The Wailing Banshee

The Wailing Banshee

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
May 30

Also, sugar in all foods create a fake hunger. And the bioengineered ingredients in All foods, is another eugenics motive. Who is behind bioengineered ingredients? I did a quick Google research, it's a company in Germany. We know about Monsanto and Bayer!!!

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marilyn's avatar
marilyn
May 30

I cook from scratch, only buy organic, don't eat processed foods, never drink soda pop, avoid corn syrup, grow a garden. But I still struggle with my weight.

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