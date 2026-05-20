Did you know that the frequencies used to torture people with tinnitus & V2K are being piggy-backed off the radio waves used for television, Wi-Fi, & radio reception — well you do now!

And it’s been going on for at least 50+ years —

In November 2020 it was almost the two year mark for when I was first tortured with never ending V2K & screaming tinnitus — that continues 24/7 to this day!

I conducted an experiment after finding some information about white noise cancelling tinnitus on a website about targeting — I tuned an old 90’s portable stereo radio player in-between radio stations until I hit the white noise specified on the website — I found the white noise at exactly 87.5fm — (it must be a stereo radio player).

Nothing changed with my tinnitus so I played with the position of the aerial to see if that would make a difference & when I put it at a 45-degree angle my screaming whistling tinnitus disappeared completely & so did the V2K I had been tormented with since January 2019! - It was instant relief & I felt like a wall of sound had been stopped from hitting the outside of my ear, it was very strange, like someone holding a barrier to the side of your head that created immense pressure, then removing it suddenly.

The V2K conversation then began coming from the radio speakers instead &so I grabbed a voice recorder & recorded their conversations for two weeks until the idiots altered which radio frequency they were piggy-backing off — I did though manage to capture them talking about how funny they thought it was the night they dragged me from my parked car & had me gang raped on film in February 2019 & how much they have tortured my elder sister causing her to be virtually crippled.

I then tried the same experiment at my 74yr old radio engineer friends house that same week & of course he insisted on doing it all himself without any input from me at all & at first was frustrated when nothing happened, until I told him it wouldn’t work unless he put the aerial at a 45-degree angle! —

It then did exactly the same at his place as it had at mine, but we had to tune the radio to 87.2fm instead of 87.5fm due to the 4 mile difference in location —

Upon discovering it only worked with the aerial at a 45-degree angle he leapt up in the air & declared “Ah, the bastards are piggy-backing off the band edge of radio frequencies to do all this shit”

He was also adamant that it was part of the military & secret services spy network & was connected originally to the metal aerials everyone had/has on their rooftops for tv reception from as far back as the 1950’s - & the towers that were erected in school playgrounds allegedly just for tv reception signals in the early 1970’s — & also now the cell towers —

Interestingly, most houses, unless new builds, still have those old metal tv reception aerials fitted on their roofs.

I am certain that there will be someone who reads this from the targeted community that has knowledge enough of radio waves etc. that could possibly work out a way to block all this shit? — unfortunately I no longer have contact with my old friend… he was knobbled by the police in charge of targeting me shortly afterwards & we stopped talking!

I also think that satellite dishes used for receiving radio frequencies connected to your wifi & tv receptions are also being used for this same “piggy-backing” practice —

Also — the sweet spot for doing this yourselves with a stereo radio player will be achieved at a different frequency point on your own unit as it is all down to fine tuning at your location —

Wherever you live they will be focusing their shit to the band edge of a particular radio wave frequency connected to your home & its devices — & to anyone else’s in your vicinity who is also being targeted & tormented with this shit, & there are many who don’t realise yet what it all is — You will need to experiment as I did.

I also believe this may be connected to why they stopped using Short Wave radio signals for music channels several years ago, but that is merely a hunch as I am not trained in these areas; I have simply had to adapt every single aspect of my existence to try to live as normally as possible alongside this never ending torture program run by psychopathic rapists who delight in making people & their pets suffer never ending pain, degradation, humiliation, & endless sleep deprivation.

Hopefully someone can make use of this information…

Have a great day! :)