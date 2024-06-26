THE NEW ERA OF SECRET CRAFT & WEAPONS SYSTEMS…

I have seen some of what their technology is now capable of doing, very close up…. right next to my car in fact!

In 2016 I was stationary at a set of traffic lights at a crossroads here in the UK. An old couple were just pulling away from the lights on the right to drive across in front of me when a small van came hurtling from the left & cut across them to turn into my road… As he hit them his driver side door came off, turned on its side, & began to spin at fast speed in my direction & at head height…

Realising that it was moving too fast for me to get out safely & that it was likely to cut through my own door & decapitate me, I grabbed my dog off the front seat & threw him into the back of the car & braced myself for impact…

3 people were beginning to scream & cover their faces straight across the road on the other side of the junction by some shops as they waited for the impact….

I turned back to watch the door spinning towards my head & boom… as it reached my car it just STOPPED DEAD, stayed totally still for a second, & then slowly & silently lowered itself to the ground beside my car… Without making a sound when it did so.

I composed myself & opened my door… My car had somehow moved an extra foot away from the traffic island I was parked up next to & the van door was laying on the ground with its bottom slightly on the curb…

I went to check on the old couple who were in shock… the people across the road stared in disbelief without saying anything or moving…

I made sure the old couple were OK & then got back into my car & drove home…in shock!

I presumed my guides had intervened to keep me safe, but I felt really weird about it all for a couple of days afterwards … it just didn’t feel like a natural spiritual intervention, & there was no ‘communication’ from my guides.

All these years later, after investigating all this shit & the men involved, & realising that I have been targeted & monitored & plastered on their sex websites for years, along with my daughter & my sister, I now know exactly what it was that I witnessed that day…

& a similar thing happened a couple of years before that occurrence, with my daughter in the car, & that too had many witnesses, & I thought it was my guides that had intervened to save us on that occasion too… (I’m a healer).

I realise now though, that it wasn’t my guides at all, & that it was in fact the military & intelligence services playing around with their equipment & secret craft, & that they have been tracking every move I make for years, & that they intervened for some reason… probably due to their website businesses & military experimentations… We are all simply cash cows after all. (this website business is explained in more detail in previous posts).

They have craft that can cloak, has tracking & movement beams, can stop things moving in their tracks, can run down car batteries & interfere with the electrics to stop it functioning, AND that can move & hold in place stationary objects undetected by the naked eye.

They have every car that has a computer system running in it (which is virtually all modern cars manufactured after 1985), connected to their cyber grid via the GPS ‘Keyhole’ operating system… This enables them to take over the steering & acceleration in all vehicles connected to that system, effectively enabling them to murder you at the wheel of your car whilst driving…… I have experienced this with witnesses inside my own vehicle on more than one occasion over the last 6 years…especially in the last two!

Many whistle-blowers have died unexpectedly by apparently “losing control of their vehicles” & ploughing head on into oncoming traffic on busy roads & motorways over the last 3 decades…. see for yourself. A very famous royal was also eliminated this way back in the 90’s & it was covered up by not only the British intelligence services, but also the French!

I firmly believe they have had all this technology for decades… ALL alien experiences have in fact been military hardware practices….Its all a con, going right back to the 1940’s & Tesla’s works.

Snakeskin Ranch is also a huge con job… as are the paid scientists that are shown on the documentary series performing their so called investigatory research projects there…. They are all acting.

Scientists do not give each other timed slots in which to speak when they are in the midst of correlating ideas & looking at so-called evidence…they all rush in to talk & confer excitedly with one another….

Their conversations are very obviously rehearsed & scripted, with far too many lags in the conversations to be spontaneous & genuine.

I knew instantly what I was looking at after watching about 3 episodes…. I recognised the workings of the technology they said was ‘alien’ which was causing their own equipment to react…

That’s when I began to piece so many things together that have happened over the last 10 years… Its all military equipment. And we are all their test subjects…the UK is especially used as a huge testing ground & always has been due to us having no neighbouring countries with governments & citizens to complain of being targeted….. we are an island…perfect testing ground!

Area 51 was NOT alien spacecraft crash landing & being recovered…. it was experimental military aircraft using frequency electromagnetic power & cloaking…. zero power source.

Everything runs on frequency vibrations…Everything in existence, right down to the cells in our bodies. If you vibrate something at the right frequency it will change its molecular make up & become invisible….

Think about it… Their experiments with all this began with Tesla’s works back in the 1920’s. It has never stopped…. they just kept it all secret…. worldwide. All superpowers have their own departments creating, experimenting, & using this technology & we are the guinea pigs & always have been.

Its time to take back control of our lives & our children’s futures.