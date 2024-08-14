People who are being purposely targeted with frequency modulation equipment are not just being targeted due to their name being placed on a list, or because they pissed off someone involved with this program, or because they stopped dating one of them, or filed for divorce (this is a very common reason for women being targeted)…..

Targets are also being used as “Training Fodder” for all the new police, military, & civilian recruits that need to be taught how to use all the hundreds of different frequencies they use for this purpose.

They have a constant stream of trainees…. they need practise targets…. That’s you & me!

If they practise full time on the general public there would be too many cases with similar stories & symptoms of targeting & it would eventually have to come out into the public arena that people were being adversely affected & maimed through the use of frequency modulation equipment, which is only available for use under strict police & military regulations.

They therefore keep thousands of people on a permanent target list for use as practise for the trainees.

It is also an unfortunate fact that the men who have gone through their entire police, intel services, & military careers using & training others how to use this equipment are far too keen on inflicting misery on their victims & will spend every day tormenting them for pleasure in one way or another. They never seem to tire of it.

If you are really unlucky they get sloppy sometimes & overdo it with certain frequencies, which can result in burns, permanent nerve damage, heart attacks, strokes, seizures etc.

One of my tiny Chihuahua dogs had her genitals very badly burned in late 2021 at 4.15am in the morning when they used a particular frequency (pulsed microwave) to try to make her pee herself in her sleep on my bed….

At the time it was a favourite game these monsters liked to play with my poor dogs…all 3 of them were frequently made to urinate in their sleep…something that is not a normal function for dogs, especially when they have no health issues that would facilitate the loss of bladder control!

That little torment is achieved solely through the use of a certain pulsed microwave frequency & is also used on thousands of human targets, especially women…

Many young women I have spoken to who are only mildly targeted complain of it starting not long after gynaecological exams or procedures… & only ever as they are just about to reach their front doors after going out to the shops or out socially, but never at any other times.

That is how they first started ‘physically’ targeting me back in 2003! each time |I left my home to go to the shops I would get to my front door & be desperate to go to the loo all of a sudden & it was so painful, but when i went to the loo there was barely anything there yet it felt like my bladder was bursting….. The times I rushed to the doctor for a test thinking I had cystitis…. never had it!

It was literally 16 years before I would figure out I was being purposely targeted by a bunch of sick monsters in the police & military, & I found out the hard way.

Its all part of the “Games” these monsters like to play with us all.

My poor little chihuahua screamed in agony for 5 days when they burned her genitals that morning as she slept on the end of my new bed… & the vet had no idea what had caused the severe burning which blistered instantly….

But I knew…. By then I had found out who the men were that were targeting me, where they worked, where a lot of them lived, & how they were operating. It turned out the man in charge of overseeing their mobile operations was an ex police officer from Sussex that I had had a brief affair with back in 1991 when I was 25 years old & living in Brighton! Russell Whitfield.

Midge my Chihuahua eventually turned into a nervous wreck due to all the targeting & so did her companion Flo… I had to have them rehomed last year due to all this after having them inseparably by my side for 12 years. I was heartbroken & knew they would be just as devastated, we were very close. I was left with no choice.

The vet that repeatedly treated them for various injuries always came up with ridiculous excuses for them, or simply said he had no idea what was causing them….

I never had any doubt as to what caused the genital burns, the lameness, the sudden screams during the night, the tremors & whimpers; same as I know what causes my own genitals to be burned when they do the same thing to me every night & the trainees get sloppy & turn it up too high, or I have posted something that has really pissed them all off & they retaliate. (That happens a lot!).

It has taken me 5 years to gather all my evidence against these monsters for what they do, how they do it, & indeed who they are & where they are operating from…

It is all fully government backed & top secret. There isn’t anyone in a position of political authority that isn’t fully aware of this program, what it involves, & how many victims there are.

They have many branches of this program, not just people & animals being targeted with frequency modulation equipment.

There are military aircraft programs that involve completely cloaked craft that run on frequency not fuel & that are totally invisible to the naked eye & run totally silent.

These craft use frequencies to operate beams that can track & move objects that are both stationary & in motion…. I have actually seen this for myself.

They can obliterate objects/targets with frequency weapons that simple disintegrate the targeted object, be it a building, a boat, a car, a truck, a train, plane, or a living creature.

Frequency weapons systems. They have been secretly in existence for decades. The false threats of nuclear war are simply a way to keep people in a state of fear… nuclear is a very distant thing of the past.

We don’t even need nuclear power plants anymore, or electricity pylons, or gas, or any of the modern power supplies. FREE ENERGY is available but hidden due to the revenue they would lose.

The military aircraft I speak of run on this same free energy… its all FREQUENCY & its what TESLA was trying to bring to the table for us all to use…Its why they stopped his funding!

The last time Tesla worked was in the 40’s & it was with the US military. They used his frequency modulation inventions for experiments with time travel on navy ships & aircraft… When he realised they were physically harming many of the military guys involved in the experiments he refused to help them anymore & was promptly replaced by another engineer who would… Tesla never worked again. & when he died, most of his research documents disappeared from his hotel room before anyone arrived to collect his belongings.

There is so much more involved with all our targeting issues…. We are simply one small aspect of all the many variants in this frequency game…

AND FOR THE DOUBTERS…

I had all this confirmed by world renowned Ex British Navy microwave expert Barrie Trower when I went up to see him in June this year… Brilliant & lovely man, & extremely helpful.

He was surprised I knew so much about how all this works & who is involved…

We are all simply used as test subjects & training fodder… & all this 5G stuff & the brouhaha about wifi damage & emf exposure is just a smokescreen for the bigger picture. Yes, the EMF is damaging both us, & our environment, & all living things, but the frequency modulation towers are the biggest threat to life on earth & man’s peaceful existence in it.

Unfortunately, the men who are in control of all this torture frequency equipment have become degenerately obsessed with using it & take immense pleasure in playing with us all like toys, both whilst training the endless stream of new recruits, & in their retirement!

There are a myriad of offshoot businesses being run by these men off the back of all this military grade equipment, not least of all in the internet voyeuristic & virtual reality sex trade. And WE are the porn stars on their sites.

Its why I am publishing everything I know about them, what they do, & how they are doing it.

Once I have had my next meeting with Barrie, which hopefully wont be long now, I will publish all the research documents he gave me last time. I need to check some things with him before I do, but they will give everyone a clear picture of what these men are capable of with their frequencies & military grade equipment.

Our children & grandchildren are the next generation of targets & website fodder & it MUST be stopped.

MK Ultra was never closed down, it just took on a new direction once all the frequency modulation equipment was perfected.

Its why the NSA signed a contract with the British right after the war with Germany… Its why their operatives are firmly placed on all major British military bases in the UK & in all Cyber Intel facilities. The UK & the US have always been in this program together…Partners in crime.

The bottom line of all of this is DOMESTIC TERRORISM & CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY on a massive & incomprehensible scale.