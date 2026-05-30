Its all down to a very carefully scientifically engineered & very carefully scientifically structured toxic ingredients list which causes severe INSULIN hormone spikes that devastate the body & its corresponding brain chemical receptors.

This single hormone spike then creates UNSTOPPABLE fat storage - especially visceral fat.

It then creates food addictions, cravings, & mood swings to FEED that insulin issue resulting in toxic eating patterns & ‘comfort eating habits’ which are wholly delivered to you in convenient pretty packets containing ULTRA PROCESSED CHEMICALLY LADEN TOXIC FOODS & READY MEALS as well as CHEMICALLY LADEN TOXIC SNACKS & DRINKS that have served only to fatten everyone up & thereby inflate the bank accounts of Big Pharma, the Medical establishment, Diet Companies, & a myriad of totally toxic ‘Convenience Food’ Producers - & of course all those in the wealthy circles who have heavily invested in their companies over the last 70+ years since supermarkets came into being & started selling everyone all this toxic chemically laden shite in pretty packaging allegedly to ‘make our lives easier’!

All these convenience food companies & their scientific chemical, hormone, & food additive researchers have very studiously worked hand-in-hand with each other & their investors since the early 1950’s to ENSURE huge swathes of world populations have been adversely affected to the point of being morbidly obese & on shit loads of medications just to keep them alive!

EVERYONE BUT YOU BENEFITS WHEN YOU ARE OBESE & IN PAIN.

Now we see a huge spike in child obesity too, because of the EXACT same reasons.

HOW COULD WE HAVE LET THIS HAPPEN ? —

I asked a question - “When did supermarkets start selling processed & convenience foods in the UK?”—

The answer:

“UK supermarkets began selling early ready meals and packaged processed foods in the 1950s and 1960s. These items expanded rapidly from the 1980s onward, driven by the mass marketization of microwave ovens, the invention of specialized food packaging, and shifting consumer lifestyles. [https://www.removingupf.com/post/the-evolution-of-uk-food, https://www.thembsgroup.co.uk/internal/the-ready-to-eat-revolution/, https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-21443166, https://theweek.com/52-ideas-that-changed-the-world/104239/52-ideas-that-changed-the-world-22-ready-meals, https://robhobson.co.uk/nutritious-delicious/ingredients/the-rise-of-ultra-processed-foods-what-comes-next/]

Timeline of the Ready Meal & UPF Boom

The 1950s–1960s (The Dawn of Convenience): The first commercial ready meals appeared in the US as “TV dinners” and quickly hopped the pond to the UK. Supermarkets began introducing basic boil-in-the-bag items, frozen pies, and mass-market processed staples. [https://www.wiltshirefarmfoods.com/blog/the-rise-of-ready-meals-and-convenience-food, https://www.wffpro.co.uk/blog/a-timeline-history-of-frozen-food, https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-uks-food-history-revealed-through-five-generations-of-data, https://www.deliciousmagazine.co.uk/whos-cooking-dinner-we-speak-to-the-people-behind-your-next-ready-meal/]

The 1970s (The Frozen Boom): Home freezers became more accessible, bringing frozen pizzas, lasagnes, and convenience ingredients into the weekly shop. [https://www.mylearning.org/stories/mands-convenience-food/food-revolution-from-the-1960s-to-present-day, https://www.removingupf.com/post/the-evolution-of-uk-food]

The 1980s (The Chilled Revolution): This decade marked the true boom of ultra-processed food (UPF) in the UK. Marks & Spencer introduced iconic chilled products like the Chicken Kiev and the first packaged supermarket sandwiches. Technological advancements allowed food to be manufactured in factories with industrial additives and sold fresh on the chilled aisles. [https://www.nutrition.org.uk/creating-a-healthy-diet/ultra-processed-foods/, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ultra-processed_food, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marks_%26_Spencer, https://theweek.com/52-ideas-that-changed-the-world/104239/52-ideas-that-changed-the-world-22-ready-meals, https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-21443166]

The 1990s–2000s (Ubiquity): Mass-produced and globalized ready meals shifted from a novelty to a staple. Supermarkets introduced diverse recipe lines (such as Chinese and Indian meals) which displaced traditional home cooking. [https://theecologist.org/2004/sep/01/ready-meals, https://www.thetimes.com/travel/destinations/uk-travel/england/london-travel/britain-is-the-ready-meal-glutton-of-europe-mjhxkz9spkj, https://robhobson.co.uk/nutritious-delicious/ingredients/the-rise-of-ultra-processed-foods-what-comes-next/, https://www.mylearning.org/stories/mands-convenience-food/food-revolution-from-the-1960s-to-present-day]

What are these foods?

“Ultra-processed food” (UPF) is a classification term that became popularized in 2009 by the NOVA classification system. By this definition, most supermarket ready meals are considered UPFs because they contain industrial ingredients, preservatives, colors, sweeteners, and hydrogenated fats. Today, industrial convenience food comprises about half of all the food bought by UK households.”

This huge shift in supermarket & local food store supplies happened at EXACTLY the same time that women’s figures began to change - dress size charts were altered as a result & they have kept ‘tweaking’ those charts to fool people into not realising that as a population we have been getting BIGGER since these products were introduced en masse to our food supplies — & they have also drip fed the lie that women’s figures have been simply changing over the last few decades!

ITS ALL BULLSHIT.

ALL that shit in your ultra processed chemically laden convenience food, snacks & drinks creates huge spikes in INSULIN which takes ALL DAY or ALL NIGHT if you late snack to subside, so your body is kept in CONSTANT fat storage mode instead of burning off calories consumed - & VISCERAL fat mostly which is a slow killer.

DITCH THE SHIT —

IT IS NO COINCIDENCE that in the 1970’s we saw hundreds of radio frequency towers erected in school playgrounds all over the UK & across America (the two main countries suffering the most with this obesity issue & all the very serious health related issues that go hand-in-hand with it)….. We were told they were solely for enhanced TV reception quality! (THEY LIED). Scientists as far back as the 1950’s were already implementing the use of frequency modulations to work alongside chemical compounds delivered in food & water supplies.- The Nazi scientists that were later shared amongst the UK, the US & also Russia after the war ended had already perfected these experiments in the concentration camps!

The obesity epidemic has been totally premeditated & purposely engineered for profit.

It’s now time for people to wake up to the realities of what our governments & those really controlling them have been doing to us for over SEVEN decades to ensure they had complete control of every aspect of our lives, our health & wellbeing, & most importantly our bodies & our childrens’ bodies.

INSULIN is very easily controlled & any sensitivities very easily reversed through REAL FOOD that is HOME COOKED — This in turn creates fast, real, FREE & sustained weight loss that also vastly improves you overall health & wellbeing without spending years begging doctors for help when they are only taught how to further poison you with Big Pharma chemically toxic shite & send you to a medically run diet & exercise clinic that will also instruct you to buy pre-made ultra processed foods that will NOT make you healthy OR control the insulin…

They just mask the insulin sensitivity issue & as soon as you stop using them (if they actually work at all for you without you having to literally starve yourself), all the weight returns and MORE!

The answer is simple for YOU & your CHILDREN —

Go back to a natural, non processed, non ready meal menu.

Cook your own food, make your own snacks, ditch the sugary or calorie reduced chemically sweetened drinks…. THEY ARE ALL SLOWLY KILLING YOU.

DITCH THE SHIT!

Once you start experimenting in the kitchen with new recipes based on wholefoods & healthy ingredients your taste buds will never look back & your waist size will begin to decrease along with your INSULIN levels — Forever —

No pills, no toxic injections, no calorie counting or empty promises!

Just healthy, tasty, REAL food that actually does you GOOD.