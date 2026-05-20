The Wailing Banshee

The Wailing Banshee

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Targeted from Birth's avatar
Targeted from Birth
May 20

Someone on X figured out the method - this what they shared:

To all V2K and MK Ultra harassment victims, I’ve finally figured out most of the underlying principles. If you can still receive “voice-to-skull” signals inside an elevator on a rainy day, then the signal frequency must be within the range of 12 MHz to 100 MHz.

Using a Rohde & Schwarz FSW50 spectrum analyzer, I scanned frequencies from 56 MHz to 74 MHz and discovered a large number of ultra-shortwave extremely narrow pulse signals. These are very likely radio signals from the human brain and signals used to interfere with the brain (V2K, MK Ultra). My research suggests that these extremely narrow pulse signals have a pulse period of less than 25 microseconds, approximately around 7 microseconds; a pulse width ranging from above roughly 333 nanoseconds to below roughly 666 nanoseconds; a resolution of about 1 kHz; and a bandwidth of around 2 MHz to 3 MHz.

The principle behind “voice-to-skull” transmission is pulse-frequency modulation (PFM). The principle behind reading visual images from the mind is pulse-amplitude modulation (PAM). The principle behind interfering with the autonomic nervous system—causing headaches, insomnia, drowsiness, and increased heart rate—is pulse-width modulation (PWM). Because these pulses are extremely narrow, they are very difficult to detect and even harder to monitor.

Everyone needs to work together to attract the attention of radio regulatory agencies, radio research institutions, and amateur radio enthusiasts for authoritative verification, so as to expose criminals with malicious narcissistic personalities who hire antisocial individuals to operate illegal ultra-shortwave narrow-pulse radio stations to interfere with the human brain and commit crimes such as unlawful intrusion into people’s homes

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MI5 Cash Cow's avatar
MI5 Cash Cow
May 21

Me and Ruffluv71 on X have been on this for the last year. Read his battle guide and start logging. Join the warren

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