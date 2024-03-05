Wi-Fi Blockers/Jammers…

I spent a few hours last night going through some more rather disturbing articles & videos about the various & frankly nefarious ways in which we have all been violated physically & mentally by the establishment & its ‘agents’ over the years, which largely consist of everyone being treated as ‘fodder’ & mutilated biologically with the use of Wi-Fi networks…

This is an area of research that I have dived very deeply into for the last five years due to my own experience of what these monsters are capable of doing to other human beings when they are not being held accountable for their actions… (see my post https://christinagerrard.substack.com/p/bent-coppers-and-frequency-shit )

From my own research & investigations it has become very obvious that the men & women involved in the original programs for this ‘Government Initiated’ criminal activity have ‘cashed-in’ on the idea & set up their own ‘separate businesses’ running off the back of the available equipment & network facilities, resulting in a multi national, multi million pound “Human torture & entertainment industry” run largely by retired/ex senior Police & Military men from the 1980’s onwards. I have evidence in abundance for this fact, & can & will be divulging their identities so we all know who they are & can facilitate taking them down!

Many of the ‘targeted persons’ who have spent years being tormented & tortured are, in fact, being ‘played with’ by this same group of sub-human deviants who are operating their own programs utilising the ‘international Wi-Fi networks’ & appear to have developed obsessional behaviours surrounding this particular ‘sport’ . (This will all be covered in another post series I am writing at the moment entitled The British Intelligence services… A History of Surveillance & Their Obsession with Sex & Torture).

With all this dreadful business of trying to alleviate the very real & sometimes debilitating physiological & psychological effects of the 5/6G network assault on all of our lives, it seems pertinent for me to pose the question of whether obtaining a Wi-Fi jammer/blocker would provide protection from the issue, & also whether it would prevent any possible ‘connection’ of our bodies to that network?..

It seems to me that there is really no other feasible way to alleviate the physical symptoms experienced now by millions of people all over the world, other than to completely cut off the source of the frequencies from connecting to our bodies & our immediate environment.

The appearance of thousands of huge 5G masts erected in the grounds of most, if not all of our children’s primary schools & colleges should speak volumes as to the insidious intentions of governments, & indeed this program… Our children as a whole have developed some very extreme illnesses over the last 15 to 20 years, both physically & mentally, that were never in evidence previous to that time period... & it has all been very carefully orchestrated so that people believe these illnesses are ‘normal’ when THEY ARE NOT. & these health issues are occurring right across the board…

Point In Fact…

I am living on the university campus here in Falmouth, Cornwall, in mature student accommodation (I am 58yrs old & doing a BA Hons degree in Film & Tv production, & am living in student accommodation due to police harassment ensuring I lost my home in 2022), & the amount of ‘mental illness’ cases amongst the younger students is phenomenally high to the point of being very disturbing…

EVERY WEEKEND the security teams on 24 hour duty here are on “high alert” due to at least one student ‘attempting suicide’ & several others needing medical intervention for one reason or another, but all linked to ‘mental health’ issues & symptoms. EVERY SINGLE WEEKEND.

THERE SEEMS TO BE AN EPIDEMIC OF ‘MENTAL HEALTH ILLNESS’ AMONGST YOUNG PEOPLE THESE DAYS, especially at universities…

& another disturbing fact I have come across whilst living here on campus is that ALL new students are brainwashed into believing by an onslaught of emails & flyers dotted around the campus & on the university website, that any physical illness they start to develop in the first few weeks & months after beginning their studies here is due entirely to what is being TOUTED as “Student Flu.” & Its bullshit…..

What these poor things are being subjected to is intense ‘Wi-Fi Radiation’ & ‘Electrical Frequency Damage’ to their immune systems & mental capacities caused by not only the 5g network that is in place in every room of this campus by way of huge routers attached to the ceilings & various Wi-Fi enabled fire alarms, smoke detectors & emergency lighting that runs 24/7, but also by the illegal surveillance techniques being used within their accommodation that utilises the electrical wiring systems in the buildings, causing wild disturbances in the already damaging frequencies emitted by those cabling systems, to exponentially increase the symptoms of both physical & mental illnesses. This, by the way, is a major factor in why Everyone is suffering from so many illnesses now….not just at the universities.

The Student Union sends out reams of emails weekly which are ALL filled to the brim with ‘mental health this’ & ‘Mental health that’… as if its being subliminally planted into ‘normalcy’… Half the students in my class are suffering with some form of mental illness symptoms, many are suffering from unexplained insomnia & they look like the walking dead, & a few are constantly absent due to these issues. Many are mentally unable to function properly in any capacity other than being permanently glued to their phone screens, & if my tutor mentions us having to collaborate on any projects it sends waves of dread through me as I know it will end up with me doing all the work on that project due to almost half the class being completely ‘mind fucked’!

Frankly, walking around this campus looking at the state of at least a third of all students I walk past is fucking scary to say the least!

There are posters up wherever you look reinforcing the idea that everyone has mental health issues, & there is also a very worrying trend of the ‘Student Union’ now promoting ‘training sessions’ so students can be taught how to ‘report’ others for signs of mental health symptoms so they can be ‘helped by the mental health team on campus’ which, by the way, is run & managed by an EX POLICE OFFICER FROM DEVON & CORNWALL POLICE! …

Those predatory monsters are the last people ANYONE should be entrusting with their beloved children’s wellbeing & safety, due to the fact that over three quarters of the force is heavily involved with the men running illegal surveillance websites that are for ‘members only’ & streamed worldwide, consisting of a deeply multi level entrenched multi-million, multi-national website business that sells live streamed footage of people in their homes without their knowledge or consent…

They are using ‘speciality’ military spy drones from RNAS Culdrose ‘8 Squadron’ based in Helston (11 miles down the road from the campus), as part of their equipment used to spy on the accommodation blocks here on campus & in the surrounding areas of Penryn & Falmouth. The men involved in this sordid little business also own over 80% of the Private rented student accommodation in these areas too, which is also wired for sight & sound & being uploaded 24/7 to the world wide web sites called “The Wank Bank” via the use of the ‘electrical wiring systems’ used for blanket surveillance of ALL homes in the UK, as well as the secretly installed spy-cams…. I know this to be a fact as they did it to me & my daughter when we were living in Helston a few years ago. I even know who put the cameras in my bathroom & bedrooms, it was a guy from RNAS Culdrose named Gary Taylor…. Now ex navy, a top player in this illegal spying & website broadcasting business being run from Culdrose, & who is also the proud owner of over a million pounds worth of properties in the Helston, Falmouth, Penryn, Truro, Camborne, Redruth, & Penzance areas of Cornwall, & a full sized yacht which he keeps in Falmouth!…

He, like all the other military & police officers involved, are all multi millionaires with huge assets, mostly kept abroad or invested in properties & private pension funds in both the UK & places like Florida (a favourite), Spain, Portugal, Bahamas, anywhere the weather is good where there are excellent golfing facilities & a plethora of top class hookers catering for threesomes & specialised tantric massages! You will usually find these particular women being set up in business & managed by ex-pat British police & Military, who have shipped over a lot of the workers from the Philippines, dodging the immigration laws due to the nature of their involvement with government programs that are fucking us all over on a daily basis!

Crime really does pay it seems…

People on the whole have absolutely no idea about what has really been going on right under their noses.

I captured one of the “Specialist equipment Spying Drones” from ‘8 Squadron’ based at RNAS Culdrose, flying low level over the accommodation blocks here on campus last November 2023, during a photography workshop for my degree course! Here is one of the shots…

and another!

I couldn’t believe what I was seeing!… I was reading up on these ‘specialist spy drones’ just a few months before these photos were captured & it makes perfect sense that the dirty predatory perverts working on the base in Helston would be using them for the purposes of spying on the girls in the accommodation blocks on the main part of the campus & the flats just around the corner that are also managed by the university!

Literally hundreds of different web pages will have been set up to ‘live-broadcast’ these poor girls 24/7 in every room they use… Not just visually, but the illegal & immoral blanket surveillance by intelligence services operatives that utilises our electrical wiring systems will also be live-broadcasting every sound that emanates from their rooms. & each victim will have amassed a huge ‘fan base’ amongst the ‘different services’ who subscribe to the privately run websites they are now permanently displayed on…. Police, Military, Fire service, Ambulance service, Corporate, Council workers etc…. Its a huge business & its been running under the radar for decades, after being first brought into being by British & American Intelligence service operatives who were all involved with the ‘original’ civilian surveillance programs dating back over 70 years…

The only way, as far as I can see, to prevent this happening to our grandchildren is to expose what these men are doing…. Difficult when a vast majority of government officials are involved & earning money from the websites, as are the legal professions & the judges! All addicted to porn sites & web based businesses that cater for depraved activities run by those they employ!

I now realise that the British government BANNED the use of the WiFi jamming devices here in the UK some years ago for this very reason…. This legislation was very obviously due to the fact that they knew it was a sure-fire way of preventing us from finding any respite from the onslaught that was being secretly rolled out as standard practise against us in our own homes, not only for surveillance programs, but also for this newly emerging neural network program that seems to be a very real issue & is now causing severe health problems amongst the world populations.

Lets see what the Uk regulations say about jamming Wi-Fi signals…

“Deliberate interference”



It is illegal, unless authorised, to use any apparatus for the purpose of interfering with wireless telegraphy. For full details, see section 68(1) of the Wireless Telegraphy Act 2006. The maximum penalty is up to two years' imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.”

https://www.ofcom.org.uk/spectrum/rules#:~:text=Deliberate%20interference,and%2For%20an%20unlimited%20fine.

https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2006/36/section/68#:~:text=68Deliberate%20interference,of%20interfering%20with%20wireless%20telegraphy.

https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2016/1091/contents

Radio frequency jamming

A jammer is any apparatus designed, constructed, adapted, or intended to be used to block or weaken the reception of wireless telegraphy.

How jammers work

Jammers usually work by emitting electromagnetic radiation on a frequency, intensity, and proximity to overwhelm a receiver obstructing or degrading reception of the ‘wanted’ transmission. A jammer that works in this way is not classed as ‘radio equipment’.

A person commits a criminal offence if, without authority, they use apparatus for the purpose of deliberately interfering with wireless telegraphy. This offence is punishable by up to two years imprisonment and an unlimited fine.

Authorising the use of jammers

Ofcom does not authorise or licence the use of jammers.

Various laws allow jammers to be used in some special cases, like in prisons and by the police and other agencies.

Selling and possessing jammers

Jammers (as described above) are subject to the Electromagnetic Compatibility Regulations 2016 (EMC). These regulations require that equipment does not affect the operation of radio communications.

The EMC regulations make it a criminal offence to make non-compliant equipment available: ‘A product is made available on the market when supplied for distribution, consumption or use on the in the course of a commercial activity, whether in return for payment or free of charge.’

A person who manufacturers, imports or distributes non-compliant equipment may be legally culpable and, upon conviction, subject to an unlimited financial penalty and/or three months’ imprisonment.

Ofcom’s Spectrum Compliance team carries out investigations and uses our enforcement powers to fight the selling of jammers. This is how we meet our duty to enforce the EMC regulations, and fulfil our wider spectrum protection and management role.

So basically what we have here in the UK is a total ban on being able to block out unwanted & unwarranted physiological & psychological attacks/interference to OURSELVES from the establishment & its agents’ use of various forms of Wi-Fi controlled equipment & frequencies that cause us serious & intentional harm. & that are also being used to illegally spy on us & entertain those involved in controlling that equipment.

Wi-Fi blockers/jammers , although banned in the UK, (for obvious reasons), are readily available in other countries…. I have decided it may be a wise move for me to begin focusing on relocating to Spain or Italy in the near future, should I survive what is now being instigated against me physically by the use of this equipment here on the university campus on a very intense level since I began publishing on Substack seriously a couple of months ago!

I am also being prevented from securing any other accommodation due to these idiots having connections to all the estate agents in the area that manage rental properties…mostly owned by them, so I am stuck here on campus as an “easy target”. All private landlords I have contacted over the last 12 months have never offered me a contact despite my excellent references… Something I also encountered in Ireland in 2022 whilst studying there for 6 months to facilitate my university degree back here in Cornwall which began last September… that’s when I lost my home. It seems they are determined to rob me of everything…

My poor dog is once again showing the signs of targeted interference to his body & mine too is suffering greatly with increased swelling in all joints & massive hair loss again. I am also finding it increasingly difficult to concentrate & my eating habits have gone completely off the scale of normal, which has once again caused me to gain a lot of weight which will be a fucking nightmare to lose! And the game continues…