proper pocket pull out procedure!

The scanners we walk through in government buildings are also using millimetre waves but to a lesser sensitivity… if the alarm sounds we are then hand scanned with a separate tool & made to relieve ourselves of offending articles until it stops beeping… All very innocent….but nothing like what the intelligence Services & Military are using to spy on us in our homes. Aiming this equipment into someone’s home, or anywhere for that matter, can undress them in all situations & in all rooms, effectively rendering them naked…. children in baths, people on toilets… couples in bed…. teenagers undressing…. its all captured & uploaded to the Wank Bank for sharing on dedicated web pages. We are all effectively being made to walk around our homes naked…. without ever needing to undress!

Some people have huge fan bases going back years without ever knowing that their entire lives have been captured on camera… Its where the idea for the film “The Truman Show” really came from! Life under a lens… there’s a lot more to this but that’s for another post as its late & I want to get this finished.

Police officers are also in possession of this equipment for the use of drug enforcement & anti terrorist units etc. But it is all being misused for nefarious purposes & we are all being uploaded to dirty little web pages attached the “The Wank Bank.” Some of its biggest subscribers…yes there is a membership fee & a pay per download for a lot of the video footage, are police & military. Its invitation only, like the Masons! Oh, & its run by Masons!… 33 degree’rs…

We are all simply “Entertainment” unless we have enough money to ensure our privacy rights, or have the right connections, or work for these sick freaks, or are related to them & have been given free passage, so to speak!

It started back in the late 1970’s with the intelligence services rolling out all kinds of goodies to spy on people with inside buildings, & then in their homes… Nothing new really as people were expected to be monitored if they were criminals or terrorists!

Specialised anti terrorist units from the intelligence Services in London would set up microphones & cameras aimed at peoples homes, usually from the property next door or opposite, or sometimes both. This also applied to major anti drug units & Major crime units staking out underworld criminals…. But again, this was not a blanket roll-out for average joes who weren’t committing any crimes or mixing with any major criminals….. UNTIL the 1980’s… when things took a different turn with certain members of the British intelligence services who were watching a certain Libyan family in Sussex on a 24hr, 7 day a week basis. Their equipment also got an upgrade & they were using the electrical wiring inside homes & buildings to monitor conversation & sounds…this is where things got interesting!

Our Police & Intel Services discovered voyeurism… They worked in 3 shifts daily, 7 days a week, monitoring the entire lives of certain people in their homes. Terrorists, IRA, Dissidents, Libyan nationals & their families, visiting middle eastern families, major drug dealers, underworld criminals, the Mafia, anyone & everyone…

Not only were they now able to monitor every single sound inside the homes, businesses, Hotel rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, & offices of everyone they were staking out & investigating, but they also began to realise that they had private access to the sex lives of those people, & it was all being recorded 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

They began to share their sound recordings, & even footage where cameras had been installed. Often cameras were installed even when they didn’t need to be, purely to capture the images to go with the sound. This then moved on from a bunch of intel, police & security services personnel getting off on what they were listening to in the recordings captured inside the homes of their ‘Targets’, to sharing their recordings with colleagues, friends, anyone standing in the police bar at Hastings police station in the early 80’s! (it no longer has that bar!)

Their voyeuristic thirst then turned into sharing that footage on computers…which of course were up & running long before the public had access to their facilities. Then came the web.

Certain members of the intelligence services that were stationed in Sussex during the late 70’s & early 80’s were responsible for starting this sordid voyeurism business. It quickly turned from being a “Hey have a listen to this it sounds fucking great”, to “Hey, have a look at this, isn’t she great in bed, lets get blokey up the road to run us off a few copies on Betamax, we can sell these, the guys in the police station are friends with him they can get him to do it for us.”

The voyeuristic content they were illegally capturing was then formatted into videos & distributed… Then the business ideas poured in & they were then setting these things up everywhere there was a person of interest who had young & pretty women around them….

The internet took off & so did their porn business. They had people in their homes making love to each other who had no idea they were being captured voyeuristically & who were then turned into porn stars without ever being informed it was happening. Imagine… people acting naturally with no inhibitions & all natural sounds…. A money spinner extraordinaire.

Money shots every time! The Wank Bank was truly born.

Todays Wank Bank is overseen by the retired intel & police operatives from that era, who are still raking in the profits from spying on people in the privacy of their homes….Only now they have far more sophisticated equipment at their disposal to do it & people are being broadcast illegally in every room of their homes 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days of the year… Even children.

Not only that, The Wank Bank is also used for distributing images & video captured by the teams of Police intel services & psyops units who are hired to target certain individuals… “TI’s” … many of whom have spent their lives under the voyeuristic microscope without ever realising it was happening. They have served as entertainment, usually sexually, for many years until they have reached an age where they are no longer pulling in the audiences for the sex shows & so are then instead shifted across to the “physical & mental torture games rooms”, but they are still live broadcast from their homes, only this time the game is different & the audience is a different breed of animal…

A entire internet business has been developed by the intelligence services officers & senior police officers from the 1970’s, 80’s & 90’s who are running this sordid little venture. They have catered for every sick taste imaginable. The business is a multi million pound gold mine… It encompasses the equipment used for spying on terrorists, governments, criminals etc. & also the equipment that was developed for torture & interrogation purposes which is based on frequency weapons. These weapons can alter the way a person thinks, acts, feels & responds. It can control all bodily functions & all thought processes. It can make you sleepy, horny, turned off, on, angry, fearful, anxious, happy, scared, depressed, hungry, excited, nervous, it can give you constipation, extreme dry skin, extreme & sudden hair loss, tooth ache , migraines, tooth loss, heart attacks, angina, brain tumours, rapid onset aggressive cancers, weight gain, bloating, weight loss, muscle cramps that are crippling, bone loss, arthritis symptoms, & hundreds of other illness symptoms… It has been successfully used in war zones countless times to affect the opposing side. the Russians were experimenting with it extensively in the 1970’s. It all stems from Nikola tesla’s work in the late 1800’s!

The Wank Bank now incorporates everything sick in this world & the men who oversee its contents & distribution…. Porn, Voyeurism, Peadophilia, Snuff, Torture, Harassment , Humiliation, Human Rights Violations, Interrogation, Even Mind Control through the use of the frequency equipment which has been well documented & also used in the field in war zones to successfully affect the enemy & cause complete surrender…. IRAQ operation desert storm...

There is nothing that these men will not do for the right amount of money. If you are rich you can pay them to do anything to another human being & it will all be captured on camera & in audio & provided to an audience online via The Wank Bank & the men who run its contents. They also run offshoot private websites for certain individuals who are being tortured for vast sums of money…. All these websites are huge money spinners with hundreds of thousands of fans.

How do I know this…. because my ex husband was one of the Libyans being watched in the 1980’s in Sussex. I lived with him from the age of 16. That’s when the intel services first started illegally filming & recording me inside my home, & it never stopped. I was told in 2019 about everything when an old acquaintance who was close friends with some of Hastings’ CID officers confessed he had been shown footage of me in the bedroom & bathroom of the house I shared with the Libyan & repeated conversations he had heard me having… I was horrified.

Some of the men who have watched my life on camera & in sound format have spent their entire careers violating me without my ever knowing it was happening, up until 5 years ago when everything changed….

This full story is covered in another post… Bent Coppers… The Kidnap-The Rape-The Gaslighting.

I had a bitter ten year custody battle with my ex husband which I eventually won outright with no access allowed for him or his family… That ended in 2001…

His father, a very wealthy Libyan national who was selling secrets to the British Government to aid in the take down of Gaddafi, & who was doing so via the same team of intel officers who had been previously spying on the entire family during the 70’s & 80’s & then me for the few years I was living with his son, paid a million pounds to have me completely destroyed for shaming his son in court during our final custody hearing & for winning! That dreadful family abused my daughter…. the police & intel services KNEW she was being abused & helped them continue the joint custody because the father of my ex husband was helping them to secure the take down of not only Gaddafi, but of Libya itself, to ensure the county’s entire infrastructure was destroyed at the same time as Gaddafi’s rule. Leaving nothing but chaos… which is what still remains today!

The Wank Bank, along with the majority of our government ministers, police officers, intelligence services personnel, & military services personnel needs to be shut down. They are all sick, greedy, deviant, predators. & our children & grandchildren will never be either safe or free whilst they remain in power.