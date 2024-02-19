Can anyone tell me what this is please?…

I photographed it whilst walking my dog here on the outskirts of the university campus a few weeks ago. It’s located right at the perimeter edges of the last, & mostly unused car park at the back of where my cottage accommodation is, & it’s fenced in by high wooden panelling to hide it, positioned up on a bank behind some overgrowth.

There are no wires attached to it top sections so its not just a short version of a power line, & it appears to be purposely situated well away from prying eyes & pedestrian traffic..!

I’m wondering if its some sort of antenna system…but what for exactly? It seems odd to have it hidden behind high panelled fencing on the edge of a bank behind the outer reaches of the university property…..

I couldn’t see if there were any wires at the base of it because the fencing was too high for me to see over it, or to reach high enough with my phone to get clear photos! It’s the only one on the entire campus as far as I’ve seen whilst walking my dog on the grounds.

I’d be very interested to find out exactly what it’s for, seeing as my accommodation is so close to it & both myself & my dog are being badly affected here with very high EMF radiation symptoms to the point of being very bloated all the time we’re on campus property & with painful swollen joints, screaming tinnitus, & massive hair loss. Mine is falling out in huge clumps & my poor dog spends most of his time groaning, which is always a clear indication of heavy EMF issues affecting him.

The campus is in Penryn a couple of miles from Falmouth centre, but if we go into Falmouth itself, especially in the Gyllingvase Beach area, the symptoms of body swelling, Screaming Tinnitus, & joint pain completely subside within 30 minutes, but return after approx. an hour once we get back home…

I’ve noticed it’s a slow build up of the symptoms over the course of about an hour once we return here, with the tinnitus getting progressively louder & more highly pitched during that time period.

It takes a couple of hours for the body swelling to take full effect again though, along with the severe joint pain, which is achieved via the lymphatic system interference through targeted EMF exposure… It’s the only way the swelling can be achieved as far as I & others who are medically trained can ascertain.

In fact Felix, the young guy that was living in the room underneath mine here in this cottage, had to be relocated to another property on the other side of the campus just after I took the photo’s above, as he was having terribly debilitating migraines & said he felt like he was being electrocuted in his bed at night for days on end that made him feel like his body was vibrating inside…he looked dreadful! Next thing he was moved to a different part of the campus by the accommodation manager John Lees.

Felix told me he had complained to the manager & told him he thought it was my Blushield cube that was affecting him, (I had only just acquired it at that point), but I doubt that was really the case due to the fact that if the university had been informed that I had some type of equipment in my room that was making other tenants sick they would have immediately contacted me to ascertain exactly what it was, & would most likely have insisted I stop using it, but nobody has been anywhere near me, & the other 2 rooms in this cottage now both stand empty, which is odd as there is a shortage of mature student accommodation available & the university is losing £310 per week not having people in them!

I will say this though… when I first took delivery of my Blushield cube I went to visit

& we switched it on for the first time at her house whilst I was there with her for that weekend & we both noticed very positive results with its use… as did my dog!

Those benefits continued once I got back to Cornwall & this campus accommodation. Then about 4 days into my return with the cube & the continuation of the subsidence of my targeting symptoms, I noticed the EMF onslaught suddenly went up through the roof & the targeting symptoms went sky high. Hair loss went crazy… falling out in huge clumps in the shower; my tinnitus was unbearable, my joints swelled up so badly I could barely walk properly without shuffling. & I couldn’t stop peeing…which is always an accompaniment to deliberate excess EMF exposure!

My concentration went out the window & my poor dog has also suffered more body swelling, hair loss, joint pain, constant peeing & groaning all the time due to the pain. It seems the sociopaths at RNAS Culdrose military base just 11 miles down the road here in Cornwall aren’t happy with me finding things that thwart their efforts to fuck with my health! (I discussed their involvement in previous posts).

My quest to bring them down & regain my freedom from this deliberate onslaught continues…

As for the antenna thingy here that is in the supplied images, it’s a bloody mystery…

Can anyone identify what it is exactly please?