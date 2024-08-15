My previous post, in which I provided a video interview conducted with world renowned ex British Navy Microwave Expert BARRIE TROWER, discusses many of the ways that our governments & their secretive military & police units are violating our human rights, & indeed murdering many, with the use of Frequency Modulation Weapons Systems… (see link below, & I suggest you listen to all of it.)

I COMPLETELY FORGOT TO MENTION A VERY IMPORTANT PIECE OF INFORMATION REGRADING ONE OF THE VILE WAYS THEY ARE USTILISING THIS FREQUENCY WEAPONS SYSTEM APPARATUS WORLDWIDE…

Here is a comment left by a Substacker on my previous Barrie Trower post:

(Comment left Thurs. 15th Aug. 2024)

“I listened to the interview. They are definitely ramping up the microwave. They are saturating the truck stops. The truckers seem tired and resigned. 😑 I saw the clean up crews for 5 semi trucks in one day heading down to Austin TX. They are so tired that they are driving right off the road. On the way back, it was 3 RV’s class A. Lots of lawsuits, if this gets out”.

& here is my reply… (with a little extra info added for the purposes of this post).

“I can tell you EXACTLY what is happening there… & Its NOT simply a case of truckers being over tired”…

Ladies & Gentlemen I give you:

“THE DELTA SLEEP FREQUENCY”

“Truckers are some of the most careful drivers around when it comes to making sure they get enough sleep because their payload ensures their wages & their trucks are very expensive to fix when accidents happen & their insurance is also very high! I don’t know id American trucks have the same thing fitted, but here in the UK (& Europe I believe), they have a Tachograph card fitted that only allows them to drive for a specific amount of miles/hours before having to take rest breaks for sleep … If they break those rules they are taken off the road by law & the tachographs are checked on each journey by officials.”

https://www.gov.uk/tachographs

“What IS happening with your American truckers is a particular Microwave Frequency is being aimed at them whilst they are driving.

This frequency causes INSTANT semi conscious tiredness that cannot be controlled… you get so drowsy within less than a minute that your eyes begin to roll & your head starts to swim & its very difficult to see. Its akin to being put under with gas!

I have this done to me all the time on long trips…. I found some relief using a Blushield portable T1 device that is the size of a large cigarette lighter & either sits in your pocket or on the console or seat beside you.

I use it whenever I feel that frequency start & its always on open road… Its a game they like to play with me & it’s been happening since early 2019 when I started investigating all this deeply.

Its VERY frightening when you don’t realise what’s going on & what’s casing it, but I had this confirmed by Barrie Trower himself when I went up to speak with him at his home in June this year (2024)… Thankfully he lives just 30 minutes away from me here in Devon!

They also have the ability to connect to the on-board computer systems of ALL vehicles made after the mid 1980’s to remotely take over the steering through the GPS systems. This is another favourite game & is connected to the “Driver Assist” computer tech & the on-board camera systems!

Most people have no idea what all this tech that’s fitted inside & outside of their vehicles & connected through GPS systems & the on-board computer systems is capable of doing… IT CAN KILL YOU !

The ‘Driver Assist’ function is what is used for this little excursion into the Twilight Zone, but turning it off at the settings doesn’t actually disconnect it from the steering mechanism… you have to manually disconnect the operation of this mechanism via a button that is usually found under or at the side of the steering wheel itself.

The truckers are not being targeted on purpose as TI’s are… (although some may be if they are truthers or are living with /married to one!).

We are all being used as Practise Targets for the myriad of people they are training to use all this frequency modulation equipment, & there are thousands of them from all walks of life, not just the military, police, & intel services!

They are using Driving Simulator Technology to achieve the take-over of our vehicles, boats, planes, etc…. & then hitting us with Frequency Modulation to achieve their end goal.

A plane can be plucked from the sky never to be seen again….. Same with boats.

Military Bases all have Simulation Departments & Virtual Reality departments! Its time to put your thinking caps on guys… Newly built & modernised Police stations also have these units. There is so much that the public don’t know about all the technology these monsters have been playing with at our expense for literally DECADES.

A few lives here & there, & a bit of cargo don’t matter….

They need to have people in all walks of life & in all organisations who can use this equipment efficiently & at short notice …

I suspect they are envisaging troubles ahead with all the new & illegal human rights violations they keep ushering in with all these new sanctions to our freedoms, & the localised use of all this technology yet to be revealed.

If you know any truckers I would advise them to get a Blushield T1 portable unit, it costs £299 & is worth every penny, although they do turn up the frequency power to counter its usefulness so they will need to be vigilant.

The best advice I can give everyone when you start to feel drowsy & droopy-eyed all of a sudden whilst driving, is to open all windows & pull over each time it gets bad otherwise you will eventually die at the wheel through no fault of your own.

Telling yourself you can’t possibly be tired as you had more than enough sleep & may not have been on the road for even an hour is NO DEFENCE against this technology & the determination of the guys using it to achieve their goals…

REMEMBER… —————--

If they are being trained to use this frequency equipment they HAVE to be able to commit murder. Their job security depends on them doing what they are hired for, no matter who the victim/target is.

THANK YOU for mentioning this, I completely forgot to bring it up in my original Barrie Trower post, but will repost this information properly for others to see”

STAY SAFE PEOPLE!