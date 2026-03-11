This is for anyone who is involved with Alternative Therapies including healing - mediumship/clairvoyance - or who has family or friends that are ‘gifted’ …

It will also be interesting for a lot of ‘targeted individuals’ as they are already aware of how the military machine has involved itself very deeply in all of this and much, much more!

This information will come in two separate posts… for reasons mentioned at the end.

I spent nearly two years researching this myself as I am a healer and clairvoyant with 30+ years experience and come from a long line of them… (Irish roots). I wanted definitive proof that what I had found was, in fact, correct.

I discovered in early 2023 that mediums/clairvoyants, and also healers were being ‘interfered’ with by rogue ‘frequency modulations’ whilst giving readings/messages and/or healing for people and decided to investigate this phenomenon fully so attended two different ‘spiritualist churches’ in Cornwall (UK) every weekend for almost two years so I could study everything about the mediums working on their circuits and how they interacted with the audiences when ‘contacting’ spirit to give them messages.

What I found was shocking.

I actually got messages given to me 9 out of every 10 visits and this has NEVER happened before. Even other regular church goers were becoming frustrated at my ability to receive messages almost every weekend and often with the very same mediums on the ‘platform’ at both churches in different parts of Cornwall. Also, the lady that was coming with me to those weekend meetings every Saturday and Sunday became very resentful as she was desperate for contact.

There was a reason for my ‘enhanced’ contact but I will go into that in another post which will refer to this for continuity once I have published it as it covers the military aspect of all this which I don’t have time to include here today.

I have attended spiritualist churches since childhood, and for the same person to receive messages nearly every time they go is impossible simply due to the nature of the communications coming through and the sheer number of spirit entities that attempt to connect to people in the audiences! — Imagine a room packed with people shoulder to shoulder and it gives you an idea of how many come forward trying to communicate with those still on this plane of experience.

Other people began to notice it and certain mediums began to avoid my gaze in an effort NOT to connect with me as they only have a short amount of time on the platform to connect with the audience and it became obvious that I appeared to be monopolising every weekend session! — I felt very guilty but needed to attend because I was researching.

The messages I kept receiving from all the mediums were almost always identical in their content and indeed WHO was allegedly coming forward to communicate with me, which again is impossible over such an extended period of time (almost 2 years in total) and they mainly discussed my father and his father (whom he did not know and actually hated due to the fact that he was born illegitimately and was the product of a rape whilst his mother was in service as a chamber maid to the household of The Earl of Dudley in 1924). I even had one medium tell me my father and grandfather were best friends when alive and were still very close in spirit and were trying to help me from the other side with various pieces of ‘advice’!

That medium is very well known in the South West of the UK and is normally very good…. he was unknowingly “compromised” and then became very nervous around me which I will discuss in detail in the accompanying post which will be entitled “Trip The Light Fantastic 2”

The recurring ‘messages’ ALL tried to persuade me to ‘‘Write letters and try to get your case heard’’ or to instruct me to do certain things that would definitely have been very detrimental to my investigations against Devon and Cornwall police and the military down here whom I have been gathering evidence against for the last 7 years due to police harassment and targeting campaigns spanning at least 20 years.

One medium, whom I have a lot of respect for, actually described me being shot at in 2022 in one of ‘their’ efforts to silence me, which occurred on a bus and in front of 6 witnesses! That medium stopped halfway through the message she was giving me at Camborne spiritualist church in September 2023 and stated “I need to see you afterwards as I cannot give this information to you publicly here…please stay behind”.

Afterwards she sat with me and stated “Do you have a gun?” to which I replied “No of course not, why?”

She then went on to describe the shooting, obviously thinking it had not happened yet. I was then told that police were involved and I was in grave danger. She spoke to me for about ten minutes then I interrupted her to tell her what had already occurred and she then said “You need to come to see me privately for a reading” and we arranged a day the following week…

When I arrived at her home we had a cup of tea then went to sit in her summerhouse in the garden for the reading…. I told her that I was a healer and medium and was looking forward to what she was about to tell me…. We did not discuss anything else.

She began talking after the connection was established and within seconds she got my father through but was then connected to another spirit that she could not place and neither could I. —- She began to warn me of impending danger and started to talk of police harassment and that “they were trying to destroy me” — This went on for roughly ten minutes and then she began to give me precise info on what police were planning to do to me and then suddenly her head dropped to one side and she stopped talking, looked frightened, and then stated “I feel very strange — my connection is being interfered with — wait a minute please — someone is blocking my contact with my guide — I am being made to feel like I am having a stroke — we have to stop I’m sorry I cannot continue.”

We went back into the house and sat with another cup of tea whilst I explained the entire situation to her of what had been going on passively since 2005 and very heavily since 2017 with police targeting me etc…. I told her about the kidnap and rape arranged by police officers here in Cornwall in early 2019 and all the records fraud etc. that accompanied it when they attempted to cover everything up to stop me having anyone arrested.

We also discussed the fact that I had completed a level 3 degree in Swedish Massage over in Northern Ireland in 2022 so that I could enrol at Falmouth university back in Cornwall in September 2023 as a mature student to study journalism so I could expose my information…. I was ultimately blocked from that course and every other course that had the journalism lecturers on it after completing a very successful interview with one of the journalist lecturers in which I discussed all my research and was then told by him that I was “lucky to be alive and would never find a journalist to print my information as it was classified and all media coverage is blocked by freemasons”— I then had to enrol on the tv and film production course instead so I could at least learn how to make a documentary, but only did the first year as I was needed for babysitting duties so my daughter could finish her nursing degree.

The medium then said that “I should definitely pursue the uni course and that I would definitely get my case into court and would win. She also said it would be a female journalist that would break my story and a female judge that would oversee the court proceedings”.

She reiterated her concerns for my safety and said that spirit would look after me but I needed to be very careful.

When I saw her at the church a couple of months later (the mediums do church circuits where they attend on platform every 6 to 8 weeks or so, unless they stand in for another medium who cannot keep the date), she was very friendly but avoided connecting with me and I could see that ‘they’ tried twice on that occasion to force her to talk to me and she was visibly disturbed by it and it stopped her connection to other people so I left the room!

Another regularly attending medium was also hugely interfered with every time I attended meetings and he was also repeatedly directed towards connecting with me and was visibly disturbed by it to the point of being physically affected….

I also then began to realise that everyone’s messages were being interfered with and that I was picking up the original communication BEFORE the mediums and also realised that what they were then giving to audience members was NOT what was originally coming through…. and there are just ‘split seconds’ between the original communication and the medium voicing what they are then interpreting/hearing/seeing etc.

It became more and more apparent as the weeks and months went by every weekend that I was correct in my observations. Audience members were confused by some of the interpretations coming from the mediums and at times I interjected from the back of the room with the correct information which was then fully accepted as correct from the audience member so I knew 100% I was right about the interference and that all mediums were being compromised.

A few of the mediums also insisted I should be up on the platform giving messages and one tried very hard to get me to do so whilst in session, which I refused!

It was a wild 2 years as far as my research into the military machine and its very deep interest in spirituality goes….

How many people in the public eye are well known for relying on mediums for advice?…… princess Diana was a huge fan from the 1980’s and right up until she was murdered in 1997, as are many celebs. How many of those mediums do you think are being compromised by military frequency equipment that very few people know anything about as yet?

I then joined a clairvoyance training circle at one of those churches to see if I could glean any more information for exactly what was going on as I KNEW the ‘interference’ was definitely military experiment program based as they have been involved with various programs surrounding telepathy, healing, empathic connections, remote viewing, and mediumship etc. since the 1930’s and it was all very well documented in the 1980’s.

I didn’t stay in that group for long as there was an ex RAF officer involved who is set to take over the running of that church once the old aged female medium who runs it gets too old…. He has very obviously been in the military training programs…. I will discuss him in more detail in the 2nd part of this post as mentioned above.

My suspicions were further accelerated in this regard when one of the churches advertised a weekend event with a man who was billed as “one of the most famous mediums and healers in the UK”… one who also spent years working on experiments with the British military and makes no secret of that fact! — I will bomb-drop his name in part 2.

I was intrigued by the advertisement for this famous medium who I had never heard of, as by that point I was totally aware of the fact that the spiritual movement has been completely and devastatingly infiltrated at grass roots level so I paid the £79 fee for one evening of what was billed as “Trance mediumship where the medium will ‘connect you to your loved ones and give physical evidence of life on the other side’.” — and also for the following day of “Learning how to properly connect to your healing guides whilst in trance”

I have been a fully trained healer with clairvoyance also for 30+ years so I already know how to do that but wanted to see what this man was all about and why that particular church was so heavily promoting him and why they had him back every year with the church committee singing his praises so loudly…

Well, what I witnessed blew me away, but NOT in a good way at all, and that was when I knew 100% that I was right in my suspicions AND my researched observations and experiences over the previous year of attending those two churches.

The Event—

There was a 4ft wide round teepee type flimsy collapsible tent set up on one side of the room with the zip closure undone to reveal a plain wooden armed dining chair inside it, and ten chairs were then arranged in a semi-circle facing the tent.

There was a small dim lamp beside the chair placed on the right side of the tent as you looked at it that one of the church committee members sat on, and I sat myself next to her as it was as close as I could get to the tent and I wanted to ensure a good view!

There was also an LED fairy light rope placed around the skirting boards that very dimly emitted just enough light to see vague shadows and this was also controlled by the committee member at various prompts from the medium during the trance-mediumship display ‘theatrical performance’!

We were banned from having bags or phones or recording equipment.

I KNEW this was going to be a waste of money but wanted to see for myself how bad things have got with compromised churches and military psyops so it was money well spent and I wasn’t disappointed, in fact I was totally shocked at what I witnessed in its absurdity!

More proof that the “convid jabs” have totally vaporised everyone’s ability to think properly and discern truth from bullshit — Just as planned.

We entered the very dimply lit room and sat around in a semi circle on the chairs carefully arranged so they all faced the tent at a safe distance…

To my bemusement, the “famous medium” walked into the room looking like an oversized kid in a teddy bear suit as he was dressed in a very thick sherpa fleece onesie which had a zip closure all the way up the front.

He was already sweating when he introduced himself to everyone that didn’t already know him, the room was already very warm, and I had a hard time stifling my amusement at this farcical performance. — Lets remember here that I was born in 1965 and grew up around genuine mediums and healers as my aunt was a medium, my mother and several family members were also ‘gifted’ and from 1996 I was a fully trained healer myself so I know what is genuine and what is NOT.

This ‘medium’ charlatan then requested ‘audience sitters’ to assist him in “Tying him down to the arms and legs of the chair inside the tent using plastic zip ties” and he unfortunately picked ME as one of two people to do it— THAT was his first mistake — well that, coupled with taking £79 off me under false pretences!

As I pulled the two arm ties closed as tight as I could, I noticed he was holding his arms and ankles slightly away from the chair so as to leave himself wiggle room inside the very thick sherpa fleece onesie he wore for this comical event.

The other person and I then sat back down, the committee member sitting next to me zipped up the flimsy pop-up tent and then she dimmed the lights down to total blackness before we were told by her that the medium would now be “Connecting with his guides and would ‘speak in their voice’ once the connection was established”.

We were also told that the “spirit” coming through him to communicate would communicate with each of us separately and that we should “Not be frightened if we were touched by the spirit and definitely should not try to touch it ourselves or scream as it would break the connection.”

THIS I HAD TO SEE!….

An idiot con-man impersonating a genuine medium whilst dressed in an impossibly thick sherpa fleece teddy bear suit and sitting inside a flimsy teepee pop-up tent whilst zip tied to a chair pretending to bring spirit communicators through to a room full of seemingly sane and intelligent people who had parted with hard cash to be taken the piss out of on a grand scale!

The performance began 5 seconds later with the tent rustling around as if something was trapped inside and trying to get out… The room was in complete darkness so nothing could be seen, but we then heard a strange squeaking voice mumbling something or other..

0oooooh, the tension in the air was NOT palpable!

I have very sensitive hearing and could clearly hear his fleece teddy bear suit zip being undone as the tent was being rather violently shaken from inside to give the impression that “spiritual things” were happening!

Next up the tent’s zip closure was heard… a few seconds of silence followed before an audience member gasped, then another, then another…. Then someone said “Oh, I can feel it touching me” —

Then it was my turn! — I felt someone standing in front of me trying not to breathe too heavily and a ‘stale warm air smell’ accompanied that feeling as a very sweaty hand then brushed lightly over my right knee … that sweaty hand then immediately brushed back over my knee as if not sure what it was touching—-

I will explain what occurred here so you have a better understanding of exactly when I knew 100% this idiot and the church were in league for this con job, as that the church, and indeed many others around the UK that are all affiliated to the Spiritualists National Union organisation (SNU) keep having him back every year to do this very same thing.——

I had NOT shaved my legs for 3 days at that point in time and had spikey hairs all around my knees as a result! —— The ‘medium’ was introduced to all of us and us to him after he was tied to the chair inside the tent, and this was done so he cold memorise who was who, where they were sitting in relation to the tent, and whether they were male or female.——- His excuse for it was “to hear our voices and make a connection” which is bullshit basically, as I can connect to anyone anywhere without hearing them speak or knowing their name, even to the point of seeing all the way into their childhood, any abuses suffered, injuries, traumas, illnesses, and even body types and shapes etc etc. and when giving distant healing I can go ‘inside’ their bodies with the light to the exact place that needs the energies, even down to cellular level when needed—-

So — I had fully established within less than two minutes of this farce beginning, that it was all a complete con-job.—-

Back to ‘my turn’ — As this sweaty hand brushed past my right knee, then immediately came back again to repeat the finger brush across it, I realised that he must have been thrown off by the spikey hairs and momentarily thought “But that is meant to be a woman sitting there but the leg feels hairy like a mans” so he repeated the finger brush to make sure before then touching the committee member sat next to me then returning to the tent, which we all knew had happened as the tent’s zip was heard reclosing.

The LED strip light placed around the rooms’ skirting board was then turned on by the committee member as everyone spoke about what they had felt. We spoke for around 1 minute before there was a faint mumble from the tent to turn the lights back down and the committee member stated some “Psychic drawing” would now be done for us by the mediums guides and that we again should not be frightened if we were touched”.

REMEMBER that at the start the medium was introduced to us all as we sat facing him and our names, faces, positions etc. logged and memorised.

Again there was a fierce rattling and shaking inside the tent for around 30 to 40 seconds before the tent zip was heard and paper was heard rustling on the floor in front of the circle of chairs in the pitch darkness.

That went on for roughly 1.5 minutes before the tent rustled again, the zip closed, and the lights then went back on… including the dim lamp this time too!

The committee member stood up and gathered up the three sheets of A3 paper and the pencil beside them as she handed out the sheets to the attendees to examine.

Several members noted their names written on the paper with unidentifiable scrawlings next to them which in their excitement/deranged zombified brain manipulation state they exclaimed “MUST be communications from dead family members”!

My take on it all — No love, he was wearing night vision goggles and drew some mindless shit on a piece of paper whilst pretending to be a spirit entity for you to marvel at!

By this point I was ready to walk out and demand a full refund but wanted to see it through to the end as I had also paid for the next days “Healing tuition event” with him and also had a feeling that the evenings events were going to get even more absurd — and boy was I right!

With that ridiculous performance out of the way, we then moved on to the next phase of the “theatricals” ——

Once again the lights were turned completely off leaving us in total darkness. The tent began to shake violently and I again heard the teddy bear suit being quietly unzipped at the same time as the tent zip.

I waited with anticipation as a weird sounding voice began talking in completely nonsensical sentences before then calling us over to the tent one by one…

One person would go to the tent entrance which was partly unzipped… lights still off — That person could then be heard responding to being “touched by spirit” and allegedly being told it was one of their family members touching them.

Then it was my turn! —- A very warm stale air smell emanated from the tent which I found very unpleasant as I approached it after hearing my name being squeaked at me.— I was told in that squeaky whispered ‘spirit’ voice “Come closer Christina and give me your hand”.— I reached my left hand out toward the opening of the tent and felt my way up the open zip to be met with a very sweaty hand touching my knuckles and stating “I am your mum, I have missed you so much, I love you.”

And that was it…. I was then directed to re-take my seat as things went quiet for a minute.

I can tell you now with all certainty that if that had been my mother coming through she would have slapped that idiot right off his chair before telling me to get my money back!

I was tempted at that point to get up and walk over to turn the wall lights on but resisted the temptation and I am SO glad I did because this next bit was just f**king outrageous in its absurdity and obvious fakery —-

The committee member spoke softly and told people to calm down and compose themselves as some had been emotional after being led to believe their dead relatives had been stroking their hands and speaking to them through this charlatan in a teddy bear suit.—-

There was another violent shaking of the tent and again the zip closure could be heard opening on it — and this was followed by a faint rustling of tent fabric and then a faint thud.— The medium then whispered for the committee member sitting next to me and the tent to “turn just the low LED strip lights on around the skirting board” which made the room barely illuminated enough to see a shadow move, and we then entered the next and final phase of the evenings’ rather expensive and 2nd rate theatrical con-job.

The room was again very dimly illuminated followed by immediate GASPS from the other attendees—— well, from all except me and one other… the wife of another church goer with whom I often chatted about healing and clairvoyance training, as her husband had recently joined that churches training mediumship circle. (I will write more on that in a different post which will also talk about the military role in all this bullshit).

I was aghast at what I was looking at in that ridiculous pop-up tent and could not believe what I was, as an intelligent person with over 30 years experience under my belt as a trained healer and clairvoyant, being expected to believe was ‘genuine spirit communication’ from an allegedly genuine medium who boasts freely about being the most experimented on medium in the UK, military wise.. He states the military used his gifts for many years of experiments and training! (bullshit)

What I was witnessing was a very bad impersonation of a Victorian era clairvoyant ‘on-stage public demonstration’ of genuine spirit communion—- You know, the ones we have all read about and seen old photographs for where mediums are up on stages in front of hundreds of people being photographed with what is called ‘ectoplasm’ emanating from their open mouths and floating around their chest area — Ectoplasm is a very real thing but is a kind of ethereal mist which is NOT solid but which is fluid.

This bastard rip-off merchant who was fully endorsed by that church and all of its committee members was sitting in the chair inside that tent wearing a thick sherpa fleece teddy bear onesie and sweating his bollox off whilst dangling a 4 inch wide very long strip of what appeared to be toilet paper from his open mouth trying to make us all think it was ectoplasm!

The brainwashed/mind manipulated/gullible/Convid-jabbed attendees gasped again as he moved his head very slowly around to face each person in turn in the barley lit room.— All that could be seen was a very faint outline of his head and bright white toilet paper-like fabric hanging from his mouth — Once this part of the performance was concluded he whispered for the lights to go back off, and when he whispered again for them to go back on 30 seconds later, he now had a RED piece of tissue paper hanging from the inside of his mouth as well!

I MEAN COME FUCKING ON PEOPLE—- REALLY?

At this point I was actively stifling my laughter and was extremely glad when he asked for the lights to go back off whilst the tent zip went back up.

The lights then went fully on and he was cut out of the plastic zip ties as everyone left the room excitedly talking about ‘how wonderful it was’….. NOT!

I sat in the main church hall area as the wife of the man I knew came to sit with me…. The look on both our faces conveyed that we both knew it was a crock of shit and we expressed our disbelief quite freely before leaving!

Everyone else was fully convinced it was re — all of it amazingly!

The next afternoon I attended the “How to do healing correctly - and properly connecting with your healing guides in trance” training session he was hosting that was part of the £79 fee I coughed up for this childish charade…

Believe me this was even more disturbing that the previous night’s performance, but I will save this for the piece I will do that I mentioned above because it involves military interaction that anyone involved in alternative therapies and/or spiritualism will find very disturbing and it therefore deserves its own post due to the information I will share.

Suffice to say this lying bastard is supported by MANY so called spiritual churches up and down the UK and he continues to con people out of their money with the full support of ‘compromised’ committee members — I think it is disgusting that people who are desperate to contact their lost loved ones and have some reassurance that this life is not all that there is are being conned, and it’s NOT happening by accident, but by design—- military targeting program design.

His very expensive “training sessions” on how to connect properly to your healing guides’ are downright dangerous.—- he advocates “Making the connection then stepping back and totally separating yourself from your guide to then let another entity in to take over the healing whilst you sit yourself in some ‘peaceful spot’ whilst this ‘connection’ is achieved and you are left somewhere in limbo.

This could have devastating effects on someone who is NOT fully trained and fully time experienced with how to protect themselves whilst in ‘communication mode’.—- and it’s being done on purpose.

One of the FIRST things I was taught by the old lady who trained me with two other people every Tuesday evening for two years back in 1995 was NEVER to allow anyone coming through to separate you from the source and your spirit guide… its very dangerous to detach yourself from this worlds’ frequencies and from your guide to connect to the higher energies… There are other energetic levels in between, and if you are detached from your guide whilst in an ‘open state of communication and energy exchange’ it can severely damage you and possibly the person you are treating if rogue entities attach themselves to you, which is why WE NEED the connection to our guides. We are taught to recognise rogue energies and deflect them, NOT encourage them to come into our own energy field and even worse to allow them to take control. That can be life threatening.

I cannot adequately express my dismay and total disappointment in the SNU supporting this con-man who is very obviously working WITH the military machine that has spent the last 7 decades perfecting ways to shut us all off from the higher frequencies to effect total control and compliance of the human race!.

I have been attending spiritual churches since I was a small child. My aunt was a medium. My family had several gifted members, and I have visited many mediums over the years, some good, some very bad, but never before have I encountered fraud and purposeful deceit such as this.

My advice to anyone who wants to connect to the other side, or indeed to train to do so themselves for whatever reason IE healing or clairvoyance etc. is to make certain you choose someone who has a good reputation and whom people you know have seen with good results.

There is a healer/clairvoyant in America called Greg Giles who had a podcast going until a few years ago when he realised ALL his channelling was actually coming from military sources hijacking his ‘connections’ and it freaked him out so much he stopped everything….

here is the link to him so you can see for yourself what I am talking about —

https://ascensionavatar.wordpress.com/2017/04/11/greg-giles-beyond-discernment-who-are-the-authentic-channels/

Please do keep an eye out for Part 2 of this piece which I will do at some point soon in regard to the military involvement in all this and more importantly WHY they are doing it …. it will be well worth it.

Thank you for for your time. xx