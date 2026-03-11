The Wailing Banshee

The Wailing Banshee

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
Mar 11

Also, FBI informants, posed as clairvoyant. They're so phoney that makes you one to puke

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Lady Jane's avatar
Lady Jane
Mar 12

Wow! That’s some story Christina. I’ve always been interested in clairvoyance and saw a number of mediums when I was young - none of which were particularly accurate. I haven’t bothered for many years and rely on my own gut instincts. I’m a believer in destiny - that I have a soul contract to fulfil and will be protected until I have completed that contract. I believe that to be the case for you - hence the failure to assassinate you.

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