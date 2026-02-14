A cornucopia of purposely hidden knowledge, and the keys to Who and What we really are…

In todays tech obsessed world, and with all the innumerable advancements in scientific research - education - industry - information sharing technologies - including the proliferation of newspapers - magazines - Books - both ancient and modern - photographs - videos - social media platforms - and private websites; not to mention the vast array of relics - writings - hieroglyphs - artefacts - ancient engineering machinery and the receptacles used to house them - and manuscripts left behind, with many being very carefully hidden by large and advanced ancient civilisations, and all the ancient artifacts that were pilfered and hidden away from the public at large by the early explorers and archaeologists from at least the 15th century to the present day, it really beggars belief that the society we are left with today has absolutely no clue as to WHAT is really going on all around them on a daily basis, exactly what our TRUE natures and capabilities are, and more importantly, WHO is behind keeping everyone in the dark and WHY ? -

Modern man has allowed itself to be corralled, manipulated, and then blinkered into a semi-comatose state of total obedience and an unfathomable oblivion to reality, and all the warnings that were left behind by previous and much more advanced generations of humanity have been smothered for thousands of years under purposely created narratives and false representations set firmly in place by those who sought to obtain total control of the world’s populace for their own gain.

We have been manipulated and lied to since ancient times…. Research into world wide ancient history and native folk lore tells a very different story than the widely accepted narratives we are all schooled with from birth to death... The very same narratives that are spoon-fed to us via our governments, the mainstream media, and a myriad of so called ‘experts’.

Our education systems are very carefully orchestrated to ensure only a select few are ever exposed to ancient truths and knowledge bases, and this is further compounded by those same ‘select few’ being initiated into secret societies, thus facilitating the ongoing en-masse state of oblivion to the truth of what and who we really are, and indeed what our real capabilities consist of, and how they are meant to be developed for “The Good of All” …

Archaeology has largely been controlled by the rich and powerful, or the military working under their orders, since the first explorers set sail to pillage and plunder every artifact they discovered, including the contents of ancient spiritual sites and temples.

WHY were those same explorers instructed to kill many of the native peoples, or else quickly convert them to Christianity, obliterating their ancient customs and knowledge bases ?

WHAT ancient knowledge did those natives possess that so worried the elites that they sought to silence those who held and practised it ?

WHY did the early explorers remove so many relics and deposit them in places like the Vatican Vaults and in secret military installations ?

WHY have they repeatedly lied about what was found ?

WHY were so many ancient sites containing valuable relics and ancient advanced engineering apparatus that would have enlightened modern man kept secret and then re-sealed once the artifacts and apparatus had been removed, and at who’s request ?

WHY have so many ancient sites relics and artefacts been completely and purposely mis-identified and mislabelled so as to disguise their true purposes and uses ?

WHY have so many ancient language forms been purposely misinterpreted so as to blind us to their true meanings ?

WHO ordered these sites to be searched for, excavated, emptied of their contents, mislabelled, misinterpreted, mis-identified, and then re-sealed?

HOW did those in charge KNOW of these ancient sites and what was inside them?

WHY are whole swathes of Antarctica so obsessively controlled by various international military operations that have seen secret bases and excavations taking place since before the second world war……

WHAT were/are they all looking for and WHY?

WHY do large areas of that same region have “no fly zones” ?

WHERE did they find the original information that lead them to that area in the first place back in the 1920’s to what is very obviously a major ancient archaeological site hidden far beneath the ice sheets and dating back to before the ice age when it was a tropical paradise ?

The Nazi /SS specialised teams spent YEARS out there digging, and in all the other ancient sites around the world too…. There is no way they would have dedicated so much time and expense, and had their very best archaeologists, historians, scientists and translators etc. working on those sites if they weren’t completely certain of finding what they were looking for, but HOW did they know where to look and what to look for ?

WHY was the secretive Egyptian excavation site situated just 3 miles away from the main pyramids at Giza filled in and re-sealed again over 70 years ago once they had dug out the site, exposed what was inside, and removed its contents which were then never mentioned publicly again and which saw the Egyptian military then take control over the site and cordon off the entire area before then building bungalows over it to prevent anyone else gaining access to the ancient buildings beneath and the ancient secrets they hold ?

I have a theory on all of this…. and it goes back thousands of years.

I have been researching ancient knowledge, amongst many other things over the last 30+ years, and have now realised that we are told but a fraction of what we as a species are fully entitled to know, and that this information has been very purposely withheld from us all to ensure the continuation of our enslavement and perpetual obedience to a very small section of society who rule over all….

Their rule is further cemented by a legion of ground force workers who operate across every section of society and in every infrastructure organisation known to man, many of whom are high up on the freemasonry ladder!

THIS is why the now infamous “Targeting Programs” exist which have been in full operation since at least the early 1950’s, and its also why nobody ever gets any help despite amassing huge amounts of evidence!

In the coming months I will be making some short videos to explain everything I have learned, who is involved, why its happening, where it all started, and I’ll also be providing various evidences of my findings so there will be no doubt or confusion as to the information I will provide.

I am being very heavily interfered with now on here (and everywhere else!) and it has taken me over TWO HOURS just to type this very short piece out… page keeps sticking - not saving - keeps then telling me I am ‘offline’ when I am clearly not! - Pictures wont upload - etc etc etc… the usual shite from police officers and ex police officers who have serious mental health issues and seem to be totally obsessed with childish behaviour - ALL PAID FOR VIA YOUR HARD EARNED CASH and THE COUNCIL TAX BILLS!