BARRIE TROWER TALKS ABOUT "FREQUENCY WEAPONS USED AGAINST PEOPLE"
The Science Behind My Information...
Here is an interview with the world renowned ex British Navy Microwave Expert Barrie Trower, which was conducted ELEVEN YEARS AGO!
THIS IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT INFORMATION … HE COVERS EVERYTHING… OUR CHILDREN ARE AT SERIOUS RISK.
Please SHARE this information…far too many people are still totally unaware this exists & the damage it causes... Even mobile phone use for kids is lethal & covered up by successive governments.
This man is a godsend for those who want to know the truth.
https://youtu.be/aMMEQNnSZIo?si=FfUZ3Ufhvt_z-wud
How is it that so few people actually KNOW this goes on, what it does to people, & how prevalent it is now?
This is NOT a new phenomenon… Its been going on for over FOUR decades…
My previous post discusses just this, as do several others.
This is just a small sample of what is on my post page.
There is a lot in my notes too!
Educate yourselves… your children & grandchildren are depending on you.
STAY SAFE.
Full frequency warfare plus an ongoing solar system magnetic shift and chemtrails to increase frequency effects and block other incoming frequencies.
I listened to the interview. They are definitely ramping up the microwave. They are saturating the truck stops. The truckers seem tired and resigned. 😑 I saw the clean up crews for 5 semi trucks in one day heading down to Austin TX. They are so tired that they are driving right off the road. On the way back, it was 3 RV’s class A. Lots of lawsuits, if this gets out.