PAY ATTENTION

The Whistle blower emails that have been bandied around by some people who are quite prominent in media etc. here in the UK are NEVER going to help you get justice if you are targeted by the state or its Police Stasi lackies —

Don’t fall for anyone contacting you saying they want to help you — its just another street theatre con to give you false hope & while they are messing you around for weeks at a time whilst you wait for a response to your initial submission to the whistle blower link you are told to stop publishing anything at all to do with those who are destroying your life & terrorising you on a daily basis —

The people you send your initial reports to all work with police teams who are tasked with investigating all the whistle blower submissions & evidence received through those links —

If those people aren’t part of the targeting teams themselves then the police they give your submission to simply lie in response & give them false information & records to discredit you to stop them contacting you again which ensures you get no help or justice for crimes being committed against you, no matter how much evidence you may have against them that you want to further submit — It’s a vicious circle of frustration & lies —

It’s the perfect way to ensure you are never helped & to also ensure that anyone in a position to do so is fed lies about you to prevent them listening to anything you have to say, let alone you being able to provide them with any of your evidence! —

The exact same groups of police officers who are earning shed loads of ‘extra’ money from helping to organise your life being destroyed in its entirety, & in some cases having you kidnapped tortured & gang raped on film for fun & frolics, are connected to or are part of those same investigation teams sifting through all the whistle blower submissions!

Don’t waste your time trying to get help from these people — it wont get you anywhere — these sick f*cks have infiltrated every inch of life & every infrastructure organisation.

The ONLY way to get exposure & justice is to make your own videos after you have gathered enough hard factual signed & officially documented evidence against them for their involvement in your harassment & mistreatment — Then take it yourself to people that you know can get it exposed publicly & dealt with through the justice system —

If you have enough hard factual & signed officially documented evidence to prove police have terrorised, harassed, & lied about you in fabricated records to cover up what they are doing then you can put it into a video statement, or several short videos, & download it all onto a micro disc or USB stick to document the story AND show your evidence along with it —

IT’S FOOLPROOF.

This will prevent anyone trying to discredit you further by submitting fake documents or reports to those you have given your video evidence to & it will ensure you are listened to, taken seriously, & helped legally —

Simply having a description of your harassment etc. will NOT work — you NEED hard irrefutable factual documented officially signed evidence to prove police are lying in official records to discredit you & cover up what they & others connected to them are doing to you, & in some cases also to your family members. — If you have video footage of them doing things to you or getting others to do things to you or your property on their behalf then all the better — BUT —

Hard irrefutable documented official evidence of their corruption & abuse is the ONLY thing that will work.

I have spent almost 8 years gathering signed official documents from several different organisations to prove beyond any doubt what police have been doing to me & my family for 21 years beginning with an illegal entry to my home which saw a police officer force me to strip naked in front of him with my teenage daughter terrified & crying downstairs — I had committed no crime & had never had anything at all to do with police up until that point in time —

I have irrefutable proof provided by the police themselves, the last of which was sent to me in December 2025, which clearly shows they have repeatedly altered allegedly official records in attempts to discredit me after I have gathered officially signed evidence against them from inter-connected agencies that actually names them & proves beyond any doubt they are lying about me as part of an organised targeting & harassment campaign that has totally destroyed every aspect of my existence — especially over the last 16 years since I upset a local navy guy working at the base in the town I used to live in here in Cornwall who vowed to “Have me destroyed” back in late 2010 —

My evidence & tenacity has even forced people to resign straight after I have written to them informing them of their crimes & the evidence available to prove it ! —

In 2021 police Stasi lied about investigating my kidnap & rape complaint, which again is proven by several other organisations records & communications to me & the police’ own shoddy attempts at covering up the fabrication by lying very badly in official records — The main evidence for this was acquired again in 2025 from the Police Professional Standards unit & ‘The Survivors Network’ ( a rape survivors charity) who provided me with email evidence, amongst other very pertinent documentations, proving police told them they weren’t going to investigate my case at all, which also proves Police then simply gaslit me for 10 months to further torment me & then lied in official police records whilst fabricating an entire investigation to discredit me !

THEY INVESTIGATED NOTHING & INTERVIEWED NOBODY — THE POLICE RECORDS ARE FABRICATED NONSENSE & I HAVE DOCUMENTED OFFICIALLY SIGNED PROOF OF THIS FACT FROM TWO OTHER ORGANISATIONS ! —

I HAD TO DO IT ALL MYSELF & I IDENTIFIED THOSE INVOLVED & THEIR LINKS TO THE POLICE & MILITARY TARGETING TEAMS HERE IN CORNWALL.

I have had to put up with these lying psychopathic rapist scumbags destroying my entire life for the last SIXTEEN YEARS! — Just like they have repeatedly covered up their involvement with the rape gangs for decades !

They have labelled me as mentally ill in fabricated police records to discredit me & have stated that I have made it all up —

They invented bullshit stories about repeated visits to my home when I have irrefutable evidence to prove I was hundreds of miles away visiting friends & family! —

They got doctors who are freemasons to fabricate records for them in 2018 & 2019 to try to back up their bullshit stories that I have proven irrefutably cannot possibly be true because the NHS has itself provided me with the proof of their lies & the last person to confirm it was the damned CEO of the NHS trust down here who tried lying to me for 3 years to protect them all from my evidence until I finally backed her into a corner she couldn’t wriggle out of ! —

I have now cornered all of them & I am not backing down — I am entitled to justice under human rights laws & I will get it —

Its insane what these monsters do & get away with on a daily basis that sees people’s entire lives destroyed & entire families torn apart —

If you have the hard officially documented & signed evidence to back up what you are saying about those who are tormenting & harassing you through their abuse of power then get it in video format with a concise statement, because submitting your case to a whistle blower link will get you nowhere fast —

THIS is what I am doing now & I will be posting short videos to document it all on here as soon as I can figure out a way to circumvent them cutting my internet connection continually!

The first video I upload, hopefully by the end of this week, will explain what this police targeting & harassment program is all about, how they operate & recruit people, & how to gather your own officially documented evidence against them to stop it.

It takes time, patience, & tenacity to gather all your evidence, but it is worth every moment.

WE CAN BEAT THEM — They are just lying shitbags with uniforms — WE ARE SURVIVORS!