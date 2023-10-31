Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
New
BENT COPPERS & FREQUENCY SHIT... a taster of what's to come!
This is a quote from replies I left yesterday & this morning on Tony M's Substack regarding everything that we are now all sharing on here information…
Jan 7
•
Christina Gerrard
30
Share this post
BENT COPPERS & FREQUENCY SHIT... a taster of what's to come!
christinagerrard.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
I would like to wish Everyone a very Happy New Year for 2024... God help us all!
Just calming the last hiccups encountered whilst setting up my page & I should be ready to go by the end of play tomorrow!
Jan 2
•
Christina Gerrard
14
Share this post
I would like to wish Everyone a very Happy New Year for 2024... God help us all!
christinagerrard.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
October 2023
Coming soon
This is The Wailing Banshee.
Oct 31, 2023
•
Christina Gerrard
1
Share this post
Coming soon
christinagerrard.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Christina Gerrard
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts