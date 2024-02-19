It was, is, a militarised bioweapons system that connects us all to the central cyber grid systems via what I personally believe are biochips/ biosensors that communicate 24/7 via the 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G+ networks. The original Morgellons outbreaks were the first experiments with this modality of bio sensory control, & they have gone through several upgrades with it since its military inception in the 90’s. I believe this due to bloodwork I myself had done privately in autumn 2019 which identified thousands of tiny silver triangular shaped objects floating around in my blood stream accompanied by changes in my red blood cells, & then the intensive research & investigatory work I have undertaken since that time to prove what was done to me earlier that year by corrupt police officers & military personnel here in Cornwall UK who were trying to bury me along with all the evidence I had against them for serious crimes.. ( which is all covered in a previous post).

We have all been infected illegally with this shit for over 7 decades on a slow but dedicated drip-feed system through our food, pharma, & water supplies; not to mention the damned chemtrail contents depositing layer after layer of shit over every feasible surface of the planet & everything that lives & breathes on & in it since the 1980's.

5G had Already been in use for military purposes & corporate experimentation for several years prior to its official rollout in 2019/2020. This, & its predecessors1G, 2G, 3G, & 4G, is what caused the huge shifts in population health going at full speed down the toilet worldwide, with explosions of obesity, osteo-arthritis, fibromyalgia, insomnia, tooth loss, hair loss, premature aging, early onset dementia, parkinsons, aggressive cancers - especially lung, bowel, breast, & leukaemia, eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, ADHD, Autism, depression, bi-polar, manic depression, epilepsy, schizophrenia, psychosis, tinnitus, neuralgia, kidney disease, liver disease, heart disease, birth defects, multiple miscarriages, multiple ectopic pregnancies, sinus issues, osteoporosis, neuropathy, eye sight problems- especially in children, heart attacks, angina, emphysema, bronchitis, asthma, COPD, strokes, brain aneurisms, blood clots, varicose veins, circulation issues, diabetes, obsessive compulsive disorders, hoarding disorders, personality disorders, sudden personality shifts, lethargy, aggression, unprovoked violence, ...... The list is endless.

So too did our pets begin to get all kinds of new & debilitating ailments at exactly the same time & rate of severity… cancers, arthritis, endless allergies, recurring ear infections, obesity, body & joint swelling, asthma, heart disease, birth defects, tooth decay & loss, dementia, abnormal huge skin growths, personality changes with severe aggression, severe constant hair loss, extreme bad breath, (a sure sign of the kidney channel being affected adversely), kidney disease, liver disease, etc etc.

Diseased plant life… Diseased sea & river life with multiple birth defects in Fish, Dolphins & Whales…

Once they had instilled in the worlds population that all these illnesses & diseases were "Normal" & they had successfully dumbed everyone down for years with massive amounts of medications & pollutants, they then set about bullshitting everyone again by telling us that 5G was a new "Chinese invention in fast communication systems" & that it was to be 'officially' rolled out in 2019/2020. That is the key to the lie... the word "OFFICIALLY".

They never told us it had already been UNOFFICIALLY used for at least the previous 3 to 5 years, AND that it was going to cause us untold health casualties, just like the previous rollouts of 1G, 2G, 3G & 4G had done, which were also covered up by the “GREAT HEALTH LIE” where successive governments convinced an entire world population that all their sudden escalation in illness & disease & all the plant & animal life losses & deformities were NATURAL, NORMAL, & due to our own LIFESTYLE CHOICES!

No… instead they decided to cover-up the effects of the ‘mass switch-on of the 5G’ by faking the Covid Pandemic & whipping up thousands of 5G ‘Power Towers’ every few hundred yards as far as the eye could see. And then the entire worlds population was brain-trained into total submission & obedience via the already existing EMF grid network that is secretly operating within all our electrical wiring systems & giving off so much radiation that its amazing any of us can actually function properly on any level at all ! The people lined up like sheep to be poisoned with biosensors & various amounts of harmful detritus floating around within those fake-filled injection vials.

Mothers even obediently handed their children over to be violated medically & morally…

We have all been lied to by successive governments worldwide, who have all been controlled like puppets by men & women way way above them in the food-chain for over 7 decades. Entire generations of families have been totally fucked over health wise, with millions being illegally used as live test subjects & live training targets for military, police & intelligence services personnel.

That is the truth of it all...